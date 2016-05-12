© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-12-2016

Published May 12, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00    00:24:52    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor         Jack Brymer    London Wind Soloists    Decca     4785437
00:29:00    00:31:19    Dmitri Shostakovich    Symphony No.  1 in F minor  Op 10        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
01:02:00    00:31:20    Gabriel Fauré    Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor  Op 15            Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     48066
01:35:00    01:00:01    Edvard Grieg    Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23    Estonian National Symphony    Paavo Järvi    Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir    VirginClas     45722
02:37:00    00:28:38    Johannes Brahms    Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24        Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     436853
03:08:00    00:25:00    Claude Debussy    String Quartet in G minor  Op 10            Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80111
03:35:00    00:28:15    Sir Edward Elgar    Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85    Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     4787779
04:05:00    00:38:44    Meredith Willson    Symphony No.  1 in F minor         William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     559006
04:46:00    00:31:07    Jules Massenet    Piano Concerto in E flat    BBC Scottish Symphony    Jean-Yves Ossonce    Stephen Coombs, piano    Hyperion     66897
05:19:00    00:19:17    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  1 in F major         Riccardo Chailly    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     139230
05:40:00    00:06:00    Franz Schubert    Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major         Karl Münchinger    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
05:50:00    00:08:22    Maurice Ravel    Allegro from String Quartet in F major             Jupiter String Quartet    OberlinMus     1304

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:06:20    Antonín Dvorák    Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34            Melos Quartet    Harm Mundi     901510
06:15:00    00:07:33    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35        Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    Koch Intl     7574
06:27:00    00:04:06    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Minuet        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
06:31:00    00:03:00    George Harrison    Here Comes the Sun    Chamber Ensemble    Christopher Austin    Milos Karadaglic, guitar    Mercury     24425
06:40:00    00:07:51    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70            Julian Rachlin, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano    DeutGram     4795096
06:51:00    00:03:01    Jules Massenet    Werther: Toute mon âme est la!..Pourquoi    Prague Philharmonic Orchestra    Marco Armiliato    Jonas Kaufmann, tenor    Decca     10837
06:55:00    00:03:52    Johannes Hanssen    Valdres March        Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7502
07:05:00    00:05:02    C. Monteverdi & T. Merula    Two Ciacconas    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Members of    Tafelmusik     1001
07:13:00    00:03:35    Ola Gjeilo    The Ground    Chamber Orchestra of London        Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano    Decca     24646
07:18:00    00:06:52    Felix Mendelssohn    The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10        Klauspeter Seibel    Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra    Colosseum     9007
07:25:00    00:03:27    George Frideric Handel    Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard            Murray Perahia, piano    Sony     62785
07:30:00    00:04:54    Nicolas Chédeville    Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 13            Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71230
07:40:00    00:04:06    Morton Gould    Blues from 'Interplay'    Albany Symphony Orchestra    David Alan Miller    Findlay Cockrell, piano    Albany     1174
07:48:00    00:06:48    Maurice Ravel    Rapsodie espagnole: Feria        Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1002
07:57:00    00:02:01    John Novacek    Cockles Rag            Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:05:27    Sergei Prokofiev    Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624
08:15:00    00:09:40    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18            Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80382
08:26:00    00:08:31    Frédéric Chopin    Three Waltzes Op 64            Ingrid Fliter, piano    EMI     14899
08:40:00    00:09:01    Claude Debussy    Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun        Charles Munch    Boston Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350
08:51:00    00:03:26    William Byrd    Venite exultemus        Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     2013
08:55:00    00:04:40    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen            Voces8    Decca     4785703
09:05:00    00:18:08    Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80        Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004
09:31:00    00:02:01    John Novacek    Cockles Rag            Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948
09:39:00    00:03:09    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Partita No.  3: Gavotte            Tasmin Little, violin    Naked Vn     2008
09:43:00    00:05:59    Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance        Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695
09:50:00    00:05:54    Henry Purcell    Trumpet Sonata No. 2 in D major     Chamber Ensemble    Genevieve Leclair    Josh Rzepka, trumpet    Rzepka     2010

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00    00:02:32    Richard Wagner    The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus    Dresden State Orchestra    Silvio Varviso    Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus    Philips     422410
10:04:00    00:02:37    Carl Nielsen    Seas Surrounding Denmark        Michael Bojesen    Ars Nova Copenhagen    DaCapo     220569
10:09:00    00:13:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor             Chicago Symphony Brass    CSO Res     9011101
10:24:00    00:06:05    Charles Ives    A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts        Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60
10:32:00    00:02:44    Gabriel Fauré    Papillon Op 77            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316
10:39:00    00:03:21    Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112        Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004
10:43:00    00:04:09    Ludwig van Beethoven    Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia'            Olli Mustonen, piano    Decca     436834
10:51:00    00:31:19    Dmitri Shostakovich    Symphony No.  1 in F minor  Op 10        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
11:24:00    00:06:12    Ola Gjeilo    The Lake Isle    Chamber Ensemble    Nigel Short    Tenebrae; Kristian Kvalvaag, guitar; Ola Gjeilo, piano    Decca     24646
11:32:00    00:09:37    Ludwig van Beethoven    Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder            Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Telarc     80740
11:44:00    00:07:16    Gustav Holst    Walt Whitman Overture Op 7        JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     572914
11:54:00    00:04:09    Ernest Bucalossi    The Grasshopper's Dance        Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66968

BBC NEWS

12:06:00    00:07:06    Felix Mendelssohn    Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572770
12:16:00    00:09:30    Antonín Dvorák    Overture 'My Home' Op 62        István Kertész    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437
12:26:00    00:03:03    Fritz Kreisler    Liebesfreud    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        Gil Shaham, violin    DeutGram     449923
12:31:00    00:04:10    Sergei Prokofiev    Cinderella: Galop            Martha Argerich, piano; Mikhail Pletnev, piano    DeutGram     3109
12:38:00    00:04:23    Jules Massenet    Cendrillon: March of the Princesses        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Capriccio     10569
12:44:00    00:08:44    Aram Khachaturian    Spartacus: Adagio        Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     442011
12:54:00    00:04:33    Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: El Puerto        Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80470

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:36:11    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Symphony No.  2 in F major         Andrew Penny    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553469
13:39:00    00:19:58    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Oboe Concerto in A minor     London Symphony Orchestra    Bryden Thomson    David Theodore, oboe    Chandos     9262
14:00:00    00:04:03    Ola Gjeilo    Northern Lights            Voces8    Decca     24646
14:04:00    00:03:30    Ola Gjeilo    Tundra    Chamber Ensemble    Nigel Short    Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano    Decca     24646
14:10:00    00:14:33    Gabriel Fauré    Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111    London Philharmonic    Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    Alicia de Larrocha, piano    Decca     4785437
14:40:00    00:11:06    Lorenzo Zavateri    Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 1    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Gottfried von der Goltz    Gottfried von der Goltz, vn    DHM     77352
14:54:00    00:04:05    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14        Franz Welser-Möst    Camerata Salzburg    EMI     56813
15:01:00    00:16:37    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 70 in D        Sir Simon Rattle    City of Birmingham Symphony    EMI     54297
15:20:00    00:10:09    Franz Danzi    Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la    Württemberg Chamber Orch    Jörg Faerber    Sabine Meyer, clarinet    RCA     61976
15:32:00    00:04:40    Jules Massenet    Suite No. 7: At the Tavern        Jean-Yves Ossonce    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     553125
15:41:00    00:05:32    Jules Massenet    Thaïs: Méditation    London Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Harding    Nicola Benedetti, violin    DeutGram     6154
15:49:00    00:07:04    E. J. Moeran    In the Mountain Country        Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8639
15:58:00    00:04:29    Igor Stravinsky    The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance        Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     90578
15:58:00    00:07:04    Jules Massenet    Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto    BBC Scottish Symphony    Jean-Yves Ossonce    Stephen Coombs, piano    Hyperion     66897

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00    00:02:22    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56        Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004
16:13:00    00:11:25    Francis Poulenc    Flute Sonata    The Hague Philharmonic    Neeme Järvi    Sharon Bezaly, flute    Bis     1679
16:28:00    00:06:19    Gabriel Fauré    Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11    Symphony Orchestra    Timothy Seelig    Turtle Creek Chorale    Reference     61
16:37:00    00:02:08    William Grant Still    Suite for Violin: Gamin            Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192
16:47:00    00:03:00    Leroy Anderson    The First Day of Spring        Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559313
16:57:00    00:01:50    Felix Mendelssohn    Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains        Robert Shaw    Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119
17:02:00    00:03:33    Ola Gjeilo    The Crossing    Chamber Ensemble        Ola Gjeilo, piano    Decca     24646
17:05:00    00:05:17    Enrique Granados    Goyescas: Intermezzo        Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    London Symphony Orchestra    MCA     25887
17:26:00    00:08:43    Peter Tchaikovsky    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 79    Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony    Antoni Wit    Bernd Glemser, piano    Naxos     550819
17:40:00    00:05:04    Ola Gjeilo    Serenity        Nigel Short    Tenebrae; Matthew Sharp, cello    Decca     24646
17:47:00    00:01:49    Ola Gjeilo    Reflections    Chamber Ensemble        Ola Gjeilo, piano    Decca     24646
17:52:00    00:03:21    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    Captain Blood: Overture        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80682
17:57:00    00:02:32    Anthony Holborne    Almaine 'The Honeysuckle'        Jordi Savall    Hespèrion XXI    AliaVox     9813

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00    00:16:20    Jan Vanhal    Symphony in C minor         Kevin Mallon    Toronto Camerata    Naxos     557483
18:27:00    00:04:13    Ola Gjeilo    The Spheres    Chamber Orchestra of London    Nigel Short    Tenebrae    Decca     24646
18:38:00    00:02:54    Ola Gjeilo    Prelude        Charles Bruffy    Phoenix Chorale    Chandos     5100
18:40:00    00:13:58    Gabriel Fauré    Ballade in F sharp major  Op 19    BBC Philharmonic    Yan Pascal Tortelier    Kathryn Stott, piano    Chandos     9416
18:55:00    00:03:30    Ola Gjeilo    Tundra    Chamber Ensemble    Nigel Short    Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano    Decca     24646

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:15:19    Jules Massenet    Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes"        Jean-Yves Ossonce    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     553125
19:19:00    00:34:02    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32        André Anichanov    St Petersburg State Symphony    Naxos     550812
19:54:00    00:04:29    Emmanuel Chabrier    Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse            Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     67515

20:00:00 WCLV JUBILATION – live from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland

St. Peter Traditional Choir, Anthony Trifiletti director; Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, accompanist
George Frideric Handel: Your Voices Tune from Alexander's Feast
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas
Charles Gounod: Sanctus from St. Cecilia Mass--Marlen Karpinski, soprano; Alison  Ortenzi, flute
Traditional-Quaker (arr Bradley Ellingboe): How Can I Keep from Singing?
Traditional-Gospel (arr Bruce More and Jim Regin): Lord, I Know I Been Changed—Sheryl de Corral, alto
 

St. Noel Church Choir, Agneiszka Bieniek, director; Robert Sterbank, accompanist
Felix Mendelssohn: Verleih’ uns Frieden (Grant Us Peace)
Johann Michael Haydn: Gloria Deo Canon--Marty Keogh, flute
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sicut locutus est
Keith Christopher: Refuge
Mary Lynn Lightfoot: Hodie Alleluia
Gustav Holst: O God Beyond All Praising (“Jupiter”)--Joseph Kenerson, trumpet

Faith Lutheran Celebration Choir, Bob Mollard and Julie Lehman, directors
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Bless the Lord, O My Soul by
Michael Praetorius (arr Wallace DePue): Sing dem Herrn
Franz Schubert (arr Hal H. Hopson): Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow
John B. Dykes (arr Craig Courtney): Thou Art Holy
Johannes Brahms: How Lovely Is The Dwelling Place from A German Requiem

 
Canticum Novum, Chamber Choir from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Thomas K. Pierson, director
George Frideric Handel: Lord, I Trust Thee
Traditional (arr Franz Wasner): To Thee, the Holy Ghost, We Now Pray
Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino
Rene Clausen: Set Me As a Seal
William Dawson: Soon-Ah Will Be Done
Franz Josef Haydn: The Heavens Are Telling from The Creation

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: "For Your Eyes Only" Gala with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Manfred Honeck, conductor

22:04:00    00:08:17    Jean Sibelius    Finlandia Op 26        
22:14:00    00:12:04    Bedrich Smetana    Má vlast: The Moldau        
22:30:00    00:09:03    Richard Strauss    Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils        
22:42:00    00:01:48    Sergei Prokofiev    The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33        
22:43:00    00:02:56    Sergei Prokofiev    Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60        
22:46:00    00:04:29    Sergei Prokofiev    Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60        
22:55:00    00:04:47    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt        
23:08:00    00:26:12    Max Bruch    Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26
  
Bonus: Alban Berg: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1935)—Anne-Sophie Mutter/Charles Dutoit, conductor
Johannes Brahms: Excerpt from Violin Concerto (1878)—Anne-Sophie Mutter/Manfred Honeck, conductor

 