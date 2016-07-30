Program Guide 07-30-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

00:31:00 00:21:33 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4795448

00:54:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438

02:01:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

02:28:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

03:02:00 00:28:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147 'Herz und Mund und Tat English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809

03:32:00 00:27:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E flat major Op 7 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

04:01:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

04:52:00 00:27:20 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 1 Op 210 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

05:21:00 00:18:03 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

05:41:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

05 :50 :00 00 :07 :53 Franz Schubert String Trio Movement D 471 Members of the Kodaly Quartet Naxos 557126

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Tune in this week for the Sound of the City of Buenos Aires from Argentine tango master Juan Carlos Cirigliano and a Boccherini Guitar Quintet from the 18th century Spanish Royal Court.

Vuelva a sintonizarnos esta semana para el “Sonido de la ciudad" de Buenos Aires por el maestro de tango argentino—Juan Carlos Cirigliano y un quinteto para guitarra por Luigi Boccherini del corte real en España desde el siglo diez y ocho.

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano: El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

07:21:49 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Galicia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch International 7597

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Concerto in D Major for Cello and Orchestra: 3. Allegro--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia, conductor Album: NPR Milestones of the Millennium Sony 61700 Music: 4:23

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation from Souvenir d'un cher, Op. 42, No. 1--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 9:12

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Adam Katz from Stony Brook, NY

Music: 8:14

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas London 417584 Music: 4:15

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B flat, Hob. I:105--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Ton Koopman, conductor Salle Metropole, Lausanne, Switzerland Music: 21:08

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: Movements 1-3--Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 9:46

Charlie Albright: Improvisation--Charlie Albright, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 6:02

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, B. 191, Op. 104: Movements 2-3--Truls Mork, cello; Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonidas Kavakos, conductor Maison de la Radio, Paris, France

Music: 26:45

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:57:00 00:02:25 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488

10:01:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

10:06:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

10:18:00 00:02:59 Charles Gounod Faust: Soldiers' Chorus London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Men of; London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

10:23:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

10:35:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

10:44:00 00:07:17 William Alwyn Suite of Scottish Dances David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

10:54:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961)

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (18751962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (18581948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (19051986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ellington Honored -- Finally! - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical in Pop

12:09:00 00:08:00 John Rutter First movement from "Beatles" Concerto Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821

12:20:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 414370

12:32:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes" Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

12:48:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:05:00 00:20:21 Mark O'Connor Call of the Mockingbird London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679

14:28:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 89 in F major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

14:50:00 00:09:33 Johan Halvorsen Dances from 'Mascarade' Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ellington Honored -- Finally!

15:05:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

15:49:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:25:00 00:12:44 Frank Bennett West Side Variants London Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

16:40:00 00:19:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Orchestrator - They may not be household names, but orchestrators play an important role in the development of a film score. We'll talk with Dave Metzger about his craft and his work on Frozen, The Avengers, Kung Fu Panda and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Nita's Transformation from Brother Bear 2, 2006 iTunes n/a - Dave Metzger original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Legacy, 2006 n/a Dave Metzger courtesy of Dave Metzger

Whiteout from Frozen, 2013 Walt Disney D001906102 Frozen: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Christophe Beck original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

For The First Time in Forever (demo) from Frozen, 2013 n/a Kristen Anderson-Lopez/Robert Lopez courtesy of Dave Metzger

For The First Time in Forever from Frozen, 2013 Walt Disney D001906102 Frozen: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Kristen Anderson-Lopez/Robert Lopez Kristen Bell/Idina Menzel, vocals/original soundtrack/Stephen Oremus, cond.

King of Pride Rock/Circle of Life Finale from The Lion King (Broadway), 1997 Walt Disney B002YICN6U Original Broadway Cast Recording Tim Rice/Elton John/Hans Zimmer original Broadway Cast/original soundtrack/Joe Church, cond.

A Wondrous Place from Tarzan, 1999 Walt Disney 60645 Tarzan: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Mark Mancina original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Planes (Main Title), demo, from Planes, 2013 n/a Mark Mancina Mark Mancina, piano courtesy of Dave Metzger

Planes (Main Title) from Planes, 2013 Walt Disney D001405402 Disney Planes Mark Mancina original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Coming Back Around from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010 Varese Sarabande VSD-7012 Music from The Motion Picture John Powell original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

I Love You Too from Brother Bear 2, 2006 iTunes n/a Dave Metzger original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Counter Attack from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010 Varese Sarabande VSD-7012 Music from The Motion Picture John Powell original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Father and Daughter from Brother Bear 2, 2006 iTunes n/a Dave Metzger original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

August's Rhapsody in C Major from August Rush, 2007 Sony 82876877962 Music from The Motion Picture Mark Mancina original soundtrack/Mike Nowak, cond.

Sacred Pool,of Tears from Kung Fu Panda, 2008 Interscope B0011344-02 Music from The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/John Powell original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Paradise Concern from Rio, 2011 Varese Sarabande VSD-7084 Original Motion Picture Score John Powell original soundtrack/ Pete Anthony, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012 Intrada D001759402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Looking At You from Return To Paradise, 1998 Varese Sarabande VSD-5964 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Mancina original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Disney Castle Logo, 2006 Walt Disney n/a Mark Mancina original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: First Meetings - Some very interesting characters who are meeting for the first time: Nellie Forbush and Emile DeBeque, Tony and Maria … even Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom!

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:12 00:01:51 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Make Believe Frederica Von Stade, Jerry Hadley Show Boat 1988 Studio Cast Angel 77774-91082

00:06:50 00:01:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Ten Minutes Ago Julie Andrews, Jon Cypher Cinderella Original TV Cast Sony SK60689

00:08:43 00:04:09 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Heather on the Hill Rebecca Luker, Brent Barrett Brigadoon Studio Cast Angel 7777-54481

00:13:08 00:03:48 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Could Write a Book Daisy Prince, Peter Gallagher Pal Joey 1995 Encores Cast DRG DRG94763

00:17:07 00:03:09 Stephen Sondheim Lovely Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford A Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

00:20:57 00:01:51 Frank Loesser Happy to Make Your Acquaintance Robert Weede, Jo Sullivan The Most Happy Fella Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

00:22:34 00:03:31 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

00:27:08 00:03:00 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Carried Away Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town Studio Cast Sony SK60538

00:30:30 00:03:36 Mel Brooks We Can Do It Nathan Lane, Mathew Broderick The Producers Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

00:34:09 00:02:38 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Maria Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

00:37:17 00:04:05 Jonathan Larson Light My Candle Daphne Rubin-Vega, Adam Pascal Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:41:46 00:02:06 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies Reba McEntire, Brian Stokes Mitchell South Pacific Carnegie Hall Cast Decca B'way B0006462

00:44:32 00:06:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You Michael Hayden, Sally Murphy Carousel 1994 Lincoln Center Cast Angel CDQ555199

00:51:25 00:01:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:03 00:03:55 AJ Lerner-Burton Lane Filler: Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here! Barbara Harris On a Clear Day… Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

19:29:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

19:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D major Op 33 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:17 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'

20:18:00 00:40:25 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

21:03:00 00:29:09 Béla Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

21:40 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A lesson in punctuation by Victor Borge… Tom Lehrer’s “N, apostrophe T”… Allen Sherman’s “Night and Day”… and Will Holt’s variations on other Cole Porter songs… Jan C. Show addresses the problems of “Lawns”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

22:42:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

22:52:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

23:03:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23 Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:09:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:21:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:27:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:39:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999