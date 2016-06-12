© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-12-2016

Published June 12, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Susanna Phillips, soprano

00:04:00            00:33:43            Leonard Bernstein         Symphony No.  2 'The Age of Anxiety'

00:42:00            00:57:09            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  4 in G major     

01:44:00            00:11:34            Aaron Copland  Quiet City         

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:28:21            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition                        Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2123

02:32:00            00:40:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Suite                  Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Reference         125

03:14:00            00:39:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  3 in G major  Op 55               Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

03:55:00            00:04:11            Percy Grainger  Walking Tune                            Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion            66884

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow   Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (private CD) 7:14

William Rayer: The Dirac Sea   Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 13:35

Jack Gallagher: movements 1 & 2 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13)  London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 30:22

04:57:00            00:02:30            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37                      Constantine Orbelian            Moscow Chamber Orchestra      Delos   3257

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Medieval Muse - The Capella de Ministrers are back with an exploration into the life and times of the mystic Ramon Llul; and Dialogos traces the oral roots of Dalmatian chant
05:58:00            00:01:45            Dominick Argento         Valse triste                    Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference            91

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Kyrie in D minor            Orchestre des Champs-Élysées            Philippe Herreweghe      La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent        Harm Mundi      2908304

06:12:00            00:13:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate'           Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Sir Charles Mackerras    Danielle de Niese, soprano        Decca   13277

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:55:00            00:04:12            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Ich lasse dich nicht"        Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Real Time - in traditional and contemporary repertoire, American artists at home and abroad reveal the energy of live performance.

ANTONIO VIVALDI (transcribed by J.S. Bach): Concerto in d, Opus 3, number 11, BWV 596.

PAUL HALLEY: Outer Hebrides.

JEANNE DEMESSIEUX: Te Deum –Susan Jane Matthews (1962; 2006 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany) Pipedreams Archive recorded July 27, 2008. [Ms. Matthews’ performances of the Halley and Demessieu selections are available on compact disc, Gothic G49206]

HENRI MULET: Tu es petra, from Esquisses Byzantines.

GASTON LITAIZE: Prelude et Danse Fuguee.

JEHAN ALAIN: Deux Danses a Agni Yavishta.

NAJI HAKIM: Pange Lingua Variations –Jonathan Gregoire (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf RCC, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive recorded January 24, 2010

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New?  - Peter Dubois shares selections from the wealth of choral and organ music CDs that have been released in recent months.  Tune in and find some old gems, as well as some new favorites
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Amanda Powell

Traditional arr. Jeannette Sorrell: “Farewell to the Isles”  Ross Hauck & Amanda Powell, vocals; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2329 CD) 3:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Theme & 1st two variations   Glenn Gould, piano (1955) (Sony 87703 CD) 3:14

Richard Strauss; Four Last Songs: “Morgen”  Barbara Bonney, soprano; Malcolm Martineau, piano (Decca 289468 CD) 4:01

Dave Morgan/Amanda Powell: “Consolation”  Amanda Powell, soprano; instrumental accompaniment (Being Time 204 CD) 4:58

Anonymous (arr. Jeannette Sorrell): Sacrum Mysterium “Iste confessor Domini & Alleluia” Amanda Powell, soprano; Jesse Blumberg, baritone; Apollo’s Fire Singers and Apollo’s Fire/J Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2269 CD) 4:03

Traditional: “Beyond Boundaries” (Middle East)  Amanda Powell, soprano; instrumental accompaniment (Being Time 204 CD) 4:11

Bobby McFerrin: “Kalimba Suite”  Bobby McFerrin, vocal and synthesizer (Blue Note 34201 CD) 3:40

Christoph Willibald von Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: “Che farò senza Euridice?”  Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Orchestra of the Netherlands Opera/Charles Bruck (EMI 128414 CD) 4:43

09:57:00            00:02:30            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13                             Empire Brass            Telarc   80204

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: No. 6: Hey, Tulip, Tulip!; No. 25: Laszlo Feher Stole a Horse; No. 26: Go Round, Sweetheart, Go Round; No. 20: Drinking Song;  No. 10: Walachian Game; No. 21 Parsley and Celery--Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:33

Thomas Morley: Elizabethan Ayres--American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 9:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Michael Cramer from Guilford, VT Music: 8:19

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119--Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:15

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3, Sz. 119--Anna Vinnitskaya, piano; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 21:44

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano in g minor, Op. 71: Movement 1, 4--Grigory Kalinovsky, violin; Masha Lakisova, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA Music: 9:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33--Joshua Roman, cello; Bellingham Festival Orchestra; Michael Palmer, conductor Bellingham Festival of Music, Western Washington University Performing Arts Center, Bellingham, WA Music: 18:44

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ferruccio Busoni): Chaconne, from Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:06

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of George Szell

Beethoven: Symphony No.2 in D Op 36 (1801-02)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 48396 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 (1803)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 89832 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A Op 92 (1811-22)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 48158 CD)

Mozart: Piano and Violin Sonata No. 8 in C, K. 296 (1778)--George Szell, piano; Rafael Druian, violin (Columbia Masterworks MS 7064 CD)

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C, K. 551 (1788)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Tone Poem for Orchestra (1888)--Berlin Philharmonic/George Szell (Testament 6923944 CD)

Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky Korsakov): Pictures at an Exhibition "Limoges" (1874)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classics 93019 CD)

13:57:00            00:02:07            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Furiant                     Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   444867

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:30            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale                                    Lazar Berman, piano   DeutGram         4779525

14:01:00            00:03:09            Igor Stravinsky  Pastorale                      Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Philadelphia Orchestra            DeutGram         19032

14:04:00            00:14:22            Duke Ellington  Harlem              JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559737

14:19:00            00:09:02            Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major  Op 60                                 Vanessa Perez, piano    Telarc   33388

14:50:00            00:29:10            Florent Schmitt  La tragédie de Salomé Op 50                 Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine   Atma    2647

15:19:00            00:10:00            Giovanni Battista Sammartini     Symphony in A major                Kevin Mallon     Aradia Ensemble         Naxos   557298

15:29:00            00:08:26            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor  Op 8           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    11013

15:37:00            00:07:26            Carl Maria von Weber    Preciosa: Overture Op 78                       Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

15:41:00            00:15:15            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales              Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         449213

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Brahms Cycle -  The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall; Yefim Bronfman, piano

16:04:00            00:15:53            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 

16:23:00            00:12:20            Johannes Brahms          Alto Rhapsody Op 53 (Lorin Maazel Jessye Norman, contralto; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus)

16:38:00            00:45:41            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 83

17:26:00            00:26:52            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  5 in B flat major             Franz Welser-Möst        Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     60803

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jennifer Higdon

18:04:00            00:29:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major     Norwegian Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           EMI      57803

18:35:00            00:18:39            Franz Krommer  Wind Octet in F major  Op 57                             Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble         EMI      54383

18:54:00            00:04:01            Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca                            Paramount Brass           Centaur 2355

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:28:21            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition                        Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2123

19:32:00            00:40:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Suite                  Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Reference         125

20:14:00            00:39:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  3 in G major  Op 55               Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

20:55:00            00:04:06            Alexander Glazunov       Meditation in D major  Op 32     Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Warner  67946

 

21:57:00            00:02:38            Claude Debussy            Syrinx                           Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI      53255

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:31            Hans Pfitzner    Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude                        Christian Thielemann      Berlin German Opera Orchestra           DeutGram         449571

23:09:00            00:07:00            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                                    Voces8 Decca   22601

23:18:00            00:07:34            Robert Schumann          Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99                                  Vassily Primakov, piano            LP Classic        1004

23:25:00            00:09:02            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80                         Miró Quartet            Oxingale           2006

23:36:00            00:07:57            Ernö Dohnányi  Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1   Takács Quartet              András Schiff, piano     Decca   421423

23:43:00            00:10:08            Florent Schmitt  La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50               Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:56:00            00:02:46            Erik Satie          Gymnopédie No.  3                   Eric Jacobsen   The Knights       Ancalagon            137

23:58:00            00:01:44            Vladimir Rebikov           Berceuse Op 7                          Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

 

 