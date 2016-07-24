Program Guide 07-24-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Sergey Khachatryan, violin

00:05:00 00:44:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

00:56:00 00:42:00 John Luther Adams Become Ocean

01:43:00 00:10:18 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

|02:02:00 00:26:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

02:30:00 00:30:12 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 92 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946

03:02:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

03:55:00 00:04:42 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Cádiz Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Michael Leese: Dilling Fantasy (1989-90) — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp (LiZhang Records 2005) 8:10

Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Story of Babar the Little Elephant (2011) — Steve Staruch, narr.; Carrie Vecchione, oboe & English horn; Rolf Erdahl, double bass; William Eddins, piano (Musicalligraphics CD 2012) 26:32

04:54:00 00:05:08 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 6 Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Alejandro Planchart - One of our most loyal and supportive Millennium fans was a student of this great teacher/conductor: this week, some of the classic recordings by the Capella Cordina



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:07 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80506

06:14:00 00:12:03 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:03:45 William Byrd Miserere mei, Deus John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New, Two? - A further selective summary of some intriguing and unusual albums of organ music issued on CD.

G. F. HANDEL (arr. De Lange): Organ Concerto in B-flat, Op. 4, no. 2 (mvts. 1 & 2) –Rudolf Innig (1899 Furtwängler & Hammer/St. Nicolai Church, Lüneburg, Germany) MDG 317 1929-2

ANDREA GABRIELI: Canzona francese detta ‘Je n’en’ dirai mot’.

ANONYMOUS: Uppon la mi re.

PIERRE ATTAINGNANT: Two Dances –Francesco Cera (1772 Anonymous/Franciscan Convent, Lustra Cilento, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95240

ARTHUR SULLIVAN (arr. Conte): The Lost Chord –Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 976

FRANÇOIS MOREL: Priere.

TÄLIVALDIS KENINS: Toccata –William O’Meara (1963 Hill, Norman & Beard/St. George’s Cathedral, Kingston, Ontario, Canada) O’Meara 2015

PHILIP MOORE: Pastorale (premiere).

AD WAMMES: Ride in a High-Speed Train –Jonathan Ryan (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg) Acis 34530

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and More - Another in our ongoing series of programs delving into the traditions of congregational song. We’ll listen to favorites, old and new – and in a variety of settings!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Obsessions

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Songe d’un nuit du Sabbat – Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 453432 CD) 9:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.3 “Eroica:” Finale – Allegro Molto – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 414626 CD) 10:59

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad:” Allegretto – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant Classics 6275 CD) 14:19

Reinhold Glière: Red Poppy Ballet: Dance of the Soviet Sailors – St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra/André Anichanov (Naxos 553496 CD) 3:27

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata no. 6 in F major: 2. Allegretto-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:36

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut: A Cakewalk-- Ade Williams, violin St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:52

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is June Echols from Richmond, VA Music: 7:41

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 1 in A Major, BWV 806: 1. Prelude-- Murray Perahia, piano Album: Bach English Suites Sony 60276 Music: 2:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 31:33

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture-- NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures RCA 60289 Music: 9:03

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night--Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Heinz Holliger, conductor Album: Schonberg: Chamber Symphonies Nos. 1, 2 & Verklarte Nacht Apex 44399 Music: 31:45

Bela Bartok: Contrasts, SZ 111: Verbunkos-- Benny Goodman, clarinet; Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano Album: Benny Goodman Compositions and Collaborations Sony 42227 Music: 5:31

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: 6. What Love Tells Me-- Russian State Symphony Orchestra; Evgeny Svetlanov, conductor Album: Svetlanov Mahler Symphony No. 3 Chant du Monde 288111 Music: 23:47

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Robert Schumann

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:21 Leo Arnaud Three Fanfares Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

14:03:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

14:09:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

14:26:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861

14:50:00 00:21:52 Ernest Bloch Schelomo Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta János Starker, cello Decca 4785437

15:11:00 00:12:57 Ernest Bloch Poems of the Sea Sakari Oramo Malmö Symphony Orchestra Bis 639

15:24:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

15:32:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

15:47:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; John Villars, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall 4/26/2001, an archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez

16:06:00 01:19:31 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5

17:28:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hindemith for Winds

18:04:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

18:24:00 00:12:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

18:39:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F major Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

18:54:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:06:00 00:26:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

19:34:00 00:30:12 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 92 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946

20:06:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

20:56:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 7 in E flat major Op 23 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:58:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

22:05 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: New Releases with Phil Kline - Back by popular demand! Seth welcomes Phil Kline from Q2 Music into a rousing debate and conversation about newly released music.



QUIET HOUR

23:05:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:09:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:19:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:26:00 00:07:51 Ernest Bloch Abodah Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

23:36:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 American String Project MSR 1386

23:42:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

23:55:00 00:02:24 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:56:00 00:02:59 Peter Tchaikovsky None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano DeutGram 4790835



