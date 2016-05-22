Program Guide 05-22-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

00:04:00 00:22:00 John Adams Chamber Symphony

00:29:00 00:26:45 Arnold Schoenberg Chamber Symphony No. 1 in E flat Op 9

00:59:00 00:34:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

01:36:00 00:22:00 Leonard Bernstein A Quiet Place: Suite

CLASSICAL WEEKEND – Dvorák’s Stabat Mater

02:02:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

02:07:00 00:20:44 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Discusses Dvorák's 'Stabat Robert Shaw Telarc 80506

02:29:00 01:25:38 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80506

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Contrasts Daniel Pereira, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 5:50

Dolores White: A Lovely Love; a woman who loves Diana Farrell, soprano; Diana White Gould, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:09

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG 09-30-12) 15:04

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

04:54:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 58

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Great Change - Italy from 1580 to 1620 was the birthing ground of the Baroque; this week, the ensemble Constantinople, opera superstar Magdalena Kozená, and the father of Galileo

05:58:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

06:11:00 00:13:39 Alexander Zemlinsky Psalm 13 Op 24 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Ernst Senff Choir Decca 417450

06:54:00 00:05:23 Gioacchino Rossini Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Plus - Whether combined with saxophone, brass ensemble, chamber orchestra or symphonic ensemble, the King of Instruments proves itself an able and amiable companion.

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Organ Concerto in C, H. XVIII, no. 5 German Bach Soloists/Helmut Winschermann, conductor; Daniel Chorzempa ((1750 Anonymous/Franziskanerkirche, Eisenstadt, Austria) Philips 6500.359/60

JACOBUS KLOPPERS: Celebration, fr Carolingian Temperaments William Street, saxophone; Marnie Giesbrecht (1978 Brunzema-Casavant/Convocation Hall, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada) Eclectra 2076

LLOYD PFAUTSCH: If thou but suffer God to guide thee (Chorale Fantasy) Missouri Brass Quintet; John Obetz (1993 Casavant/Community of Christ Temple, Independence, MO) RBW 008

HORATIO PARKER: Organ Concerto in e-flat, Op. 55 Ingolstadt Philharmonic/Alfredo Ibarra, conductor; Franz Hauk (1977 Klais/Ingolstadt Cathedral, Germany) Guild 7182

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites! - Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to favorite choral and organ music, and hymns, that you, our listeners have suggested! We’ll be gathering ideas for this program via email and social media, and look forward to sharing some favorites of our loyal With Heart and Voice listeners



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Superb Seconds

Camille Saint Saëns: Piano Concerto No.2 Presto Emil Gilels, piano; Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/André Cluytens (EMI29739 CD) 6:15

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No.2 Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 64399 CD) 6:39

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “Age of Anxiety:” Epilogue Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 2530969 LP) 8:17

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No.2: Allegretto Dmitri Shostakovich, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Milos Sádlo, cello (Eclectra 2046 CD) 9:12

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 Finale William Kapell, piano; Robin Hood Dell Orchestra/William Steinberg (RCA 68992 CD) 10:48

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 Op.34/1 Dinu Lipatti, piano (EMI 114628 CD) 4:29

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro Piezas Espanolas Andaluza--Santiago Rodriguez, piano Album: Spanish Album Elan 2206 Music: 4:28

Eric Whitacre: Lux Aurumque--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 4:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Toltz from Montreal, Canada Music: 10:26

Puzzler Payoff; Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet no. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89: 1. Molto Moderato--Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert Cohen, cello Album: Faure Piano Quintets Naxos 570938 Music: 5:30

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:02

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major for Violin and Echo, RV. 552--Yi Zhao, solo violin; Seo Hee Min, echo violin; Benjamin Hoffman, echo violin; Brian Hong, echo violin; Brett Detweiler, echo violin; Academy Festival Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Music Academy of the West, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:50

David Bruce: Cymbeline--Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 21:50

11:56:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Ottorino Respighi

Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No.2 (1917)--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra/Jesús López-Cobos (Telarc B001AUOHJE CD)

The Pines of Rome (1924)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel Decca 466993 CD)

Roman Festivals (1929)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Dcca 466993 CD)

Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)--Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Angel Records S-37252 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:37 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

14:02:00 00:02:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Prize Song Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Dale Clevenger, horn Teldec 24224

14:05:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757

14:20:00 00:11:48 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Eric Parkin, piano Chandos 8847

14:50:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

15:13:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2 Les Délices Délices 2013

15:22:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9410

15:32:00 00:08:55 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

15:43:00 00:13:30 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall and Musikverein, Vienna Brahms Cycle

16:04:00 00:11:19 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

16:19:00 00:30:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 9

16:54:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:34:00 00:23:47 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Richard Wagner at 200+

18:03:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

18:19:00 00:09:20 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

18:29:00 00:22:51 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

18:56:00 00:02:36 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus Vienna Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

21:54:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In Memoriam - From Stravinsky’s famous In Memoriam Dylan Thomas to Hindemith’s Trauermusik, composers have long written their most personal and moving music as a tribute to a friend or great figure they admired. We’ll remember several great personalities with musical tributes by modern day composers



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:13 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

23:08:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:20:00 00:08:24 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erato 45786

23:28:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

23:40:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:46:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:56:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

23:57:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377



