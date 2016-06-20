Program Guide 06-19-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola

00:04:00 00:08:00 Samuel Adams Radial Play

00:15:00 00:32:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major

00:50:00 00:36:44 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

01:31:00 00:25:37 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:16:15 Leopold Mozart Symphony in F major Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

02:20:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

02:50:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

03:17:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

03:58:00 00:01:49 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Allegrias (2009) — Joela Jones, accordion; Danna Sundet, oboe; Peter Otto, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass; Donna Lee, piano; Ted Rounds, percussion/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom 2013) 10:31

Daniel McCarthy: Visions of the Anointed (String Quartet No. 4) — Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 31:19

Margaret Brouwer: Two Arrangements for Blue Streak Ensemble (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 8:12

04:55:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sixteenth Century - Music for Emperor Charles V, Pope Leo X, and the great Franco-Flemish composer (and maybe Josquin pupil) Nicholas Gombert.

05:58:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62 Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:55 William Byrd Quomodo cantabimus Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:13:00 00:01:24 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Kyrie Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:14:00 00:04:59 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:19:00 00:03:30 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:25:00 00:03:37 Roxanna Panufnik Kyrie after William Byrd Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:57:00 00:02:46 Orlando Gibbons Hosanna to the Son of David Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Plus - In consort with one, two, or dozens of companion instrumentalists or singers, the King of Instruments proves itself an affable and amiable colleague

RICHARD WEBSTER: Baroque Suite for Brass and Organ Advent Brass Ensemble; Richard Webster (1922 Skinner/Parish of Saint Luke, Evanston, IL) Advent Press 2010

NAJI HAKIM: Suite Rhapsodique for Horn and Organ (Noël-Offrande-Mariale) Petr Kamulainen, horn; Jan Lehtola (1995 Åkerman & Lund/Kallio Church, Helsinki, Finland) IFO 323

JOHANN LUDWIG KREBS: Jesu, meine Freude Hansjörg Schellenberger, obo; Hedwig Bilgram (1990 Rieger/Parish Church, St. Gilgen, Switzerland) Denon 75081

KARL SCHARNWEBER: Von Gott will ich nicht lassen Thomas Klemm, saxophone; Wolfgang Schmiedt, guitar; Karl Scharnweber (1963 Marcussen/St. Petri Cathedral, Schleswig, Germany) Nabel 4650

FRANCIS POULENC: Concerto in d for Two Pianos and Orchestra (Organ) Yaara Tall & Andreas Groethuysen, pianos; Hansjörg Albrecht (1999 Kuhn/Musik Hochschule, Munich) Oehms 637

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Here Comes the Bride - June is traditionally a favorite month for weddings, and on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll share choral and organ music written for, or appropriate for, weddings



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:37

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from Capriccio, Op. 85--Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: "Ondine" from Gaspard de la nuit Evelyn Mo, piano Van Cliburn Jr. Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 6:46

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:32

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Joseph Schwantner: Black Anemones Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano

Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 1-2--Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Cooperstown, NY Music: 16:42

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Edvard Grieg

Piano Concerto in a Op 16 (1868-1907)--Radu Lupu, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn

(Decca Legends 466383 CD)

Six Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 43 (1886)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Seven Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 71 (1901)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Peer Gynt Suite for Orchestra Op 46 (1874-75)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund

(EMI 74731 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:23 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari School for Fathers: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

14:03:00 00:02:40 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 2999

14:06:00 00:11:15 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in F major Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 159

14:17:00 00:05:40 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr Ball Scene Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

14:22:00 00:04:14 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Polka "Between the Two of Us" Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

15:00:00 00:26:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383

15:26:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

15:33:00 00:07:57 Alessandro Scarlatti Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor I Musici William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe Philips 400017

15:41:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

15:48:00 00:08:00 Édouard Lalo Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Violins of Hope Concert - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

16:04:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

16:11:00 00:18:00 Arnold Schoenberg Kol Nidre 1

16:31:00 00:28:33 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

17:01:00 00:14:06 Ernest Bloch Baal Shem

17:17:00 00:13:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

17:40:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Monster Concert for Peace

18:04:00 00:12:42 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 469376

18:19:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80578

18:37:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

18:56:00 00:03:14 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Dance Op 118 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

18:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:15 Leopold Mozart Symphony in F major Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

19:20:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

19:50:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

20:17:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

20:58:00 00:01:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 13 in A minor Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

21:55:00 00:03:25 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Spotlight: Andrew Norman - With recent commissions and performances from the L.A. Philharmonic, Boston Modern Orchestra Project and the New York Philharmonic, in addition to his work with celebrated collective Sleeping Giant, Andrew Norman has emerged as a major figure in today’s classical music world



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:40 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:08:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:20:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:26:00 00:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

23:30:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:40:00 00:05:11 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F major Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:45:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:55:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:57:00 00:03:43 Johann Mattheson Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050



