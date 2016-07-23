© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 07-23-2016

Published July 23, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:21:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major     Vienna Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado            Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram         4795448

00:25:00            00:31:29            Franz Berwald   Symphony No.  2 in D major                  Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Naxos   553051

00:58:00            00:24:23            Johannes Brahms          Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52                                Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano        Sony    506416

01:24:00            00:42:03            Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40              Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2012

02:08:00            00:47:20            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 83      Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano; Jules Eskin, cello  Sony    63225

02:57:00            00:39:19            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                   Sir Colin Davis  Boston Symphony Orchestra     Philips  446157

03:38:00            00:39:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Bernard Adelstein, posthorn       Sony    86793

04:19:00            00:29:59            Robert Schumann          Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 44                               Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello     DeutGram         463179

04:51:00            00:26:06            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 57 in D major                 Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       8

05:19:00            00:17:12            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Concerto for Harpsichord & Fortepiano in E flat  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel           Léon Berben, harpsichord; Robert Hill, fortepiano           Archiv   471579

05:38:00            00:07:04            Anatoly Liadov  Kikimora Op 63             Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra            DeutGram         447084

05:54:00            00:04:46            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 2 in E flat major                                     Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9327

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank Dominguez shares the Sinfonia india—the “Indian” Symphony, by Mexican musical icon Carlos Chávez, and a string quartet by the Spanish Mozart, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga.

Esta semana Frank Domínguez comparte la Sinfonía india —por el mexicano ícono de la música Carlos Chávez, también hay un cuarteto para cuerdas por el “Mozart español,” Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga

06:00:45 Carlos Chávez: Sinfonia India (Symphony No. 2) Xalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211  

06:12:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 1019--Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 541282  

06:32:32 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: String Quartet No. 3 in E-Flat--Geneva Quartet es libris 6022   

07:00:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont--Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 1686902

07:11:00 Joaquín Turina: Seville - Picturesque Suite, Op. 2--Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557684

07:31:34 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38--Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 17523

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata no. 6 in F major: 2. Allegretto-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:36

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut: A Cakewalk-- Ade Williams, violin St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:52

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is June Echols from Richmond, VA Music: 7:41

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 1 in A Major, BWV 806: 1. Prelude-- Murray Perahia, piano Album: Bach English Suites Sony 60276 Music: 2:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 31:33

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture-- NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures RCA 60289 Music: 9:03

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night--Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Heinz Holliger, conductor Album: Schonberg: Chamber Symphonies Nos. 1, 2 & Verklarte Nacht Apex 44399 Music: 31:45

Bela Bartok: Contrasts, SZ 111: Verbunkos-- Benny Goodman, clarinet; Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano Album: Benny Goodman Compositions and Collaborations Sony 42227 Music: 5:31

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: 6. What Love Tells Me-- Russian State Symphony Orchestra; Evgeny Svetlanov, conductor Album: Svetlanov Mahler Symphony No. 3 Chant du Monde 288111 Music: 23:47

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00            00:04:56            Eric Coates       London Suite: Covent Garden                Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa     ASV     2053

10:04:00            00:12:09            Maurice Ravel   La valse                        Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra            Teldec  44945

10:17:00            00:02:17            Ernesto Lecuona           Vals maravilloso                                    Kathryn Stott, piano      EMI            56803

10:23:00            00:12:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from  Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 18

       Cleveland Orchestra Jahja Ling Ryota Yamazaki, piano, 17, from Koriyama, Japan (First Prize winner of the 2016 Cooper Int’l Piano Competition, recorded last night in Severance Hall)

10:37:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

10:51:00            00:04:12            Miklós Rózsa    Quo Vadis: March "Ave Caesar"             Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80631

10:57:00            00:01:55            Fritz Kreisler      Syncopation                             James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano            Analekta           3159

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano.

14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999)

15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A West-Coast Premiere for Still; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Aaron Copland-Fanfare: What’s in a Name?

12:09:00            00:04:57            William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag                               Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano           Sony    506416

12:17:00            00:07:54            Franz Berwald   Estrella de Soria: Overture                     Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Naxos   553051

12:28:00            00:19:09            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes                Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     RCA     63511

12:49:00            00:10:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26       Vienna Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado            Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram         4795448

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:06:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125     Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Singverein          DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:08:00            00:15:21            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major            Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder  Avie      2207

14:26:00            00:04:41            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music                     José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony            Naxos   572818

14:33:00            00:22:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43           Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano      CBS     37812

14:57:00            00:02:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più        Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano  MAA     2009

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A West-Coast Premiere for Still

15:04:00            00:28:59            Franz Berwald   Symphony No.  3 in C major                  Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Naxos   553052

15:35:00            00:14:42            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor                                     Maria João Pires, piano    DeutGram         457550

15:52:00            00:05:49            George R. Poulton        Aura Lee                                   Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms; Bruce Molsky, vocal      Harm Mundi      807549

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:25:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for 3 Pianos in F major            Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra          Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano            Sony    743505

16:30:00            00:04:27            Francesco Cilea            L'Arlesiana: Lamento di Federico            St Cecilia Academy Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Jonas Kaufmann, tenor  Decca   15463

16:37:00            00:13:51            Johan Wagenaar           Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23              Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

16:54:00            00:04:16            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza          Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Harry Bicket      Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano  Erato    85768

16:55:00            00:04:28            Alexander Zemlinsky     Humoreske for Winds                            Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt            Bis       612

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2016 Summer Blockbusters - Music from a few of this summer's big movies, so far, including Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, and Independence Day: Resurgence, plus comments from some of their composers.

20th Century Fox Theme - Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

For Axeroth from Warcraft, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0642 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Ramin Djawadi - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

I Wanna Be Like You, Main Titles (Jungle Run) and Jungle Book Closes from The Jungle Book, 2016 - Walt Disney Records D002386002 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Debney - original soundtrack recording

Siberian Overture and Cap's Promise from Captain America: Civil War, 2016 - Hollywood Records HR002227702 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Henry Jackman - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

This is Going to be Aweful, Home, Tweet Home and Lake of Wisdom from The Angry Birds Movie, 2016 - Atlantic Records 554982-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Heitor Pereira - original soundtrack recording

Apocalypse and You're X-Men/End Title from X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016 - Sony Classical 532120 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Ottman - original soundtrack recording/Jeff Schindler, cond.

Victory and Defeat and Half Orc, Half Human from Warcraft, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0642 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Ramin Djawadi - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Cosmic Scrat-tastrophe from Ice Age: Collision Course, 2016 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 445 8 - Original Motion Picture Score - John Debney - original soundtrack recording/John Debney, cond.

Welcome Home from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0646 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Finding Dory (End Titles), Fish Who Wander and Release from Finding Dory, 2016 - Walt Disney Records D002227202 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Independence Day: Resurgence Finale and ID4 Reprise from Independence Day: Resurgence, 2016 - Sony Classical 88985329312 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Thomas Wander/Harold Kloser/David Arnold - original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies/Mike Nowak, conds.

Meet Duke from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0646 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Ice Age: Collision Course: Main Title, Julian's Moment and We Did It from Ice Age: Collision Course, 2016 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 445 8 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Debney - original soundtrack recording/John Debney, cond.

Ley Lines from Ghostbusters, 2016 - Sony Classical 532985 - Original Motion Picture Score - Theodore Shapiro - original soundtrack recording

Let Me Think About It and An Interesting Proposal from Jason Bourne, 2016 - Back Lot Music unreleased - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Powell/David Buckley - original soundtrack recording

You're X-Men from X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016 - Sony Classical 532120 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Ottman - original soundtrack recording/Jeff Schindler, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 - Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrity Songwriters - We revisit the days when lots of Broadway and Hollywood songwriters actually became household names, such as Gershwin, Porter, Lerner, Rodgers and Hammerstein (and Hart).

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:23            00:01:05            George M. Cohan          Give My Regards to Broadway/Yankee Doodle Dandy    George M. Cohan   Composers Do Their Thing        Pelican PelicanLP120

18:03:11            00:01:26            Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller      Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You         Johnny Mercer  An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate            LL-601

18:04:37            00:03:10            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Blues in the Night          Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer            Capitol  CDP792125

18:08:31            00:02:23            Hoagy Carmichael         Hong Kong Blues          Hoagy Carmichael         Hoagy Carmichael            Book of the Month        61-5450

18:11:31            00:03:08            Leonard Bernstein         Mambo/Cha-Cha           Leonard Bernstein         West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60724

18:15:12            00:01:14            Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly     Deep in My Heart, Dear Sigmund Romberg            Cmposers Do Their Thing          Pelican PelicanLP120

18:17:15            00:07:27            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     You Took Advantage of Me/With a Song in My Heart      Kay Thompson, Ray Heatherton        Rodgers and Hart, 1927-42        JJA      JJA1974A

18:26:16            00:07:13            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe            Camelot/On a Clear Day/I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face           Alan Jay Lerner An Evening With Alan Jay Lerner            Laureate            LL-602

18:34:10            00:02:30            Irving Berlin       What Can a Songwriter Say?      Irving Berlin       Alexander's Ragtime Band -- Film Soundtrack            Soundstage      LP406

18:37:10            00:03:43            George Gershwin           I Got Rhythm/Swanee    George Gershwin           Gershwin by Gershwin           Mark 56            641-C

18:41:32            00:03:14            Cole Porter       Anything Goes  Cole Porter       Cole     Columbia          KS31456

18:45:36            00:01:58            Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle           I'm Just Wild About Harry          Eubie Blake, Noble Sissle            The 86 Years of Eubie Blake      Columbia          22223

18:47:45            00:01:23            Richard Rodgers           Carousel Waltz  Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers Conducts Richard Rodgers           Odyssey           Y35213

18:48:59            00:02:28            Oscar Hammerstein       You'll Never Walk Alone Oscar Hammerstein       Rodgers and Hammerstein: A Recorded Portrait         MGM    2E4RP

18:51:33            00:01:27            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:29            00:03:34            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Filler: Selections from "Spring Is Here"   Richard Rodgers            Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger       HCD2501

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:04            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Keyboard Concerto in D major   Hamburg Camerata        Ralf Gothóni            Anastasia Injushina, piano          Ondine  1224

19:26:00            00:30:31            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations Op 36                       David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80192

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall 3/25/1975, a n archival concert in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

20:04:00            00:09:55            Gioacchino Rossini       La gazza ladra: Overture

20:17:00            00:25:54            Franz Joseph Haydn      Cello Concerto No.  1 in C major

20:46:00            00:19:25            Camille Saint-Saëns       Cello Concerto No.  1 in A minor  Op 33

21:08:00            00:15:15            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

21:35:00            00:23:10            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 96 in D              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    768779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some British humor including Noel Coward’s “Mrs. Worthington,” Reginald Gardner’s “Trains,” and Stanley Holloway’s “We Can’t Let You Broadcast That”…A complete BBC broadcast of an Around the Horn show…Richard Howland-Bolton tells you how to “Improve Addresses”…This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:48            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  8 in D flat major  Op 27                            Leon Fleisher, piano            Vanguard          1551

23:08:00            00:07:16            Aaron Copland  Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts               Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony        RCA     60149

23:18:00            00:07:42            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76                                   Takács Quartet  Decca   421360

23:25:00            00:09:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos           Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra        Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano            Sony    743505

23:37:00            00:09:07            Robert Schumann          March from Piano Quintet Op 44                                    Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello     DeutGram         463179

23:46:00            00:08:09            Ludwig Spohr    Adagio from Nonet Op 31          Vienna-Berlin Ensemble             Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass          DeutGram         427640

23:56:00            00:03:06            Sir Edward Elgar           In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello         EMI      1409

 

 