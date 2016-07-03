Program Guide 07-03-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:06:00 00:32:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

00:44:00 00:40:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

01:29:00 00:28:02 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 2

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

02:18:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

02:57:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

SPECIAL: Highlights from ChamberFest Cleveland 2016, (Fairy)tales and Tales of the Macabre recorded Saturday, June 25 at Harkness Chapel – Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Alexi Kenney, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Teng Li, viola; Sivan Magen, harp; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Timotheos Petrin, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Orion Weiss, piano

03:03:00 00:16:01 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder Op 113 No

03:22:00 00:16:57 André Caplet Conte Fantastique after Poe's 'The Mask of the Red Death’

03:42:00 00:14:47 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother

03:57:00 00:02:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Humoresque in G major Op 10 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet Paragon Brass Quintet (private CD) 1:24

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 2 Cavani Quartet (Albany 092) 23:08

Nicholas Underhill: Pac Choi Thomas Lempner, alto sax; Mitsuko Marikawa, piano (CCG 11-09-04) 7:55

Margi Griebing-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997) Michi Wiancko, violin; Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 9:26

04:54:00 00:05:00 Witold Lutoslawski Variations on Theme by Paganini Gabriela Montero, piano; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Late Medieval Sound in France - The secular works of the Lantins brothers, love songs of Lescurel, and the majesty of Dufay



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:43 Aaron Copland Four Motets Op 20 Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

06:16:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

06:56:00 00:02:28 Gregorian Chant Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Variations on America - Music by our resident composers always makes a good impression

CHARLES IVES: Variations on America E. Power Biggs (1875 Hutchings-Plaisted/1st Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT) Columbia Masterworks MS-6161

GORDON YOUNG: Variations on an American Hymn Robert Scoggin (Moeller-Sipe organ/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/5/92)

HAROLD FRIEDELL: Cantabile, fr Symphony for Organ William Trafka (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City) Pro Organo 7084

DUDLEY BUCK: Rondo-Caprice, Op. 35 James Hamman (1863 Hook/St. John’s Episcopal Church, Quincy, IL) Raven 916

SAMUEL LONG: Voluntary in A.

EVERETT TITCOMB: Regina Coeli.

POWELL WEAVER: Passacaglia, fr Copper Country Sketches Christina Harmon (1874 Garret House/Lake Linden Heritage Center; 1913 Austin/Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton; 1905 Kilgen/St. Paul the Apostle Church, Calumet, MI) Raven 928

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: North American Celebrations - In honor of Canada Day (July 1) and the American Fourth of July, we’ll focus on great sacred choral and organ music from these North American neighbors. Join Peter DuBois for this festive program!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown and Tasty 2016

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Battle Cry of Freedom Grand Caprice de Concert Leonard Pennario, piano (Angel 6447 CD) 5:29

Teddy Powell, Leonard Whitcup, Walter G Samuels: “Take Me Back to My Boots and My Saddle” John Charles Thomas, baritone; orchestra (RCA 515 LP) 2:48

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Ballet: Gun Battle/Celebration/Open Prairie London Symphony Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Columbia 33720 LP) 7:30

Earl Robinson: “Joe Hill” Paul Robeson, baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:40

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F: Finale John Nakamatsu, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra/Jeff Tyzik (Harmonia Mundi 807441 CD) 6:48

John Corigliano: Symphony No.1: Tarantella Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (Erato 163294 CD) 8:37

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Finale A Slow Drag Carmen Balthrop & Cora Johnson, sopranos; chorus & orchestra of the Houston Grand Opera/Gunther Schuller (DG 2707083 LP) 5:24

John Philip Sousa: Stars & Stripes Forever Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 3:49

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet Solo--Antony Pay, clarinet Album: Stravinsky: Divertimento/Suites 1 & 2 Decca 417114 Music: 4:35

Nikita Koshkin: Suite for Four Guitars--Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 9:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Heather Christensen from Portales, NM Music: 6:31

Puzzler Payoff: Traditional Japanese: Sakura Sakura --Yo-Yo Ma, cello Album: Japanese Melodies Label: 39703 Music: 4:20

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella, suite for orchestra-- Wurttemberg Chamber Orchestra, Heilbronn; Ruben Gazarian, conductor Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 22:39

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): It Ain't Necessarily So-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 2:30

Randall Woolf: Righteous Babe--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:47

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R-- James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:19

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): Summertime-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 3:40

Svante Henryson: Off Pist--Todd Palmer, clarinet; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 4:54

13:54:00 00:03:25 John Philip Sousa March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Frederic Chopin – playlist for Parts 1 and 2:

Polonaise No.1 in A Op 40 (1838)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Introduction and Polonaise brilliant in C Op 3 (1829)--Leonard Rose, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano (Sony 89846 CD)

Nocturne No.2 in D-Flat Op 27 (1836)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63049 CD)

Nocturne No.2 in F-Sharp Op 15 (1830-32)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63049 CD)

Scherzo No.2 in b-Flat Op 31 (1837)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Waltz No.1 in E-Flat Op 18 "Grande Valse Brilliante" (1831)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 59422 CD)

Etude No.4 in c-Sharp Op 10 (1829-32)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 5139622 CD)

Etude No.12 in c Op 10 "Revolutionary" (1829-32)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 478 0350 CD)

Polonaise No.5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Polonaise No.6 in A-Flat Op 53 "Heroic" (1842)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Andante Spianato et Grand Polonaise Brilliante in E-Flat Op 22 (1830-31)--Yundi, piano (EMI 31639 CD)

Ballade No.1 in g Op 23 (1831-35) --Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Ballade No.2 in A-Flat Op 47 (1840-41) --Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Ballade No.4 in f Op 52 (1842) --Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Waltz No.1 in D-Flat "Minute Waltz" Op 64 (1846-47)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 59422 CD)

Prelude No.15 in D-Flat Op 28 "Raindrop" (1836-39)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 260822 CD)

Sonata No.2 in b-Flat Op 35 "Funeral March" (1837-39)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 260822 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in e Op 11 (1830)--Artur Rubinstein, piano; New Symphony Orchestra of London/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (RCA 260822 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:42 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands Op 15 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

14:01:00 00:03:29 Robert Schumann Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132 Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Heinrich Koll, viola; Madoka Inui, piano Naxos 557606

14:05:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

14:21:00 00:08:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov May Night: Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

14:50:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

15:17:00 00:08:06 Federico Moreno Tórroba Airs of la Mancha David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

15:25:00 00:09:57 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 7 in D minor Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

15:35:00 00:10:13 André Grétry Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

15:44:00 00:13:06 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass – recorded at the Blossom Music Festival

16:04:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

16:22:00 00:14:32 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music

16:40:00 00:12:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's

16:52:00 00:08:48 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March

17:00:00 00:18:34 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's Immolation

17:27:00 00:31:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Plucky Music with Landowska and Harbach

18:04:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

18:26:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010

18:43:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 63905

18:55:00 00:01:05 George M Cohan Over There Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

18:56:00 00:03:02 Richard Hayman Armed Forces Medley Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

19:18:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:03:00 00:16:01 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder Op 113 Nobuko Imai, viola; Martha Argerich, piano EMI 55484

20:22:00 00:16:57 André Caplet Conte Fantastique after Poe's 'The Mask Georges Prêtre Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 64687

20:42:00 00:14:47 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Louis Lortie, piano; Helene Mercier, piano Chandos 8905

20:55:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

21:54:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead - Classical Next

Though relatively new, the Classical Next conference attracts composers, performers and presenters from nearly fifty countries every year to share performances and new ideas for strengthening classical music. Seth travels to Rotterdam to take in the sounds and share them with listeners.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

23:08:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:22:00 00:04:28 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Violin Sonatina Op 100 Zhou Qian, violin; Edmund Battersby, piano Naxos 559777

23:26:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:35:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:43:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:55:00 00:02:46 Francis Poulenc 'C' Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

23:56:00 00:02:07 Charles-Valentin Alkan Prelude No. 13 "Cantique des cantiques" Op 31 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523