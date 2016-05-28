© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-28-2016

Published May 28, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:28:23            Alexander Glazunov       Ballet Scenes Op 52                  Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra            Telarc   80347

00:32:00            00:28:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major          CityMusic Cleveland            Joel Smirnoff    Alexander Schimpf, piano          CityMusic          2013

01:02:00            00:28:18            Volkmar Andreae           Symphony in C major  Op 31                 Marc Andreae            Bournemouth Symphony           Guild    7377

01:32:00            00:56:18            Carl Orff           Carmina burana Berlin German Opera Orchestra  Eugen Jochum  Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram         4795448

02:30:00            00:36:12            Alexander Glazunov       Symphony No.  7 in F major  Op 77                   José Serebrier            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  63236

03:08:00            00:25:16            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quartet in E flat major                              Pacifica Quartet            Cedille  82

03:35:00            00:43:03            Sir George Dyson         Violin Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox  Lydia Mordkovitch, violin        Chandos           9369

04:20:00            00:30:15            Bohuslav Martinu           Symphony No.  5                      Claus Peter Flor            Berlin Symphony Orchestra     RCA     7805

04:52:00            00:25:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Trio No. 5 in D major  Op 70                                 Julian Rachlin, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano       DeutGram         4795096

05:20:00            00:16:18            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Concertino in G Op 73      London Mozart Players            Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Chandos           9558

05:38:00            00:07:00            George Frideric Handel  Keyboard Suite in D minor                                 David Greilsammer, piano    Sony    792969

05:53:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings                        Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony        Albany  270

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto there are selections by the Argentine pianist and composer Carlos Aguirre, who blends Latin rhythms with jazz and chamber music.

Esta semana en Concierto hay selecciones por el pianista y compositor argentino, Carlos Aguirre.  Su música se mezcla ritmos latinos con el jazz y la música de cámara.

06:00:50 Carlos Aguirre: Un pueblo de paso   Carlos Aguirre, Piano   Shagrada Medra  0023                                                          

06:03:27 Carlos Aguirre: Romanza   Carlos Aguirre, Piano  Shagrada Medra  0023                                                           

06:05:39 Carlos Aguirre: Caraco  Carlos Aguirre, piano; Luis Barbiero, flute   Shagrada Medra  0040                                                         

06:09:49 Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions   Dallas Symphony Orchestra   Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus  92109                

06:32:14 Ernesto Cordero:Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)   Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble  Plamen Djurov   Zoho   200707                                      

07:01:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e, Op. 64 (finale)   Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel   Deutsche Grammophon   4778022                                    

07:13:09 Isaac Albéniz: Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (arr José María Gallardo del Rey)  José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar   Deutsche Grammophon   0028947643                        

07:20:04 José White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana   Camerata Romeu   Zenaida Romeu   BIS   0356                                                 

07:25:19 Guido López-Gavilán: Camerata en guaguancó   Camerata Romeu   Zenaida Romeu   BIS   0356                                                  

07:31:19 Guido López-Gavilán: El Guayaboso   Exaudi Choir of Cuba   Maria Felicia Pérez  Prophone  0393                                     

07:37:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Morceaux de fantaisie   Artur Pizarro, piano   Elan   82402                            

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 3 in d minor: 2. Adagio--Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Brahms sonatas for piano and violin EMI 57525 Music: 4:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op. 26--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA Music: 6:27

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major: 4. Allegro moderato--Beaux Arts Trio Album: Schubert - The Piano Trios Philips 412620 Music: 14:17

Johannes Brahms: Nänie, Op. 82--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus; Jacek Kaspszyk, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music:

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp Major, Op. 78--Youlan Ji, piano Cliburn Junior Piano Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 7:28

Stephan Lias: Crown of the Continent--Moravian Philharmonic Parma Music: 5:25

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:52

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:24            Morton Gould    American Salute                        Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

10:04:00            00:06:51            Bernard Herrmann          For the Fallen                James Sedares New Zealand Symphony            Koch Intl           7224

10:14:00            00:08:22            Tomaso Albinoni           Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G major             London Virtuosi John Georgiadis        Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe         Naxos   553002

10:23:00            00:04:31            Constant Lambert          Bacchanale from 'Horoscope" Suite                   Barry Wordsworth            BBC Concert Orchestra  Argo     436118

10:30:00            00:06:31            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme        Royal Stockholm Philharmonic            Alexander Shelley          Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4792954

10:37:00            00:03:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Presto from String Quartet No. 3                                    Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi      987060

10:42:00            00:06:44            Felix Mendelssohn        Finale from String Symphony No. 7                                Concerto Cologne            Teldec  98435

10:49:00            00:04:19            Guillaume de Machaut   Virelai 'Douce dame jolie'                       Michael Jaffee  Waverly Consort            Vanguard          8201

10:57:00            00:02:55            Henry Fillmore   Lassus Trombone                      Loras John Schissel      Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 27, 2015 - From Big Sky, Montana, this week's program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who--when she's not practicing scales--is out running marathons across the Montana landscape

14-year-old violinist Phoenix Avalon from Santa Fe, New Mexico, performs ‘Zigeunerweisen’ by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Lindsey Reynolds from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs ‘Una donna a quindici anni’ from Così fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old bassoonist Morgan Davison from Denver, Colorado, performs ‘Sarabande et Cortege’ by Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Ryan Jung from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, performs ‘Une barque sur l’océan’ from Miroirs by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

18-year-old trumpet player Stephanie Anderson from Bozeman, Montana, performs Slavonic Fantasy by Carl Höhne (1871–1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Phoenix Avalon performs Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams and Alfred Hitchcock; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin &  Famous pianist composers (who played their own music)

12:10:00            00:03:32            Brian Dykstra    Spring Beauties Rag                              Brian Dykstra, piano      Centaur 3161

12:15:00            00:19:01            Sir George Dyson         Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare               Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia       Chandos           9369

12:37:00            00:13:25            Ferde Grofé      Mississippi Suite                       Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York          Bridge  9212

12:52:00            00:06:45            Richard Rodgers           State Fair: Suite                        John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          Philips  434932

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:36:28            David Amram    This Land: Symphonic Variations on a                David Amram    Colorado Symphony        Newport            85692

13:40:00            00:14:16            Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz                 JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra          Albany  1403

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:23:32            Aaron Copland  The Red Pony: Suite                  JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559240

14:29:00            00:09:57            George Gershwin           Girl Crazy: Suite            Opus Two                     William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano         Azica    71290

14:42:00            00:11:43            George Gershwin           Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Marin Alsop      Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

14:55:00            00:04:21            John Williams    Olympic Fanfare & Theme                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  420178

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams and Alfred Hitchcock

15:05:00            00:44:56            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64                   Daniel Barenboim            West-Eastern Divan Orchestra    Warner  62190

15:53:00            00:06:46            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 1: Scherzo Op 43                    Sir Neville Marriner            Stuttgart Radio Symphony         Capriccio          10227

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos   3104

16:40:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

16:54:00            00:05:48            Peter Boyer       Festivities                     Peter Boyer       London Philharmonic     Naxos   559769

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Teachers - Teachers are shown in various roles on screen, mostly good, and we'll explore a few of them on The Score from Good Will Hunting and Dead Poet Society to Mr. Holland's Opus, the Harry Potter movies and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Teaching Mathematics Again from A Beautiful Mind, 1997  Decca Records 440 016 191-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Vois sur ton Chemin, Sous la Pluie and In Memoriam from The Choir, 2004  Varese Sarabande 302 067 153 2  Original Music from the Motion Picture  Bruno Coulais  Jean-Baptiste Mainier, soloist/Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra/Nicolas Porte, cond.

University Challenge from Educating Rita, 1983  C-Five Records C5CD 587  Original Movie Soundtrack  David Hentschel  original soundtrack recording

Main Titles and In The Mountains from Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1939  Chandos CHA 10046  The Film Music of Richard Addinsell  Richard Addinsell  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Carpe Diem and Keating's Triumph from Dead Poets Society, 1989  Varese Sarabande VSD-5270  Dead Poets Society  Maurice Jarre  original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Cole's Tune from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1996  London 452 065-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Michael Kamen  The Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Rowena from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1996  London 452 065-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Michael Kamen  The Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Will Hunting (Main Titles) and Weepy Donuts from Good Will Hunting, 1997  Capitol Records CDP 7243 823338 2 1  Good Will Hunting  Music from the Miramax Motion Picture - Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Artie Kane, cond.

A Kaleidoscope of Mathematics from A Beautiful Mind, 1997  Decca Records 440 016 191-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  Charlotte Church, vocals/original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

An American Symphony from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1996  London 452 065-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Michael Kamen  The Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Entry into the Great Hall/The Banquet, Leaving Hogwarts and Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001  Warner Sunset/Nonesuch/Atlantic 83491-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Allegro' - Rodgers and Hammerstein’s experimental musical in its only complete recording, with guest Ted Chapin, president of R&H in New York

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:00  00:01:36  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Opening  Nathan Gunn, Audra McDonald, Marni Nixon Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:02:15  00:01:27  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein I Know It Can Happen Again  Marni Nixon  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:03:54  00:00:35  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Allegro  Lisa Kirk  Allegro   Original B'way Cast  RCA 52758-2

00:04:26  00:01:53  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Overture from ‘Allegro’   Orchestra  Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks     88697-41738

00:07:26  00:03:48  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot  Chorus    Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks     88697-41738

00:13:08  00:01:14  R. Rodgers-Trude Rittman  Children's Dance  Orchestra  Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks            88697-41738

00:15:29  00:00:15  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Poor Joe  Laura Benanti, Chorus  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks     88697-41738

00:15:43  00:00:38  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Diploma  Ensemble  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:16:55  00:01:14  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein You Are Never Away  Patrick Wilson, Chorus  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:19:17  00:01:43  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein A Fellow Needs a Girl  Audra McDonald, Nathan Gunn Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:22:25  00:00:47  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein So Far  Judy Kuhn  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:23:44  00:01:12  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein The Gentleman Is a Dope  Liz Callaway    Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:26:27  00:02:40  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Scene of Professors  Laura Benanti, John Simon  Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:30:11  00:02:32  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Finale Act One  Company  Allegro    Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks     88697-41738

00:33:30  00:01:04  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Poor Joe (Reprise)   Laura Benanti, Chorus  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:34:53  00:02:00  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Yatata   Norbert Leo Butz, Chorus  Allegro  Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks     88697-41738

00:37:05  00:01:48  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Allegro  Norbert Leo Butz, Patrick Wison, Judy Kuhn Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:40:38  00:03:29  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Come Home  Audra McDonald, Chorus  Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:47:55  00:02:55  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Finale Ultimo  Patrick Wilson, Stephen Sondheim  Allegro   Complete Recording  B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:51:31  00:01:16  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Entr'acte  Orchestra  Allegro   Complete Recording B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

00:52:41  00:00:19  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low  Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:10  00:03:48  R. Rodgers  Filler: Overture from ‘Allegro’      Orchestra  Allegro  Complete Recording B'way Masterworks  88697-41738

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:49            Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite Op 40                  Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic            Centaur 3311

19:24:00            00:30:45            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Clarinet Concerto in A major       Vienna Philharmonic      Karl Böhm   Alfred Prinz, clarinet      DeutGram         4795448

19:56:00            00:03:08            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in C [No. 2]                                  Roberto Plano, piano            Concerto           2069

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall - Erin Wall, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:05:00            01:24:12            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58      

21:31:00            00:02:15            Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet: Masks    

21:33:15            00:04:06            Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet: Young Girl

21:37:21            00:07:52            Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Julliet: Balcony Scene

21:45:13            00:04:39            Sergei Prokofiev Death of Tybalt          

21:49:52            00:08:11            Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet Before Parting Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Charlie Manna’s  session of the Supreme Court decides a case of obscene literature… Tom Lehrer presents the positive aspects of ‘Smut’… We have a collection of Flanders and Swann items including ‘Design for Living,’ ‘Greensleeves,’ ‘Ill Wind,’ and ‘Madeira, My Dear’… Mark Levy tells us about ‘Popular Google Searches by State’… Also, This Week in the Media 
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane                       Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

23:07:00            00:05:50            Ottorino Respighi          Suite for Strings: Siciliana                      Salvatore Di Vittorio            Respighi Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572332

23:13:00            00:05:53            Frederick Delius            A Song Before Sunrise              Richard Hickox  Royal Northern Sinfonia            EMI      65067

23:22:00            00:09:19            Ignace Jan Paderewski  Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17    London Symphony Orchestra          Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano Elan      82266

23:31:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

23:42:00            00:11:51            Gustav Mahler   Adagietto from Symphony No.  5                       Herbert von Karajan            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

23:56:00            00:03:02            George Frideric Handel  Air for Oboe & Orchestra           City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward    Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553430

23:57:00            00:02:37            Frederick Delius            Hassan: Serenade         Cleveland Sinfonietta     Louis Lane            Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp           Sony    48260

 

 