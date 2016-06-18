Program Guide 06-18-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:24:16 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in G Op 68 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

00:28:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

01:36:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

02:11:00 00:27:29 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 4 in E minor Op 44 Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

02:40:00 00:28:37 Eduard Tubin Symphony No. 5 in B minor Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80585

03:10:00 00:34:22 Peter Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor Op 70 Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

03:46:00 00:34:03 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

04:22:00 00:29:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 17 Philharmonia Orchestra Charles Dutoit Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

04:53:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364

05:21:00 00:13:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

05:37:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

05:52:00 00:07:08 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30 Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time Frank Dominguez shares a performance by Sphinx competition winner Elena Urioste. She plays a sonata by Janacek, and the Simon Bolivar String Quartet debuts with a recording of the Quartet No. 1 by Alberto Ginastera.

Esta vez Frank Domínguez comparte la actuación del ganador del concurso Esfinge, Elena Urioste. Ella interpreta una sonata de Janácek, y el cuarteto de cuerdas Simón Bolívar debuta con una grabación del Cuarteto Nº 1 por Alberto Ginastera.

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge: Calidoscopi Simfonic BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

06:17:50 Leos Janácek: Violin Sonata Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera: String Quartet #1 Simón Bolívar String Quartet Deutsche Grammophon 1798002

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista: Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993) Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus 92164

07:12:28 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony Classical 62338

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi: String Quartet No. 1 Bretón String Quartet Naxos 8573036

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:37

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from Capriccio, Op. 85--Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: "Ondine" from Gaspard de la nuit Evelyn Mo, piano Van Cliburn Jr. Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 6:46

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:32

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

Jennifer Higdon: Legacy--Joseph Schwantner: Black Anemones Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano

Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 1-2--Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Cooperstown, NY Music: 16:42

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:09:00 00:04:30 Jan Dismas Zelenka Allemande from Capriccio No. 3 Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

10:09:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

10:21:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

10:32:00 00:13:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

10:48:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Ballet Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

10:53:00 00:02:19 John Lennon/Paul McCartney All My Loving Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

10:55:00 00:02:32 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Michelle Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Steven Isserlis, cello Mercury 24425

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 24, 2016 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self-motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor.

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY

16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (19161983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Pleyel in the Old World (and the New); CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giuseppe Verdi & the Story of Aida

12:10:00 00:01:58 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Good Day Sunshine Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218

12:12:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

12:15:00 00:02:30 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Blackbird Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

12:20:00 00:19:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

12:42:00 00:11:51 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Guitars in G major Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar; Frederic Hand, guitar MusicMast 67097

12:56:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:33:28 Eduard Tubin Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Swedish Radio Symphony Bis 342

13:36:00 00:22:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00 00:19:11 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté parisienne: Suite Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423698

14:24:00 00:19:07 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

14:46:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

14:57:00 00:02:43 Maceo Pinkard Sweet Georgia Brown Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Pleyel in the Old World (and the New)

15:04:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

15:30:00 00:20:32 Ignaz Pleyel Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in F major Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths Jakub Dzialak, violin; Riccardo Bovino, piano CPO 999759

15:53:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

16:26:00 00:11:02 Charles Wakefield Cadman Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

16:40:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

16:56:00 00:03:44 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 8 in F major Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Ship Ahoy! - Movies about ships are perennial favorites of Hollywood and this week we focus on some, including Star Trek, Titanic, Master and Commander and Moby Dick

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1133 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams/cond.

Overture from The Crimson Pirate Permanent Assurance, 1983 Silva Screen Records SSD 3009 The Crimson Pirate: Swashbucklers of the Silver Screen John Du Prez The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Disaster from Lifeboat, 1943 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Psycho: The Essential Alfred Hitchcock Hugo Friedhofer The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Anfang and Rettung from Das Boot, 1981 Atlantic Recording 83013-2 Original Soundtrack to Das Boot Klaus Doldinger original soundtrack recording/Klaus Doldinger, cond.

Let's Go, Boys from The Perfect Storm, 2000 Sony Classical SK 89282 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Hymn to Red October (Main Title) from The Hunt for Red October, 1990 MCA Records MCAD-6428 Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack The Hunt for Red October Basil Poledouris original soundtrack recording/Basil Poledouris, cond.

The Nautilus from Mysterious Island, 1961 Tribute Film Classics TFC-1001 Mysterious Island: The Complete Bernard Herrmann Motion Picture Score Bernard Herrmann The Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Distant Memories from Titanic, 1997 Sony Classical SK 63213 Music From The Motion Picture Titanic James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Fog Bound from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Walt Disney Records D000102400 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Klaus Badelt original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Theme, Girls and Sailors and Christian's Death from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962 London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086 The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s Bronislau Kaper London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Pequod's Departure/At Sea from Moby Dick, 1956 Marco Polo 8.225050 Moby Dick (Complete Film Score) Digital World Premiere Recording Philip Sainton The Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Take Her To Sea, Mr. Murdoch from Titanic, 1997 Sony Classical SK 63213 Music From The Motion Picture Titanic James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

La Musica Notturna Delle Strade Di Madrid used in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, 2003 London B00006071 Music from the Motion Picture Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Luigi Boccherini Richard Tognetti and Bruce Dukov, et al, strings

Main Title, Escape in the Fog, Love Scene, and Finale from The Sea Wolf, 1941 RCA 8697-81266-2 Elizabeth and Essex: The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wolfgang Korngold Erich Wolfgang Korngold National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Main Title from The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1133 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

The Black Pearl and He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Walt Disney Records D000102400 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Klaus Badelt original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Tony Award Winners of the 1950s - They’re all here: “South Pacific,” “Guys and Dolls” and “The King and I” for starters—and that’s just the first three years. Mary Martin, Ethel Merman, Rex Harrison and Gwen Verdon … Golden Age, here we come!

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:05 00:02:30 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies Ezio Pinza, Mary Martin South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

00:03:29 00:03:29 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

00:06:53 00:02:02 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

00:08:51 00:03:34 Frank Loesser I'll Know Isabel Bigley, Robert Alda Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

00:12:35 00:03:10 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love Ethel Merman, Dick Haymes Call Me Madam Studio Cast Decca B'way 0881-10521-2

00:15:51 00:02:49 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Gertrude Lawrence The King and I Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

00:19:05 00:02:27 L. Bernstein-B. Comden-A. Green The Wrong Note Rag Rosalind Russell, Edie Adams Wonderful Town Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602

00:21:45 00:02:48 A. Borodin-R. Wright-C. Forrest Rhymes Have I Alfred Drake Kismet Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

00:25:29 00:01:57 R. Adler-Jerry Ross Hey, There John Raitt The Pajama Game Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

00:27:21 00:03:12 R. Adler-Jerry Ross Whatever Lola Wants Gwen Verdon Damn Yankees Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

00:31:08 00:04:04 K. Weill-Marc Blitzstein Pirate Jenny Lotte Lenya The Threepenny Opera Off Broadway Cast Decca B'way 012-159-463-2

00:35:33 00:02:43 A. J. Lerner-F. Loewe Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

00:38:35 00:02:42 J. Styne-B. Comden-A. Green The Party's Over Judy Holliday Bells Are Ringing Original B'way Cast Sony CK2006

00:41:45 00:01:52 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:43:34 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Barbara Cook, Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:46:38 00:02:08 Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields Look Who's in Love Richard Kiley, Gwen Verdon Redhead Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2173

00:48:53 00:02:41 A. J. Lerner-F. Loewe The Rain in Spain Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

00:51:48 00:01:12 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:03 00:00:00 Meredith Willson Filler: Trouble Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

19:31:00 00:25:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 60 in C Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Hans Graf, conductor; Jeffrey Kahane, piano - Blossom Festival Concert

20:04:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse

20:19:00 00:32:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

20:54:00 00:08:19 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

21:03:00 00:03:34 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'In the Jelly Doughnut Woods' Op 336

21:07:00 00:09:31 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

21:18:00 00:02:22 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'At the Hunt' Op 373

21:20:00 00:09:53 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314

21:32:00 00:03:19 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

21:45:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Annie’s Turn”… Bach is explored by Nichols and May in “Bach to Back”, and Mrs. Miller’s in “A Lover’s Concerto”… Mark Levy talks about “Tie Racks and Mezuzahs”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42 Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

23:07:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:20:00 00:05:55 Johan Halvorsen Andante religioso Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Marianne Thorsen, violin Chandos 10584

23:25:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:38:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

23:43:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:56:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant" Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277