WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-14-2016

Published July 14, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:04:00    00:29:33    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor     Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Robert Casadesus, piano    Sony     780837
00:35:00    00:27:00    Gerald Finzi    Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28        William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5101
01:04:00    00:41:30    Benjamin Britten    Spring Symphony Op 44    Philharmonia Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Alison Hagley, soprano; Catherine Robbin, mezzo; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Monteverdi Choir; Salisbury Cathedral Children    DeutGram     453433
01:47:00    00:32:56    Robert Schumann    Piano Sonata No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 11            Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano    Decca     421290
02:22:00    00:37:30    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98        Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005
03:01:00    00:48:34    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique Op 14        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80076
03:52:00    00:20:44    Dmitri Shostakovich    String Quartet No.  8 in C minor  Op 110            Fitzwilliam String Quartet    Decca     4785437
04:15:00    00:34:25    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Symphony No. 3 in C major         Matthias Bamert    London Philharmonic    Chandos     8896
04:51:00    00:29:33    Sergei Prokofiev    Cinderella Suite No.  1 Op 107        Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     550968
05:22:00    00:16:45    Arnold Schoenberg    Cello Concerto after Monn in D major     Boston Symphony Orchestra    Seiji Ozawa    Yo-Yo Ma, cello    CBS     39863
05:41:00    00:06:10    Percy Grainger    Colonial Song        Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     117
05:49:00    00:07:55    Giuseppe Verdi    Andantino from String Quartet            Quartetto di Cremona    Klanglogo     1400

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:04:04    Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle    Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise'    Wallace Collection    John Wallace    Leeds Festival Chorus    Nimbus     5175
06:15:00    00:07:19    Claude Debussy    Images: Gigues        Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     435766
06:25:00    00:04:10    Manuel de Falla    El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance        Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    London Symphony Orchestra    MCA     25887
06:30:00    00:04:42    George Frideric Handel    Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso Op 3        Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Erato     94354
06:40:00    00:08:51    Georg Philipp Telemann    Concerto Polonois in G major         Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    Koch Intl     7576
06:51:00    00:02:32    Eugène Bozza    Scherzo for Winds Op 48    Scandinavian Wind Quintet        Members of    Paula     58
06:55:00    00:03:33    François Joseph Gossec    Offrande à la liberté        Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3101
07:05:00    00:05:49    Peter Tchaikovsky    Scherzo from Symphony No.  4 Op 36        Evgeny Mravinsky    Leningrad Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449
07:10:00    00:10:15    Georges Bizet    Allegro from Symphony No. 1        Joel Smirnoff    CityMusic Cleveland    CityMusic     2011
07:25:00    00:02:31    Josef Strauss    Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109        Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Sony     544071
07:30:00    00:05:11    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E flat minor  Op 118            Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15
07:40:00    00:05:29    Hugo Alfvén    Festival Overture Op 25        Niklas Willén    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553962
07:46:00    00:05:26    Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50    Seattle Symphony    Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony Chorale    SeattleSM     1004
07:54:00    00:03:21    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus    English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Ambrosian Singers    EMI     65732
07:58:00    00:01:31    Adriano Banchieri    Concerto No. 1 for Brass 'La Battaglia'            Empire Brass    Telarc     80204

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:06:13    Sir Edward Elgar    Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major  Op 39        James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     557273
08:15:00    00:08:02    Francisco Tárrega    Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice'            Xuefei Yang, guitar    EMI     6322
08:26:00    00:06:25    Claude Debussy    Three Nocturnes: Festivals        Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     4795448
08:39:00    00:05:21    Gabriel Fauré    Fantaisie Op 79    Seattle Symphony    Ludovic Morlot    Demarre McGill, flute    SeattleSM     1004
08:50:00    00:02:47    Erik Satie    Gymnopédie No.  1        Matthias Maute    Ensemble Caprice    Analekta     9848
08:55:00    00:04:51    Richard M & Robert B Sherman    Mary Poppins: Medley        Carl Topilow    Cleveland Pops Orchestra    Azica     72216
09:05:00    00:14:50    Darius Milhaud    Suite française Op 248        Timothy Reynish    Royal NCM Wind Orchestra    Chandos     9897
09:25:00    00:03:40    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'        Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80099
09:31:00    00:04:57    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E flat major  Op 117            Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15
09:37:00    00:06:02    Steve Haun    Gateway to Grandeur        Steve Haun    Colorado Symphony    SNH Prod.     3001
09:46:00    00:05:56    Gerald Finzi    To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    John Mark Ainsley, tenor    Chandos     9888
09:55:00    00:03:15    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon        Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2121

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00    00:02:32    John Philip Sousa    Humoresque 'Listen to My Tale of Woe'        Keith Brion    Central Band of the RAF    Naxos     559730
10:04:00    00:03:07    Alice Hawthorne    Listen to the Mocking Bird            Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo    Harm Mundi     807549
10:09:00    00:11:51    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 17 in G major         Ton Koopman    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Erato     45714
10:32:00    00:04:20    Camille Saint-Saëns    Marche militaire française Op 60        Geoffrey Simon    London Philharmonic    Cala     4031
10:39:00    00:04:55    Hector Berlioz    The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
10:52:00    00:27:38    Gerald Finzi    Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Michael Collins, clarinet    VirginClas     90718
11:22:00    00:10:27    Étienne Méhul    Young Henry's Hunt: Overture        Michel Swierczewski    Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus     5184
11:34:00    00:08:56    Johann Sebastian Bach    Toccata & Fugue in D minor             Piers Lane, piano    Hyperion     67344
11:46:00    00:08:20    Karl Goldmark    Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26        Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745
11:56:00    00:02:31    Julius Fucik    The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     5158

BBC NEWS

12:07:00    00:08:53    Ludwig van Beethoven    Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138        Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364
12:18:00    00:09:05    Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle    Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise'    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    David Zinman    Sylvia McNair, soprano; Richard Leech, tenor; Baltimore Symphony Chorus; Children's Chorus    Telarc     80164
12:29:00    00:03:34    Alexander Borodin    Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka        Gennady Rozhdestvensky    Royal Stockholm Philharmonic    Chandos     9386
12:36:00    00:03:43    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto alla rustica in G major         Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     62719
12:42:00    00:12:14    Herbert Howells    Pastoral Rhapsody        Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9410
12:56:00    00:03:03    Fritz Kreisler    Liebesfreud    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        Gil Shaham, violin    DeutGram     449923

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:56:55    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

14:01:00    00:04:08    Gerald Finzi    Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28        William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5101
14:06:00    00:04:07    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted    Orchestre des Champs-Élysées    Philippe Herreweghe    Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent    Harm Mundi     901502
14:12:00    00:14:55    Franz Joseph Haydn    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Michael Sachs, trumpet    TCO     1024
14:30:00    00:10:04    Samuel Barber    Serenade for Strings Op 1        Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra    MD+G     9121717
14:43:00    00:09:18    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103        Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Naïve     5176
14:54:00    00:03:03    Johann Strauss Jr    Nightingale Polka Op 222        John Morris Russell    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    FanfareCin     4
14:58:00    00:01:25    Emmanuel Chabrier    Ballabile            Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     67515
15:01:00    00:17:13    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major  Op 81            Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram     4795448
15:20:00    00:07:50    Luigi Cherubini    Medea: Overture        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    EMI     54438
15:30:00    00:03:52    Felix Mendelssohn    Elijah: He Watching Over Israel    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119
15:37:00    00:04:03    Felix Mendelssohn    Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44            American String Project    MSR     1386
15:44:00    00:10:23    Anton Bruckner    Scherzo from Symphony No. 4        Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Arthaus     101682
15:56:00    00:01:27    Paul Schoenfield    Four Souvenirs: Tin Pan Alley            Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744
15:58:00    00:04:54    Gerald Finzi    Prelude Op 25        Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9888

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:08:00    00:03:33    François Joseph Gossec    Offrande à la liberté        Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3101
16:14:00    00:09:03    Antonín Dvorák    Carnival Overture Op 92        Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     433548
16:27:00    00:05:01    James Horner    The Karate Kid: I Want to Go Home            City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1398
16:33:00    00:06:28    Josef Suk    Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447109
16:42:00    00:07:53    Gerald Finzi    Rondo from Clarinet Concerto    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Michael Collins, clarinet    VirginClas     90718
16:52:00    00:02:58    Franz Schubert    Auf dem Wasser zu singen            Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano    DeutGram     15312
16:57:00    00:02:24    Johann Sebastian Bach    Partita No. 1: Gigue            Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15
17:05:00    00:04:58    Steve Haun    Visions of Paradise    Colorado Symphony    Steve Haun    Steve Haun, piano    SNH Prod.     3001
17:13:00    00:08:43    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24    Southbank Sinfonia    Simon Over    Alessio Bax, piano    Signum     321
17:25:00    00:09:55    Hector Berlioz    Benvenuto Cellini: Overture        Sir Colin Davis    Dresden State Orchestra    RCA     68790
17:40:00    00:04:04    Steve Haun    Simple Abundance            Steve Haun, piano    SNH Prod.     3001
17:46:00    00:04:29    Steve Haun    The Seasons        Steve Haun    Colorado Symphony    SNH Prod.     3001
17:52:00    00:03:06    Anton Bruckner    Motet 'Locus iste'        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    ideastream     2014
17:57:00    00:01:16    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn        Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Tafelmusik     1001

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00    00:19:57    Gerald Finzi    Concerto for Small Orchestra & Solo    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Tasmin Little, violin    Chandos     9888
18:31:00    00:03:49    George Frideric Handel    Aria No.  1            Empire Brass    Telarc     80344
18:37:00    00:03:27    George Frideric Handel    Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard            Murray Perahia, piano    Sony     62785
18:42:00    00:12:17    Manuel de Falla    The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2        Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10694
18:56:00    00:02:11    George Frideric Handel    Il pastor fido: Allegro        Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     419219

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:21:45    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  3 in D major         Eric Jacobsen    The Knights    Ancalagon     137
19:23:00    00:31:11    Anton Rubinstein    Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70    BBC Scottish Symphony    Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     67508

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:14:45    Peter Tchaikovsky    Capriccio italien Op 45        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     78744
20:19:00    00:37:41    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No.  5 in E flat major  Op 73    Mahler Chamber Orchestra    Leif Ove Andsnes    Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    Sony     305886
20:57:00    00:02:30    Edvard Grieg    Ich liebe dich Op 5            Evgeny Kissin, piano    Sony     52567

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY WITH JIM CUNNINGHAM - Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Lorna McGhee, flute

21:07:00    00:04:48    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Overture        
21:11:00    00:04:44    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song        
21:16:00    00:03:25    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance    
21:19:00    00:04:22    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance        
21:24:00    00:03:58    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Act 2 Prelude 'Ingrid's        
21:28:00    00:02:25    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain        
21:30:00    00:05:07    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death'        
21:39:00    00:19:09    Carl Nielsen    Flute Concerto    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    
21:59:00    00:03:12    Claude Debussy    Syrinx            
22:07:00    00:33:30    Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  5 in E flat major  Op 82        
22:22:00    00:06:39    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Poisoned Kiss: Overture        
22:49:00    00:05:00    Jeff Tyzik    WhitewateR, Jeff Tyzik, conductor        

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00    00:07:54    George Gershwin    Lullaby for Strings        Riccardo Chailly    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     417326
23:09:00    00:07:35    Victor Herbert    Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2    Ulster Orchestra    JoAnn Falletta    Mark Kosower, cello    Naxos     573517
23:19:00    00:06:06    Paul Juon    Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15            Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano    Sono Lumin     92136
23:25:00    00:09:18    Henry Cowell    Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Bert Lucarelli, oboe    Koch Intl     7282
23:36:00    00:07:05    Miguel Llobet    Catalan Folksongs            Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     49404
23:43:00    00:10:06    Gerald Finzi    Introit in F major  Op 6    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Tasmin Little, violin    Chandos     9888
23:55:00    00:03:03    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Romance        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542