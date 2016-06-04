Program Guide 06-04-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36 Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

00:46:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

01:26:00 00:21:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062

01:49:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

02:13:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

02:34:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

03:14:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

03:34:00 01:23:39 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

05:00:00 00:28:05 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 2 Op 247 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

05:30:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

05:42:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:49:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in G minor Op 9 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 550739

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto Frank Dominguez shares music from the Spanish national operetta form known as zarzuela, and Sharon Isbin plays the most famous guitar concerto of all: the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo.

En esta edición del Concierto de Frank Domínguez comparte música de la operetta nacional española conocida como la zarzuela y Sharon Isbin toca posiblemente el más famoso concierto de guitarra de todos: el Concierto de Aranjuez por Joaquín Rodrigo.

06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

06:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454

06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296

07:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661-2

07:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor, Op. 45, "Sostenuto"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:24

Arvo Part: Magnificat--Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir; Daniel Reuss, artistic director and chief conductor Cathedral of St. Paul, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:31

Arvo Part: Swansong--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13 "Pathétique"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 19:44

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 11:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy--Dallas Winds; Michael Haithcock conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 16:22

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43: Movements 3-4--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:12

Nico Muhly: Three Moon Songs: Movements 1, 3—Chanticleer Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:47

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:49 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

10:02:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

10:11:00 00:05:41 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo Burning River Brass Dorian 90316

10:17:00 00:03:55 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo à la russe Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

10:21:00 00:04:47 Ernest Gold Exodus: Theme Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80168

10:26:00 00:07:19 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 Op 36 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

10:33:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

10:55:00 00:04:51 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2016 - From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist from Shenzhen, China, but now studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude Op.25, No.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

18-year-old cellist from Guandong Province, China but now studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, Hua Huang performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck and II. Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma performs II. Cantilena (4:10) from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

From the Top alumnus from Los Angeles, violinist Moni Simeonov performs Movement II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christoper O’Riley, piano

Idyllwild Octet made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy performs III. In praise of nature… (In laude naturae) from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

17-year-old pianist from Shenzhen, China, but now studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op.39, No.8 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Oliver Nelson; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giuseppe Verdi & What’s an Opera?

12:09:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

12:15:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

12:30:00 00:21:35 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

12:54:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:06:32 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:11:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

14:22:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

14:35:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

14:57:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37 Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Oliver Nelson

15:04:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

15:41:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

15:55:00 00:03:27 Fritz Kreisler La Gitana Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:19:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

16:36:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

16:54:00 00:04:29 Leo Arnaud & John Williams Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Island Time - From Treasure to Cutthroat and Shutter to Dr Moreau, it's music for films set on remote islands

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Nim's Island from Nim's Island, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 Varese Sarabande: A 35th Anniversary Celebration Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording

Attraversiamo from Eat Pray Love, 2010 Madison Gate 34793 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dario Marianelli original soundtrack recording

Main Titles and On the Island from Treasure Island, 1950 Chandos CHAN 10279 Film Music of Clifton Parker Clifton Parker BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Treasure Island and Honest Brave and True from Muppet Treasure Island, 1996 Angel 7243 8 37159 2 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995 Telarc CD-80602 Masters and Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics John Debney Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Nautilus, The Pipeline and Prelude from Mysterious Island, 1961 Tribute Film Classics TFC-1001 Mysterious Island: The Complete Bernard Herrmann Motion Picture Score Bernard Herrmann The Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Welcome to Jurassic World from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Fits and Jumpstarts from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title/The Jungle from The Island of Dr. Moreau, 1977 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1085 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Laurence Rosenthal National Philharmonic Orchestra of London/Laurence Rosenthal, cond.

Nim's Island from Nim's Island, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 Varese Sarabande: A 35th Anniversary Celebration Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording

Caribbean Rhapsody from Virgin Island, 1959 Chandos CHAN 10279 Film Music of Clifton Parker Clifton Parker BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Blue Lagoon, 1949 Chandos CHAN 10279 Film Music of Clifton Parker Clifton Parker BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Christian Zeal and Activity used in Shutter Island, 2010 Rhino R2 522120 Music from The Motion Picture John Adams The San Francisco Symphony/Edo de Waart, cond.

As the Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Stage Door Canteen - A sampling of terrific songs from World War II musicals by Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer and Frank Loesser

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:31 00:02:43 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein We're on Our Way Alfred Drake Rodgers and Hammerstein JJA JJA1976

18:04:58 00:02:32 Don Raye-Hughie Prince Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy Andrews Sisters Billboard Top Movie Hits 1940s Rhino 72420

18:07:27 00:02:33 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Capitol CD7921252

18:09:55 00:02:32 Sy Oliver Opus One Orchestra Hollywood's Best: The 1940s Rhino R272908

18:12:20 00:02:51 Irving Berlin Oh, How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning Irving Berlin The Is the Army Original Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:15:04 00:03:09 Irving Berlin I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen Earl Oxford This Is the Army Original Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:18:54 00:01:04 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Girl I Left Behind Me Ray Bolger Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood JJA JJA1982

18:20:14 00:00:54 Sammy Fain-Irving Kahal I'll Be Seeing You Dick Dodd The Music of Broadway: 1938 NLM NLM1988

18:21:23 00:02:09 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein The Last Time I Saw Paris Ann Sothern Hollywood's Best: The 1940s Rhino R279208

18:23:45 00:01:38 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Join the Navy Betty Hutton Harold Arlen in Hollywood: 1934-1954 JJA JJA1976

18:25:19 00:02:44 Don Raye-Gene DePaul Milkman, Keep Those Bottles Quiet Nancy Walker That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:28:59 00:02:15 Ray Heindorf-Ted Koehler Hollywood Canteen Andrews Sisters Warner Bros.: Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:31:15 00:01:15 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg The Son-of-a-Gun Who Picks on Uncle Sam Burton Lane Burton Lane Collection used with permission N/A N/A

18:32:30 00:02:21 Oliver Wallace Der Fuehrer's Face Spike Jones The Best of Spike Jones RCA 53748-2

18:35:30 00:01:37 Cole Porter Something for the Boys Paula Laurence Cole Porter, 1924-1944 JJA JJA1973

18:38:38 00:02:45 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I'll Walk Alone Dinah Shore American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD046-12

18:41:40 00:02:47 Frank Loesser-Arthur Schwartz They're Either Too Young or Too Old Bette Davis Warner Bros.: Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:45:16 00:03:55 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Some Other Time Nancy Walker Nancy Walker: The B'way Bombshell Sings Showstoppers Stet SOT-2002

18:49:47 00:01:47 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Old Glory Bing Crosby Star-Spangled Rhythm Film Soundtrack Curtain Calls CC100/200

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:30 00:03:29 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: It's Been a Long, Long Time Kitty Kallen American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD046-12

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

19:26:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

19:57:00 00:02:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Naïs: Rigaudons Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano - Brahms Cycle: Severance Hall and BBC Proms

20:04:00 00:46:30 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

20:55:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

21:41:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Steve Allen and Ernie Kovacs demonstrate how the inspiration for the Jeopardy TV show came about… John Charles Thomas and Owen Brannigan present their versions of “Sing a Song of Sixpence,” and Stanley Unwin tells the story of “Goldyloppers and the Three Bear Loaders”… Jan C. Snow makes the case for “Teddy Bears”… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

23:08:00 00:06:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from "Lambach" Symphony Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

23:18:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

23:42:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:48:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

23:56:00 00:02:49 Johannes Brahms Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

23:56:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362