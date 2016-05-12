Program Guide 05-12-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:24:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

00:29:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

01:02:00 00:31:20 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

01:35:00 01:00:01 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

02:37:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

03:08:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

03:35:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

04:05:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 1 in F minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

04:46:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

05:19:00 00:19:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

05:40:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

05:50:00 00:08:22 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

06:07:00 00:06:20 Antonín Dvorák Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34 Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901510

06:15:00 00:07:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

06:27:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:31:00 00:03:00 George Harrison Here Comes the Sun Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

06:40:00 00:07:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 Julian Rachlin, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

06:51:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Werther: Toute mon âme est la!..Pourquoi Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837

06:55:00 00:03:52 Johannes Hanssen Valdres March Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502

07:05:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

07:13:00 00:03:35 Ola Gjeilo The Ground Chamber Orchestra of London Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

07:18:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10 Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9007

07:25:00 00:03:27 George Frideric Handel Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785

07:30:00 00:04:54 Nicolas Chédeville Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 13 Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71230

07:40:00 00:04:06 Morton Gould Blues from 'Interplay' Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

07:48:00 00:06:48 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole: Feria Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

07:57:00 00:02:01 John Novacek Cockles Rag Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

08:07:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

08:15:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382

08:26:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

08:40:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

08:51:00 00:03:26 William Byrd Venite exultemus Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

08:55:00 00:04:40 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Voces8 Decca 4785703

09:05:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

09:39:00 00:03:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008

09:43:00 00:05:59 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

09:50:00 00:05:54 Henry Purcell Trumpet Sonata No. 2 in D major Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

10:04:00 00:02:37 Carl Nielsen Seas Surrounding Denmark Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

10:09:00 00:13:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

10:24:00 00:06:05 Charles Ives A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

10:32:00 00:02:44 Gabriel Fauré Papillon Op 77 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

10:39:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

10:43:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

11:24:00 00:06:12 Ola Gjeilo The Lake Isle Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Tenebrae; Kristian Kvalvaag, guitar; Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

11:32:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

11:44:00 00:07:16 Gustav Holst Walt Whitman Overture Op 7 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

11:54:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

12:06:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

12:16:00 00:09:30 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'My Home' Op 62 István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

12:26:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

12:31:00 00:04:10 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Galop Martha Argerich, piano; Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 3109

12:38:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

12:44:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

12:54:00 00:04:33 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Puerto Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

13:39:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor London Symphony Orchestra Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262

14:00:00 00:04:03 Ola Gjeilo Northern Lights Voces8 Decca 24646

14:04:00 00:03:30 Ola Gjeilo Tundra Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

14:10:00 00:14:33 Gabriel Fauré Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

14:40:00 00:11:06 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn DHM 77352

14:54:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

15:01:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

15:20:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA 61976

15:32:00 00:04:40 Jules Massenet Suite No. 7: At the Tavern Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

15:41:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

15:49:00 00:07:04 E. J. Moeran In the Mountain Country Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639

15:58:00 00:04:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

15:58:00 00:07:04 Jules Massenet Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:13:00 00:11:25 Francis Poulenc Flute Sonata The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

16:28:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Symphony Orchestra Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 61

16:37:00 00:02:08 William Grant Still Suite for Violin: Gamin Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

16:47:00 00:03:00 Leroy Anderson The First Day of Spring Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

16:57:00 00:01:50 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

17:02:00 00:03:33 Ola Gjeilo The Crossing Chamber Ensemble Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

17:05:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

17:26:00 00:08:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 79 Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

17:40:00 00:05:04 Ola Gjeilo Serenity Nigel Short Tenebrae; Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 24646

17:47:00 00:01:49 Ola Gjeilo Reflections Chamber Ensemble Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

17:52:00 00:03:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

17:57:00 00:02:32 Anthony Holborne Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

18:09:00 00:16:20 Jan Vanhal Symphony in C minor Kevin Mallon Toronto Camerata Naxos 557483

18:27:00 00:04:13 Ola Gjeilo The Spheres Chamber Orchestra of London Nigel Short Tenebrae Decca 24646

18:38:00 00:02:54 Ola Gjeilo Prelude Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

18:40:00 00:13:58 Gabriel Fauré Ballade in F sharp major Op 19 BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Kathryn Stott, piano Chandos 9416

18:55:00 00:03:30 Ola Gjeilo Tundra Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes" Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

19:19:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32 André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

19:54:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

20:00:00 WCLV JUBILATION – live from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland

St. Peter Traditional Choir, Anthony Trifiletti director; Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, accompanist

George Frideric Handel: Your Voices Tune from Alexander's Feast

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas

Charles Gounod: Sanctus from St. Cecilia Mass--Marlen Karpinski, soprano; Alison Ortenzi, flute

Traditional-Quaker (arr Bradley Ellingboe): How Can I Keep from Singing?

Traditional-Gospel (arr Bruce More and Jim Regin): Lord, I Know I Been Changed—Sheryl de Corral, alto



St. Noel Church Choir, Agneiszka Bieniek, director; Robert Sterbank, accompanist

Felix Mendelssohn: Verleih’ uns Frieden (Grant Us Peace)

Johann Michael Haydn: Gloria Deo Canon--Marty Keogh, flute

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sicut locutus est

Keith Christopher: Refuge

Mary Lynn Lightfoot: Hodie Alleluia

Gustav Holst: O God Beyond All Praising (“Jupiter”)--Joseph Kenerson, trumpet

Faith Lutheran Celebration Choir, Bob Mollard and Julie Lehman, directors

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Bless the Lord, O My Soul by

Michael Praetorius (arr Wallace DePue): Sing dem Herrn

Franz Schubert (arr Hal H. Hopson): Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow

John B. Dykes (arr Craig Courtney): Thou Art Holy

Johannes Brahms: How Lovely Is The Dwelling Place from A German Requiem



Canticum Novum, Chamber Choir from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Thomas K. Pierson, director

George Frideric Handel: Lord, I Trust Thee

Traditional (arr Franz Wasner): To Thee, the Holy Ghost, We Now Pray

Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino

Rene Clausen: Set Me As a Seal

William Dawson: Soon-Ah Will Be Done

Franz Josef Haydn: The Heavens Are Telling from The Creation

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: "For Your Eyes Only" Gala with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Manfred Honeck, conductor

22:04:00 00:08:17 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

22:14:00 00:12:04 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

22:30:00 00:09:03 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

22:42:00 00:01:48 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33

22:43:00 00:02:56 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60

22:46:00 00:04:29 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60

22:55:00 00:04:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt

23:08:00 00:26:12 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26



Bonus: Alban Berg: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1935)—Anne-Sophie Mutter/Charles Dutoit, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Excerpt from Violin Concerto (1878)—Anne-Sophie Mutter/Manfred Honeck, conductor