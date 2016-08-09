© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-07-2016

Published August 9, 2016 at 5:21 PM EDT

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Jesús López-Cobos, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

00:06:00    00:11:00    Cristobal Halffter    Tiento del primer tono y batalla        

00:20:00    00:51:17    Johannes Brahms    Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15    

01:19:00    00:36:29    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88        

 

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00    00:35:05    Sir Granville Bantock    A Hebridean Symphony        
Vernon Handley    Royal Philharmonic    Hyperion     66450

02:39:00    00:28:15    Sir Edward Elgar    Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     4787779

03:09:00    00:43:53    Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43        
Pierre Monteux    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437

03:54:00    00:05:10    Joseph Joachim    Romance in B flat Op 2            
 

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Six Pieces for Kelly (1989)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 7:09

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Florianos   Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Jack Gallagher: Sonata for Piano (1973/2005)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 19:51

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Barley Moon - Ayreheart’s latest is a celebration of the intersection of folk and so-called “art” music of the English Elizabethan and Jacobean eras; founding lutenist Ronn McFarlane joins us
 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00    00:06:06    Sergei Rachmaninoff    All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37        
Sigvards Klava    Latvian Radio Choir    Ondine     1206

06:12:00    00:06:16    Ugis Praulins    The Time of the Spirits    
German Radio Philharmonic    Karel Mark Chichon    Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir    DeutGram     21327

06:20:00    00:08:09    Gregorio Allegri    Miserere        
Karel Mark Chichon    Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir    DeutGram     21327
 

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00    00:02:41    Felice Anerio    Christus factus est        
Massimo Palombella    Sistine Chapel Choir    DeutGram     4795300

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Old Times Sake -  A  tribute some masters of the past, composers with significant anniversaries this year 
MATTHIAS WECKMANN (1616-1674): Praeludium in 5 Voices; Variations on Die lieblichen Blicke  Hans Davidsson (2001 GOArt/Örgryte nya kyrka, Göteborg, Sweden) Loft 1065/7

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER (1616-1667): Toccata No. 1 in a; Variations on Auf die Maÿerin (Suite No. 6 in G)  Davitt Moroney (1653 Dallam/Parish Church, Lanvellec, France)

JOHANN HEINRICH BUTTSTEDT (1666-1727): 2 Chorale-preludes (Vom Himmel hoch; Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern)  Philip Cooper (1990 Yokota/California State University, Chico, CA) AFKA 567

SAMUEL WESLEY (1766-1837): Voluntary in g, Opus 6, no. 9  John Kitchen (1866 Willis/St. \Margaret’s, Knightswood, Glasgow, Scotland) Delphian 34032

ELLIS KOHS (1916-2000): Passacaglia for Organ and Strings  Manfred Gräsbeck, conductor; Maija Lehtonen (unidentified instrument) CRI 795

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Psalms of Praise, Psalms of Reflection - Join Peter DuBois for a program devoted to sacred choral and organ music based on texts from the Book of Psalms – a never-ending source of musical and textual riches      
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   A Flourish of Trumpets

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D, Op.3 No.9 (for trumpet and instrumental trio) – Alison Balsom, trumpet; Magnus Johnston, violin; Tom Poster, harpsichord; Marie Macleod, cello (BBC Music V19-2 CD) 7:26

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound – Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208 CD) 8:39

Alessandro Scarlatti: Endymione e Cintia: Se geloso e il mio core  – Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia 33307 LP) 2:58

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 51 ‘Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen’: Opening aria – Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Harold Jackson, trumpet; Members of Philharmonia Orchestra/Peter Gellhorn (EMI 63201 CD) 4:06

Jean-Joseph Mouret: Fanfares for Trumpets, Timpani, Oboes & Strings –Jean-François Paillard Chamber Orchestra/ Jean-François Paillard (MHS 1624 LP) 7:05

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto for two trumpets - Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, trumpets; I Soloisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro (Bach Guild 63 LP) 6:58

Heinrich Franz von Biber: Sonata in A Flat for 6 trumpets, timpani and organ – trumpets directed by Helmut Wobisch (Bach Guild 63 LP) 3:21

Johann Ernst Altenberg: Concerto in D major – New York Trumpet Ensemble/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3002 CD) 4:18
 

09:57:00    00:02:31    John Dowland    Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home            
Sharon Isbin, guitar    Sony     745456

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Prussian Sonata No. 5: Movement 2 Jon Mendle, archguitar Album: L'infidele

In a Circle 4 Music: 4:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik": 1. Allegro Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 8:03

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:19

Piano Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D Minor, H. 484.1, Wq 22 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola

Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass, Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:19

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Erik Satie: Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear: Movements 1-5 & 7 Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Music Series, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA Music: 13:47

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in B minor, Wq 30 Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 24:18

Perucho Figueredo and Andres Segovia: La Bayamesa Francis Scott Key: Star-Spangled Banner

Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba Music: 2:47

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of

 

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00    00:01:42    Tylman Susato    The Danserye: La Mourisque            
New London Consort    l'Oiseau     436131

14:01:00    00:02:58    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11    
Gothenburg Symphony    Edward Gardner    Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     53255

14:04:00    00:12:03    Karol Szymanowski    Concert Overture Op 12        
Edward Gardner    BBC Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     5115

14:16:00    00:10:20    Morton Gould    American Symphonette No.  2        
David Alan Miller    Albany Symphony Orchestra    Albany     1174

14:34:00    00:18:57    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Suite Op 54        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437524

14:54:00    00:04:33    Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: El Puerto        
Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80470

 

15:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition – Awards Ceremony and Medalist Recital, live from Severance Hall

 

16:25:00    00:10:37    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from Symphony No. 9        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80110

 

16:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet - Slavic Village Residency Concert April 10, 2015

16:34:00    00:04:42    Peter Tchaikovsky    Eugene Onegin: Polonaise        
Hans Vonk    Dresden State Orchestra    Capriccio     10071

16:40:00    00:12:29    Bedrich Smetana    Má vlast: The Moldau        
Eliahu Inbal    Frankfurt Radio Symphony    Teldec     35838

16:54:00    00:02:54    Felipe Villanueva    Vals poético        
Enrique Bátiz    Mexico City Philharmonic    ASV     894

16:59:00    00:04:45    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  2 in E minor  Op 46        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     464601

17:06:00    00:14:11    Gioacchino Rossini    Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat    
Mostly Mozart Festival Orch    Alexander Schneider    Richard Stoltzman, clarinet    RCA     4599

17:22:00    00:15:11    Richard Wagner    Tannhäuser: Overture        
Yakov Kreizberg    Netherlands Philharmonic    PentaTone     41

17:40:00    00:04:07    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  1 in C major  Op 46        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     464601

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn Gets Wet and Wild

18:04:00    00:10:42    Felix Mendelssohn    Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26        
Herbert von Karajan    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449

18:17:00    00:17:47    Franz Joseph Haydn    String Quartet No. 51 in G major  Op 64            
American String Project    MSR     1386

18:37:00    00:13:42    Johann Sebastian Bach    Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor         
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9835
 

18:53:00    00:06:03    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Castor and Pollux: Chaconne        
Frans Brüggen    Orchestra of the 18th Century    Philips     426714

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:35:05    Sir Granville Bantock    A Hebridean Symphony        
Vernon Handley    Royal Philharmonic    Hyperion     66450

19:39:00    00:28:13    Sir Edward Elgar    Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     450021

20:09:00    00:43:53    Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43        
Pierre Monteux    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437

20:55:00    00:04:05    Peter Tchaikovsky    Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9454
 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Six Pieces for Kelly (1989)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 7:09

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Florianos   Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Jack Gallagher: Sonata for Piano (1973/2005)  Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 19:51

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: String Quartet Plus - Ever since its creation by Haydn in the 18th century, the string quartet has been one of the preeminent vehicles for more musical innovation. This show features new directions for the string quartet, pairing the quartet with unusual other instruments like frame drum, alto flute and more  
 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:05:17    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie            
Les Délices    Délices     2013

23:07:00    00:07:05    Johann Sebastian Bach    Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2    
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    Jeffrey Kahane    Hilary Hahn, violin    DeutGram     4795448

23:16:00    00:08:05    Arthur Honegger    Pastorale d'été        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     82849

23:24:00    00:04:25    Andrew York    Andecy            
Sharon Isbin, guitar    Sony     745456

23:28:00    00:09:14    Arthur Foote    A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    
New Zealand Chamber Orch    Nicholas Braithwaite    Alexa Still, flute    Koch Intl     7063

23:40:00    00:05:21    Paul Ferguson    Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

23:45:00    00:07:52    Antonio Estévez    Mediodía en el Llano        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     4795448

23:55:00    00:03:47    John Field    Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2    
Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80370

23:56:00    00:02:50    John Dowland    Lacrimae Pavan            
Sylvain Bergeron, lute    Atma     2650

 