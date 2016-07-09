Program Guide 07-09-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:27:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 8

00:32:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

01:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

01:26:00 01:13:57 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433318

02:42:00 00:20:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

03:04:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

03:29:00 00:42:41 David Diamond Symphony No. 2 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093

04:14:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

04:39:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

05:23:00 00:16:32 Lord Berners Luna Park Kenneth Alwyn RTÉ Sinfonietta MarcoPolo 223716

05:41:00 00:06:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D major Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448

05:50:00 00:08:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank Dominguez shares musical memories from our recent trip to Spain with Concierto listeners. Selections include: an authentic Bolero by the Majorcan folk group Abeniara and Ravel’s famous version.

Esta semana Frank Domínguez comparte recuerdos musicales de nuestro viaje a España con oyentes de Concierto . Sus selecciones incluyen un Bolero auténtico por el grupo popular mallorquina Abeniara y la versión famosa por Maurice Ravel.

06:01:00 Pere Barcelo:Jota per a una amiga Abeniara Blau 541

06:02:27 Manuel de Falla: Jota Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI Classics 54576

06:05:54 Mikhail Glinka: Jota Aragonesa, Spanish overture No. 1 Staatskapelle Dresden Sir Neville Marriner Philips 410047

06:15:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello EMI Classics 62617

06:18:09 Pablo Casals:"Nigra Sum" (I am black and beautiful) San Francisco Girls Chorus Sharon J. Paul SF Girls Chorus 9601

06:22:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 46247

06:34:23 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dances Nos. 7-9 (orch. by Rafael Ferrer) Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Salvador Brotons Naxos 8555956

06:49:44 Pere Barcelo: Fandango d'Abeniara Abeniara Blau 541

06:52:01 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 (finale) Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038

07:00:45 Pere Barcelo: Bolero perdut Abeniara Blau 541

07:02:56 Carlos Salzedo: Bolero Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

07:05:47 Maurice Ravel: Bolero (arr. Sonny Kompanek) The Canadian Brass RCA Victor Red Seal 82876-6138

07:11:02 Thomas Morley: "Now is the Month of Maying" Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium Records 105

07:12:57 William Byrd: "Ave verum Corpus" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3165

07:20:02 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--Astor Quartet Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--Astor Quartet Nonesuch 531411 Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

9:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos Sony 89029 Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 2/13/2015 Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr. Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 2/7/2015 Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin Nonesuch 544735 Music: 5:51

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:08:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Serenade No. 7 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

10:08:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

10:18:00 00:03:59 Nino Rota The Godfather: Love Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

10:22:00 00:03:29 George Harrison While My Guitar Gently Weeps Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

10:26:00 00:07:48 Ottorino Respighi Rossiniana: Tarantella Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

10:43:00 00:06:18 John Harbison Remembering Gatsby David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

10:49:00 00:03:20 Dominick Argento The Dream of Valentino: Tango David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

10:54:00 00:04:23 David Diamond Two Barcarolles Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - This week’s special “Where Are They Now?” episode traces the lives of five different From the Top alums to learn how these young artists are negotiating their lives in their twenties. One alumni guest has just scored the position of Principal Bassoonist for the Chicago Symphony. Another is a lyric soprano working in the opera houses of Germany. One’s a touring piano soloist. Each featured alum shares with us a recent musical performance

Violinist Benjamin Beilman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the third movement, Finale: Allegro vivacissimo, from Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with the Mobile Symphony, conducted by Scott Speck.

Cellist Nathan Vickery from New York, New York, performs the Allemande and the Gigue from Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

Pianist Natasha Paremski from New York, New York, performs Variations 1–6 and 24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Fabien Gabel.

Soprano Heather Engebretson from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and now living in Wiesbaden, Germany, performs "Amour, ranime mon courage" from Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818–1893), with pianist Sophia Muñoz.

Bassoonist Keith Buncke from Atlanta, Georgia, soon to be Chicago, Illinois, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Bassoon Concerto in F major, S. 63/WoO 23, by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra, conducted by Tito Muñoz

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Respighi and Chihara; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Aaron Copland

12:09:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

12:19:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

12:41:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

12:52:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

13:44:00 00:11:40 Ottorino Respighi Belfagor Overture Sir Edward Downes BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9311

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175

14:23:00 00:11:50 Gustav Holst Morris Dance Tunes Nicholas Braithwaite New Zealand Chamber Orch Koch Intl 7058

14:37:00 00:14:02 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

14:54:00 00:05:29 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Respighi and Chihara

15:04:00 00:30:46 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437

15:37:00 00:13:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 25 in C Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5258

15:54:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

16:22:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

16:41:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

16:54:00 00:04:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Stranded - Music from films about people left to fend for themselves including Cast Away, Gravity, The Martian, and The Revenant

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013 Water Tower WTM 39478 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Steven Price original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Main Title (Also Sprach Zarathustra) used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 Turner Classic Movies/Rhino Movie Music R2 75262 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Richard Strauss The Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert Von Karajan, cond.

Main Title and Main Theme composed but unused for 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 Varese Sarabande VSD-5400 Alex North's 2001 The Legendary Original Score World Premiere Recording Alex North The National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

End Credits from Cast Away, 2000 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Blue Lagoon, 1949 Chandos CHAN 10279 Film Music of Clifton Parker Clifton Parker BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Tsimtsum and Pi and Richard Parker from Life of Pi, 2012 Sony Classical 8725-47725-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mychael Danna original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

All Is Lost from All Is Lost, 2013 Community Music Group CMG024 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexander Ebert Alexander Ebert, et al performers

The Canyon from 127 Hours, 2010 Interscope Records B0015076-02 Music from the Motio Picture: 127 Hours A.R. Rahman original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Church Dream from The Revenant, 2015 Milan Music 399 785-2 The Revenant Original Music Ruichi Sakamoto/Alva Noto original soundtrack recording/Andre de Ridder, cond.

God Storm from Life of Pi Sony Classical 8725-47725-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mychael Danna original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

Main Title from Alien, 1979 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording

End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995 MCA MCAD-11241 Music from the Motion Picture: Apollo 13 James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013 Water Tower WTM 39478 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Steven Price original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Welcome to Lunar Industries from Moon, 2009 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1309 100 Greatest Film Themes Clint Mansell London Music Works

Cross Mars from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Original Motion Picture Score Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Nostromo/End Title from Alien, 1979 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music Jerry Goldsmith The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Stay and I'm Going Home from Interstellar, 2014 Water Tower WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Superman Sings! - Charlie Brown, Little Orphan Annie, Popeye, Li’l Abner, the Doonesbury gang and more jump out of the funny pages and into stage and screen musicals

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:00 Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie" Orchestra Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:01:53 00:01:32 Gene DePaul, Johnny Mercer If I Had My Druthers Peter Palmer Li'l Abner Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

18:03:21 00:02:08 Clark Gesner Kite Anthony Rapp You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown 1999 Revival RCA 09026-63384

18:05:23 00:02:07 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Doing Good Bob Holiday It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman! Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:08:22 00:01:42 Harry Nillson I Yam What I Yam Robin Williams Popeye Original Soundtrack Boardwalk 7912-36880

18:10:13 00:03:30 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Revenge Michael O'Sullivan It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman! Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:13:37 00:02:43 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Little Girls Dorothy Loudon Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:16:15 00:02:33 Harry Nillson I'm Mean Paul Dooley Popeye Original Soundtrack Boardwalk 7912-36880

18:19:15 00:03:02 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams It's Superman Company It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:22:54 00:03:20 Stephen Sondheim Sooner or Later Madonna I'm Breathless Sire/Warner Bros. 7599-26209

18:27:47 00:02:15 Clark Gesner Peanuts Potpourri Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851

18:29:54 00:03:03 Clark Gesner Dr. Lucy Reva Rose You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851

18:34:02 00:01:52 Gene DePaul, Johnny Mercer The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Peter Palmer, Stubby Keye Li'l Abner Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

18:35:50 00:02:40 Garry Trudeau-Eizabeth Swados It's the Right Time to Be Rich Company Doonesbury Original B'way Cast MCA MCA-6129

18:39:29 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McCardle Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:42:02 00:05:33 Clark Gesner Book Report Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851

18:47:49 00:03:31 Clark Gesner Happiness Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown 1999 Revival RCA 09026-63384

18:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Filler: The Matrimonial Stomp Stubby Kaye Li'l Abner Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

19:22:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

19:58:00 00:01:46 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ; recorded in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center

20:04:00 00:12:22 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 2

20:20:00 00:29:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op

20:53:00 00:35:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 ‘Organ’

21:44:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81 Members of Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Albany 1325

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In honor of Bastille Day, we offer Michael Bentine’s “French for Beginners”… “Simultaneous Translation” from Not the 9 O’Clock News, and Raffi’s “Les Zombies”…Stuart McLean’s story is “Sam’s First Kiss”… Jan C. Snow discusses “New Names for Musicians”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:07:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

23:21:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:27:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:39:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:44:00 00:08:39 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 London Symphony Orchestra Jascha Horenstein David Oistrakh, violin Decca 4785437

23:55:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat major Op 24 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946

23:57:00 00:02:39 Einojuhani Rautavaara Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103