Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-11-2016

Published June 11, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:30:10            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental               George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         485

00:34:00            00:25:16            Édouard Lalo    Cello Concerto in D minor          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Han-Na Chang, cello      EMI      82390

01:01:00            00:43:05            Lord Berners     The Triumph of Neptune             David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia     MarcoPolo        223711

01:46:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

02:13:00            00:32:35            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Serenade in F major  Op 31                   Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         445857

02:47:00            00:43:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No. 15 in A minor  Op 132                                    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

03:32:00            00:34:44            Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major                          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         445849

04:09:00            00:25:20            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 98 in B flat major                        Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

04:36:00            00:42:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  2 in G major  Op 44            Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

05:20:00            00:17:12            Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dances Op 35                                  Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Centaur 2712

05:39:00            00:06:26            François Couperin         Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle'           Les Délices                   Debra Nagy, oboe    Délices 2009

05:54:00            00:05:20            Oskar Nedbal    Valse triste                    Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            VirginClas         59285

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week your host Frank Dominguez shares Three Improvisations by the Catalan Isaac Albéniz, as played by the composer himself captured on a reproducing piano.

Esta semana tu anfitrión Frank Domínguez comparte Tres Improvisaciones por el catalán Isaac Albéniz, interpretado por el propio compositor capturado en un piano que reproduce su técnica.

06:00:45 Isaac Albéniz:Three improvisations   Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano)  Zenph  1001                           

06:08:02 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Mélisande suite, Op. 80  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz   ASV  686                                   

06:28:09 Roberto Caamaño: Música para cuerdas   Camerata Romeu   Zenaida Romeu   BIS 356

06:37:19 Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald: Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr Alan Thomas)  Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar    Cavatina Duo   Bridge   9448

06:48:01 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2  Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas   Alondra de la Parra   Sony 75555

07:00:45 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring   English Chamber Orchestra   Daniel Barenboim   Deutsche Grammophon 419748 

07:07:52 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River   English Chamber Orchestra   Daniel Barenboim   Elan   2206

07:37:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178   Concerto Cologne   Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv 002037102 

07:48:51 Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional   Judicaël Perroy, guitar    Naxos 573285

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: No. 6: Hey, Tulip, Tulip!; No. 25: Laszlo Feher Stole a Horse; No. 26: Go Round, Sweetheart, Go Round; No. 20: Drinking Song;  No. 10: Walachian Game; No. 21 Parsley and Celery--Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:33

Thomas Morley: Elizabethan Ayres--American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 9:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nichael Cramer from Guilford, VT Music: 8:19

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119--Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:15

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3, Sz. 119--Anna Vinnitskaya, piano; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 21:44

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano in g minor, Op. 71: Movement 1, 4--Grigory Kalinovsky, violin; Masha Lakisova, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA Music: 9:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33--Joshua Roman, cello; Bellingham Festival Orchestra; Michael Palmer, conductor Bellingham Festival of Music, Western Washington University Performing Arts Center, Bellingham, WA Music: 18:44

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ferruccio Busoni): Chaconne, from Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:06

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:05:31            Harold Arlen      I Love a Parade             John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    46747

10:07:00            00:12:02            Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der              Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande          PentaTone        518

10:22:00            00:04:24            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois                                Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67515

10:27:00            00:03:44            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in G major                                 Margarita Shevchenko, piano    CIPC     96523

10:31:00            00:13:00            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp       Decca   414595

10:45:00            00:05:02            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture                    Raymond Leppard            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      65732

10:47:00            00:03:16            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4478

10:50:00            00:03:44            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes                   Raymond Leppard            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      65732

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authorityshe also happens to have been an international chess champion

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976).

18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Riegger in Paris; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Giuseppe Verdi

12:08:00            00:07:54            Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der                     Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

12:18:00            00:12:20            Francesco Bonporti       Violin Concerto in F major  Op 11           Collegium Musicum 90            Simon Standage           Simon Standage, violin  Chandos           530

12:33:00            00:24:42            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  4 in G major  Op 61               Neeme Järvi      Philharmonia Orchestra          Chandos           8777

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:50:13            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64                   Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   425112

13:51:00            00:04:06            Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27  English Chamber Orchestra        Jeffrey Tate      Renée Fleming, soprano; Paul Willey, violin; Osian Ellis, harp    Decca   458858

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00            00:15:39            Morton Gould    Interplay            Albany Symphony Orchestra      David Alan Miller            Findlay Cockrell, piano  Albany  1174

14:21:00            00:11:11            George Frederick McKay           A Lincoln Tribute 'To a Liberator'            Nashville Symphony            Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Chorus      Naxos   559373

14:34:00            00:18:04            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Suite              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference            87

14:54:00            00:05:38            John Williams    Jurassic Park: Main Themes                   Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Naxos   572111

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Riegger in Paris

15:04:00            00:32:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60             Joshua Bell            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sony    549176

15:40:00            00:17:31            Maurice Ravel   Boléro              Daniel Barenboim          Orchestra of Paris         DeutGram            4795448

15:58:00            00:03:00            Eubie Blake      The Baltimore Todolo                            Richard Dowling, piano  Klavier  77035

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00            00:15:55            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks                Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80344

16:21:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov       The Seasons: Autumn Op 67                  José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Warner  61434

16:36:00            00:16:07            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

16:53:00            00:05:54            Ernö Dohnányi  The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18                     Matthias Bamert            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9733

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Deception - We encounter scam artists, con-men, imposters and liars in films about Deception, including The Usual Suspects, Catch Me If You Can and Ex Machina (Mackinna)

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Greatest Trick from The Usual Suspects, 1995  Milan Entertainment 73138 35721-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Ottman - original soundtrack recording/Larry Groupe, cond.

Main Title from Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music  Howard Shore  original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

Main Titles from Dave, 1993  Big Screen Records 9 24510-1  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/James Newton Howard, cond.

Cello Concert (original version) from Deception, 1946  Naxos 8.570110-11  Deception  The Complete Score for the 1946 Drama (World Premiere Recording)  Erich Wolfgang Korngold  Alexander Zagorinsky, cello/Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Orsino's Horsemen/The Disguise from Twelfth Night, 1946  Silva Screen Records SILKD 6018  Cinema's Classic Romances  Shaun Davey  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Scene d'Amour from Vertigo, 1958  Toccata Classics TOCC 0241  Music for Alfred Hitchcock  Bernard Herrmann  Danish National Symphony Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Finale and Epilogue from Eye of the Needle, 1981  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Miklos Rozsa  Nurnburg Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.

Main Theme from Anastasia, 1956  Silva Screen Records SSD 1122  Man of Galilee: The Essential Alfred Newman Film Music Collection  Alfred Newman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Ava from Ex_Machina, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM144  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow  Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow, performers/original soundtrack recording

Reminiscing with Grandma and Finale from Anastasia, 1997  Atlantic Recording Corporation 83053-2  Anastasia: Music from the Motion Picture  David Newman  original soundtrack recording/David Newman, cond.

Catch Me If You Can (Reprise and End Credits) from Catch Me If You Can, 2002  Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2  Music from the Motion Picture: Catch Me If You Can  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Main Theme, The Greatest Trick and Water from The Usual Suspects, 1995  Milan Entertainment 73138 35721-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Ottman  original soundtrack recording/Larry Groupe, cond.

A Beginning and Ava from Ex_Machina, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM144  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow  Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow, performers/original soundtrack recording

Kobayashi's Domain from The Usual Suspects, 1995  Milan Entertainment 73138 35721-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Ottman  original soundtrack recording/Larry Groupe, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Every Time We Say Goodbye - Songs about saying goodbye or goodnight, with a company of 19 including everybody from Julie Andrews to Sid Caesar

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:05  00:02:54  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   So Long, Farewell  Children  The Sound of Music  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60583

18:04:09  00:01:31  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Bye Bye Birdie  Ann-Margret  Bye Bye Birdie  Film Soundtrack  Masterworks B'way  88765-43168

18:05:33  00:02:00  Alan Jay Lerner-F.Loewe  Before I Gaze at You Again  Julie Andrews  Camelot  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60542

18:07:27  00:02:58  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Some Other Time  Mandy Patinkin    Leonard Bernstein's New York  Nonesuch  79400-2

18:10:53  00:03:02  Jerry Hermam  So Long, Dearie  Pearl Bailey  Hello, Dolly!  The New B'way Cast Recording  RCA  LSO-1147

18:13:51  00:03:03  Jerry Herman  Wherever He Ain't  Bernadette Peters     Mack and Mabel   Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-10523

18:17:05  00:02:30  Harold Arlen-Leo Robin  What's Good About Goodbye?   Diahann Carroll  Diahann Carroll Sings the Harold Arlen Songbook  RCA    RJL-2699

18:19:45  00:02:07  A.J.Lerner-Andre Previn  When Your Lover Says Goodbye  George Rose  Coco Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-11682

18:22:13  00:03:14  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Anatevka  Company  Fiddler on the Roof   Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-51430

18:26:04  00:01:43  Harry Warren-Mort Dixon  Getting Out of Town  Company  42nd Street   Original B'way Cast  RCA  RCD1-3891

18:27:40  00:02:32  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Hit the Road to Dreamland  Margaret Whiting  Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series  Smithsonian  RD048

18:30:17  00:01:54  Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty  Goodbye My Love  Marin Mazzie  Ragtime  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-63167

18:32:07  00:02:27  Stephen Sondheim   Goodbye for Now  Liz Callaway Sondheim  Book of the Month 81-7515

18:34:47  00:00:54  Bert Kalmar-Harry Ruby  Hello, I Must Be Going  Groucho Marx  An Evening With Groucho  A&M            SP3515

00:35:36  00:03:18  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh    Goodbye  Sid Caesar  Little Me   Original B'way Cast RCA  09026-61482

18:39:13  00:02:08  George and Ira Gershwin  Nighty Night!   Emily Loesser, Andy Taylor  Tip-Toes    1998 Studio Cast  New World  80598-2

18:41:13  00:03:48  Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry  Sleepy Man  Patti LuPone  Patti LuPone Live! RCA 09026-61797

18:45:15  00:02:45  Meredith Willson  Goodnight My Someone  Barbara Cook  The Music Man   Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

18:48:09  00:03:41  Cole Porter  Every Time We Say Goodbye  Mabel Mercer  Mabel Mercer Sings Cole Porter     Rhino            R271690

18:52:06  00:00:54  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:25  00:01:08  Harold Arlen-Truman Capote  Filler: Overture from "House of Flowers"  Orchestra House of Flowers  Original B'way Cast       Sony  SK86857

18:54:26  00:02:31  Harold Arlen-Truman Capote  Filler: Don't Like Goodbyes  Pearl Bailey  House of Flowers  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK86857

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:22            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 94 in G              Antal Doráti       Philharmonia Hungarica         Decca   4785437

19:26:00            00:29:28            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19      Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    370548

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:27:10            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120              

20:39:00            00:37:15            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                   

21:28:00            00:31:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  1 in F minor  Op 10                   Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  As background for the Meryl Streep film about Florence Foster Jenkins, we present the interview with her accompanist Cosmo McMoon.  Of course, we’ll have samples of Madam Jenkins’ art and some other examples of odd singing... Jan C. Snow discusses “The Lost Chord,” and John Aler sings it…  Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:50            Maurice Ravel   Très lent from String Quartet in F major                          Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus       1304

23:10:00            00:09:29            Antonín Dvorák Lento from Piano Quartet Op 87                         Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello            CMS Studio      82503

23:22:00            00:06:53            Eugenio Toussaint         Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano         Philharmonic Orch of Americas      Alondra de la Parra        Alex Brown, piano         Sony    75555

23:28:00            00:08:28            Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18                         Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano           Sony    46742

23:39:00            00:05:02            Jean Sibelius    Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44                   Daniel Barenboim          West-Eastern Divan Orchestra            Warner  62190

23:44:00            00:09:16            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73                 Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

23:55:00            00:03:10            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana             Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

23:57:00            00:02:20            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 5 in E                           Nelson Freire, piano      Decca   4782728

 

 