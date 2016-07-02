Program Guide 07-02-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

00:37:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

01:26:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30 Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

02:12:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14 Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

03:00:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

03:28:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat major Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

04:03:00 00:16:49 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

04:22:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

04:55:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

05:23:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite Italienne Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

05:42:00 00:06:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week legendary mother and daughter sopranos Montserrat Caballé and Montserrat Martí perform solo and together, also sibling guitarists Pepe and Angel Romero play a “Madrigal Concerto” by Rodrigo.

Esta semana sopranos legendarios que son madre e hija, Montserrat Caballé y Montserrat Martí, tienen actuaciones en solitario y en conjunto, también los guitarristas que son hermanos, Pepe y Ángel Romero, tocan un “Madrigal Concierto” por Rodrigo.

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 000420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 8555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 8.557207

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet Solo--Antony Pay, clarinet Album: Stravinsky: Divertimento/Suites 1 & 2 Decca 417114 Music: 4:35

Nikita Koshkin: Suite for Four Guitars--Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 9:32

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Heather Christensen from Portales, NM Music: 6:31

Puzzler Payoff: Traditional Japanese: Sakura Sakura --Yo-Yo Ma, cello Album: Japanese Melodies Label: 39703 Music: 4:20

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella, suite for orchestra-- Wurttemberg Chamber Orchestra, Heilbronn; Ruben Gazarian, conductor Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 22:39

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): It Ain't Necessarily So-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 2:30

Randall Woolf: Righteous Babe--Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:47

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R-- James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:19

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): Summertime-- Livia Sohn, violin; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 3:40

Svante Henryson: Off Pist--Todd Palmer, clarinet; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 4:54

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

10:06:00 00:03:53 Morton Gould American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

10:09:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

10:19:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20 Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

10:28:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445

10:35:00 00:05:30 Traditional Red River Valley Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp AmerChorCl 122

10:44:00 00:14:54 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49 London Symphony Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Band of the Grenadier Guards Decca 4785437

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument, the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (1875-1956)

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (18451924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bach's ‘Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Aaron Copland & What’s a Fanfare?

12:10:00 00:00:48 Leroy Anderson Woodbury Fanfare BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559356

12:11:00 00:01:07 Howard Hanson Fanfare for the Signal Corps Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80649

12:12:00 00:02:54 John Williams Fanfare for a Special Occasion Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

12:18:00 00:16:49 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

12:38:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

12:54:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55 Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667

13:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

13:37:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND - Frederick Fennell Conducts!

14:03:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

14:23:00 00:08:50 Marvin Hamlisch A Chorus Line: Medley Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

14:34:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

14:52:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March 'The Gladiator' Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

14:55:00 00:03:40 John Philip Sousa March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bach's ‘Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring’

15:04:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

15:43:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47 Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308

15:58:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March 'On the Square' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:04:00 00:24:30 John Philip Sousa Fantasy 'The International Congress' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

16:31:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40 Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

16:45:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:58:00 00:01:30 George Gershwin Impromptu in Two Keys Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Talented Mr. Rabinowitz - This week we celebrate Harry Rabinowitz: soundtrack conductor, raconteur and friend of All Classical Portland and The Score who just passed away at the age of 100. From the archives we share a 2008 conversation with Harry and include some of his original soundtrack recording including Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Remains of the Day and Riley, Ace of Spies

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Murder from Psycho, 1960 - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra RPO 017 CD - The Golden Age of Hollywood - Bernard Herrmann - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Overture from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 - All Classical Portland CD-KQAC-TS1 - The Score 2015 - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

I'll Always Go Back To That Church and I'll Be Back from The English Patient, 1996 - Fantasy FCD 16001 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Italia and Ripley from The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 - Sony Classical SK 51337 - Music from the Motion Picture - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Complices from Bon Voyage, 2003 - East West France 2564603782 - Original Music of Gabriel Yared to Bon Voyage - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

The Keyhole and the Chinaman from The Remains of the Day, 1993 - Angel EMI CDQ 0777 7 55029 2 6 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Richard Robbins - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981 - Telarc CD-80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits, Volume 1 - Vangelis - William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Painting Class from Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, 1990 - RCA Records 3100 1 N - An Original Soundtrack Recording - Richard Robbins - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Seductions from Le Divorce, 2003 - Grandstand Entertainment GRS0002 - Original Soundtrack Album - Richard Robbins - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Opening Titles from The Secret Agent, 1996 - Elektra/Nonesuch 79442-2 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Philip Glass - The English Chamber Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Camille et Rodin from Camille Claudel, 1988 - Virgin Records 30673 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Love Theme from Cold Mountain, 2003 - DMZ/Columbia/Sony Music Soundtrax CK 86843 - Music from the Miramax Motion Picture - Gabriel Yared - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

End Credits (Percy Grainger's Mock Morris) from Howards End, 1992 - Nimbus NI 5330 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Percy Grainger - original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

The Gadfly, arranged by Harry Rabinowitz and used as the theme to Reilly, Ace of Spies, 1983 - RCA Victor 60470-2-RC - Public Television's Greatest Hits #1 - Dmitri Shostakovitch - Christopher Warren-Green, violin/The United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Oh, the Places You’ll Go! - A mini-travelogue. We’re on our way to Paris, London, Venice, Bangkok … even Siberia! All on the wings of songs from musicals

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:13 00:02:25 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Any Old Place With You Bobby Short, Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol. 2 Painted Smiles PS1257

18:03:57 00:01:26 George Gershwin "An American in Paris" Ballet Orchestra An American in Paris Film Soundtrack Rhino R271961

18:05:35 00:01:36 Cole Porter Paree, What Did You Do to Me? Company Fifty Million Frenchmen Studio Cast New World 80598-2

18:07:10 00:02:28 Cole Porter I Love Paris Lilo Can-Can Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

00:09:54 00:01:50 Noel Coward Saturday Night at the Rose and Crown Geraldine Fitzgerald Geraldine Fitzgerald in Streetsongs Painted Smiles PS1347

18:11:58 00:02:05 Vincent Youmans-Gus Kahn Flying Down to Rio Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:14:03 00:02:08 George and Ira Gershwin There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York Francois Clemmons Porgy and Bess Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:16:14 00:02:56 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green New York, New York Jules Munshin, Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:19:21 00:02:48 Jonathan Larson Santa Fe Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:22:35 00:03:12 Hugh Martin Connecticut Ralph Blane Martin & Blaine Sing Martin & Blaine DRG DRG 5168

18:25:41 00:02:28 Joseph Meyer-Buddy DeSylva California, Here I Come! Al Jolson The Best of Al Jolson MCA LP145

18:28:58 00:02:14 Leslie Bricusse Fabulous Place Rex Harrison, Anthony Newley Dr. Doolittle Film Soundtrack 20th C Fox SWAO90128

18:31:50 00:02:36 Tim Rice-ABBA One Night in Bangkok Murray Head, Anders Glenmark Tim Rice Collection Rhino R272509

18:34:25 00:02:31 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Road to Bali Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA906

18:37:15 00:01:47 Cole Porter We Open in Venice Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie Kiss Me Kate 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

18:39:00 00:02:28 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim Bargaining Sergio Franchi Do I Hear a Waltz? Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:41:36 00:02:37 Cole Porter Siberia Jules Munshin, Peter Lorre Silk Stockings Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:44:38 00:02:49 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music Rebecca Luker The Sound of Music 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63207

18:47:14 00:01:40 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods Company Into the Woods Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC

18:49:14 00:02:34 Noel Coward Sail Away Noel Coward Noel Coward Sings "Sail Away" Harbinger HCD 1701

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:43 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Someone Woke Up Elizabeth Allen Do I Hear a Waltz? Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

19:26:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:06:00 01:39:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 3 in D minor

21:52:00 00:07:47 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Spring Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

21:57:00 00:02:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program for foodies: John Cleese and David Frost’s “A Matter of Taste”… Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “The Frog and Peach”… Bob and Ray’s Children’s Menu”… Millicent Martin and Roy Kinnear’s “Fly Buttons”… Myron Cohen’s “Flies”… and Allan Sherman’s “Strangers in My Soup”… Jan C. Snow talks about “Good Food”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:08 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:09:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

23:19:00 00:06:03 Phil Cunningham The Gentle Light That Wakes Me Nicola Benedetti, violin; Aly Bain, fiddle; Phil Cunningham, piano DeutGram 21290

23:25:00 00:03:23 Percy Grainger Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

23:28:00 00:05:48 Craig Armstrong Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Paul Bateman, piano Royal Phil 33

23:36:00 00:08:59 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:44:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:55:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:58:00 00:02:23 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437