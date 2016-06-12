Program Guide 06-12-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Susanna Phillips, soprano

00:04:00 00:33:43 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 2 'The Age of Anxiety'

00:42:00 00:57:09 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major

01:44:00 00:11:34 Aaron Copland Quiet City

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:28:21 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

02:32:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

03:14:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

03:55:00 00:04:11 Percy Grainger Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (private CD) 7:14

William Rayer: The Dirac Sea Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 13:35

Jack Gallagher: movements 1 & 2 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 30:22

04:57:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37 Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Medieval Muse - The Capella de Ministrers are back with an exploration into the life and times of the mystic Ramon Llul; and Dialogos traces the oral roots of Dalmatian chant

05:58:00 00:01:45 Dominick Argento Valse triste Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 91

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Kyrie in D minor Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 2908304

06:12:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:55:00 00:04:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Ich lasse dich nicht" Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Real Time - in traditional and contemporary repertoire, American artists at home and abroad reveal the energy of live performance.

ANTONIO VIVALDI (transcribed by J.S. Bach): Concerto in d, Opus 3, number 11, BWV 596.

PAUL HALLEY: Outer Hebrides.

JEANNE DEMESSIEUX: Te Deum –Susan Jane Matthews (1962; 2006 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany) Pipedreams Archive recorded July 27, 2008. [Ms. Matthews’ performances of the Halley and Demessieu selections are available on compact disc, Gothic G49206]

HENRI MULET: Tu es petra, from Esquisses Byzantines.

GASTON LITAIZE: Prelude et Danse Fuguee.

JEHAN ALAIN: Deux Danses a Agni Yavishta.

NAJI HAKIM: Pange Lingua Variations –Jonathan Gregoire (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf RCC, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive recorded January 24, 2010

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Peter Dubois shares selections from the wealth of choral and organ music CDs that have been released in recent months. Tune in and find some old gems, as well as some new favorites



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Amanda Powell

Traditional arr. Jeannette Sorrell: “Farewell to the Isles” Ross Hauck & Amanda Powell, vocals; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2329 CD) 3:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Theme & 1st two variations Glenn Gould, piano (1955) (Sony 87703 CD) 3:14

Richard Strauss; Four Last Songs: “Morgen” Barbara Bonney, soprano; Malcolm Martineau, piano (Decca 289468 CD) 4:01

Dave Morgan/Amanda Powell: “Consolation” Amanda Powell, soprano; instrumental accompaniment (Being Time 204 CD) 4:58

Anonymous (arr. Jeannette Sorrell): Sacrum Mysterium “Iste confessor Domini & Alleluia” Amanda Powell, soprano; Jesse Blumberg, baritone; Apollo’s Fire Singers and Apollo’s Fire/J Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2269 CD) 4:03

Traditional: “Beyond Boundaries” (Middle East) Amanda Powell, soprano; instrumental accompaniment (Being Time 204 CD) 4:11

Bobby McFerrin: “Kalimba Suite” Bobby McFerrin, vocal and synthesizer (Blue Note 34201 CD) 3:40

Christoph Willibald von Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: “Che farò senza Euridice?” Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Orchestra of the Netherlands Opera/Charles Bruck (EMI 128414 CD) 4:43

09:57:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 Empire Brass Telarc 80204

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: No. 6: Hey, Tulip, Tulip!; No. 25: Laszlo Feher Stole a Horse; No. 26: Go Round, Sweetheart, Go Round; No. 20: Drinking Song; No. 10: Walachian Game; No. 21 Parsley and Celery--Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:33

Thomas Morley: Elizabethan Ayres--American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 9:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Michael Cramer from Guilford, VT Music: 8:19

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119--Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:15

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3, Sz. 119--Anna Vinnitskaya, piano; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 21:44

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano in g minor, Op. 71: Movement 1, 4--Grigory Kalinovsky, violin; Masha Lakisova, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA Music: 9:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33--Joshua Roman, cello; Bellingham Festival Orchestra; Michael Palmer, conductor Bellingham Festival of Music, Western Washington University Performing Arts Center, Bellingham, WA Music: 18:44

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ferruccio Busoni): Chaconne, from Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:06

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of George Szell

Beethoven: Symphony No.2 in D Op 36 (1801-02)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 48396 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 (1803)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 89832 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A Op 92 (1811-22)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 48158 CD)

Mozart: Piano and Violin Sonata No. 8 in C, K. 296 (1778)--George Szell, piano; Rafael Druian, violin (Columbia Masterworks MS 7064 CD)

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C, K. 551 (1788)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Tone Poem for Orchestra (1888)--Berlin Philharmonic/George Szell (Testament 6923944 CD)

Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky Korsakov): Pictures at an Exhibition "Limoges" (1874)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classics 93019 CD)

13:57:00 00:02:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Furiant Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:01:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

14:04:00 00:14:22 Duke Ellington Harlem JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

14:19:00 00:09:02 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

14:50:00 00:29:10 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé Op 50 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

15:19:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

15:29:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

15:37:00 00:07:26 Carl Maria von Weber Preciosa: Overture Op 78 Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:41:00 00:15:15 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449213

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Brahms Cycle - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall; Yefim Bronfman, piano

16:04:00 00:15:53 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:23:00 00:12:20 Johannes Brahms Alto Rhapsody Op 53 (Lorin Maazel Jessye Norman, contralto; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus)

16:38:00 00:45:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83

17:26:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jennifer Higdon

18:04:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57803

18:35:00 00:18:39 Franz Krommer Wind Octet in F major Op 57 Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble EMI 54383

18:54:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:28:21 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

19:32:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

20:14:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

20:55:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major Op 32 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:57:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:31 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571

23:09:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601

23:18:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

23:25:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80 Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:36:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

23:43:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:56:00 00:02:46 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3 Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

23:58:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139