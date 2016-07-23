Program Guide 07-23-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:21:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448

00:25:00 00:31:29 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 2 in D major Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

00:58:00 00:24:23 Johannes Brahms Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52 Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

01:24:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

02:08:00 00:47:20 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano; Jules Eskin, cello Sony 63225

02:57:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

03:38:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

04:19:00 00:29:59 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

04:51:00 00:26:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 57 in D major Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 8

05:19:00 00:17:12 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Concerto for Harpsichord & Fortepiano in E flat Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Léon Berben, harpsichord; Robert Hill, fortepiano Archiv 471579

05:38:00 00:07:04 Anatoly Liadov Kikimora Op 63 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

05:54:00 00:04:46 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank Dominguez shares the Sinfonia india—the “Indian” Symphony, by Mexican musical icon Carlos Chávez, and a string quartet by the Spanish Mozart, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga.

Esta semana Frank Domínguez comparte la Sinfonía india —por el mexicano ícono de la música Carlos Chávez, también hay un cuarteto para cuerdas por el “Mozart español,” Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga

06:00:45 Carlos Chávez: Sinfonia India (Symphony No. 2) Xalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211

06:12:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 1019--Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 541282

06:32:32 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: String Quartet No. 3 in E-Flat--Geneva Quartet es libris 6022

07:00:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont--Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 1686902

07:11:00 Joaquín Turina: Seville - Picturesque Suite, Op. 2--Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557684

07:31:34 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38--Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 17523

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata no. 6 in F major: 2. Allegretto-- Paul Lewis, piano Album: Beethoven #4 Paul Lewis Harmonia Mundi 901909 Music: 4:36

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut: A Cakewalk-- Ade Williams, violin St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:52

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is June Echols from Richmond, VA Music: 7:41

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 1 in A Major, BWV 806: 1. Prelude-- Murray Perahia, piano Album: Bach English Suites Sony 60276 Music: 2:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 31:33

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture-- NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures RCA 60289 Music: 9:03

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night--Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Heinz Holliger, conductor Album: Schonberg: Chamber Symphonies Nos. 1, 2 & Verklarte Nacht Apex 44399 Music: 31:45

Bela Bartok: Contrasts, SZ 111: Verbunkos-- Benny Goodman, clarinet; Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano Album: Benny Goodman Compositions and Collaborations Sony 42227 Music: 5:31

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: 6. What Love Tells Me-- Russian State Symphony Orchestra; Evgeny Svetlanov, conductor Album: Svetlanov Mahler Symphony No. 3 Chant du Monde 288111 Music: 23:47

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00 00:04:56 Eric Coates London Suite: Covent Garden Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

10:04:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

10:17:00 00:02:17 Ernesto Lecuona Vals maravilloso Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

10:23:00 00:12:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Orchestra Jahja Ling Ryota Yamazaki, piano, 17, from Koriyama, Japan (First Prize winner of the 2016 Cooper Int’l Piano Competition, recorded last night in Severance Hall)

10:37:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 63905

10:51:00 00:04:12 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: March "Ave Caesar" Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80631

10:57:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano.

14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999)

15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A West-Coast Premiere for Still; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Aaron Copland-Fanfare: What’s in a Name?

12:09:00 00:04:57 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

12:17:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

12:28:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:49:00 00:10:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:08:00 00:15:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder Avie 2207

14:26:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

14:33:00 00:22:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

14:57:00 00:02:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano MAA 2009

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A West-Coast Premiere for Still

15:04:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

15:35:00 00:14:42 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

15:52:00 00:05:49 George R. Poulton Aura Lee Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, ms; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi 807549

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 Pianos in F major Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 743505

16:30:00 00:04:27 Francesco Cilea L'Arlesiana: Lamento di Federico St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

16:37:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

16:54:00 00:04:16 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768

16:55:00 00:04:28 Alexander Zemlinsky Humoreske for Winds Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2016 Summer Blockbusters - Music from a few of this summer's big movies, so far, including Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, and Independence Day: Resurgence, plus comments from some of their composers.

20th Century Fox Theme - Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

For Axeroth from Warcraft, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0642 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Ramin Djawadi - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

I Wanna Be Like You, Main Titles (Jungle Run) and Jungle Book Closes from The Jungle Book, 2016 - Walt Disney Records D002386002 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Debney - original soundtrack recording

Siberian Overture and Cap's Promise from Captain America: Civil War, 2016 - Hollywood Records HR002227702 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Henry Jackman - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

This is Going to be Aweful, Home, Tweet Home and Lake of Wisdom from The Angry Birds Movie, 2016 - Atlantic Records 554982-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Heitor Pereira - original soundtrack recording

Apocalypse and You're X-Men/End Title from X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016 - Sony Classical 532120 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Ottman - original soundtrack recording/Jeff Schindler, cond.

Victory and Defeat and Half Orc, Half Human from Warcraft, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0642 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Ramin Djawadi - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Cosmic Scrat-tastrophe from Ice Age: Collision Course, 2016 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 445 8 - Original Motion Picture Score - John Debney - original soundtrack recording/John Debney, cond.

Welcome Home from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0646 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Finding Dory (End Titles), Fish Who Wander and Release from Finding Dory, 2016 - Walt Disney Records D002227202 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Independence Day: Resurgence Finale and ID4 Reprise from Independence Day: Resurgence, 2016 - Sony Classical 88985329312 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Thomas Wander/Harold Kloser/David Arnold - original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies/Mike Nowak, conds.

Meet Duke from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 - Back Lot Music BLM 0646 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Ice Age: Collision Course: Main Title, Julian's Moment and We Did It from Ice Age: Collision Course, 2016 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 445 8 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Debney - original soundtrack recording/John Debney, cond.

Ley Lines from Ghostbusters, 2016 - Sony Classical 532985 - Original Motion Picture Score - Theodore Shapiro - original soundtrack recording

Let Me Think About It and An Interesting Proposal from Jason Bourne, 2016 - Back Lot Music unreleased - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Powell/David Buckley - original soundtrack recording

You're X-Men from X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016 - Sony Classical 532120 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Ottman - original soundtrack recording/Jeff Schindler, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 - Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrity Songwriters - We revisit the days when lots of Broadway and Hollywood songwriters actually became household names, such as Gershwin, Porter, Lerner, Rodgers and Hammerstein (and Hart).

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:23 00:01:05 George M. Cohan Give My Regards to Broadway/Yankee Doodle Dandy George M. Cohan Composers Do Their Thing Pelican PelicanLP120

18:03:11 00:01:26 Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You Johnny Mercer An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate LL-601

18:04:37 00:03:10 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Capitol CDP792125

18:08:31 00:02:23 Hoagy Carmichael Hong Kong Blues Hoagy Carmichael Hoagy Carmichael Book of the Month 61-5450

18:11:31 00:03:08 Leonard Bernstein Mambo/Cha-Cha Leonard Bernstein West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:15:12 00:01:14 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Deep in My Heart, Dear Sigmund Romberg Cmposers Do Their Thing Pelican PelicanLP120

18:17:15 00:07:27 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Took Advantage of Me/With a Song in My Heart Kay Thompson, Ray Heatherton Rodgers and Hart, 1927-42 JJA JJA1974A

18:26:16 00:07:13 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot/On a Clear Day/I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face Alan Jay Lerner An Evening With Alan Jay Lerner Laureate LL-602

18:34:10 00:02:30 Irving Berlin What Can a Songwriter Say? Irving Berlin Alexander's Ragtime Band -- Film Soundtrack Soundstage LP406

18:37:10 00:03:43 George Gershwin I Got Rhythm/Swanee George Gershwin Gershwin by Gershwin Mark 56 641-C

18:41:32 00:03:14 Cole Porter Anything Goes Cole Porter Cole Columbia KS31456

18:45:36 00:01:58 Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle I'm Just Wild About Harry Eubie Blake, Noble Sissle The 86 Years of Eubie Blake Columbia 22223

18:47:45 00:01:23 Richard Rodgers Carousel Waltz Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts Richard Rodgers Odyssey Y35213

18:48:59 00:02:28 Oscar Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Oscar Hammerstein Rodgers and Hammerstein: A Recorded Portrait MGM 2E4RP

18:51:33 00:01:27 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:29 00:03:34 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Selections from "Spring Is Here" Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

19:26:00 00:30:31 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36 David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80192

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall 3/25/1975, a n archival concert in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

20:04:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

20:17:00 00:25:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major

20:46:00 00:19:25 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33

21:08:00 00:15:15 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

21:35:00 00:23:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some British humor including Noel Coward’s “Mrs. Worthington,” Reginald Gardner’s “Trains,” and Stanley Holloway’s “We Can’t Let You Broadcast That”…A complete BBC broadcast of an Around the Horn show…Richard Howland-Bolton tells you how to “Improve Addresses”…This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:48 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551

23:08:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:18:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76 Takács Quartet Decca 421360

23:25:00 00:09:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 743505

23:37:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:46:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:56:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409