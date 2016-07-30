© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-30-2016

Published July 30, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:26:37            Franz Joseph Haydn      Cello Concerto No.  2 in D major            Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello      Cedille  142

00:31:00            00:21:33            Joaquín Rodrigo           Fantasía para un gentilhombre   Philharmonia Orchestra  Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar    DeutGram         4795448

00:54:00            01:05:14            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  5 in C sharp minor                     Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425438

02:01:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

02:28:00            00:32:37            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 15             Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      49769

03:02:00            00:28:01            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147 'Herz und Mund und Tat            English Baroque Soloists            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Ruth Holton, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir       Archiv   431809

03:32:00            00:27:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  4 in E flat major  Op 7                                   Peter Takács, piano       Cambria            1175

04:01:00            00:48:50            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major                     Jeffrey Tate            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

04:52:00            00:27:20            Darius Milhaud  Symphonie No. 1 Op 210                       Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435437

05:21:00            00:18:03            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra    London Symphony Orchestra          Luis García-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

05:41:00            00:05:02            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture                    Raymond Leppard            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      65732

05 :50 :00          00 :07 :53          Franz Schubert              String Trio Movement D 471       Members of the Kodaly Quartet            Naxos 557126

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Tune in this week for the Sound of the City of Buenos Aires from Argentine tango master Juan Carlos Cirigliano and a Boccherini Guitar Quintet from the 18th century Spanish Royal Court. 

Vuelva a sintonizarnos esta semana para el “Sonido de la ciudad" de Buenos Aires por el maestro de tango argentino—Juan Carlos Cirigliano y un quinteto para guitarra por Luigi Boccherini del corte real en España desde el siglo diez y ocho.

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826   Enrique Graf, piano   Centaur   2125                                            

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano: El sonido de la ciudad   Musica Camerata Montreal   Cbc Musica  1079                              

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E   Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet  Harmonia Mundi   907039      

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 3   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Eduardo Mata   Sono Luminus  90178    

07:21:49 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D   Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Galicia Symphony Orchestra  Victor Pablo Perez   Koch International  7597                               

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas   Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga   José Luis Temes   Verso  2094

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Concerto in D Major for Cello and Orchestra: 3. Allegro--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia, conductor Album: NPR Milestones of the Millennium Sony 61700 Music: 4:23

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation from Souvenir d'un cher, Op. 42, No. 1--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 9:12

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Adam Katz from Stony Brook, NY

Music: 8:14

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas London 417584 Music: 4:15

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B flat, Hob. I:105--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Ton Koopman, conductor Salle Metropole, Lausanne, Switzerland Music: 21:08

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: Movements 1-3--Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 9:46

Charlie Albright: Improvisation--Charlie Albright, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 6:02

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, B. 191, Op. 104: Movements 2-3--Truls Mork, cello; Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonidas Kavakos, conductor Maison de la Radio, Paris, France

Music: 26:45

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:57:00            00:02:25            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain                 George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS/Sony         488

10:01:00            00:03:59            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Impresario: Overture                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

10:06:00            00:11:55            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade: Finale Op 35       Cleveland Orchestra            Lorin Maazel      Daniel Majeske, violin    Decca   4787779

10:18:00            00:02:59            Charles Gounod            Faust: Soldiers' Chorus London Symphony Orchestra     Richard Hickox  Men of; London Symphony Chorus        MCA     25877

10:23:00            00:08:22            George Frideric Handel  Harp Concerto in F major  Op 4  Seattle Baroque Orchestra            Stephen Stubbs            Maxine Eilander, harp    Atma    2541

10:35:00            00:05:43            Klaus Badelt     The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main                     Carl Topilow      Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops          2008

10:44:00            00:07:17            William Alwyn    Suite of Scottish Dances                       David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  Naxos   570704

10:54:00            00:06:08            Gioacchino Rossini       William Tell: Dance for Six                     Frederick Fennell            London Pops Orchestra Mercury            434356

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961)

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (18751962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (18581948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (19051986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ellington Honored -- Finally! - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical in Pop

12:09:00            00:08:00            John Rutter       First movement from "Beatles" Concerto            Royal Philharmonic            John Rutter       Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano           Decca   1821

12:20:00            00:08:54            Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes             Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony         Decca   414370

12:32:00            00:15:19            Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes"                       Jean-Yves Ossonce      New Zealand Symphony       Naxos   553125

12:48:00            00:11:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major                        Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire     Avie      2207

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:01:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 2                       Richard Hickox  London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9902

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:05:00            00:20:21            Mark O'Connor  Call of the Mockingbird London Philharmonic     Steven Mercurio            Mark O'Connor, violin    Sony    61679

14:28:00            00:18:28            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 89 in F major                  Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Sony    66253

14:50:00            00:09:33            Johan Halvorsen           Dances from 'Mascarade'                      Neeme Järvi      Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ellington Honored -- Finally!

15:05:00            00:40:01            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Robert Vernon, viola     Decca   4787779

15:49:00            00:11:57            Georges Bizet   The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite                  Daniel Barenboim          Orchestra of Paris     EMI      64869

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00            00:18:51            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

16:25:00            00:12:44            Frank Bennett    West Side Variants        London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Stern            Richard Stoltzman, clarinet         RCA     61790

16:40:00            00:19:57            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66                      Seiji Ozawa            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         435619

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Orchestrator - They may not be household names, but orchestrators play an important role in the development of a film score. We'll talk with Dave Metzger about his craft and his work on Frozen, The Avengers, Kung Fu Panda and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Nita's Transformation from Brother Bear 2, 2006  iTunes  n/a - Dave Metzger  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Legacy, 2006  n/a  Dave Metzger  courtesy of Dave Metzger

Whiteout from Frozen, 2013  Walt Disney D001906102  Frozen: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Christophe Beck  original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

For The First Time in Forever (demo) from Frozen, 2013  n/a  Kristen Anderson-Lopez/Robert Lopez  courtesy of Dave Metzger

For The First Time in Forever from Frozen, 2013  Walt Disney D001906102  Frozen: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack   Kristen Anderson-Lopez/Robert Lopez  Kristen Bell/Idina Menzel, vocals/original soundtrack/Stephen Oremus, cond.

King of Pride Rock/Circle of Life Finale from The Lion King (Broadway), 1997  Walt Disney B002YICN6U  Original Broadway Cast Recording  Tim Rice/Elton John/Hans Zimmer  original Broadway Cast/original soundtrack/Joe Church, cond.

A Wondrous Place from Tarzan, 1999  Walt Disney 60645  Tarzan: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Mark Mancina  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Planes (Main Title), demo, from Planes, 2013  n/a  Mark Mancina  Mark Mancina, piano  courtesy of Dave Metzger

Planes (Main Title) from Planes, 2013  Walt Disney D001405402  Disney Planes  Mark Mancina  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Coming Back Around from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010  Varese Sarabande VSD-7012  Music from The Motion Picture  John Powell  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

I Love You Too from Brother Bear 2, 2006  iTunes  n/a  Dave Metzger  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Counter Attack from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010  Varese Sarabande VSD-7012  Music from The Motion Picture  John Powell  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Father and Daughter from Brother Bear 2, 2006  iTunes  n/a  Dave Metzger  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

August's Rhapsody in C Major from August Rush, 2007  Sony 82876877962  Music from The Motion Picture  Mark Mancina  original soundtrack/Mike Nowak, cond.

Sacred Pool,of Tears from Kung Fu Panda, 2008  Interscope B0011344-02  Music from The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/John Powell  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Paradise Concern from Rio, 2011  Varese Sarabande VSD-7084  Original Motion Picture Score  John Powell  original soundtrack/ Pete Anthony, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012  Intrada D001759402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Looking At You from Return To Paradise, 1998  Varese Sarabande VSD-5964  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Mancina  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Disney Castle Logo, 2006  Walt Disney  n/a  Mark Mancina  original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: First Meetings - Some very interesting characters who are meeting for the first time: Nellie Forbush and Emile DeBeque, Tony and Maria … even Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom!

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:12  00:01:51  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  Make Believe  Frederica Von Stade, Jerry Hadley Show Boat  1988 Studio Cast  Angel  77774-91082

00:06:50  00:01:10  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Ten Minutes Ago  Julie Andrews, Jon Cypher  Cinderella  Original TV Cast  Sony    SK60689

00:08:43  00:04:09  AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe    The Heather on the Hill   Rebecca Luker, Brent Barrett Brigadoon Studio Cast            Angel 7777-54481

00:13:08  00:03:48  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  I Could Write a Book  Daisy Prince, Peter Gallagher   Pal Joey 1995 Encores Cast  DRG     DRG94763

00:17:07  00:03:09  Stephen Sondheim   Lovely  Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford  A Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64770

00:20:57  00:01:51  Frank Loesser  Happy to Make Your Acquaintance    Robert Weede, Jo Sullivan  The Most Happy Fella   Original B'way Cast       Sony  S2K48010

00:22:34  00:03:31  Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh  I've Gotta Crow  Mary Martin   Peter Pan  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG

00:27:08  00:03:00  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Carried Away  Betty Comden, Adolph Green  On the Town  Studio Cast            Sony  SK60538

00:30:30  00:03:36  Mel Brooks  We Can Do It  Nathan Lane, Mathew Broderick    The Producers  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89646

00:34:09  00:02:38  L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim  Maria  Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence     West Side Story  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60724

00:37:17  00:04:05  Jonathan Larson  Light My Candle     Daphne Rubin-Vega, Adam Pascal  Rent  Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

00:41:46  00:02:06  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Twin Soliloquies  Reba McEntire, Brian Stokes Mitchell South Pacific   Carnegie Hall Cast  Decca B'way  B0006462

00:44:32  00:06:36  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   If I Loved You   Michael Hayden, Sally Murphy Carousel  1994  Lincoln Center Cast  Angel  CDQ555199

00:51:25  00:01:35  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:03  00:03:55  AJ Lerner-Burton Lane  Filler: Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here!   Barbara Harris  On a Clear Day…  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-60820

                                                                                   

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

19:29:00            00:25:13            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony in A major                Jean Martinon   Orchestre National de France         Brilliant 94360

19:57:00            00:02:11            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D major  Op 33                                  Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9289

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin;  recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:10:17            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

20:18:00            00:40:25            Béla Bartók       Violin Concerto No.  2

21:03:00            00:29:09            Béla Bartók       Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

 

21:40 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A lesson in punctuation  by Victor Borge… Tom Lehrer’s “N, apostrophe T”… Allen Sherman’s “Night and Day”… and Will Holt’s variations on other Cole Porter songs… Jan C. Show addresses the problems of “Lawns”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

22:42:00            00:07:13            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les                                 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3280

22:52:00            00:08:44            George Frederick Bristow          Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26                      Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

23:03:00            00:06:48            Josef Suk         Elegy in D flat major  Op 23                               Ahn Trio            EMI      56674

23:09:00            00:09:24            César Franck     Psyché and Eros                       Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra            Erato    88167

23:21:00            00:06:55            Nicolò Paganini Caprice No.  6 in G minor  Op 1                         Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10761

23:27:00            00:09:13            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 4              Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        Harm Mundi      902154

23:39:00            00:02:48            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Twilight Idyll               Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   570999

 

 