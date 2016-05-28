Program Guide 05-28-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

00:32:00 00:28:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

01:02:00 00:28:18 Volkmar Andreae Symphony in C major Op 31 Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

01:32:00 00:56:18 Carl Orff Carmina burana Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

02:30:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

03:08:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

03:35:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369

04:20:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 5 Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805

04:52:00 00:25:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 5 in D major Op 70 Julian Rachlin, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

05:20:00 00:16:18 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concertino in G Op 73 London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558

05:38:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

05:53:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto there are selections by the Argentine pianist and composer Carlos Aguirre, who blends Latin rhythms with jazz and chamber music.

Esta semana en Concierto hay selecciones por el pianista y compositor argentino, Carlos Aguirre. Su música se mezcla ritmos latinos con el jazz y la música de cámara.

06:00:50 Carlos Aguirre: Un pueblo de paso Carlos Aguirre, Piano Shagrada Medra 0023

06:03:27 Carlos Aguirre: Romanza Carlos Aguirre, Piano Shagrada Medra 0023

06:05:39 Carlos Aguirre: Caraco Carlos Aguirre, piano; Luis Barbiero, flute Shagrada Medra 0040

06:09:49 Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

06:32:14 Ernesto Cordero:Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

07:01:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e, Op. 64 (finale) Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

07:13:09 Isaac Albéniz: Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (arr José María Gallardo del Rey) José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 0028947643

07:20:04 José White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

07:25:19 Guido López-Gavilán: Camerata en guaguancó Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

07:31:19 Guido López-Gavilán: El Guayaboso Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Pérez Prophone 0393

07:37:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Morceaux de fantaisie Artur Pizarro, piano Elan 82402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 3 in d minor: 2. Adagio--Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Brahms sonatas for piano and violin EMI 57525 Music: 4:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op. 26--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA Music: 6:27

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major: 4. Allegro moderato--Beaux Arts Trio Album: Schubert - The Piano Trios Philips 412620 Music: 14:17

Johannes Brahms: Nänie, Op. 82--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus; Jacek Kaspszyk, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music:

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp Major, Op. 78--Youlan Ji, piano Cliburn Junior Piano Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 7:28

Stephan Lias: Crown of the Continent--Moravian Philharmonic Parma Music: 5:25

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:52

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

10:04:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

10:14:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G major London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002

10:23:00 00:04:31 Constant Lambert Bacchanale from 'Horoscope" Suite Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

10:30:00 00:06:31 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

10:37:00 00:03:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Presto from String Quartet No. 3 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

10:42:00 00:06:44 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from String Symphony No. 7 Concerto Cologne Teldec 98435

10:49:00 00:04:19 Guillaume de Machaut Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201

10:57:00 00:02:55 Henry Fillmore Lassus Trombone Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 27, 2015 - From Big Sky, Montana, this week's program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who--when she's not practicing scales--is out running marathons across the Montana landscape

14-year-old violinist Phoenix Avalon from Santa Fe, New Mexico, performs ‘Zigeunerweisen’ by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Lindsey Reynolds from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs ‘Una donna a quindici anni’ from Così fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old bassoonist Morgan Davison from Denver, Colorado, performs ‘Sarabande et Cortege’ by Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Ryan Jung from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, performs ‘Une barque sur l’océan’ from Miroirs by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

18-year-old trumpet player Stephanie Anderson from Bozeman, Montana, performs Slavonic Fantasy by Carl Höhne (1871–1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Phoenix Avalon performs Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams and Alfred Hitchcock; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin & Famous pianist composers (who played their own music)

12:10:00 00:03:32 Brian Dykstra Spring Beauties Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

12:15:00 00:19:01 Sir George Dyson Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9369

12:37:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

12:52:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:36:28 David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on a David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692

13:40:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

14:29:00 00:09:57 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Suite Opus Two William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290

14:42:00 00:11:43 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

14:55:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams and Alfred Hitchcock

15:05:00 00:44:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

15:53:00 00:06:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1: Scherzo Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

16:40:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 63905

16:54:00 00:05:48 Peter Boyer Festivities Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Teachers - Teachers are shown in various roles on screen, mostly good, and we'll explore a few of them on The Score from Good Will Hunting and Dead Poet Society to Mr. Holland's Opus, the Harry Potter movies and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Teaching Mathematics Again from A Beautiful Mind, 1997 Decca Records 440 016 191-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Vois sur ton Chemin, Sous la Pluie and In Memoriam from The Choir, 2004 Varese Sarabande 302 067 153 2 Original Music from the Motion Picture Bruno Coulais Jean-Baptiste Mainier, soloist/Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra/Nicolas Porte, cond.

University Challenge from Educating Rita, 1983 C-Five Records C5CD 587 Original Movie Soundtrack David Hentschel original soundtrack recording

Main Titles and In The Mountains from Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1939 Chandos CHA 10046 The Film Music of Richard Addinsell Richard Addinsell BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Carpe Diem and Keating's Triumph from Dead Poets Society, 1989 Varese Sarabande VSD-5270 Dead Poets Society Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Cole's Tune from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1996 London 452 065-2 Original Motion Picture Score Michael Kamen The Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Rowena from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1996 London 452 065-2 Original Motion Picture Score Michael Kamen The Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Will Hunting (Main Titles) and Weepy Donuts from Good Will Hunting, 1997 Capitol Records CDP 7243 823338 2 1 Good Will Hunting Music from the Miramax Motion Picture - Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Artie Kane, cond.

A Kaleidoscope of Mathematics from A Beautiful Mind, 1997 Decca Records 440 016 191-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner Charlotte Church, vocals/original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

An American Symphony from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1996 London 452 065-2 Original Motion Picture Score Michael Kamen The Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Entry into the Great Hall/The Banquet, Leaving Hogwarts and Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001 Warner Sunset/Nonesuch/Atlantic 83491-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Allegro' - Rodgers and Hammerstein’s experimental musical in its only complete recording, with guest Ted Chapin, president of R&H in New York

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:00 00:01:36 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Opening Nathan Gunn, Audra McDonald, Marni Nixon Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:02:15 00:01:27 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein I Know It Can Happen Again Marni Nixon Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:03:54 00:00:35 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Allegro Lisa Kirk Allegro Original B'way Cast RCA 52758-2

00:04:26 00:01:53 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Overture from ‘Allegro’ Orchestra Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:07:26 00:03:48 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot Chorus Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:13:08 00:01:14 R. Rodgers-Trude Rittman Children's Dance Orchestra Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:15:29 00:00:15 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Poor Joe Laura Benanti, Chorus Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:15:43 00:00:38 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Diploma Ensemble Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:16:55 00:01:14 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein You Are Never Away Patrick Wilson, Chorus Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:19:17 00:01:43 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein A Fellow Needs a Girl Audra McDonald, Nathan Gunn Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:22:25 00:00:47 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein So Far Judy Kuhn Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:23:44 00:01:12 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein The Gentleman Is a Dope Liz Callaway Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:26:27 00:02:40 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Scene of Professors Laura Benanti, John Simon Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:30:11 00:02:32 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Finale Act One Company Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:33:30 00:01:04 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Poor Joe (Reprise) Laura Benanti, Chorus Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:34:53 00:02:00 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Yatata Norbert Leo Butz, Chorus Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:37:05 00:01:48 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Allegro Norbert Leo Butz, Patrick Wison, Judy Kuhn Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:40:38 00:03:29 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Come Home Audra McDonald, Chorus Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:47:55 00:02:55 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Finale Ultimo Patrick Wilson, Stephen Sondheim Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:51:31 00:01:16 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Entr'acte Orchestra Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

00:52:41 00:00:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:10 00:03:48 R. Rodgers Filler: Overture from ‘Allegro’ Orchestra Allegro Complete Recording B'way Masterworks 88697-41738

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:49 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

19:24:00 00:30:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Alfred Prinz, clarinet DeutGram 4795448

19:56:00 00:03:08 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall - Erin Wall, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:05:00 01:24:12 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58

21:31:00 00:02:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet: Masks

21:33:15 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet: Young Girl

21:37:21 00:07:52 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Julliet: Balcony Scene

21:45:13 00:04:39 Sergei Prokofiev Death of Tybalt

21:49:52 00:08:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet Before Parting Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Charlie Manna’s session of the Supreme Court decides a case of obscene literature… Tom Lehrer presents the positive aspects of ‘Smut’… We have a collection of Flanders and Swann items including ‘Design for Living,’ ‘Greensleeves,’ ‘Ill Wind,’ and ‘Madeira, My Dear’… Mark Levy tells us about ‘Popular Google Searches by State’… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:07:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:13:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

23:22:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

23:31:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:42:00 00:11:51 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

23:56:00 00:03:02 George Frideric Handel Air for Oboe & Orchestra City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430

23:57:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260