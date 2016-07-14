Program Guide 07-14-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:04:00 00:29:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

00:35:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

01:04:00 00:41:30 Benjamin Britten Spring Symphony Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Alison Hagley, soprano; Catherine Robbin, mezzo; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Monteverdi Choir; Salisbury Cathedral Children DeutGram 453433

01:47:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

02:22:00 00:37:30 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

03:01:00 00:48:34 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80076

03:52:00 00:20:44 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op 110 Fitzwilliam String Quartet Decca 4785437

04:15:00 00:34:25 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 3 in C major Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

04:51:00 00:29:33 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

05:22:00 00:16:45 Arnold Schoenberg Cello Concerto after Monn in D major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 39863

05:41:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:49:00 00:07:55 Giuseppe Verdi Andantino from String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:04:04 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' Wallace Collection John Wallace Leeds Festival Chorus Nimbus 5175

06:15:00 00:07:19 Claude Debussy Images: Gigues Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

06:25:00 00:04:10 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

06:30:00 00:04:42 George Frideric Handel Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

06:40:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

06:51:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Scandinavian Wind Quintet Members of Paula 58

06:55:00 00:03:33 François Joseph Gossec Offrande à la liberté Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3101

07:05:00 00:05:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

07:10:00 00:10:15 Georges Bizet Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

07:25:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

07:30:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat minor Op 118 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

07:40:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25 Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

07:46:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004

07:54:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

07:58:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass 'La Battaglia' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major Op 39 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

08:15:00 00:08:02 Francisco Tárrega Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

08:26:00 00:03:11 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

08:26:00 00:06:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

08:39:00 00:05:21 Gabriel Fauré Fantaisie Op 79 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Demarre McGill, flute SeattleSM 1004

08:50:00 00:02:47 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1 Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

08:55:00 00:04:51 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Medley Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

09:05:00 00:14:50 Darius Milhaud Suite française Op 248 Timothy Reynish Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Chandos 9897

09:25:00 00:04:53 Lalo Schifrin Mission Impossible: Suite Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:25:00 00:03:40 John Philip Sousa March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

09:31:00 00:04:57 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

09:37:00 00:06:02 Steve Haun Gateway to Grandeur Steve Haun Colorado Symphony SNH Prod. 3001

09:46:00 00:05:56 Gerald Finzi To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox John Mark Ainsley, tenor Chandos 9888

09:55:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00 00:02:32 John Philip Sousa Humoresque 'Listen to My Tale of Woe' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

10:04:00 00:03:07 Alice Hawthorne Listen to the Mocking Bird Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo Harm Mundi 807549

10:09:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

10:32:00 00:04:20 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche militaire française Op 60 Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Cala 4031

10:39:00 00:04:55 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:52:00 00:27:38 Gerald Finzi Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718

11:22:00 00:10:27 Étienne Méhul Young Henry's Hunt: Overture Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184

11:34:00 00:08:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344

11:46:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

11:56:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

12:18:00 00:09:05 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' Baltimore Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Sylvia McNair, soprano; Richard Leech, tenor; Baltimore Symphony Chorus; Children's Chorus Telarc 80164

12:29:00 00:03:34 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

12:36:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto alla rustica in G major Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62719

12:42:00 00:12:14 Herbert Howells Pastoral Rhapsody Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9410

12:56:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

14:01:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

14:06:00 00:04:07 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901502

14:12:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024

14:30:00 00:10:04 Samuel Barber Serenade for Strings Op 1 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

14:43:00 00:09:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

14:54:00 00:03:03 Johann Strauss Jr Nightingale Polka Op 222 John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4

14:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Ballabile Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

15:01:00 00:17:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

15:20:00 00:07:50 Luigi Cherubini Medea: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

15:30:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

15:37:00 00:04:03 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 American String Project MSR 1386

15:44:00 00:10:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

15:56:00 00:01:27 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tin Pan Alley Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

15:58:00 00:04:54 Gerald Finzi Prelude Op 25 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:08:00 00:03:33 François Joseph Gossec Offrande à la liberté Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3101

16:14:00 00:09:03 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548

16:27:00 00:05:01 James Horner The Karate Kid: I Want to Go Home City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:33:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

16:42:00 00:07:53 Gerald Finzi Rondo from Clarinet Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718

16:52:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

16:57:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1: Gigue Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

17:05:00 00:04:58 Steve Haun Visions of Paradise Colorado Symphony Steve Haun Steve Haun, piano SNH Prod. 3001

17:13:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24 Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

17:25:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

17:40:00 00:04:04 Steve Haun Simple Abundance Steve Haun, piano SNH Prod. 3001

17:46:00 00:04:29 Steve Haun The Seasons Steve Haun Colorado Symphony SNH Prod. 3001

17:52:00 00:03:06 Anton Bruckner Motet 'Locus iste' Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014

17:57:00 00:01:16 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:19:57 Gerald Finzi Concerto for Small Orchestra & Solo City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

18:31:00 00:03:49 George Frideric Handel Aria No. 1 Empire Brass Telarc 80344

18:37:00 00:03:27 George Frideric Handel Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785

18:42:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

18:56:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:21:45 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

19:23:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:14:45 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744

20:19:00 00:37:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

20:57:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY WITH JIM CUNNINGHAM - Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Lorna McGhee, flute

21:07:00 00:04:48 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Overture

21:11:00 00:04:44 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song

21:16:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance

21:19:00 00:04:22 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

21:24:00 00:03:58 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 2 Prelude 'Ingrid's

21:28:00 00:02:25 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain

21:30:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death'

21:39:00 00:19:09 Carl Nielsen Flute Concerto Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra

21:59:00 00:03:12 Claude Debussy Syrinx

22:07:00 00:33:30 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82

22:22:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture

22:49:00 00:05:00 Jeff Tyzik WhitewateR, Jeff Tyzik, conductor

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

23:09:00 00:07:35 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 573517

23:19:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15 Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

23:25:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:36:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:43:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542