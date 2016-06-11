Program Guide 06-11-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:30:10 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

00:34:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

01:01:00 00:43:05 Lord Berners The Triumph of Neptune David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia MarcoPolo 223711

01:46:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

02:13:00 00:32:35 Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in F major Op 31 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

02:47:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

03:32:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849

04:09:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

04:36:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

05:20:00 00:17:12 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712

05:39:00 00:06:26 François Couperin Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

05:54:00 00:05:20 Oskar Nedbal Valse triste Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week your host Frank Dominguez shares Three Improvisations by the Catalan Isaac Albéniz, as played by the composer himself captured on a reproducing piano.

Esta semana tu anfitrión Frank Domínguez comparte Tres Improvisaciones por el catalán Isaac Albéniz, interpretado por el propio compositor capturado en un piano que reproduce su técnica.

06:00:45 Isaac Albéniz:Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano) Zenph 1001

06:08:02 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Mélisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 686

06:28:09 Roberto Caamaño: Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 356

06:37:19 Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald: Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr Alan Thomas) Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo Bridge 9448

06:48:01 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

07:00:45 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Grammophon 419748

07:07:52 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Elan 2206

07:37:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002037102

07:48:51 Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional Judicaël Perroy, guitar Naxos 573285

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: No. 6: Hey, Tulip, Tulip!; No. 25: Laszlo Feher Stole a Horse; No. 26: Go Round, Sweetheart, Go Round; No. 20: Drinking Song; No. 10: Walachian Game; No. 21 Parsley and Celery--Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:33

Thomas Morley: Elizabethan Ayres--American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 9:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nichael Cramer from Guilford, VT Music: 8:19

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119--Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:15

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3, Sz. 119--Anna Vinnitskaya, piano; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 21:44

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano in g minor, Op. 71: Movement 1, 4--Grigory Kalinovsky, violin; Masha Lakisova, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA Music: 9:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33--Joshua Roman, cello; Bellingham Festival Orchestra; Michael Palmer, conductor Bellingham Festival of Music, Western Washington University Performing Arts Center, Bellingham, WA Music: 18:44

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ferruccio Busoni): Chaconne, from Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:06

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

10:07:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

10:22:00 00:04:24 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

10:27:00 00:03:44 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

10:31:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595

10:45:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

10:47:00 00:03:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

10:50:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authorityshe also happens to have been an international chess champion

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976).

18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Riegger in Paris; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Giuseppe Verdi

12:08:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

12:18:00 00:12:20 Francesco Bonporti Violin Concerto in F major Op 11 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Simon Standage, violin Chandos 530

12:33:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

13:51:00 00:04:06 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27 English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; Paul Willey, violin; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 458858

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

14:21:00 00:11:11 George Frederick McKay A Lincoln Tribute 'To a Liberator' Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Chorus Naxos 559373

14:34:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

14:54:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Riegger in Paris

15:04:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

15:40:00 00:17:31 Maurice Ravel Boléro Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

15:58:00 00:03:00 Eubie Blake The Baltimore Todolo Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

16:21:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

16:36:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:53:00 00:05:54 Ernö Dohnányi The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9733

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Deception - We encounter scam artists, con-men, imposters and liars in films about Deception, including The Usual Suspects, Catch Me If You Can and Ex Machina (Mackinna)

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Greatest Trick from The Usual Suspects, 1995 Milan Entertainment 73138 35721-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Ottman - original soundtrack recording/Larry Groupe, cond.

Main Title from Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music Howard Shore original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

Main Titles from Dave, 1993 Big Screen Records 9 24510-1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/James Newton Howard, cond.

Cello Concert (original version) from Deception, 1946 Naxos 8.570110-11 Deception The Complete Score for the 1946 Drama (World Premiere Recording) Erich Wolfgang Korngold Alexander Zagorinsky, cello/Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Orsino's Horsemen/The Disguise from Twelfth Night, 1946 Silva Screen Records SILKD 6018 Cinema's Classic Romances Shaun Davey The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Scene d'Amour from Vertigo, 1958 Toccata Classics TOCC 0241 Music for Alfred Hitchcock Bernard Herrmann Danish National Symphony Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Finale and Epilogue from Eye of the Needle, 1981 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Miklos Rozsa Nurnburg Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.

Main Theme from Anastasia, 1956 Silva Screen Records SSD 1122 Man of Galilee: The Essential Alfred Newman Film Music Collection Alfred Newman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Ava from Ex_Machina, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM144 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow, performers/original soundtrack recording

Reminiscing with Grandma and Finale from Anastasia, 1997 Atlantic Recording Corporation 83053-2 Anastasia: Music from the Motion Picture David Newman original soundtrack recording/David Newman, cond.

Catch Me If You Can (Reprise and End Credits) from Catch Me If You Can, 2002 Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 Music from the Motion Picture: Catch Me If You Can John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Main Theme, The Greatest Trick and Water from The Usual Suspects, 1995 Milan Entertainment 73138 35721-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Ottman original soundtrack recording/Larry Groupe, cond.

A Beginning and Ava from Ex_Machina, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM144 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow Ben Salisbury/Geoff Barrow, performers/original soundtrack recording

Kobayashi's Domain from The Usual Suspects, 1995 Milan Entertainment 73138 35721-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Ottman original soundtrack recording/Larry Groupe, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Every Time We Say Goodbye - Songs about saying goodbye or goodnight, with a company of 19 including everybody from Julie Andrews to Sid Caesar

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:02:54 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein So Long, Farewell Children The Sound of Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:04:09 00:01:31 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Bye Bye Birdie Ann-Margret Bye Bye Birdie Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88765-43168

18:05:33 00:02:00 Alan Jay Lerner-F.Loewe Before I Gaze at You Again Julie Andrews Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:07:27 00:02:58 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Some Other Time Mandy Patinkin Leonard Bernstein's New York Nonesuch 79400-2

18:10:53 00:03:02 Jerry Hermam So Long, Dearie Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! The New B'way Cast Recording RCA LSO-1147

18:13:51 00:03:03 Jerry Herman Wherever He Ain't Bernadette Peters Mack and Mabel Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:17:05 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin What's Good About Goodbye? Diahann Carroll Diahann Carroll Sings the Harold Arlen Songbook RCA RJL-2699

18:19:45 00:02:07 A.J.Lerner-Andre Previn When Your Lover Says Goodbye George Rose Coco Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:22:13 00:03:14 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Anatevka Company Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:26:04 00:01:43 Harry Warren-Mort Dixon Getting Out of Town Company 42nd Street Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:27:40 00:02:32 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland Margaret Whiting Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:30:17 00:01:54 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Goodbye My Love Marin Mazzie Ragtime Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

18:32:07 00:02:27 Stephen Sondheim Goodbye for Now Liz Callaway Sondheim Book of the Month 81-7515

18:34:47 00:00:54 Bert Kalmar-Harry Ruby Hello, I Must Be Going Groucho Marx An Evening With Groucho A&M SP3515

00:35:36 00:03:18 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Goodbye Sid Caesar Little Me Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:39:13 00:02:08 George and Ira Gershwin Nighty Night! Emily Loesser, Andy Taylor Tip-Toes 1998 Studio Cast New World 80598-2

18:41:13 00:03:48 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Sleepy Man Patti LuPone Patti LuPone Live! RCA 09026-61797

18:45:15 00:02:45 Meredith Willson Goodnight My Someone Barbara Cook The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:48:09 00:03:41 Cole Porter Every Time We Say Goodbye Mabel Mercer Mabel Mercer Sings Cole Porter Rhino R271690

18:52:06 00:00:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:25 00:01:08 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Filler: Overture from "House of Flowers" Orchestra House of Flowers Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:54:26 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Filler: Don't Like Goodbyes Pearl Bailey House of Flowers Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

19:26:00 00:29:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

20:39:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

21:28:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - As background for the Meryl Streep film about Florence Foster Jenkins, we present the interview with her accompanist Cosmo McMoon. Of course, we’ll have samples of Madam Jenkins’ art and some other examples of odd singing... Jan C. Snow discusses “The Lost Chord,” and John Aler sings it… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:10:00 00:09:29 Antonín Dvorák Lento from Piano Quartet Op 87 Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:22:00 00:06:53 Eugenio Toussaint Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Alex Brown, piano Sony 75555

23:28:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:39:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

23:44:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:55:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728