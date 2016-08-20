Program Guide 08-20-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola Sony 86793

00:35:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

01:26:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

02:02:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

02:38:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

03:13:00 00:49:02 Luigi Cherubini Requiem No. 1 in C minor Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Ambrosian Opera Chorus EMI 68613

04:04:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

04:30:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19 John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

04:57:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

05:24:00 00:15:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

05:41:00 00:04:45 Anthony Holborne Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

05:48:00 00:09:41 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin DeutGram 4795448

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Igor Stravinsky: Tango Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

06:06:23 Kurt Weill: Tango Habanera "Youkali" Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

06:12:41 George Frideric Handel: Grand Concerto in c, Op. 6 No. 8 Al Ayre Español Eduardo Lopez Banzo Challenge 72548

06:31:10 Ernesto Halffter: Sonatina (Ballet) Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid Vincente Spiteri EMI Classics 5629

07:00:50 Anonymous (Sephardic): Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:04:11 Anonymous (Sephardic): Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:05:46 Anonymous (Sephardic): A la nana (Lullaby) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:10:13 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade Suite Extremadura Symphony Orchestra Jesus Amigo Non Profit Music 0812

07:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge: El gato con botas (selections) Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra Antoni Ros Marba Columna Musica 0103

07:45:01 Emilio Pujol:Tango espagnol Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

07:48:46 Emilio Pujol: Guajira Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

07:53:10 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Nana & Cancion, from Suite Populaire Espagnole--Kim Kashkashian, viola; Charles Abramovic, piano Album: Mixed Company MPR 203 Music: 4:15

Erik Satie: Gnossiennes Nos. 1 and 3--Remy van Kesteren, harp; Eric Vloeimans, trumpet Alicia de Larrocha Hall, L'Auditori, Barcelona, Spain Music: 8:51

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86--Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Paul Lansky: Laughing Matter--Ayano Kataoka, percussion String Theory, The Hunter Museum of American Art Music: 4:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, New York Music: 24:10

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper--GVSU New Music Ensemble: Hannah Donnelly, flute; Amy Zuidema, clarinet; Karsten Wimbush, alto saxophone; Krista Visnovsky, violin; Kevin Flynn, cello; Reese Rehkopf, piano; Wade Selkirk, vibraphone Music: 6:52

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

10:07:00 00:12:33 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

10:21:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085

10:26:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D major Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 159

10:29:00 00:06:56 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: March to the Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

10:48:00 00:06:03 Frederick Loewe Gigi: Suite Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

10:57:00 00:03:04 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 2 in G major Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272



11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre.

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958) [18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois; 16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois]

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Strauss Jr

12:10:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz 'Delirious' Op 212 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:19:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:30:00 00:04:36 Johann Strauss Jr Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:38:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306

12:52:00 00:07:32 Jean Sibelius Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Christian Tetzlaff, violin VirginClas 45534

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:03:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430841

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:07:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:20:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 417617

14:34:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

14:46:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:03:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

15:38:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

15:49:00 00:07:07 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:15:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major Op 14 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

16:20:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11 Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

16:35:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

16:50:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: All-Time Great Suspense Themes - This week, music to keep you on the edge of your seat. We'll hear great suspense themes from films including Vertigo, North By Northwest, Fatal Attraction and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Calling, The Neighborhood (Main Title) from Poltergeist, 1982 Rhino R2 72725 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title and Door Slam from The Maltese Falcon, 1941 Marco Polo 8.225169 The Maltese Falcon and other Classic Film Scores by Adolph Deutsch Adolph Deutsch Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Mrs. Dietrichson; The Conspiracy from Double Indemnity, 1944 RCA 88697 81269 2 The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa Miklos Rozsa National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Prelude from Vertigo, 1958 London 443 895-2 Bernard Herrmann Film Music from the Great Hitchcock Movie Thrillers Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Main Title and Crash of the Cropduster from North by Northwest, 1959 Varese Sarabande VCD 47205 Original Motion Picture Score Bernard Herrmann The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Main Title from Alien, 1979 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 20th Century Fox 75 Years of Great Film Music Jerry Goldsmith National Philharmonic Orchestra/Lionel Newman, cond.

Gravity from Gravity, 2013 WaterTower WTM39478 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Steven Price original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Time from Inception, 2010 Reprise 53466 Music from the Motion Picture Inception Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Tape of Vincent from The Sixth Sense, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Light from Poltergeist, 1982 Rhino R2 72725 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Calling, The Neighborhood from Poltergeist, 1982 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Rhino R2 72725 Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title and First Victim from Jaws, 1975 London 467 045 Jaws Anniversary Collector's Edition John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Fatal Attraction from Fatal Attraction, 1987 Sony S2K 87736 Paramount Pictures 90th Anniversary Memorable Scores Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording

Malcolm's Story/Cole's Secret from The Sixth Sense, 1999 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2 James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Jason is Reborn from The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007 London B0009488-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Powell original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Neville The Hero and Showdown from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 WaterTower WTM39255 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Main Title and First Victim from Jaws, 1975 London 067 045 Jaws Anniversary Collector's Edition John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Transformations - Some big moments for characters whose lives change before our eyes, including Eliza Doolittle, Dulcinea and Captain Von Trapp

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:57 00:02:22 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Rain in Spain Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:04:13 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music Michael Siberry, Rebecca Luker The Sound of Music 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63207

18:08:02 00:02:13 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Brian Stokes Mitchell Man of La Mancha B'way Revival RCA 09026-64007

18:10:14 00:02:05 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Is It Really Me? Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:12:50 00:03:05 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling Danny Kaye Hans Christian Anderson Varese Sarabande VSD-5498

18:16:08 00:02:33 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick She Loves Me Boyd Gaines She Loves Me 1993 B'way Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-5464

18:19:08 00:03:36 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Gigi Louis Jourdan Gigi Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:23:05 00:03:34 Mel Brooks Til Him Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:27:33 00:02:57 David Shire-Richard Maltby This Isn't Me Daniel Jenkins Big Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-153009-2

18:31:02 00:03:17 Richard Ader-Jerry Ross Goodbye, Old Girl Stephen Douglass, Robert Shafer Damn Yankees Original B'way Cast RCA 3498-2-RG

18:34:44 00:01:48 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Gorgeous Barbara Harris The Apple Tree Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:36:26 00:01:56 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Impossible Julie Andrews Cinderella Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:38:59 00:04:54 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Let Me Entertain You Crista Moore Gypsy 1990 Revival Elektra 9-79239-2

18:44:14 00:01:49 David Yazbek Let It Go Company The Full Monty RCA 09026-63739

18:46:29 00:04:21 Stephen Sondheim Being Alive Dean Jones Company Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:51:19 00:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:00 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Soliloquy John Raitt Carousel 1965 Lincoln Center Cast RCA 09026-68071

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:59 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 21 in D major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

19:21:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

19:58:00 00:01:35 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the- Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano

SCHUMANN – Manfred Overture

DVOŘÁK - Piano Concerto

NIELSEN - Symphony No. 4 (“The Inextinguishable”)

21:54:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - John Dankworth’s “Experiments with Mice” and “Further Experiments with Mice”… Monty Python addresses the “Mouse Problem”… Lyn Larsen performs “Mice on Parade”…Don Imus orders “1200 Hamburgers to Go”… “Rent-a-Car,” and “Clark Kent”… Jan C. Snow tells about the “Joy of Pet Training”… This Week in the Media.”

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:08:00 00:10:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

23:21:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122

23:28:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:39:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

23:44:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:56:00 00:02:49 Johannes Brahms Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

23:56:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant" Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277

