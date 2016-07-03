© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-03-2016

Published July 3, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor          

00:06:00            00:32:34            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67      

00:44:00            00:40:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68      

01:29:00            00:28:02            Béla Bartók       Piano Concerto No.  2  

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:13:59            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphonie brève in G minor  Op 58                   Jacques Mercier            German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

02:18:00            00:37:55            César Franck     Symphony in D minor                Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

02:57:00            00:02:03            Alexander Borodin         Petite Suite: Serenade               Gennady Rozhdestvensky            Royal Stockholm Philharmonic   Chandos           9386

 

SPECIAL: Highlights from ChamberFest Cleveland 2016, (Fairy)tales and Tales of the Macabre recorded Saturday, June 25 at Harkness Chapel – Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Alexi Kenney, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Teng Li, viola; Sivan Magen, harp; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Timotheos Petrin, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Orion Weiss, piano

03:03:00            00:16:01            Robert Schumann          Märchenbilder Op 113                            No

03:22:00            00:16:57            André Caplet     Conte Fantastique after Poe's 'The Mask of the Red Death’        

03:42:00            00:14:47            Maurice Ravel   Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother                

03:57:00            00:02:43            Peter Tchaikovsky         Humoresque in G major  Op 10                          Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion           67043

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet   Paragon Brass Quintet (private CD) 1:24

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow   Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 2   Cavani Quartet (Albany 092) 23:08

Nicholas Underhill: Pac Choi   Thomas Lempner, alto sax; Mitsuko Marikawa, piano (CCG 11-09-04) 7:55

Margi Griebing-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997)  Michi Wiancko, violin; Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 9:26

04:54:00            00:05:00            Witold Lutoslawski        Variations on Theme by Paganini                                   Gabriela Montero, piano; Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4795096

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Late Medieval Sound in France - The secular works of the Lantins brothers, love songs of Lescurel, and the majesty of Dufay
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:43            Aaron Copland  Four Motets Op 20                    Norman Mackenzie        Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc   80654

06:16:00            00:10:53            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

06:56:00            00:02:28            Gregorian Chant            Jesu dulcis memoria                              Dominican Sisters of Mary            Decca   18696

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Variations on America - Music by our resident composers always makes a good impression

CHARLES IVES: Variations on America  E. Power Biggs (1875 Hutchings-Plaisted/1st Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT)  Columbia Masterworks MS-6161

GORDON  YOUNG: Variations on an American Hymn  Robert Scoggin (Moeller-Sipe organ/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/5/92)

HAROLD FRIEDELL: Cantabile, fr Symphony for Organ  William Trafka (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City) Pro Organo 7084

DUDLEY BUCK: Rondo-Caprice, Op. 35  James Hamman (1863 Hook/St. John’s Episcopal Church, Quincy, IL) Raven 916

SAMUEL LONG: Voluntary in A.

EVERETT TITCOMB: Regina Coeli.

POWELL WEAVER: Passacaglia, fr Copper Country Sketches  Christina Harmon (1874 Garret House/Lake Linden Heritage Center; 1913 Austin/Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton; 1905 Kilgen/St. Paul the Apostle Church, Calumet, MI) Raven 928

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: North American Celebrations - In honor of Canada Day (July 1) and the American Fourth of July, we’ll focus on great sacred choral and organ music from these North American neighbors.  Join Peter DuBois for this festive program!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown and Tasty 2016

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Battle Cry of Freedom   Grand Caprice de Concert   Leonard Pennario, piano (Angel 6447 CD) 5:29

Teddy Powell, Leonard Whitcup, Walter G Samuels: “Take Me Back to My Boots and My Saddle”  John Charles Thomas, baritone; orchestra  (RCA 515 LP) 2:48

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Ballet: Gun Battle/Celebration/Open Prairie   London Symphony Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Columbia 33720 LP) 7:30

Earl Robinson: “Joe Hill”  Paul Robeson, baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano  (Sony 63223 CD) 2:40

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F: Finale   John Nakamatsu, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra/Jeff Tyzik (Harmonia Mundi 807441 CD) 6:48

John Corigliano: Symphony No.1: Tarantella   Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (Erato 163294 CD) 8:37

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Finale   A Slow Drag   Carmen Balthrop & Cora Johnson, sopranos; chorus & orchestra of the Houston Grand Opera/Gunther Schuller (DG 2707083 LP) 5:24

John Philip Sousa: Stars & Stripes Forever   Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 3:49

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet Solo--Antony Pay, clarinet Album: Stravinsky: Divertimento/Suites 1 & 2 Decca 417114 Music: 4:35

Nikita Koshkin: Suite for Four Guitars--Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 9:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Heather Christensen from Portales, NM Music: 6:31

Puzzler Payoff: Traditional Japanese: Sakura Sakura --Yo-Yo Ma, cello Album: Japanese Melodies Label: 39703 Music: 4:20

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella, suite for orchestra-- Wurttemberg Chamber Orchestra, Heilbronn; Ruben Gazarian, conductor Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 22:39

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): It Ain't Necessarily So-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 2:30

Randall Woolf: Righteous Babe--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:47

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R-- James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:19

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): Summertime-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 3:40

Svante Henryson: Off Pist--Todd Palmer, clarinet; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 4:54

13:54:00            00:03:25            John Philip Sousa         March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'                Loras John Schissel            Blossom Festival Band  MAA     40601

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Frederic Chopin – playlist for Parts 1 and 2:

Polonaise No.1 in A Op 40 (1838)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Introduction and Polonaise brilliant in C Op 3 (1829)--Leonard Rose, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano (Sony 89846 CD)

Nocturne No.2 in D-Flat Op 27 (1836)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63049 CD)

Nocturne No.2 in F-Sharp Op 15 (1830-32)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63049 CD)

Scherzo No.2 in b-Flat Op 31 (1837)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Waltz No.1 in E-Flat Op 18 "Grande Valse Brilliante" (1831)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 59422 CD)

Etude No.4 in c-Sharp Op 10 (1829-32)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 5139622 CD)

Etude No.12 in c Op 10 "Revolutionary" (1829-32)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 478 0350 CD)

Polonaise No.5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Polonaise No.6 in A-Flat Op 53 "Heroic" (1842)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Andante Spianato et Grand Polonaise Brilliante in E-Flat Op 22 (1830-31)--Yundi, piano (EMI 31639 CD)

Ballade No.1 in g Op 23 (1831-35) --Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD) 

Ballade No.2 in A-Flat Op 47 (1840-41) --Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Ballade No.4 in f Op 52 (1842) --Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Waltz No.1 in D-Flat "Minute Waltz" Op 64 (1846-47)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 59422 CD)

Prelude No.15 in D-Flat Op 28 "Raindrop" (1836-39)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 260822 CD)

Sonata No.2 in b-Flat Op 35 "Funeral March" (1837-39)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 260822 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in e Op 11 (1830)--Artur Rubinstein, piano; New Symphony Orchestra of London/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (RCA 260822 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:42            Robert Schumann          Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands Op 15                                   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421290

14:01:00            00:03:29            Robert Schumann          Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132                         Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Heinrich Koll, viola; Madoka Inui, piano  Naxos   557606

14:05:00            00:16:28            Leos Janácek    The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite               José Serebrier   Czech State Philharmonic Brno         Reference         75

14:21:00            00:08:21            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           May Night: Overture                   Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572788

14:50:00            00:27:13            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphony No. 4 in D minor  Op 25                    Jacques Mercier            German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

15:17:00            00:08:06            Federico Moreno Tórroba          Airs of la Mancha                                  David Russell, guitar            Telarc   80451

15:25:00            00:09:57            Francesco Geminiani     Concerto Grosso No. 7 in D minor                     Andrew Manze            Academy of Ancient Music        Harm Mundi      907261

15:35:00            00:10:13            André Grétry     Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite                    Stefan Sanderling          Orchestre de Bretagne           ASV     1095

15:44:00            00:13:06            George Gershwin           Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major San Francisco Symphony            Michael Tilson Thomas  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  RCA     68931

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass – recorded at the Blossom Music Festival

16:04:00            00:15:29            Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod              

16:22:00            00:14:32            Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music

16:40:00            00:12:10            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               

16:52:00            00:08:48            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March               

17:00:00            00:18:34            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's Immolation 

17:27:00            00:31:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major       Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola    Sony    86793

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Plucky Music with Landowska and Harbach

18:04:00            00:20:31            Virgil Thomson  Symphony on a Hymn Tune                   Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434310

18:26:00            00:14:48            Morton Gould    Folk Suite                     David Amos      London Symphony Orchestra            Harm Mundi      906010

18:43:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

18:55:00            00:01:05            George M Cohan           Over There                    Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80175

18:56:00            00:03:02            Richard Hayman            Armed Forces Medley               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:59            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphonie brève in G minor  Op 58                   Jacques Mercier            German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

19:18:00            00:37:55            César Franck     Symphony in D minor                Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

20:03:00            00:16:01            Robert Schumann          Märchenbilder Op 113                            Nobuko Imai, viola; Martha Argerich, piano  EMI      55484

20:22:00            00:16:57            André Caplet     Conte Fantastique after Poe's 'The Mask                        Georges Prêtre            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      64687

20:42:00            00:14:47            Maurice Ravel   Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother                             Louis Lortie, piano; Helene Mercier, piano    Chandos           8905

20:55:00            00:04:25            Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39                      Sir John Eliot Gardiner   North German Radio Symphony          DeutGram         437506

21:54:00            00:05:03            Volkmar Andreae           Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot &                   Marc Andreae            Bournemouth Symphony           Guild    7377

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet   Paragon Brass Quintet (private CD) 1:24

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow   Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 2   Cavani Quartet (Albany 092) 23:08

Nicholas Underhill: Pac Choi   Thomas Lempner, alto sax; Mitsuko Marikawa, piano (CCG 11-09-04) 7:55

Margi Griebing-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997)  Michi Wiancko, violin; Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 9:26

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead - Classical Next

Though relatively new, the Classical Next conference attracts composers, performers and presenters from nearly fifty countries every year to share performances and new ideas for strengthening classical music. Seth travels to Rotterdam to take in the sounds and share them with listeners.
 

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73          Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    305886

23:08:00            00:11:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Divertimento No. 15                       Jeffrey Tate            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

23:22:00            00:04:28            Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Violin Sonatina Op 100                           Zhou Qian, violin; Edmund Battersby, piano          Naxos   559777

23:26:00            00:07:01            Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Adagio             Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Naxos   572698

23:35:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:43:00            00:10:12            Georges Bizet   Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major                       Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

23:55:00            00:02:46            Francis Poulenc            'C'                                Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Steinway            30015

23:56:00            00:02:07            Charles-Valentin Alkan   Prelude No. 13 "Cantique des cantiques" Op 31                          Ronald Smith, piano      Arabesque        6523

 