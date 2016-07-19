Program Guide 07-19-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic EMI 68736

00:30:00 00:44:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 Lucerne Festival Orchestra Wilhelm Furtwängler Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

01:17:00 00:08:30 Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

01:27:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

02:14:00 00:28:34 Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E flat major Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

02:45:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

03:27:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

04:14:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

04:50:00 00:29:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459

05:22:00 00:17:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

05:41:00 00:04:32 Fernando Sor Variations on "La Folia" Op 15 Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

05:51:00 00:05:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:01 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

06:12:00 00:09:52 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

06:24:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

06:30:00 00:04:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

06:40:00 00:07:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

06:49:00 00:03:13 Leigh Harline Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star London Symphony Orchestra Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

06:55:00 00:02:50 Robert Browne Hall March "Gardes du Corps" Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

06:55:00 00:01:36 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

07:05:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44651

07:14:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

07:24:00 00:03:22 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

07:30:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

07:40:00 00:07:41 Victor Herbert Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 573517

07:52:00 00:03:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

07:57:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song Canadian Brass RCA 68633

08:07:00 00:05:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet from String Quintet No. 5 Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

08:15:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

08:25:00 00:03:52 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Toccata Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

08:30:00 00:04:20 Ludwig Bonvin Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

08:40:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

08:55:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

09:05:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

09:29:00 00:04:37 Gaetano Donizetti L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Plácido Domingo, tenor DeutGram 4795448

09:35:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

09:45:00 00:07:00 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Philharmonia Chorus DeutGram 4795448

09:55:00 00:03:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Teodor Currentzis Musica Aeterna Sony 370926

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:04 Alberto Ginastera Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17 Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999

10:04:00 00:03:06 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo: Battle & March Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5123

10:09:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

10:23:00 00:04:23 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 77 Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

10:29:00 00:03:42 Antonio Salieri Cublai Overture Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

10:37:00 00:04:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Anton Scharinger, bass Teldec 242716

10:44:00 00:04:26 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Waltz Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

10:52:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

11:22:00 00:08:30 Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

11:34:00 00:08:32 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 36 in B flat major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999379

11:44:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:07:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

12:16:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

12:24:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:34:00 00:01:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

12:40:00 00:04:31 Eugène Dédé Bees and Bumblebees Op 562 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

12:48:00 00:09:43 George Gershwin Cuban Overture James Levine Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:04:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

13:42:00 00:18:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto No. 4 in G major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin VirginClas 59266

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:04:00 00:02:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in C sharp minor Op 76 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

14:08:00 00:03:24 Robert Schumann March in G minor Op 76 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

14:13:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

14:33:00 00:11:52 Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Simax 1085

14:47:00 00:11:32 Daniil Trifonov Rachmaniana Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970

15:02:00 00:16:48 César Franck Symphonic Variations London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

15:21:00 00:09:49 Daniel Auber Gustave III: Overture Richard Bonynge English Chamber Orchestra Decca 440646

15:33:00 00:04:49 Henry Schoenefeld Characteristic Suite: Scherzo Op 15 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

15:42:00 00:05:11 Horatio Parker Scherzo for Strings Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

15:51:00 00:05:02 Sérgio Assad Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange' Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Long and the Short of It

15:58:00 00:04:24 Carl Busch Chippewa Lullaby Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

16:06:00 00:02:20 Carl Hillman Lullaby Op 21 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

16:12:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

16:27:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

16:35:00 00:03:51 Anderson & Roe Papageno! Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

16:41:00 00:08:05 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69 Royal Philharmonic Moshe Atzmon Cristina Ortiz, piano Decca 414348

16:52:00 00:03:06 Eric Whitacre Oculi Omnium Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

16:56:00 00:03:07 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 8 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

17:05:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Boléro National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Evelyn Glennie, percussion RCA 61386

17:14:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

17:26:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

17:40:00 00:06:07 Carl Busch Omaha Indian Love Song Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

17:48:00 00:02:04 Paul Miersch Pleasant Memories Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

17:52:00 00:02:55 Mario Broeders Milonga pampeana Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

17:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:27 Jean-Baptiste Davaux Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs in G major Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt,violin; Andrea Keller, violin Capriccio 10280

18:32:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony 752307

18:39:00 00:03:50 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

18:45:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

18:56:00 00:02:46 Antonio Vivaldi Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 90916

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:57 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor Op 21 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

19:26:00 00:30:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

20:18:00 00:34:55 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Jennifer Koh, violin

21:04:00 00:12:21 Hector Berlioz Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3

21:18:00 00:26:00 Anna Clyne The Seamstress

21:44:00 00:49:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

22:35:00 00:20:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major Marc-André Hamelin, piano; Bernard Labadie, conductor

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

23:09:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

23:21:00 00:06:19 Carl Busch Elegie Op 30 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

23:27:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:39:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122

23:46:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:56:00 00:02:51 Stephen Goss Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

23:57:00 00:02:19 Umberto Giordano Fedora: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634