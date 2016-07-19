© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-19-2016

Published July 19, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:26:12            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite                        Rudolph Kempe            Royal Philharmonic        EMI      68736

00:30:00            00:44:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61          Lucerne Festival Orchestra            Wilhelm Furtwängler       Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner  555052

01:17:00            00:08:30            Arthur Foote      Air and Gavotte             Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus        166

01:27:00            00:45:11            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

02:14:00            00:28:34            Johannes Brahms          Horn Trio in E flat major  Op 40                          Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano       Albany  1325

02:45:00            00:40:31            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 11 in F major                    Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

03:27:00            00:45:18            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Tudor Portraits       New Philharmonia Orchestra       Sir David Willcocks            Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir           EMI      64722

04:14:00            00:33:45            Robert Schumann          Davidsbündlertänze Op 6                                   Stephen Hough, piano    VirginClas         90770

04:50:00            00:29:39            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto para una fiesta           Naples Philharmonic      Erich Kunzel            David Russell, guitar     Telarc   80459

05:22:00            00:17:30            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  4 in D major                      Monica Huggett            Ensemble Sonnerie       Avie      2171

05:41:00            00:04:32            Fernando Sor    Variations on "La Folia" Op 15                           Kristo Käo, guitar            Kitarrikoo          2008

05:51:00            00:05:41            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances                  Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   554845

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:03:01            Sir Thomas Beecham     The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte                      Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

06:12:00            00:09:52            Johannes Brahms          Andante from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18                         Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           9151

06:24:00            00:04:29            Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture               Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Fire            Koch Intl           7576

06:30:00            00:04:01            Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 4   Australian Chamber Orchestra          Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67308

06:40:00            00:07:36            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7               Ádám Fischer            Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5240

06:49:00            00:03:13            Leigh Harline     Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star London Symphony Orchestra            Keith Lockhart   Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          eOne    7792

06:55:00            00:02:50            Robert Browne Hall        March "Gardes du Corps"                      Col. Lowell Graham            USAF Heritage of America Band            Klavier  11139

06:55:00            00:01:36            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves                     José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572818

07:05:00            00:05:59            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be       Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY            Richard Kapp    Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet       CBS     44651

07:14:00            00:08:02            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony        EMI      6612

07:24:00            00:03:22            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112                  Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

07:30:00            00:04:09            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: All we like sheep         Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Singers            Avie      2208

07:40:00            00:07:41            Victor Herbert    Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1           Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello      Naxos   573517

07:52:00            00:03:58            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers                      Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2014

07:57:00            00:02:03            Leonard Bernstein         West Side Story: Jet Song                                Canadian Brass RCA            68633

08:07:00            00:05:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Minuet from String Quintet No. 5                                    Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello            Marlboro           80001

08:15:00            00:08:45            Gioacchino Rossini       Il turco in Italia: Overture                                    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         415363

08:25:00            00:03:52            Claude Debussy            Pour le piano: Toccata                           Barry Douglas, piano     RCA            68127

08:30:00            00:04:20            Ludwig Bonvin  Christmas Night's Dream Op 10             Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble  New Focus        166

08:40:00            00:09:19            Tomaso Albinoni           Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major     Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen      Wolfgang Basch, trumpet          DHM     7976

08:55:00            00:07:51            Max Steiner       The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite                    Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic      Silva     3009

09:05:00            00:18:11            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437533

09:29:00            00:04:37            Gaetano Donizetti          L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima        Los Angeles Philharmonic            Carlo Maria Giulini         Plácido Domingo, tenor DeutGram         4795448

09:35:00            00:06:21            Franz von Suppé           The Jolly Robbers: Overture                   Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic     CBS     44932

09:45:00            00:07:00            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48        Philharmonia Orchestra  Carlo Maria Giulini            Philharmonia Chorus      DeutGram         4795448

09:55:00            00:03:58            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Marriage of Figaro: Overture                        Teodor Currentzis          Musica Aeterna Sony    370926

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00            00:03:04            Alberto Ginastera          Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17                  Gisèle Ben-Dor  BBC National Orch of Wales  Naxos   570999

10:04:00            00:03:06            George Frideric Handel  Rinaldo: Battle & March Philharmonia Orchestra  Simon Wright            John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet        Nimbus 5123

10:09:00            00:12:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45                  Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  416623

10:23:00            00:04:23            Max Reger        Finale from Flute Serenade Op 77                                  Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola     Skarbo 4094

10:29:00            00:03:42            Antonio Salieri   Cublai Overture             Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players            Chandos           9877

10:37:00            00:04:35            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder        Philharmonia Zürich            Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Anton Scharinger, bass Teldec  242716

10:44:00            00:04:26            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Waltz                    Kirill Kondrashin            RCA Victor Symphony        RCA     300350

10:52:00            00:26:59            Paul Hindemith  Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'                 Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      55230

11:22:00            00:08:30            Arthur Foote      Air and Gavotte             Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus        166

11:34:00            00:08:32            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 36 in B flat major                        Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         CPO     999379

11:44:00            00:10:53            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

12:07:00            00:07:37            Franz von Suppé           Beautiful Galatea: Overture                    Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic         Sony    61830

12:16:00            00:06:16            Frederick Loewe            My Fair Lady: Suite                               Richard Glazier, piano            Centaur 3347

12:24:00            00:08:41            Jacques Offenbach       Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture                  Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4776403

12:34:00            00:01:27            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the                  Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572693

12:40:00            00:04:31            Eugène Dédé    Bees and Bumblebees Op 562               Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble  New Focus        166

12:48:00            00:09:43            George Gershwin           Cuban Overture             James Levine    Chicago Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:04:00            00:36:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 38 in D              Claudio Abbado            Orchestra Mozart           Archiv   4777598

13:42:00            00:18:13            Franz Joseph Haydn      Violin Concerto No.  4 in G major           Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Elizabeth Wallfisch        Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin          VirginClas         59266

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:04:00            00:02:59            Johannes Brahms          Capriccio in C sharp minor  Op 76                                  Alessio Bax, piano    Signum 309

14:08:00            00:03:24            Robert Schumann          March in G minor  Op 76                                    Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram         4795448

14:13:00            00:16:25            Zoltán Kodály   Summer Evening                                   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         447109

14:33:00            00:11:52            Johan Halvorsen           Norwegian Rhapsody No.  2                  Ole Kristian Ruud            Trondheim Symphony Orchestra            Simax   1085

14:47:00            00:11:32            Daniil Trifonov   Rachmaniana                            Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram         4794970

15:02:00            00:16:48            César Franck     Symphonic Variations    London Philharmonic     Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos            Alicia de Larrocha, piano           Decca   4785437

15:21:00            00:09:49            Daniel Auber     Gustave III: Overture                  Richard Bonynge           English Chamber Orchestra          Decca   440646

15:33:00            00:04:49            Henry Schoenefeld        Characteristic Suite: Scherzo Op 15                    Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus        166

15:42:00            00:05:11            Horatio Parker   Scherzo for Strings                   Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus        166

15:51:00            00:05:02            Sérgio Assad    Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange'           Delaware Symphony      David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar       Telarc   31754

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Long and the Short of It

15:58:00            00:04:24            Carl Busch        Chippewa Lullaby                      Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus        166

16:06:00            00:02:20            Carl Hillman       Lullaby Op 21                Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus        166

16:12:00            00:11:29            Peggy Stuart Coolidge  Pioneer Dances             Siegfried Landau           Westphalian Symphony        Vox      5157

16:27:00            00:05:31            Harold Arlen      I Love a Parade             John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    46747

16:35:00            00:03:51            Anderson & Roe            Papageno!                                Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano        Steinway           30006

16:41:00            00:08:05            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69   Royal Philharmonic            Moshe Atzmon  Cristina Ortiz, piano       Decca   414348

16:52:00            00:03:06            Eric Whitacre     Oculi Omnium               Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca   16636

16:56:00            00:03:07            Federico Mompou         Canción y Danza No. 8                          Brazilian Guitar Quartet            Delos   3466

17:05:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Boléro  National Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth          Evelyn Glennie, percussion        RCA     61386

17:14:00            00:08:48            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Wasps: Overture                 Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony        Reference         129

17:26:00            00:09:11            John Williams    E.T.: Adventures on Earth                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  411185

17:40:00            00:06:07            Carl Busch        Omaha Indian Love Song                       Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble  New Focus        166

17:48:00            00:02:04            Paul Miersch     Pleasant Memories                    Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus        166

17:52:00            00:02:55            Mario Broeders Milonga pampeana                                Mirian Conti, piano    Steinway           30010

17:57:00            00:01:59            Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello                                  Kristo Käo, guitar          Kitarrikoo          2008

 

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:21:27            Jean-Baptiste Davaux    Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs in G major        Concerto Cologne                        Werner Ehrhardt,violin; Andrea Keller, violin        Capriccio          10280

18:32:00            00:04:28            John Williams    Air and Simple Gifts                              Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet  Sony    752307

18:39:00            00:03:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49                             Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello     Sony    52192

18:45:00            00:08:55            Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances                      Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic            Naxos   572695

18:56:00            00:02:46            Antonio Vivaldi  Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue         Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    90916

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:57            Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor  Op 21                 Christian Ludwig            Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572607

19:26:00            00:30:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major          Odense Symphony            Scott Yoo         Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9328

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:16:39            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome             Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra          EMI      55600

20:18:00            00:34:55            Igor Stravinsky  Pétrouchka                   Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram            4795448

 

CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Jennifer Koh, violin

21:04:00            00:12:21            Hector Berlioz   Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3                  

21:18:00            00:26:00            Anna Clyne       The Seamstress

21:44:00            00:49:46            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55

22:35:00            00:20:25            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major  Marc-André Hamelin, piano; Bernard Labadie, conductor

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Oboe Concerto      Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            John Mack, oboe          Decca   443176

23:09:00            00:09:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19          Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    370548

23:21:00            00:06:19            Carl Busch        Elegie Op 30                 Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus        166

23:27:00            00:09:15            George W. Chadwick     Suite Symphonique: Romanza               José Serebrier   Czech State Philharmonic Brno         Reference         2104

23:39:00            00:07:43            Emmanuel Chabrier       Lamento           Orch de la Suisse Romande       Neeme Järvi            Alexandre Emard, English horn  Chandos           5122

23:46:00            00:08:16            Edvard Grieg    Two Lyric Pieces Op 68             Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony            DeutGram         437520

23:56:00            00:02:51            Stephen Goss   Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden'                           Xuefei Yang, guitar            EMI      6322

23:57:00            00:02:19            Umberto Giordano         Fedora: Intermezzo                    Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

 

 