Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-02-2016

Published July 2, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:32:32            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47          Gothenburg Symphony  Neeme Järvi            Ilya Gringolts, violin       DeutGram         2249

00:37:00            00:46:45            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         435390

01:26:00            00:44:16            Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor  Op 30                         Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello  DeutGram         4775419

02:12:00            00:46:27            Josef Suk         Symphony No. 1 in E major  Op 14                    Václav Neumann            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        111964

03:00:00            00:26:07            Vincent d'Indy   Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25        National Symphony of Ireland  Antonio de Almeida       François-Joël Thiollier, piano      Naxos   550754

03:28:00            00:32:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        String Quartet No. 17 in B flat major                               Jerusalem Quartet         Harm Mundi      902076

04:03:00            00:16:49            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   471582

04:22:00            00:31:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48                          East Coast Chamber Orch   E1 Music          7784

04:55:00            00:25:35            Friedrich Witt     Jena Symphony in C major                    Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia            Naxos   572089

05:23:00            00:17:34            Igor Stravinsky  Suite Italienne                            Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale           2019

05:42:00            00:06:00            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71                           Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week legendary mother and daughter sopranos Montserrat Caballé and Montserrat Martí perform solo and together, also sibling guitarists Pepe and Angel Romero play a “Madrigal Concerto” by Rodrigo.

Esta semana sopranos legendarios que son madre e hija, Montserrat Caballé y Montserrat Martí, tienen actuaciones en solitario y en conjunto, también los guitarristas que son hermanos, Pepe y Ángel Romero, tocan un “Madrigal Concierto” por Rodrigo.

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1   Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela   Gustavo Dudamel   Deutsche Grammophon   4777457                                                        

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance   Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI Classics   56418                        

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva   Montserrat Caballé, soprano   RCA  23675                                   

06:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss   Montserrat Martí   Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona   David Gimenez   RCA   29646      

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto   Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos   Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona   David Gimenez   RCA    29646       

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal   Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars    Academy of St. Martin in the Fields    Sir Neville Marriner     Philips   000420800                                         

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files    Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano   Harmonia Mundi   907508                             

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda)   Jordi Masó    Naxos  8555855                   

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D   Algarve Orchestra   Alvaro Cassuto   Naxos   8.557207                       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet Solo--Antony Pay, clarinet Album: Stravinsky: Divertimento/Suites 1 & 2 Decca 417114 Music: 4:35

Nikita Koshkin: Suite for Four Guitars--Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 9:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Heather Christensen from Portales, NM Music: 6:31

Puzzler Payoff: Traditional Japanese: Sakura Sakura --Yo-Yo Ma, cello Album: Japanese Melodies Label: 39703 Music: 4:20

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella, suite for orchestra-- Wurttemberg Chamber Orchestra, Heilbronn; Ruben Gazarian, conductor Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 22:39

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): It Ain't Necessarily So-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 2:30

Randall Woolf: Righteous Babe--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:47

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R-- James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:19

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): Summertime-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 3:40

Svante Henryson: Off Pist--Todd Palmer, clarinet; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 4:54

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00            00:03:12            Aaron Copland  Fanfare for the Common Man                Robert Moody   Canadian Brass Ensemble         OpeningDay      7347

10:06:00            00:03:53            Morton Gould    American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step             Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   559005

10:09:00            00:05:09            Morton Gould    American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture                      Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   559005

10:19:00            00:09:05            Paul Turok        Variations on an American Song Op 20              Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony        Naxos   559373

10:28:00            00:05:21            George Gershwin           O Land of Mine, America           Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Erich Kunzel      Central State Univ. Chorus         Telarc   80445

10:35:00            00:05:30            Traditional         Red River Valley                        Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp    AmerChorCl      122

10:44:00            00:14:54            Peter Tchaikovsky         1812 Overture Op 49      London Symphony Orchestra     Kenneth Alwyn   Band of the Grenadier Guards    Decca   4785437

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument, the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley        

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956)

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (18451924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bach's ‘Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Aaron Copland & What’s a Fanfare?

12:10:00            00:00:48            Leroy Anderson Woodbury Fanfare        BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin Members of            Naxos   559356

12:11:00            00:01:07            Howard Hanson Fanfare for the Signal Corps                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80649

12:12:00            00:02:54            John Williams    Fanfare for a Special Occasion              Alasdair Neale   Bay Brass            Harm Mundi      807556

12:18:00            00:16:49            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   471582

12:38:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody        Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta            Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

12:54:00            00:05:30            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55                            Leonard Pennario, piano            EMI      64667

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:34:27            Morton Gould    American Ballads                      Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

13:37:00            00:21:43            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Suite                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND - Frederick Fennell Conducts!

14:03:00            00:15:55            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks                Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80344

14:23:00            00:08:50            Marvin Hamlisch            A Chorus Line: Medley               Frederick Fennell           Dallas Wind Symphony        Reference         62

14:34:00            00:14:40            Percy Grainger  Lincolnshire Posy                      Frederick Fennell           Cleveland Symphonic Winds         Telarc   80099

14:52:00            00:03:02            John Philip Sousa         March 'The Gladiator'                 Frederick Fennell           Dallas Wind Symphony        Reference         85

14:55:00            00:03:40            John Philip Sousa         March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'                Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80099

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bach's ‘Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring’

15:04:00            00:34:39            Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery              Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

15:43:00            00:14:32            Ernö Dohnányi  American Rhapsody Op 47                    Alun Francis      Frankfurt Radio Symphony        CPO     999308

15:58:00            00:02:36            Frank Panella    March 'On the Square'               Loras John Schissel      Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:04:00            00:24:30            John Philip Sousa         Fantasy 'The International Congress'                   Keith Brion            Central Band of the RAF            Naxos   559730

16:31:00            00:09:43            Alexander Glazunov       Triumphal March Op 40              Vladimir Ziva     Moscow Symphony            Naxos   555048

16:45:00            00:12:08            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 1  St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Hugh Wolff            Thomas Hampson, baritone       Teldec  77310

16:58:00            00:01:30            George Gershwin           Impromptu in Two Keys                         Fazil Say, piano            Teldec  26202

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Talented Mr. Rabinowitz - This week we celebrate Harry Rabinowitz: soundtrack conductor, raconteur and friend of All Classical Portland and The Score who just passed away at the age of 100. From the archives we share a 2008 conversation with Harry and include some of his original soundtrack recording including Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Remains of the Day and Riley, Ace of Spies 

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Gadfly, arranged by Harry Rabinowitz and used as the theme to Reilly, Ace of Spies, 1983 - RCA Victor 60470-2-RC - Public Television's Greatest Hits #1 - Dmitri Shostakovitch - Christopher Warren-Green, violin/The United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

The Murder from Psycho, 1960 - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra RPO 017 CD - The Golden Age of Hollywood - Bernard Herrmann - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Overture from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 - All Classical Portland CD-KQAC-TS1 - The Score 2015 - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

I'll Always Go Back To That Church and I'll Be Back from The English Patient, 1996 - Fantasy FCD 16001 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Italia and Ripley from The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 - Sony Classical SK 51337 - Music from the Motion Picture - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Complices from Bon Voyage, 2003 - East West France 2564603782 - Original Music of Gabriel Yared to Bon Voyage - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

The Keyhole and the Chinaman from The Remains of the Day, 1993 - Angel EMI CDQ 0777 7 55029 2 6 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Richard Robbins - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981 - Telarc CD-80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits, Volume 1 - Vangelis - William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Painting Class from Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, 1990 - RCA Records 3100 1 N - An Original Soundtrack Recording - Richard Robbins - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Seductions from Le Divorce, 2003 - Grandstand Entertainment GRS0002 - Original Soundtrack Album - Richard Robbins - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Opening Titles from The Secret Agent, 1996 - Elektra/Nonesuch 79442-2 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Philip Glass - The English Chamber Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

The Gadfly, arranged by Harry Rabinowitz and used as the theme to Reilly, Ace of Spies, 1983 - RCA Victor 60470-2-RC - Public Television's Greatest Hits #1 - Dmitri Shostakovitch - Christopher Warren-Green, violin/The United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Camille et Rodin from Camille Claudel, 1988 - Virgin Records 30673 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Love Theme from Cold Mountain, 2003 - DMZ/Columbia/Sony Music Soundtrax CK 86843 - Music from the Miramax Motion Picture - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

End Credits (Percy Grainger's Mock Morris) from Howards End, 1992 - Nimbus NI 5330 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Percy Grainger - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

The Gadfly, arranged by Harry Rabinowitz and used as the theme to Reilly, Ace of Spies, 1983 - RCA Victor 60470-2-RC - Public Television's Greatest Hits #1 - Dmitri Shostakovitch - Christopher Warren-Green, violin/The United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Oh, the Places You’ll Go! - A mini-travelogue. We’re on our way to Paris, London, Venice, Bangkok … even Siberia! All on the wings of songs from musicals

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:13  00:02:25  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Any Old Place With You  Bobby Short, Blossom Dearie            Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol. 2  Painted Smiles  PS1257

18:03:57  00:01:26  George Gershwin      "An American in Paris" Ballet  Orchestra  An American in Paris  Film Soundtrack  Rhino    R271961

18:05:35  00:01:36  Cole Porter Paree, What Did You Do to Me?            Company  Fifty Million Frenchmen  Studio Cast  New World  80598-2

18:07:10  00:02:28  Cole Porter  I Love Paris  Lilo  Can-Can   Original B'way Cast Angel    7777-64664

00:09:54  00:01:50  Noel Coward  Saturday Night at the Rose and Crown  Geraldine Fitzgerald  Geraldine Fitzgerald in Streetsongs  Painted Smiles  PS1347

18:11:58  00:02:05  Vincent Youmans-Gus Kahn  Flying Down to Rio  Fred Astaire  Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO            Rhino    R272957

18:14:03  00:02:08  George and Ira Gershwin  There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York  Francois Clemmons  Porgy and Bess   Studio Cast  Telarc  CD-80434

18:16:14  00:02:56  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  New York, New York  Jules Munshin, Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly  That's Entertainment  Rhino  R272182

18:19:21  00:02:48  Jonathan Larson  Santa Fe   Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia  Rent   Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

00:22:35  00:03:12  Hugh Martin  Connecticut  Ralph Blane  Martin & Blaine Sing Martin & Blaine  DRG DRG 5168

18:25:41  00:02:28  Joseph Meyer-Buddy DeSylva  California, Here I Come!   Al Jolson  The Best of Al Jolson     MCA  LP145

18:28:58  00:02:14  Leslie Bricusse  Fabulous Place  Rex Harrison, Anthony Newley  Dr. Doolittle  Film Soundtrack  20th C Fox      SWAO90128

18:31:50  00:02:36  Tim Rice-ABBA  One Night in Bangkok  Murray Head, Anders Glenmark  Tim Rice Collection  Rhino  R272509

18:34:25  00:02:31  Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke  Road to Bali  Bob Hope, Bing Crosby  Bob Hope in Hollywood  MCA  MCA906

18:37:15  00:01:47  Cole Porter  We Open in Venice  Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie  Kiss Me Kate  2000 Revival  DRG  DRG12988

18:39:00  00:02:28  Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim  Bargaining  Sergio Franchi  Do I Hear a Waltz? Original B'way Cast Sony  SK48206

18:41:36  00:02:37  Cole Porter  Siberia  Jules Munshin, Peter Lorre  Silk Stockings  Film Soundtrack Rhino  R274368

18:44:38  00:02:49  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   The Sound of Music  Rebecca Luker  The Sound of Music  1998 Revival  RCA  09026-63207

18:47:14  00:01:40  Stephen Sondheim   Into the Woods Company  Into the Woods   Original B'way Cast RCA  6796-2-RC

18:49:14  00:02:34 Noel Coward  Sail Away Noel Coward  Noel Coward Sings "Sail Away"  Harbinger HCD 1701

18:51:59  00:01:01  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:13  00:03:43 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein    Filler: Someone Woke Up  Elizabeth Allen  Do I Hear a Waltz? Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48206

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:36            Franz Schubert  Fantasy in C major        Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

19:26:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:06:00            01:39:20            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  3 in D minor

21:52:00            00:07:47            Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Spring                  Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

21:57:00            00:02:14            Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No.  1: Prelude                                 Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    752307

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program for foodies: John Cleese and David Frost’s “A Matter of Taste”… Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “The Frog and Peach”… Bob and Ray’s Children’s Menu”… Millicent Martin and Roy Kinnear’s “Fly Buttons”… Myron Cohen’s “Flies”… and Allan Sherman’s “Strangers in My Soup”… Jan C. Snow talks about “Good Food”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:08            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major  Op 28                             Grigory Sokolov, piano    DeutGram         4794342

23:09:00            00:07:49            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio                 Kenneth Schermerhorn    Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

23:19:00            00:06:03            Phil Cunningham           The Gentle Light That Wakes Me                                    Nicola Benedetti, violin; Aly Bain, fiddle; Phil Cunningham, piano           DeutGram         21290

23:25:00            00:03:23            Percy Grainger  Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon                  Frederick Fennell            Dallas Wind Symphony Reference         62

23:28:00            00:05:48            Craig Armstrong            Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene Royal Philharmonic        Paul Bateman           Paul Bateman, piano     Royal Phil         33

23:36:00            00:08:59            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 5              James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland          CityMusic          3

23:44:00            00:09:37            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5         Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

23:55:00            00:02:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir                                Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba        EMI      58047

23:58:00            00:02:23            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 1: The girl with the                                  Pascal Rogé, piano      Decca   4785437

 

 