Program Guide 08-07-2016
00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Jesús López-Cobos, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano
00:06:00 00:11:00 Cristobal Halffter Tiento del primer tono y batalla
00:20:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
01:19:00 00:36:29 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450
02:39:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
03:09:00 00:43:53 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
03:54:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Six Pieces for Kelly (1989) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 7:09
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Florianos Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57
Jack Gallagher: Sonata for Piano (1973/2005) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 19:51
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Barley Moon - Ayreheart’s latest is a celebration of the intersection of folk and so-called “art” music of the English Elizabethan and Jacobean eras; founding lutenist Ronn McFarlane joins us
06:00 MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00 00:06:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206
06:12:00 00:06:16 Ugis Praulins The Time of the Spirits
German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
06:20:00 00:08:09 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:57:00 00:02:41 Felice Anerio Christus factus est
Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Old Times Sake - A tribute some masters of the past, composers with significant anniversaries this year
MATTHIAS WECKMANN (1616-1674): Praeludium in 5 Voices; Variations on Die lieblichen Blicke Hans Davidsson (2001 GOArt/Örgryte nya kyrka, Göteborg, Sweden) Loft 1065/7
JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER (1616-1667): Toccata No. 1 in a; Variations on Auf die Maÿerin (Suite No. 6 in G) Davitt Moroney (1653 Dallam/Parish Church, Lanvellec, France)
JOHANN HEINRICH BUTTSTEDT (1666-1727): 2 Chorale-preludes (Vom Himmel hoch; Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern) Philip Cooper (1990 Yokota/California State University, Chico, CA) AFKA 567
SAMUEL WESLEY (1766-1837): Voluntary in g, Opus 6, no. 9 John Kitchen (1866 Willis/St. \Margaret’s, Knightswood, Glasgow, Scotland) Delphian 34032
ELLIS KOHS (1916-2000): Passacaglia for Organ and Strings Manfred Gräsbeck, conductor; Maija Lehtonen (unidentified instrument) CRI 795
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Psalms of Praise, Psalms of Reflection - Join Peter DuBois for a program devoted to sacred choral and organ music based on texts from the Book of Psalms – a never-ending source of musical and textual riches
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Flourish of Trumpets
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D, Op.3 No.9 (for trumpet and instrumental trio) – Alison Balsom, trumpet; Magnus Johnston, violin; Tom Poster, harpsichord; Marie Macleod, cello (BBC Music V19-2 CD) 7:26
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound – Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208 CD) 8:39
Alessandro Scarlatti: Endymione e Cintia: Se geloso e il mio core – Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia 33307 LP) 2:58
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 51 ‘Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen’: Opening aria – Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Harold Jackson, trumpet; Members of Philharmonia Orchestra/Peter Gellhorn (EMI 63201 CD) 4:06
Jean-Joseph Mouret: Fanfares for Trumpets, Timpani, Oboes & Strings –Jean-François Paillard Chamber Orchestra/ Jean-François Paillard (MHS 1624 LP) 7:05
Francesco Manfredini: Concerto for two trumpets - Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, trumpets; I Soloisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro (Bach Guild 63 LP) 6:58
Heinrich Franz von Biber: Sonata in A Flat for 6 trumpets, timpani and organ – trumpets directed by Helmut Wobisch (Bach Guild 63 LP) 3:21
Johann Ernst Altenberg: Concerto in D major – New York Trumpet Ensemble/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3002 CD) 4:18
09:57:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Prussian Sonata No. 5: Movement 2 Jon Mendle, archguitar Album: L'infidele
In a Circle 4 Music: 4:30
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik": 1. Allegro Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 8:03
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:19
Piano Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola
Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass, Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:19
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Erik Satie: Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear: Movements 1-5 & 7 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Music Series, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA Music: 13:47
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in B minor, Wq 30 Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 24:18
Perucho Figueredo and Andres Segovia: La Bayamesa Francis Scott Key: Star-Spangled Banner
Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba Music: 2:47
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of
14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
14:00:00 00:01:42 Tylman Susato The Danserye: La Mourisque
New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131
14:01:00 00:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
14:04:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12
Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115
14:16:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
14:34:00 00:18:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite Op 54
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524
14:54:00 00:04:33 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Puerto
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470
15:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition – Awards Ceremony and Medalist Recital, live from Severance Hall
16:25:00 00:10:37 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80110
16:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet - Slavic Village Residency Concert April 10, 2015
16:34:00 00:04:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Hans Vonk Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10071
16:40:00 00:12:29 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony Teldec 35838
16:54:00 00:02:54 Felipe Villanueva Vals poético
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 894
16:59:00 00:04:45 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 464601
17:06:00 00:14:11 Gioacchino Rossini Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat
Mostly Mozart Festival Orch Alexander Schneider Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 4599
17:22:00 00:15:11 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 41
17:40:00 00:04:07 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 464601
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn Gets Wet and Wild
18:04:00 00:10:42 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
18:17:00 00:17:47 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 51 in G major Op 64
American String Project MSR 1386
18:37:00 00:13:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor
Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835
18:53:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450
19:39:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
20:09:00 00:43:53 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
20:55:00 00:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Six Pieces for Kelly (1989) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 7:09
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Florianos Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57
Jack Gallagher: Sonata for Piano (1973/2005) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 19:51
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: String Quartet Plus … - Ever since its creation by Haydn in the 18th century, the string quartet has been one of the preeminent vehicles for more musical innovation. This show features new directions for the string quartet, pairing the quartet with unusual other instruments like frame drum, alto flute and more
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:17 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie
Les Délices Délices 2013
23:07:00 00:07:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448
23:16:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
23:24:00 00:04:25 Andrew York Andecy
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
23:28:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063
23:40:00 00:05:21 Paul Ferguson Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:45:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448
23:55:00 00:03:47 John Field Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650