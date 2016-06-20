© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-19-2016

Published June 20, 2016 at 12:08 AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola

00:04:00            00:08:00            Samuel Adams  Radial Play      

00:15:00            00:32:03            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major      

00:50:00            00:36:44            Béla Bartók       Concerto for Orchestra 

01:31:00            00:25:37            Claude Debussy            Three Nocturnes           

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:16:15            Leopold Mozart Symphony in F major                Georg Mais       Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra          ArteNova          897710

02:20:00            00:28:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concertone for 2 Violins in C major        English Chamber Orchestra          Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin         Avie      2058

02:50:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

03:17:00            00:39:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Bernard Adelstein, posthorn       Sony    86793

03:58:00            00:01:49            Adriano Banchieri          Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat'                             Empire Brass    Telarc   80204

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Allegrias (2009) — Joela Jones, accordion; Danna Sundet, oboe; Peter Otto, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass; Donna Lee, piano; Ted Rounds, percussion/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom 2013) 10:31

Daniel McCarthy: Visions of the Anointed (String Quartet No. 4) — Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 31:19

Margaret Brouwer: Two Arrangements for Blue Streak Ensemble (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 8:12

04:55:00            00:03:52            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19               Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony       Centaur 2607

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sixteenth Century - Music for Emperor Charles V, Pope Leo X, and the great Franco-Flemish composer (and maybe Josquin pupil) Nicholas Gombert.

05:58:00            00:01:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 28 in G major  Op 62                            Daniel Gortler, piano      Jerusalem         2006

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:55            William Byrd      Quomodo cantabimus               Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi      906102

06:13:00            00:01:24            William Byrd      Mass for Five Voices: Kyrie                   Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi            906102

06:14:00            00:04:59            William Byrd      Mass for Five Voices: Gloria                  Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi            906102

06:19:00            00:03:30            William Byrd      Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei                       Suzi Digby        Ora            Harm Mundi      906102

06:25:00            00:03:37            Roxanna Panufnik         Kyrie after William Byrd             Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi            906102

06:57:00            00:02:46            Orlando Gibbons           Hosanna to the Son of David                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807555

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Plus -  In consort with one, two, or dozens of companion instrumentalists or singers, the King of Instruments proves itself an affable and amiable colleague

RICHARD WEBSTER: Baroque Suite for Brass and Organ  Advent Brass Ensemble; Richard Webster (1922 Skinner/Parish of Saint Luke, Evanston, IL) Advent Press 2010

NAJI HAKIM: Suite Rhapsodique for Horn and Organ (Noël-Offrande-Mariale)  Petr Kamulainen, horn; Jan Lehtola (1995 Åkerman & Lund/Kallio Church, Helsinki, Finland) IFO 323

JOHANN LUDWIG KREBS: Jesu, meine Freude  Hansjörg Schellenberger, obo; Hedwig Bilgram (1990 Rieger/Parish Church, St. Gilgen, Switzerland) Denon 75081

KARL SCHARNWEBER: Von Gott will ich nicht lassen  Thomas Klemm, saxophone; Wolfgang Schmiedt, guitar; Karl Scharnweber (1963 Marcussen/St. Petri Cathedral, Schleswig, Germany) Nabel 4650

FRANCIS POULENC: Concerto in d for Two Pianos and Orchestra (Organ)  Yaara Tall & Andreas Groethuysen, pianos; Hansjörg Albrecht (1999 Kuhn/Musik Hochschule, Munich) Oehms 637

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Here Comes the Bride -  June is traditionally a favorite month for weddings, and on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll share choral and organ music written for, or appropriate for, weddings
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch  
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:37

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from Capriccio, Op. 85--Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: "Ondine" from Gaspard de la nuit Evelyn Mo, piano Van Cliburn Jr. Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 6:46

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:32

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Joseph Schwantner: Black Anemones Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano

Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 1-2--Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Cooperstown, NY Music: 16:42

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Edvard Grieg

Piano Concerto in a Op 16 (1868-1907)--Radu Lupu, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn

(Decca Legends 466383 CD)  

Six Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 43 (1886)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Seven Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 71 (1901)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Peer Gynt Suite for Orchestra Op 46 (1874-75)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund

(EMI 74731 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:23            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     School for Fathers: Intermezzo               Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

14:03:00            00:02:40            Giacomo Puccini           Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro      Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Claudio Abbado            Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         2999

14:06:00            00:11:15            Antonio Vivaldi  Chamber Concerto in F major     Ars Antigua                   Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Cedille  159

14:17:00            00:05:40            Joseph Hellmesberger Sr           Ball Scene                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66998

14:22:00            00:04:14            Joseph Hellmesberger Jr           Polka "Between the Two of Us"              Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

15:00:00            00:26:25            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 86 in D major                 Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra         EMI      69383

15:26:00            00:07:06            Felix Mendelssohn        Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89                Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

15:33:00            00:07:57            Alessandro Scarlatti      Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor     I Musici             William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe          Philips  400017

15:41:00            00:11:28            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in E minor                                  Duo Amaral       DuoAmaral            501592

15:48:00            00:08:00            Édouard Lalo    Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21         Philharmonia Orchestra            Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Violins of Hope Concert -  The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

16:04:00            00:05:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43   

16:11:00            00:18:00            Arnold Schoenberg       Kol Nidre                      1

16:31:00            00:28:33            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64         

17:01:00            00:14:06            Ernest Bloch     Baal Shem       

17:17:00            00:13:52            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

17:40:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60                    George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS/Sony         218

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Monster Concert for Peace

18:04:00            00:12:42            Hugo Alfvén      Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19                        Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         469376

18:19:00            00:16:09            Hector Berlioz   Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17                    Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80578

18:37:00            00:17:39            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony  Kristjan Järvi            Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    503245

18:56:00            00:03:14            Sergei Prokofiev           The Stone Flower: Wedding Dance Op 118                     Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           10481

18:58:00            00:01:06            Claude Debussy            Page d'album                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460247

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:15            Leopold Mozart Symphony in F major                Georg Mais       Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra          ArteNova          897710

19:20:00            00:28:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concertone for 2 Violins in C major        English Chamber Orchestra          Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin         Avie      2058

19:50:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

20:17:00            00:39:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Bernard Adelstein, posthorn       Sony    86793

20:58:00            00:01:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 13 in A minor                              Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           66746

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Allegrias (2009) — Joela Jones, accordion; Danna Sundet, oboe; Peter Otto, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass; Donna Lee, piano; Ted Rounds, percussion/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom 2013) 10:31

Daniel McCarthy: Visions of the Anointed (String Quartet No. 4) — Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 31:19

Margaret Brouwer: Two Arrangements for Blue Streak Ensemble (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 8:12

21:55:00            00:03:25            Maurice Ravel   Vocalise en forme d'Habañera   Academy St. Martin in Fields     Edward Gardner            Kate Royal, soprano      EMI      94419

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Spotlight: Andrew Norman - With recent commissions and performances from the L.A. Philharmonic, Boston Modern Orchestra Project and the New York Philharmonic, in addition to his work with celebrated collective Sleeping Giant, Andrew Norman has emerged as a major figure in today’s classical music world
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:40            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major                                     Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

23:08:00            00:09:37            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

23:20:00            00:06:35            George I. Gurdjieff        Night Procession                                   Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM     2367

23:26:00            00:03:42            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36                      Howard Griffiths            Brandenburg State Orchestra     Klanglogo         1506

23:30:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran     Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano            Naxos   573034

23:40:00            00:05:11            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  3 in F major                          Alice Sara Ott, piano            DeutGram         4778362

23:45:00            00:08:16            Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77                                    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center   Delos   3152

23:55:00            00:03:07            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  5 in F sharp major  Op 15                         Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

23:57:00            00:03:43            Johann Mattheson         Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5                        José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050


 