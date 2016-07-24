© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 07-24-2016

Published July 24, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Sergey Khachatryan, violin

00:05:00            00:44:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61

00:56:00            00:42:00            John Luther Adams       Become Ocean                        

01:43:00            00:10:18            Claude Debussy            Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun       

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

|02:02:00            00:26:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 40 in G minor                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

02:30:00            00:30:12            Alexander Glazunov       Piano Concerto No.  1 in F minor  Op 92            Russian National Orchestra          José Serebrier   Alexander Romanovsky, piano   Warner  67946

03:02:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli            Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

03:55:00            00:04:42            Isaac Albéniz     Suite Española: Cádiz Op 47                             Jason Vieaux, guitar            Azica    71224

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Michael Leese: Dilling Fantasy (1989-90) — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp (LiZhang Records 2005) 8:10

Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Story of Babar the Little Elephant (2011) — Steve Staruch, narr.; Carrie Vecchione, oboe & English horn; Rolf Erdahl, double bass; William Eddins, piano (Musicalligraphics CD 2012) 26:32

04:54:00            00:05:08            Federico Mompou         Canción y Danza No. 6                          Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM     2367

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Alejandro Planchart - One of our most loyal and supportive Millennium fans was a student of this great teacher/conductor: this week, some of the classic recordings by the Capella Cordina
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:07            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80506

06:14:00            00:12:03            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum            Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       Decca   4787779

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:56:00            00:03:45            William Byrd      Miserere mei, Deus                    John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         107

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New, Two? - A further selective summary of some intriguing and unusual albums of organ music issued on CD.

G. F. HANDEL (arr. De Lange):  Organ Concerto in B-flat, Op. 4, no. 2 (mvts. 1 & 2) –Rudolf Innig (1899 Furtwängler & Hammer/St. Nicolai Church, Lüneburg, Germany) MDG 317 1929-2

ANDREA GABRIELI: Canzona francese detta ‘Je n’en’ dirai mot’. 

ANONYMOUS: Uppon la mi re.

PIERRE ATTAINGNANT: Two Dances –Francesco Cera (1772 Anonymous/Franciscan Convent, Lustra Cilento, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95240

ARTHUR SULLIVAN (arr. Conte):  The Lost Chord –Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 976

FRANÇOIS MOREL:  Priere. 

TÄLIVALDIS KENINS:  Toccata –William O’Meara (1963 Hill, Norman & Beard/St. George’s Cathedral, Kingston, Ontario, Canada) O’Meara 2015

PHILIP MOORE:  Pastorale (premiere). 

AD WAMMES:  Ride in a High-Speed Train –Jonathan Ryan (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg) Acis 34530

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Hymns and More - Another in our ongoing series of programs delving into the traditions of congregational song.  We’ll listen to favorites, old and new – and in a variety of settings!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Obsessions

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Songe d’un nuit du Sabbat – Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 453432 CD) 9:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.3 “Eroica:” Finale – Allegro Molto – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 414626 CD) 10:59

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad:” Allegretto – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant Classics 6275 CD) 14:19

Reinhold Glière: Red Poppy Ballet: Dance of the Soviet Sailors – St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra/André Anichanov (Naxos 553496 CD) 3:27

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata no. 6 in F major: 2. Allegretto-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:36

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut: A Cakewalk-- Ade Williams, violin St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:52

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is June Echols from Richmond, VA Music: 7:41

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 1 in A Major, BWV 806: 1. Prelude-- Murray Perahia, piano Album: Bach English Suites Sony 60276 Music: 2:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 31:33

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture-- NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures RCA 60289 Music: 9:03

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night--Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Heinz Holliger, conductor Album: Schonberg: Chamber Symphonies Nos. 1, 2 & Verklarte Nacht Apex 44399 Music: 31:45

Bela Bartok: Contrasts, SZ 111: Verbunkos-- Benny Goodman, clarinet; Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano Album: Benny Goodman Compositions and Collaborations Sony 42227 Music: 5:31

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: 6. What Love Tells Me-- Russian State Symphony Orchestra; Evgeny Svetlanov, conductor Album: Svetlanov Mahler Symphony No. 3 Chant du Monde 288111 Music: 23:47

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Robert Schumann

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:21            Leo Arnaud       Three Fanfares              Frederick Fennell           Cleveland Symphonic Winds            Telarc   80099

14:03:00            00:05:53            Josef Suk         Toward a New Life Op 35                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    62592

14:09:00            00:17:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

14:26:00            00:10:28            Adolphe Adam  Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant                        Richard Bonynge            London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   433861

14:50:00            00:21:52            Ernest Bloch     Schelomo         Israel Philharmonic Orchestra     Zubin Mehta      János Starker, cello     Decca   4785437

15:11:00            00:12:57            Ernest Bloch     Poems of the Sea                     Sakari Oramo    Malmö Symphony Orchestra            Bis       639

15:24:00            00:08:04            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major                                     Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9327

15:32:00            00:08:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

15:47:00            00:14:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; John Villars, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall 4/26/2001, an archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez

16:06:00            01:19:31            Hector Berlioz   Requiem Op 5

17:28:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hindemith for Winds

18:04:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         2121

18:24:00            00:12:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major                                 Janina Fialkowska, piano           Atma    2532

18:39:00            00:13:55            Giuseppe Cambini         Wind Quintet No.  3 in F major                           Aulos Wind Quintet            Schwann           310011

18:54:00            00:04:49            Pietro Mascagni            L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo                        Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:06:00            00:26:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 40 in G minor                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

19:34:00            00:30:12            Alexander Glazunov       Piano Concerto No.  1 in F minor  Op 92            Russian National Orchestra          José Serebrier   Alexander Romanovsky, piano   Warner  67946

20:06:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli            Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

20:56:00            00:03:10            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude No. 7 in E flat major  Op 23                               Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9348

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Michael Leese: Dilling Fantasy (1989-90) — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp (LiZhang Records 2005) 8:10

Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Story of Babar the Little Elephant (2011) — Steve Staruch, narr.; Carrie Vecchione, oboe & English horn; Rolf Erdahl, double bass; William Eddins, piano (Musicalligraphics CD 2012) 26:32

21:58:00            00:05:37            Alan Hovhaness            Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   I Fiamminghi     Rudolf Werthen            Benny Wiame, trumpet   Telarc   80392

 

22:05 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: New Releases with Phil Kline - Back by popular demand! Seth welcomes Phil Kline from Q2 Music into a rousing debate and conversation about newly released music.
 

QUIET HOUR

23:05:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15                         Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony    48066

23:09:00            00:07:31            Jean Sibelius    Suite champêtre Op 98              William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5169

23:19:00            00:07:24            Claude Debussy            Three Nocturnes: Clouds                        Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80617

23:26:00            00:07:51            Ernest Bloch     Abodah                                    Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano            Thornton           2013

23:36:00            00:06:06            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44                                   American String Project MSR     1386

23:42:00            00:11:24            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major                                     Margarita Shevchenko, piano        CIPC     96523

23:55:00            00:02:24            Edvard Grieg    Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

23:56:00            00:02:59            Peter Tchaikovsky         None But the Lonely Heart Op 6                         Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano        DeutGram         4790835


 