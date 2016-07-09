© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-09-2016

Published July 9, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:27:44            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 68 in B flat                     Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       8

00:32:00            00:27:47            Ottorino Respighi          Church Windows                       Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80356

01:02:00            00:21:58            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Oboe Concerto in E flat major    English Concert Trevor Pinnock            Paul Goodwin, oboe      Archiv   431821

01:26:00            01:13:57            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433318

02:42:00            00:20:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Jesu meine Freude'         Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

03:04:00            00:23:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major          Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

03:29:00            00:42:41            David Diamond Symphony No. 2                       Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Delos   3093

04:14:00            00:23:06            George Frideric Handel  Il pastor fido: Suite                    Jeanne Lamon   Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra          Sony    68257

04:39:00            00:41:37            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque               Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80396

05:23:00            00:16:32            Lord Berners     Luna Park                     Kenneth Alwyn  RTÉ Sinfonietta MarcoPolo        223716

05:41:00            00:06:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo in D major                                  Vladimir Horowitz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

05:50:00            00:08:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50          Royal Philharmonic        Sir Eugene Goossens         David Oistrakh, violin    DeutGram         4793449

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank Dominguez shares musical memories from our recent trip to Spain with Concierto listeners. Selections include: an authentic Bolero by the Majorcan folk group Abeniara and Ravel’s famous version.

Esta semana Frank Domínguez comparte recuerdos musicales de nuestro viaje a España con oyentes de Concierto . Sus selecciones incluyen un Bolero auténtico por el grupo popular mallorquina Abeniara y la versión famosa por Maurice Ravel.

06:01:00 Pere Barcelo:Jota per a una amiga  Abeniara   Blau   541                                                        

06:02:27 Manuel de Falla: Jota   Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano   EMI Classics   54576                                          

06:05:54 Mikhail Glinka: Jota Aragonesa, Spanish overture No. 1   Staatskapelle Dresden   Sir Neville Marriner   Philips   410047                                                   

06:15:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude)   Pablo Casals, cello   EMI Classics   62617                                            

06:18:09 Pablo Casals:"Nigra Sum" (I am black and beautiful)  San Francisco Girls Chorus   Sharon J. Paul    SF Girls Chorus  9601                                    

06:22:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84   Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970)   Pablo Casals  Sony Classical   46247                       

06:34:23 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dances Nos. 7-9 (orch. by Rafael Ferrer)   Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra  Salvador Brotons   Naxos   8555956                                         

06:49:44 Pere Barcelo: Fandango d'Abeniara   Abeniara   Blau   541                                                            

06:52:01 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 (finale)   Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble   ADDA   581038                     

07:00:45 Pere Barcelo: Bolero perdut   Abeniara  Blau   541                                                          

07:02:56 Carlos Salzedo: Bolero   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica   71273                     

07:05:47 Maurice Ravel: Bolero (arr. Sonny Kompanek)  The Canadian Brass   RCA Victor Red Seal   82876-6138                    

07:11:02 Thomas Morley: "Now is the Month of Maying"   Cambridge Singers   John Rutter   Collegium Records   105                                       

07:12:57 William Byrd: "Ave verum Corpus"    Voices of Ascension   Dennis Keene   Delos   3165                       

07:20:02 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28   Vanessa Perez, piano   Telarc   33388                                     

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor  Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos  DG 986  Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--Astor Quartet  Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio  Nonesuch 531411  Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--Astor Quartet  Nonesuch 531411 Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio  Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX  Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano  Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1  Decca 414388  Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  American Air Label: MPR 01  Music: 4:20

 

9:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos  Sony 89029  Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN  Concert Record Date: 2/13/2015  Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr. Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN  Concert Record Date: 2/7/2015  Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin  Nonesuch 544735  Music: 5:51

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:08:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Serenade No.  7     Prague Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras    Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

10:08:00            00:10:22            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in C major                  John Hsu          The Vivaldi Project   Centaur 3176

10:18:00            00:03:59            Nino Rota         The Godfather: Love Theme                   Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Naxos   572111

10:22:00            00:03:29            George Harrison            While My Guitar Gently Weeps                           Milos Karadaglic, guitar    Mercury            24425

10:26:00            00:07:48            Ottorino Respighi          Rossiniana: Tarantella                Salvatore Di Vittorio      Respighi Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   572332

10:43:00            00:06:18            John Harbison   Remembering Gatsby                David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Argo     444454

10:49:00            00:03:20            Dominick Argento         The Dream of Valentino: Tango              David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra     Argo     444454

10:54:00            00:04:23            David Diamond Two Barcarolles                         Carol Rosenberger, piano          Delos   3172

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - This week’s special “Where Are They Now?” episode traces the lives of five different From the Top alums to learn how these young artists are negotiating their lives in their twenties. One alumni guest has just scored the position of Principal Bassoonist for the Chicago Symphony. Another is a lyric soprano working in the opera houses of Germany. One’s a touring piano soloist. Each featured alum shares with us a recent musical performance

Violinist Benjamin Beilman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the third movement, Finale: Allegro vivacissimo, from Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with the Mobile Symphony, conducted by Scott Speck.

Cellist Nathan Vickery from New York, New York, performs the Allemande and the Gigue from Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

Pianist Natasha Paremski from New York, New York, performs Variations 1–6 and 24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Fabien Gabel.

Soprano Heather Engebretson from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and now living in Wiesbaden, Germany, performs "Amour, ranime mon courage" from Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818–1893), with pianist Sophia Muñoz.

Bassoonist Keith Buncke from Atlanta, Georgia, soon to be Chicago, Illinois, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Bassoon Concerto in F major, S. 63/WoO 23, by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra, conducted by Tito Muñoz

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Respighi and Chihara; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Aaron Copland

12:09:00            00:06:23            Aaron Copland  Letter from Home                      JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559240

12:19:00            00:18:52            David Diamond Symphony No. 4                       Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    60594

12:41:00            00:09:12            Peter Warlock   Capriol Suite                 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos            8808

12:52:00            00:05:46            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major  Op 34                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque        6669

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:41:37            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque               Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80396

13:44:00            00:11:40            Ottorino Respighi          Belfagor Overture                      Sir Edward Downes       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9311

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00            00:18:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 13 in G major                   Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   443175

14:23:00            00:11:50            Gustav Holst     Morris Dance Tunes                   Nicholas Braithwaite      New Zealand Chamber Orch   Koch Intl           7058

14:37:00            00:14:02            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66                    Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra  Supraphon        3533

14:54:00            00:05:29            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major  Op 18                     

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Respighi and Chihara

15:04:00            00:30:46            Edvard Grieg    Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16          London Symphony Orchestra            André Previn     Radu Lupu, piano          Decca   4785437

15:37:00            00:13:28            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 25 in C               Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch       Nimbus 5258

15:54:00            00:05:38            Aaron Copland  The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams            Tanglewood Festival Chorus      Sony    48224

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:16:39            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome             Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra          EMI      55600

16:22:00            00:15:15            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 6                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         447733

16:41:00            00:11:23            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Overture di ballo                        Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Philips  434916

16:54:00            00:04:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise             Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra         DeutGram         457634

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Stranded - Music from films about people left to fend for themselves including Cast Away, Gravity, The Martian, and The Revenant

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013  Water Tower WTM 39478  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Steven Price  original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Main Title (Also Sprach Zarathustra) used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968  Turner Classic Movies/Rhino Movie Music R2 75262  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Richard Strauss  The Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert Von Karajan, cond.

Main Title and Main Theme composed but unused for 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968  Varese Sarabande VSD-5400  Alex North's 2001  The Legendary Original Score  World Premiere Recording  Alex North  The National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

End Credits from Cast Away, 2000  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Blue Lagoon, 1949  Chandos CHAN 10279  Film Music of Clifton Parker  Clifton Parker  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Tsimtsum and Pi and Richard Parker from Life of Pi, 2012  Sony Classical 8725-47725-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mychael Danna  original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

All Is Lost from All Is Lost, 2013  Community Music Group CMG024  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexander Ebert  Alexander Ebert, et al performers

The Canyon from 127 Hours, 2010  Interscope Records B0015076-02  Music from the Motio Picture: 127 Hours  A.R. Rahman  original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Church Dream from The Revenant, 2015  Milan Music 399 785-2  The Revenant Original Music  Ruichi Sakamoto/Alva Noto  original soundtrack recording/Andre de Ridder, cond.

God Storm from Life of Pi  Sony Classical 8725-47725-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mychael Danna  original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

Main Title from Alien, 1979  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording

End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995  MCA MCAD-11241  Music from the Motion Picture: Apollo 13  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013  Water Tower WTM 39478  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Steven Price  original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Welcome to Lunar Industries from Moon, 2009  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1309  100 Greatest Film Themes  Clint Mansell  London Music Works

Cross Mars from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Original Motion Picture Score  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Nostromo/End Title from Alien, 1979  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183  Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music  Jerry Goldsmith  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Stay and I'm Going Home from Interstellar, 2014  Water Tower WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Superman Sings! - Charlie Brown, Little Orphan Annie, Popeye, Li’l Abner, the Doonesbury gang and more jump out of the funny pages and into stage and screen musicals

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:01:00  Charles Strouse  Overture from "Annie"  Orchestra  Annie  Original B'way Cast  Sony SK60723

18:01:53  00:01:32  Gene DePaul, Johnny Mercer  If I Had My Druthers  Peter Palmer  Li'l Abner    Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK87700

18:03:21  00:02:08  Clark Gesner  Kite    Anthony Rapp   You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown  1999 Revival            RCA  09026-63384

18:05:23  00:02:07  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Doing Good  Bob Holiday  It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman!  Original B'way Cast        Sony  SK48207

18:08:22  00:01:42  Harry Nillson  I Yam What I Yam  Robin Williams  Popeye   Original Soundtrack Boardwalk  7912-36880

18:10:13  00:03:30  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Revenge  Michael O'Sullivan  It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman!  Original B'way Cast        Sony  SK48207

18:13:37  00:02:43  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Little Girls  Dorothy Loudon   Annie   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60723

18:16:15  00:02:33  Harry Nillson  I'm Mean  Paul Dooley  Popeye  Original Soundtrack  Boardwalk 7912-36880

18:19:15  00:03:02  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  It's Superman  Company  It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman  Original B'way Cast        Sony  SK48207

18:22:54  00:03:20  Stephen Sondheim   Sooner or Later Madonna  I'm Breathless  Sire/Warner Bros. 7599-26209

18:27:47  00:02:15  Clark Gesner  Peanuts Potpourri  Company   You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown  Original Cast  Decca B'way  012-159851

18:29:54  00:03:03  Clark Gesner  Dr. Lucy  Reva Rose   You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown  Original Cast  Decca B'way  012-159851

18:34:02  00:01:52  Gene DePaul, Johnny Mercer  The Country's in the Very Best of Hands  Peter Palmer, Stubby Keye  Li'l Abner   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK87700

18:35:50  00:02:40  Garry Trudeau-Eizabeth Swados  It's the Right Time to Be Rich  Company Doonesbury  Original B'way Cast  MCA        MCA-6129

18:39:29  00:02:08  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Tomorrow     Andrea McCardle  Annie   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60723

18:42:02  00:05:33  Clark Gesner  Book Report   Company  You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown  Original Cast  Decca B'way  012-159851

18:47:49  00:03:31  Clark Gesner  Happiness  Company  You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown  1999 Revival            RCA  09026-63384

18:51:30  00:01:30  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:03:54  Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer  Filler: The Matrimonial Stomp    Stubby Kaye  Li'l Abner  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK87700

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:11            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437533

19:22:00            00:32:32            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No.  2 Op 9              Dmitri Kitayenko            Bergen Philharmonic      Chandos           9178

19:58:00            00:01:46            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling Op 71                               Per Tengstrand, piano    Azica    71207

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ; recorded in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center

20:04:00            00:12:22            Carlos Chávez   Symphony No.  2

20:20:00            00:29:08            Dmitri Shostakovich      Cello Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op

20:53:00            00:35:02            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78 ‘Organ’       

21:44:00            00:17:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81        Members of Cleveland Orchestra                      Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin;     Albany  1325

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In honor of Bastille Day, we offer Michael Bentine’s “French for Beginners”… “Simultaneous Translation” from Not the 9 O’Clock News, and Raffi’s “Les Zombies”…Stuart McLean’s story is “Sam’s First Kiss”… Jan C. Snow discusses “New Names for Musicians”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:50            Ottorino Respighi          Suite for Strings: Siciliana                      Salvatore Di Vittorio            Respighi Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572332

23:07:00            00:11:45            Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85                       Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

23:21:00            00:06:58            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the                 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      55600

23:27:00            00:09:01            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No.  3]                                  Roberto Plano, piano            Concerto           2069

23:39:00            00:05:33            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40          Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Saleem Ashkar, piano    Decca   4810778

23:44:00            00:08:39            Max Bruch        Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46     London Symphony Orchestra            Jascha Horenstein         David Oistrakh, violin    Decca   4785437

23:55:00            00:03:11            Alexander Glazunov       Reverie in D flat major  Op 24    Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Alexey Serov, horn        Warner  67946

23:57:00            00:02:39            Einojuhani Rautavaara   Whispering                                Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram         19103

 

 