IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-20-2016

Published August 20, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major       Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola    Sony    86793

00:35:00            00:49:18            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55             George Hurst    BBC Philharmonic     Naxos   550634

01:26:00            00:34:29            Édouard Lalo    Symphonie espagnole Op 21     Philharmonia Orchestra  Antonio Pappano            Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

02:02:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

02:38:00            00:32:42            Robert Schumann          Carnaval Op 9                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Centaur 3177

03:13:00            00:49:02            Luigi Cherubini  Requiem No. 1 in C minor          Philharmonia Orchestra  Riccardo Muti            Ambrosian Opera Chorus           EMI      68613

04:04:00            00:24:01            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                   Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

04:30:00            00:25:04            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No. 1 in C major  Op 19                    John Georgiadis            Queensland Symphony  Naxos   550928

04:57:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy            String Quartet in G minor  Op 10                                    Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80111

05:24:00            00:15:28            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  6 in B flat major                   Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire     Avie      2207

05:41:00            00:04:45            Anthony Holborne         Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy'                       Jordi Savall            Hespèrion XXI   AliaVox 9813

05:48:00            00:09:41            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8          English Concert            Trevor Pinnock  Simon Standage, violin  DeutGram         4795448

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Igor Stravinsky: Tango   Polly Ferman, piano  Romeo Records   7202                          

06:06:23 Kurt Weill: Tango Habanera "Youkali"   Polly Ferman, piano  Romeo Records  7202                         

06:12:41 George Frideric Handel: Grand Concerto in c, Op. 6 No. 8   Al Ayre Español   Eduardo Lopez Banzo   Challenge  72548                

06:31:10 Ernesto Halffter: Sonatina (Ballet)  Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid  Vincente Spiteri   EMI Classics   5629           

07:00:50 Anonymous (Sephardic): Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love)   Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer   Naxos    8553617                               

07:04:11 Anonymous (Sephardic): Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door)   Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer   Naxos   8553617                                 

07:05:46 Anonymous (Sephardic): A la nana (Lullaby)   Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer   Naxos   8553617                               

07:10:13 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade Suite   Extremadura Symphony Orchestra  Jesus Amigo   Non Profit Music   0812             

07:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge: El gato con botas (selections)   Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra  Antoni Ros Marba  Columna Musica   0103                                  

07:45:01 Emilio Pujol:Tango espagnol  Julian Bream, guitar    RCA Victor Red Seal   60429-2                          

07:48:46 Emilio Pujol: Guajira  Julian Bream, guitar   RCA Victor Red Seal   60429-2                          

07:53:10 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe   Julian Bream, guitar   RCA Victor Red Seal   60429-2 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Nana & Cancion, from Suite Populaire Espagnole--Kim Kashkashian, viola; Charles Abramovic, piano Album: Mixed Company MPR 203 Music: 4:15

Erik Satie: Gnossiennes Nos. 1 and 3--Remy van Kesteren, harp; Eric Vloeimans, trumpet Alicia de Larrocha Hall, L'Auditori, Barcelona, Spain Music: 8:51

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86--Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Paul Lansky: Laughing Matter--Ayano Kataoka, percussion String Theory, The Hunter Museum of American Art Music: 4:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, New York Music: 24:10

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper--GVSU New Music Ensemble: Hannah Donnelly, flute; Amy Zuidema, clarinet; Karsten Wimbush, alto saxophone; Krista Visnovsky, violin; Kevin Flynn, cello; Reese Rehkopf, piano; Wade Selkirk, vibraphone Music: 6:52

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:37            Fritz Kreisler      Tambourin chinois Op 3                         Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano       Telarc   80695

10:07:00            00:12:33            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The Moldau                Sir Colin Davis  London Symphony Orchestra          LSO Live           516

10:21:00            00:04:08            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Overture                     Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    63085

10:26:00            00:09:07            Antonio Vivaldi  Viola d'amore Concerto in D major         Ars Antigua                   Rachel Barton Pine, violin         Cedille  159

10:29:00            00:06:56            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique: March to the                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         453432

10:48:00            00:06:03            Frederick Loewe            Gigi: Suite                     Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra            BostonPops     4

10:57:00            00:03:04            Claude Debussy            Arabesque No.  2 in G major                              Simon Trpceski, piano    EMI      272
 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre.

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958) [18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois; 16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois]

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr

12:10:00            00:08:48            Josef Strauss   Waltz 'Delirious' Op 212             George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      IMG            75962

12:19:00            00:09:49            Josef Strauss   Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235                  Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

12:30:00            00:04:36            Johann Strauss Jr         Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327                Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

12:38:00            00:12:36            Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major                                 Angela Hewitt, piano            Hyperion           67306

12:52:00            00:07:32            Jean Sibelius    Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117            Danish National Symphony            Thomas Dausgaard       Christian Tetzlaff, violin  VirginClas         45534

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:03:56            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430841

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:07:00            00:09:35            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor                             Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

14:20:00            00:10:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in A major         English Chamber Orchestra        George Malcolm            Eduardo Fernández, guitar         Decca   417617

14:34:00            00:08:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 26 in E flat major                        Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     762

14:46:00            00:07:51            Josef Strauss   Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258                  Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         431628

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:03:00            00:30:27            Josef Suk         Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16              JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   572323

15:38:00            00:07:17            Tomaso Albinoni           Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major  Op 7  Collegium Musicum 90            Simon Standage           Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe            Chandos           610

15:49:00            00:07:07            Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22              Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:15:13            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major  Op 14                          Peter Takács, piano   Cambria            1175

16:20:00            00:11:02            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major  Op 11               Lawrence Foster            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          Erato    75179

16:35:00            00:11:36            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in B flat major                         John Hsu            The Vivaldi Project        Centaur 3176

16:50:00            00:06:14            Igor Stravinsky  Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra             Riccardo Chailly            London Sinfonietta        Decca   417114

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: All-Time Great Suspense Themes - This week, music to keep you on the edge of your seat. We'll hear great suspense themes from films including Vertigo, North By Northwest, Fatal Attraction and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Calling, The Neighborhood (Main Title) from Poltergeist, 1982  Rhino R2 72725  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title and Door Slam from The Maltese Falcon, 1941  Marco Polo 8.225169  The Maltese Falcon and other Classic Film Scores by Adolph Deutsch  Adolph Deutsch  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Mrs. Dietrichson; The Conspiracy from Double Indemnity, 1944  RCA 88697 81269 2  The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa  Miklos Rozsa  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Prelude from Vertigo, 1958  London 443 895-2  Bernard Herrmann Film Music from the Great Hitchcock Movie Thrillers  Bernard Herrmann  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Main Title and Crash of the Cropduster from North by Northwest, 1959  Varese Sarabande VCD 47205  Original Motion Picture Score  Bernard Herrmann  The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Main Title from Alien, 1979  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  20th Century Fox 75 Years of Great Film Music  Jerry Goldsmith  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Lionel Newman, cond.

Gravity from Gravity, 2013  WaterTower WTM39478  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Steven Price  original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Time from Inception, 2010  Reprise 53466  Music from the Motion Picture Inception  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Tape of Vincent from The Sixth Sense, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Light from Poltergeist, 1982  Rhino R2 72725  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Calling, The Neighborhood from Poltergeist, 1982  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Rhino R2 72725  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title and First Victim from Jaws, 1975  London 467 045  Jaws Anniversary Collector's Edition  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Fatal Attraction from Fatal Attraction, 1987  Sony S2K 87736  Paramount Pictures 90th Anniversary Memorable Scores  Maurice Jarre  original soundtrack recording

Malcolm's Story/Cole's Secret from The Sixth Sense, 1999  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Jason is Reborn from The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007  London B0009488-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Powell  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Neville The Hero and Showdown from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011  WaterTower WTM39255  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Main Title and First Victim from Jaws, 1975  London 067 045  Jaws Anniversary Collector's Edition  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Transformations - Some big moments for characters whose lives change before our eyes, including Eliza Doolittle, Dulcinea and Captain Von Trapp

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:57  00:02:22  A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe   The Rain in Spain  Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison   My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony        SK89997

18:04:13  00:03:08  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   The Sound of Music  Michael Siberry, Rebecca Luker The Sound of Music   1998 Revival  RCA  09026-63207

18:08:02  00:02:13  Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Dulcinea  Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Brian Stokes Mitchell Man of La Mancha   B'way Revival  RCA   09026-64007

18:10:14  00:02:05  Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt  Is It Really Me?  Inga Swenson  110 in the Shade Original B'way Cast  RCA  1085-2-RG

18:12:50  00:03:05  Frank Loesser  The Ugly Duckling  Danny Kaye  Hans Christian Anderson  Varese Sarabande  VSD-5498

18:16:08  00:02:33  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  She Loves Me   Boyd Gaines  She Loves Me  1993 B'way Revival            Varese Sarabande  VSD-5464

18:19:08  00:03:36  A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe   Gigi  Louis Jourdan  Gigi   Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R271962

18:23:05  00:03:34  Mel Brooks  Til Him  Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick  The Producers  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89646

18:27:33  00:02:57  David Shire-Richard Maltby   This Isn't Me  Daniel Jenkins  Big   Original B'way Cast Decca B'way  012-153009-2

18:31:02  00:03:17  Richard Ader-Jerry Ross  Goodbye, Old Girl    Stephen Douglass, Robert Shafer Damn Yankees  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3498-2-RG

18:34:44  00:01:48  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Gorgeous  Barbara Harris  The Apple Tree  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48209

18:36:26  00:01:56  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Impossible  Julie Andrews  Cinderella   Original TV Cast Sony  SK60889

18:38:59  00:04:54  Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim  Let Me Entertain You  Crista Moore  Gypsy  1990 Revival          Elektra  9-79239-2

18:44:14  00:01:49  David Yazbek  Let It Go  Company   The Full Monty  RCA  09026-63739

18:46:29  00:04:21  Stephen Sondheim   Being Alive  Dean Jones  Company   Original B'way Cast  Sony SK65283

18:51:19  00:00:00  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:00:00  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Filler: Soliloquy John Raitt  Carousel   1965 Lincoln Center Cast  RCA  09026-68071

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:59            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 21 in D major                 Johannes Goritzki          German Chamber Academy Neuss          CPO     999179

19:21:00            00:34:29            Édouard Lalo    Symphonie espagnole Op 21     Philharmonia Orchestra  Antonio Pappano            Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

19:58:00            00:01:35            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-                            Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI      49406

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra,  Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano        

SCHUMANN – Manfred Overture

DVOŘÁK - Piano Concerto

NIELSEN - Symphony No. 4 (“The Inextinguishable”)

21:54:00            00:05:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43                Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - John Dankworth’s “Experiments with Mice” and “Further Experiments with Mice”… Monty Python addresses the “Mouse Problem”… Lyn Larsen performs “Mice on Parade”…Don Imus orders “1200 Hamburgers to Go”… “Rent-a-Car,” and “Clark Kent”… Jan C. Snow tells about the “Joy of Pet Training”…  This Week in the Media.”

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:13            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20                                   Daedalus Quartet          Bridge  9326

23:08:00            00:10:26            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

23:21:00            00:07:43            Emmanuel Chabrier       Lamento           Orch de la Suisse Romande       Neeme Järvi            Alexandre Emard, English horn  Chandos           5122

23:28:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns       Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61      Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

23:39:00            00:05:55            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 1              Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Teldec  91184

23:44:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

23:56:00            00:02:49            Johannes Brahms          Feldeinsamkeit Op 86                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664

23:56:00            00:03:01            Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"                                  Aldo Ciccolini, piano     EMI            64277
 

 