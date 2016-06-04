© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-04-2016

Published June 4, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:41:46            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  4 in F minor  Op 36                   Evgeny Mravinsky            Leningrad Philharmonic  DeutGram         4793449

00:46:00            00:38:32            Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104         Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Jirí Belohlávek        Alisa Weilerstein, cello   Decca   19765

01:26:00            00:21:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Sonata No.  2 in B flat minor  Op 36                                 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3062

01:49:00            00:22:01            Frank Bridge     The Sea                        Richard Hickox  BBC National Orch of Wales            Chandos           10012

02:13:00            00:18:47            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major       Cleveland Orchestra            Pierre Boulez     Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano      DeutGram         14764

02:34:00            00:37:59            Georges Bizet   Symphony No. 1 in C major                   Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Reference         131

03:14:00            00:17:45            Antonio Salieri   Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna'                      Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9877

03:34:00            01:23:39            Hector Berlioz   Requiem Op 5   Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus         Decca   4787779

05:00:00            00:28:05            Darius Milhaud  Symphonie No. 2 Op 247                       Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435437

05:30:00            00:09:50            Jean Sibelius    The Oceanides Op 73                Jukka-Pekka Saraste     Finnish Radio Symphony Orch            RCA     60401

05:42:00            00:06:00            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse               Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande           Chandos           5122

05:49:00            00:10:06            Tomaso Albinoni           Oboe Concerto in G minor  Op 9            London Virtuosi John Georgiadis        Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   550739

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto Frank Dominguez shares music from the Spanish national operetta form known as zarzuela, and Sharon Isbin plays the most famous guitar concerto of all: the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo.

En esta edición del Concierto de Frank Domínguez comparte música de la operetta nacional española conocida como la zarzuela y Sharon Isbin toca posiblemente el más famoso concierto de guitarra de todos: el Concierto de Aranjuez por Joaquín Rodrigo.
06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso"   National Orchestra of Spain   Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos   Alhambra   71439                                          

06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss)  National Orchestra of Spain   Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos  Alhambra   71439                                          

06:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100   Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano   Virgin  91454                                      

06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez   Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic   José Serebrier   Warner Classics   60296                 

07:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D   Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra   Luis Haza   RCA Victor Red Seal   62661-2                           

07:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes   Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas   Alondra de la Parra   Masterworks  75555                             

07:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111   Blanca Uribe, piano   MSR Classics  1117                              

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor, Op. 45, "Sostenuto"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:24

Arvo Part: Magnificat--Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir; Daniel Reuss, artistic director and chief conductor Cathedral of St. Paul, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:31

Arvo Part: Swansong--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13 "Pathétique"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 19:44

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 11:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy--Dallas Winds; Michael Haithcock conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 16:22

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43: Movements 3-4--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:12

Nico Muhly: Three Moon Songs: Movements 1, 3—Chanticleer Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:47

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:49            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: The Farm Workers                  Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   570999

10:02:00            00:08:48            Franz Lehár       Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79                 Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         463185

10:11:00            00:05:41            Gerónimo Giménez        La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo                               Burning River Brass       Dorian  90316

10:17:00            00:03:55            Igor Stravinsky  Scherzo à la russe                     Michael Tilson Thomas  London Symphony Orchestra          RCA     68865

10:21:00            00:04:47            Ernest Gold      Exodus: Theme Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel      William Tritt, piano    Telarc   80168

10:26:00            00:07:19            Johannes Brahms          Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 Op 36                         Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           9151

10:33:00            00:07:51            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture             Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque            Telarc   80594

10:55:00            00:04:51            Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande                           Jeffrey Biegel, piano            Steinway           30001

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2016 - From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist from Shenzhen, China, but now studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude Op.25, No.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

18-year-old cellist from Guandong Province, China but now studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, Hua Huang performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck and II. Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma performs II. Cantilena (4:10) from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

From the Top alumnus from Los Angeles, violinist Moni Simeonov performs Movement II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christoper O’Riley, piano

Idyllwild Octet made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy performs III. In praise of nature… (In laude naturae) from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

17-year-old pianist from Shenzhen, China, but now studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op.39, No.8 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Oliver Nelson; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giuseppe Verdi & What’s an Opera?

12:09:00            00:03:28            Carl Maria von Weber    Abu Hassan: Overture                Roy Goodman  Hanover Band            Nimbus 5154

12:15:00            00:10:55            James Hewitt    New Federal Overture                Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia            Naxos   559654

12:30:00            00:21:35            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite                     Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa     ASV     2053

12:54:00            00:04:41            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music                     José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony            Naxos   572818

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:06:32            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  8 in C minor  Op 65                   Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         4795201

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:11:00            00:08:59            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Wasps: Overture                 Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  442427

14:22:00            00:09:50            Jean Sibelius    The Oceanides Op 73                Jukka-Pekka Saraste     Finnish Radio Symphony Orch            RCA     60401

14:35:00            00:20:45            Franz Joseph Haydn      Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major       Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Elizabeth Wallfisch        Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon        VirginClas         59266

14:57:00            00:02:30            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37                      Constantine Orbelian            Moscow Chamber Orchestra      Delos   3257

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Oliver Nelson

15:04:00            00:35:07            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  2 in B minor  Op 16                   Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220623

15:41:00            00:12:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in F major                                 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi      987060

15:55:00            00:03:27            Fritz Kreisler      La Gitana                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano            Sony    510316

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:14:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

16:19:00            00:14:16            Frederick Loewe            Brigadoon: Suite                       Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80375

16:36:00            00:15:07            Sir Arnold Bax   Tintagel             Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10122

16:54:00            00:04:29            Leo Arnaud & John Williams      Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    62592

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Island Time - From Treasure to Cutthroat and Shutter to Dr Moreau, it's music for films set on remote islands

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Nim's Island from Nim's Island, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2  Varese Sarabande: A 35th Anniversary Celebration  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording

Attraversiamo from Eat Pray Love, 2010  Madison Gate 34793  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack recording

Main Titles and On the Island from Treasure Island, 1950  Chandos CHAN 10279  Film Music of Clifton Parker  Clifton Parker  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Treasure Island and Honest Brave and True from Muppet Treasure Island, 1996  Angel 7243 8 37159 2 3  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995  Telarc CD-80602  Masters and Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics  John Debney  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Nautilus, The Pipeline and Prelude from Mysterious Island, 1961  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1001  Mysterious Island: The Complete Bernard Herrmann Motion Picture Score  Bernard Herrmann  The Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Welcome to Jurassic World from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Fits and Jumpstarts from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title/The Jungle from The Island of Dr. Moreau, 1977  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1085  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Laurence Rosenthal  National Philharmonic Orchestra of London/Laurence Rosenthal, cond.

Nim's Island from Nim's Island, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2  Varese Sarabande: A 35th Anniversary Celebration  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording

Caribbean Rhapsody from Virgin Island, 1959  Chandos CHAN 10279  Film Music of Clifton Parker  Clifton Parker  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Blue Lagoon, 1949  Chandos CHAN 10279   Film Music of Clifton Parker  Clifton Parker  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Christian Zeal and Activity used in Shutter Island, 2010  Rhino R2 522120  Music from The Motion Picture  John Adams  The San Francisco Symphony/Edo de Waart, cond.

As the Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Stage Door Canteen - A sampling of terrific songs from World War II musicals by Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer and Frank Loesser

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:31  00:02:43  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   We're on Our Way  Alfred Drake   Rodgers and Hammerstein  JJA  JJA1976

18:04:58  00:02:32  Don Raye-Hughie Prince  Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy  Andrews Sisters  Billboard Top Movie Hits 1940s  Rhino  72420

18:07:27  00:02:33  Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen  Accentuate the Positive  Johnny Mercer   Johnny Mercer  Capitol            CD7921252

18:09:55  00:02:32  Sy Oliver  Opus One  Orchestra  Hollywood's Best: The 1940s  Rhino  R272908

18:12:20  00:02:51  Irving Berlin  Oh, How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning  Irving Berlin     The Is the Army  Original Cast  Decca B'way  B0000831-02

18:15:04  00:03:09  Irving Berlin  I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen  Earl Oxford  This Is the Army  Original Cast  Decca B'way  B0000831-02

18:18:54  00:01:04  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  The Girl I Left Behind Me  Ray Bolger  Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood  JJA  JJA1982

18:20:14  00:00:54  Sammy Fain-Irving Kahal  I'll Be Seeing You  Dick Dodd  The Music of Broadway: 1938  NLM  NLM1988

18:21:23  00:02:09  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  The Last Time I Saw Paris  Ann Sothern Hollywood's Best: The 1940s  Rhino    R279208

18:23:45  00:01:38  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Join the Navy  Betty Hutton  Harold Arlen in Hollywood: 1934-1954  JJA  JJA1976

18:25:19  00:02:44  Don Raye-Gene DePaul  Milkman, Keep Those Bottles Quiet  Nancy Walker  That's Entertainment            Rhino    R272182

18:28:59  00:02:15  Ray Heindorf-Ted Koehler  Hollywood Canteen  Andrews Sisters  Warner Bros.: Entertaining the World            Rhino    R275287

18:31:15  00:01:15  Burton Lane-Yip Harburg  The Son-of-a-Gun Who Picks on Uncle Sam  Burton Lane Burton Lane Collection used with permission  N/A  N/A

18:32:30  00:02:21  Oliver Wallace  Der Fuehrer's Face    Spike Jones  The Best of Spike Jones  RCA 53748-2

18:35:30  00:01:37  Cole Porter   Something for the Boys  Paula Laurence  Cole Porter, 1924-1944  JJA JJA1973

18:38:38  00:02:45  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  I'll Walk Alone  Dinah Shore  American Songbook Series: Jule Styne  Smithsonian  RD046-12

18:41:40  00:02:47  Frank Loesser-Arthur Schwartz  They're Either Too Young or Too Old  Bette Davis Warner Bros.: Entertaining the World  Rhino  R275287

18:45:16  00:03:55  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Some Other Time  Nancy Walker  Nancy Walker: The B'way Bombshell Sings Showstoppers  Stet   SOT-2002

18:49:47  00:01:47  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Old Glory  Bing Crosby Star-Spangled Rhythm   Film Soundtrack  Curtain Calls  CC100/200

18:51:50  00:01:10  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:30 00:03:29 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: It's Been a Long, Long Time Kitty Kallen  American Songbook Series: Jule Styne  Smithsonian  RD046-12

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:04            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Keyboard Concerto in D major   Hamburg Camerata        Ralf Gothóni            Anastasia Injushina, piano          Ondine  1224

19:26:00            00:29:01            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major  Op 22              Conrad van Alphen            Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra   Telarc   80623

19:57:00            00:02:16            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Naïs: Rigaudons                        Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre         Archiv   4478

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano - Brahms Cycle: Severance Hall and BBC Proms

20:04:00            00:46:30            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15

20:55:00            00:39:37            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68      

21:41:00            00:18:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                 Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70904

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Steve Allen and Ernie Kovacs demonstrate how the inspiration for the Jeopardy TV show came about…  John Charles Thomas and Owen Brannigan present their versions of “Sing a Song of Sixpence,” and Stanley Unwin tells the story of “Goldyloppers and the Three Bear Loaders”… Jan C. Snow makes the case for “Teddy Bears”… Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:50            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2                         Peter Takács, piano            Cambria            1175

23:08:00            00:06:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from "Lambach" Symphony                  Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     63970

23:18:00            00:22:11            Alan Hovhaness            Sonata for Harp & Guitar                                   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar            Azica    71297

23:42:00            00:06:42            Stephen Feigenbaum     Serenade for Strings                 Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80745

23:48:00            00:05:58            Eric Coates       Ballad for Strings                      Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa    ASV            2053

23:56:00            00:02:49            Johannes Brahms          Feldeinsamkeit Op 86                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664

23:56:00            00:02:58            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Op 14                                    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos            9362

 