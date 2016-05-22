© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-22-2016

Program Guide 05-22-2016

Published May 22, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

00:04:00            00:22:00            John Adams     Chamber Symphony     

00:29:00            00:26:45            Arnold Schoenberg       Chamber Symphony No. 1 in E flat Op 9           

00:59:00            00:34:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         Violin Concerto in D major Op 35          

01:36:00            00:22:00            Leonard Bernstein         A Quiet Place: Suite                 

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND Dvorák’s Stabat Mater

02:02:00            00:03:17            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  5 in A major  Op 46                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         209

02:07:00            00:20:44            Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Discusses Dvorák's 'Stabat                       Robert Shaw                 Telarc   80506

02:29:00            01:25:38            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58       Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Telarc   80506

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Contrasts   Daniel Pereira, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 5:50

Dolores White: A Lovely Love; a woman who loves   Diana Farrell, soprano; Diana White Gould, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:09

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow   Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window   Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG 09-30-12) 15:04

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy   Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

04:54:00            00:05:29            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                Yakov Kreizberg            Netherlands Philharmonic     PentaTone        58

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Great Change - Italy from 1580 to 1620 was the birthing ground of the Baroque; this week, the ensemble Constantinople, opera superstar Magdalena Kozená, and the father of Galileo

05:58:00            00:01:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Les petits riens: Gavotte                        Anton Steck            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:13            John Rutter       Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd'       City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe           Collegium         100

06:11:00            00:13:39            Alexander Zemlinsky     Psalm 13 Op 24            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin     Riccardo Chailly  Ernst Senff Choir          Decca   417450

06:54:00            00:05:23            Gioacchino Rossini       Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus  Orch del Teatro Comunale            Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor            Decca   14875

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Plus - Whether combined with saxophone, brass ensemble, chamber orchestra or symphonic ensemble, the King of Instruments proves itself an able and amiable companion.

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Organ Concerto in C, H. XVIII, no. 5 German Bach Soloists/Helmut Winschermann, conductor; Daniel Chorzempa ((1750 Anonymous/Franziskanerkirche, Eisenstadt, Austria) Philips 6500.359/60

JACOBUS KLOPPERS: Celebration, fr Carolingian Temperaments  William Street, saxophone; Marnie Giesbrecht (1978 Brunzema-Casavant/Convocation Hall, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada) Eclectra 2076

LLOYD PFAUTSCH: If thou but suffer God to guide thee (Chorale Fantasy) Missouri Brass Quintet; John Obetz (1993 Casavant/Community of Christ Temple, Independence, MO) RBW 008

HORATIO PARKER: Organ Concerto in e-flat, Op. 55 Ingolstadt Philharmonic/Alfredo Ibarra, conductor; Franz Hauk (1977 Klais/Ingolstadt Cathedral, Germany) Guild 7182

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites!  - Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to favorite choral and organ music, and hymns, that you, our listeners have suggested!  We’ll be gathering ideas for this program via email and social media, and look forward to sharing some favorites of our loyal With Heart and Voice listeners
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Superb Seconds

Camille Saint Saëns: Piano Concerto No.2   Presto   Emil Gilels, piano; Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/André Cluytens (EMI29739 CD) 6:15

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No.2   Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 64399 CD) 6:39

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “Age of Anxiety:” Epilogue   Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 2530969 LP) 8:17

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No.2: Allegretto   Dmitri Shostakovich, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Milos Sádlo, cello (Eclectra 2046 CD) 9:12

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 Finale   William Kapell, piano; Robin Hood Dell Orchestra/William Steinberg (RCA 68992 CD) 10:48

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 Op.34/1   Dinu Lipatti, piano (EMI 114628 CD) 4:29

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro Piezas Espanolas Andaluza--Santiago Rodriguez, piano Album: Spanish Album Elan 2206 Music: 4:28

Eric Whitacre: Lux Aurumque--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 4:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Toltz from Montreal, Canada Music: 10:26

Puzzler Payoff; Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet no. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89: 1. Molto Moderato--Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim  Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert  Cohen, cello Album: Faure Piano Quintets Naxos 570938 Music: 5:30

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:02

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major for Violin and Echo, RV. 552--Yi Zhao, solo violin; Seo Hee Min, echo violin; Benjamin Hoffman, echo violin; Brian Hong, echo violin; Brett Detweiler, echo violin; Academy Festival Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Music Academy of the West, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:50

David Bruce: Cymbeline--Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 21:50

11:56:00            00:02:02            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2      Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord  Delos   3402

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Ottorino Respighi

Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No.2 (1917)--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra/Jesús López-Cobos (Telarc B001AUOHJE CD)

The Pines of Rome (1924)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel Decca 466993 CD)

Roman Festivals (1929)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Dcca 466993 CD)

Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)--Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Angel Records S-37252 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:37            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80333

14:02:00            00:02:40            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Prize Song    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Barenboim        Dale Clevenger, horn     Teldec  24224

14:05:00            00:15:07            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 30 in C major                 Nicholas Ward   Northern Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   550757

14:20:00            00:11:48            Francis Poulenc            Suite Française after Claude Gervaise                            Eric Parkin, piano    Chandos           8847

14:50:00            00:23:20            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music                       Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   448155

15:13:00            00:09:09            Joseph Bodin de Boismortier     Ballet de Village No. 2                           Les Délices            Délices 2013

15:22:00            00:09:32            Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel                        Richard Hickox  London Symphony Orchestra          Chandos           9410

15:32:00            00:08:55            Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude                        Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich            Accentus          102

15:43:00            00:13:30            Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude               Christian Thielemann      Philadelphia Orchestra          DeutGram         453485

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall and Musikverein, Vienna  Brahms Cycle

16:04:00            00:11:19            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81               

16:19:00            00:30:16            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 9

16:54:00            00:36:50            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73

17:34:00            00:23:47            Claude Debussy            Three Nocturnes            Cleveland Orchestra      Vladimir Ashkenazy            Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        Decca   417488

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Richard Wagner at 200+

18:03:00            00:13:47            Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic              Donald Runnicles            Dresden State Orchestra            Teldec  17109

18:19:00            00:09:20            Gioacchino Rossini       L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture                    Thomas Fey      Heidelberg Symphony        Hänssler           98269

18:29:00            00:22:51            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Suite Op 35                        Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra          Philips  462824

18:56:00            00:02:36            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus         Vienna Philharmonic      Sir Georg Solti  Vienna State Opera Chorus    Decca   4785437

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna – Dvorák’s Stabat Mater

19:02:00            00:03:17            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  5 in A major  Op 46                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         209

19:08:00            00:20:44            Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Discusses Dvorák's 'Stabat                       Robert Shaw                 Telarc   80506

19:32:00            01:25:38            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58       Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Telarc   80506

 

21:54:00            00:05:28            David Amram    American Dance Suite: Cajun                 Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra        Newport            85546

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In Memoriam - From Stravinsky’s famous In Memoriam Dylan Thomas to Hindemith’s Trauermusik, composers have long written their most personal and moving music as a tribute to a friend or great figure they admired. We’ll remember several great personalities with musical tributes by modern day composers
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:13            Claude Debussy            Three Nocturnes: Clouds                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

23:08:00            00:09:24            César Franck     Psyché and Eros                       Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra            Erato    88167

23:20:00            00:08:24            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                     Daniel Barenboim          Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Erato    45786

23:28:00            00:09:20            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77        New York Philharmonic  Kurt Masur   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         457075

23:40:00            00:06:20            Frederick Delius            Romance                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony    510316

23:46:00            00:08:36            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Six Studies in English Folk Song                                   Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano         Chandos           2419

23:56:00            00:02:55            Emmerich Kálmán         What does a rosy mouth that has never                          Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion           67043

23:57:00            00:02:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse sentimentale Op 51                                  Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano          Decca   4789377


 