What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 06-18-2016

Program Guide 06-18-2016

Published June 18, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:24:16            Ignaz Pleyel      Symphony in G Op 68               Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9525

00:28:00            01:06:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         419608

01:36:00            00:33:30            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53          Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski          Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        5186353

02:11:00            00:27:29            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quartet No.  4 in E minor  Op 44                           Pacifica Quartet Cedille  82

02:40:00            00:28:37            Eduard Tubin    Symphony No.  5 in B minor                  Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80585

03:10:00            00:34:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         String Sextet in D minor  Op 70  Emerson String Quartet             Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello            Sony    547060

03:46:00            00:34:03            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  4 in A minor  Op 63                   George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     97

04:22:00            00:29:30            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 17            Philharmonia Orchestra          Charles Dutoit   Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

04:53:00            00:25:47            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44                           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         415364

05:21:00            00:13:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor                         Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9835

05:37:00            00:07:54            George Gershwin           Lullaby for Strings                     Riccardo Chailly            Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   417326

05:52:00            00:07:08            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30                   Robert J. Ambrose            Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time Frank Dominguez shares a performance by Sphinx competition winner Elena Urioste. She plays a sonata by Janacek, and the Simon Bolivar String Quartet debuts with a recording of the Quartet No. 1 by Alberto Ginastera.

Esta vez Frank Domínguez comparte la actuación del ganador del concurso Esfinge, Elena Urioste. Ella interpreta una sonata de Janácek, y el cuarteto de cuerdas Simón Bolívar debuta con una grabación del Cuarteto Nº 1 por Alberto Ginastera.

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge: Calidoscopi Simfonic BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

06:17:50 Leos Janácek: Violin Sonata   Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano   White Pine Music 213           

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera: String Quartet #1   Simón Bolívar String Quartet   Deutsche Grammophon  1798002   

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista: Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993)   Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus   92164

07:12:28 Franz Liszt:  Piano Concerto No. 1   Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra    Eugene Ormandy    Sony Classical   62338

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi: String Quartet No. 1   Bretón String Quartet Naxos   8573036

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:37

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from Capriccio, Op. 85--Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: "Ondine" from Gaspard de la nuit Evelyn Mo, piano Van Cliburn Jr. Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 6:46

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:32

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Joseph Schwantner: Black Anemones Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano

Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 1-2--Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Cooperstown, NY Music: 16:42

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:09:00            00:04:30            Jan Dismas Zelenka      Allemande from Capriccio No. 3             Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia            Sono Lumin      92163

10:09:00            00:11:39            Aaron Copland  El Salón México                        David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Argo     440639

10:21:00            00:06:38            Javier Alvárez    Metro Chabacano                      Keri-Lynn Wilson           Simón Bolívar Symphony        Dorian  90254

10:32:00            00:13:37            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44                   Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

10:48:00            00:03:06            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite: Ballet                     Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos   572583

10:53:00            00:02:19            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     All My Loving                            Milos Karadaglic, guitar            Mercury            24425

10:55:00            00:02:32            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Michelle                                    Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Steven Isserlis, cello      Mercury            24425

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 24, 2016 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self-motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor.

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY

16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (19161983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Pleyel in the Old World (and the New); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giuseppe Verdi & the Story of Aida

12:10:00            00:01:58            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Good Day Sunshine                              Les Boréades de Montréal           Atma    2218

12:12:00            00:03:34            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Penny Lane       Canadian Brass Ensemble         Robert Moody  Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet  OpeningDay      7347

12:15:00            00:02:30            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Blackbird                                  Milos Karadaglic, guitar            Mercury            24425

12:20:00            00:19:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55                        Vladimir Jurowski           Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

12:42:00            00:11:51            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Guitars in G major           Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar; Frederic Hand, guitar           MusicMast        67097

12:56:00            00:03:45            Gian Carlo Menotti         Sebastian: Barcarolle                 Andrew Schenck           New Zealand Symphony        Koch Intl           7005

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:33:28            Eduard Tubin    Symphony No.  3                      Neeme Järvi      Swedish Radio Symphony            Bis       342

13:36:00            00:22:28            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.102 in B flat major                       Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00            00:19:11            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté parisienne: Suite               Seiji Ozawa       Boston Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         423698

14:24:00            00:19:07            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book                             Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI            54280

14:46:00            00:08:46            Jaromir Weinberger       Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue             Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80595

14:57:00            00:02:43            Maceo Pinkard  Sweet Georgia Brown    Brandenburg State Orchestra     Howard Griffiths            Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo         1506

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Pleyel in the Old World (and the New)

15:04:00            00:23:06            Ignaz Pleyel      Symphony in C Op 66               Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9525

15:30:00            00:20:32            Ignaz Pleyel      Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in F major    Zurich Chamber Orchestra            Howard Griffiths            Jakub Dzialak, violin; Riccardo Bovino, piano     CPO     999759

15:53:00            00:04:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Armida: Overture                                   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437783

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite                       Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

16:26:00            00:11:02            Charles Wakefield Cadman        Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta            Christophe Chagnard     Joel Fan, piano Reference         134

16:40:00            00:14:53            Dmitri Kabalevsky         The Comedians Suite Op 26                   Kirill Kondrashin            RCA Victor Symphony          RCA     300350

16:56:00            00:03:44            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  8 in F major  Op 59                        Sir Charles Mackerras            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Ship Ahoy! - Movies about ships are perennial favorites of Hollywood and this week we focus on some, including Star Trek, Titanic, Master and Commander and Moby Dick

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from The Poseidon Adventure, 1972  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1133  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams/cond.

Overture from The Crimson Pirate Permanent Assurance, 1983  Silva Screen Records SSD 3009  The Crimson Pirate: Swashbucklers of the Silver Screen  John Du Prez  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Disaster from Lifeboat, 1943  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Psycho: The Essential Alfred Hitchcock  Hugo Friedhofer  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Anfang and Rettung from Das Boot, 1981  Atlantic Recording 83013-2  Original Soundtrack to Das Boot  Klaus Doldinger  original soundtrack recording/Klaus Doldinger, cond.

Let's Go, Boys from The Perfect Storm, 2000  Sony Classical SK 89282  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Hymn to Red October (Main Title) from The Hunt for Red October, 1990  MCA Records MCAD-6428  Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  The Hunt for Red October  Basil Poledouris  original soundtrack recording/Basil Poledouris, cond.

The Nautilus from Mysterious Island, 1961  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1001  Mysterious Island: The Complete Bernard Herrmann Motion Picture Score  Bernard Herrmann  The Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Distant Memories from Titanic, 1997  Sony Classical SK 63213  Music From The Motion Picture Titanic  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Fog Bound from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Walt Disney Records D000102400  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Klaus Badelt  original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Theme, Girls and Sailors and Christian's Death from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962  London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086  The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s  Bronislau Kaper  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Pequod's Departure/At Sea from Moby Dick, 1956  Marco Polo 8.225050  Moby Dick (Complete Film Score)  Digital World Premiere Recording  Philip Sainton  The Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Take Her To Sea, Mr. Murdoch from Titanic, 1997  Sony Classical SK 63213  Music From The Motion Picture Titanic  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

La Musica Notturna Delle Strade Di Madrid used in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, 2003  London B00006071  Music from the Motion Picture Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World  Luigi Boccherini  Richard Tognetti and Bruce Dukov, et al, strings

Main Title, Escape in the Fog, Love Scene, and Finale from The Sea Wolf, 1941  RCA 8697-81266-2  Elizabeth and Essex: The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wolfgang Korngold  Erich Wolfgang Korngold  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Main Title from The Poseidon Adventure, 1972  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1133  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

The Black Pearl and He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Walt Disney Records D000102400  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Klaus Badelt  original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Tony Award Winners of the 1950s -  They’re all here: “South Pacific,” “Guys and Dolls” and “The King and I” for starters—and that’s just the first three years. Mary Martin, Ethel Merman, Rex Harrison and Gwen Verdon … Golden Age, here we come!

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:05  00:02:30  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies  Ezio Pinza, Mary Martin  South Pacific  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

00:03:29  00:03:29  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Bali H'ai  Juanita Hall  South Pacific    Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

00:06:53  00:02:02  Frank Loesser  Fugue for Tinhorns    Stubby Kaye  Guys and Dolls   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  012-159-112

00:08:51  00:03:34  Frank Loesser  I'll Know  Isabel Bigley, Robert Alda  Guys and Dolls  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  012-159-112

00:12:35  00:03:10  Irving Berlin  You're Just in Love  Ethel Merman, Dick Haymes  Call Me Madam  Studio Cast  Decca B'way  0881-10521-2

00:15:51  00:02:49  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Shall We Dance?   Yul Brynner, Gertrude Lawrence The King and I  Original B'way Cast        MCA  MCAD-10049

00:19:05  00:02:27  L. Bernstein-B. Comden-A. Green  The Wrong Note Rag  Rosalind Russell, Edie Adams          Wonderful Town  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  440-014-602

00:21:45  00:02:48  A. Borodin-R. Wright-C. Forrest  Rhymes Have I  Alfred Drake            Kismet   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89252

00:25:29  00:01:57  R. Adler-Jerry Ross  Hey, There  John Raitt   The Pajama Game  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK89253

00:27:21  00:03:12  R. Adler-Jerry Ross  Whatever Lola Wants  Gwen Verdon  Damn Yankees  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3948-2-RG

00:31:08  00:04:04  K. Weill-Marc Blitzstein  Pirate Jenny   Lotte Lenya  The Threepenny Opera  Off Broadway Cast  Decca B'way  012-159-463-2

00:35:33  00:02:43  A. J. Lerner-F. Loewe Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89997

00:38:35  00:02:42  J. Styne-B. Comden-A. Green The Party's Over  Judy Holliday Bells Are Ringing  Original B'way Cast  Sony  CK2006

00:41:45  00:01:52  Meredith Willson  76 Trombones  Robert Preston  The Music Man  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

00:43:34  00:02:46  Meredith Willson  Till There Was You  Barbara Cook, Robert Preston  The Music Man  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

00:46:38  00:02:08  Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields Look Who's in Love  Richard Kiley, Gwen Verdon  Redhead   Original B'way Cast     Fynsworth Alley FA-2173

00:48:53  00:02:41  A. J. Lerner-F. Loewe The Rain in Spain Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89997

00:51:48  00:01:12  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:03  00:00:00  Meredith Willson  Filler: Trouble  Robert Preston  The Music Man  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:38            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  4 in C minor  Op 44            WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92509

19:31:00            00:25:07            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 60 in C                           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437783

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Hans Graf, conductor; Jeffrey Kahane, piano - Blossom Festival Concert

20:04:00            00:11:41            Maurice Ravel   La valse           

20:19:00            00:32:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart       

20:54:00            00:08:19            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture         

21:03:00            00:03:34            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka 'In the Jelly Doughnut Woods' Op 336     

21:07:00            00:09:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Emperor Waltz Op 437

21:18:00            00:02:22            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka 'At the Hunt' Op 373

21:20:00            00:09:53            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314

21:32:00            00:03:19            Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

21:45:00            00:13:38            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite                   Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63056

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Annie’s Turn”… Bach is explored by Nichols and May in “Bach to Back”, and Mrs. Miller’s in “A Lover’s Concerto”… Mark Levy talks about “Tie Racks and Mezuzahs”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:30            Jean Sibelius    Romance in C major  Op 42                   Vladimir Ashkenazy       Boston Symphony Orchestra     Decca   436566

23:07:00            00:10:07            Guillaume Lekeu            Adagio for Orchestral Quartet                            Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi      901455

23:20:00            00:05:55            Johan Halvorsen           Andante religioso          Bergen Philharmonic      Neeme Järvi            Marianne Thorsen, violin            Chandos           10584

23:25:00            00:10:36            Niels Gade        Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5               Dmitri Kitayenko            Danish National Radio Sym       Chandos           9422

23:38:00            00:05:05            Ottorino Respighi          Notturno in G flat major                                     Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano          224517

23:43:00            00:10:45            Frederick Delius            Late Swallows               Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra  EMI            65119

23:56:00            00:03:01            Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"                                  Aldo Ciccolini, piano     EMI            64277

 

 