Program Guide 05-01-2016

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Cynthia Lee Wong: Carnival Fever (2014)--Joshua Gersen, conductor

Alban Berg: Three Pieces for Orchestra Op 6 (1914)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 83 (1881)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 120 (1851)

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C Op 56 ‘Triple’ (1804)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 (1937)

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Miniatures for Cello and Orchestra (1996) Regina Mushabac, cello; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Capriccio for Violin and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Julian Ross, violin; Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Kaddish for a Young Artist Keith Brautigam, baritone; Baldwin-Wallace Singers and Chamber Orchestra/Mel Unger, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Loris Chobanian, cond.

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Spain - The Victoria Requiem, settings for the Virgin Mary, and a Spanish Baroque mass



06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Francis Poulenc: Ave verum corpus (1952)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass ‘Cum Jubilo’ Op 11 (1966)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Houston Organ Prelude - A sampler of some of the instruments to be featured in June during the 2016 American Guild of Organists National Convention

GEORG BÖHM: Praeludium in C Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra (2010 Fritts/St. Philip Presbyterian Church, Houston)

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Ciacona in f Kimberly Marshall (1995 Noack/Christ the King Lutheran Church, Houston)

J. S. BACH: Sinfonia No. 3, fr Cantata BWV 35 Ars Lyrica Houston/Matthew Dirst, director; Robert Bates (1995 Noack/Christ the King Lutheran Church, Houston)

ROB LANDES: Toccata Kathryn White (2012 Letourneau/Belin Chapel, Houston Baptist University)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Évocation (Poeme Symphonique), Op. 37 Stephen Tharp (2010 Pasi/Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Houston)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Orthodox Easter - In observance of Orthodox Easter, May 1, we’ll feature sacred choral music for Easter and beyond from the Orthodox tradition, from Russia and the Baltic States



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Yehudi Menuhin – Violinist of the century

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde de lutins Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Marcelle Gazelle, piano (with introduction by Menuhin)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zapateado Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Marcelle Gazelle, piano

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Marcelle Gazelle, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for two violins in D minor: Largo ma non tanto Yehudi Menuhin and George Enescu, violins; Orchestre Symphonique de Paris/Pierre Monteux (with introduction by Menuhin)

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole: II Scherzando Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Orchestre Symphonique de Paris/George Enescu

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto: III Allegro giocoso Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Lucerne Festival orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: II Larghetto Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/ Wilhelm Furtwängler

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Sinfonia In A Minor, "The Delirium of Composers": 4. Presto (non troppo)--Failoni Orchestra; Uwe Grodd, conductor

Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Quartet No. 5 in E-flat major for Strings, K. 195--Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Emilio Gandara from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude András Schiff, piano

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky--Alastair Willis, conductor; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 8 in F, K. 168--Casals Quartet Oriol Martorell Hall, L'auditori, Barcelona, Spain

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33--Sol Gabetta, cello; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Andrey Boreyko, conductor Kissinger Sommer, Max Littmann Hall, Kissingen, Germany

Pablo Casals: El Cants dels Ocells--Sol Gabetta, cello; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Andrey Boreyko, conductor Kissinger Sommer, Max Littmann Hall, Kissingen, Germany

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Franz Liszt

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds in B-Flat H 2: 46 (1784)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Leo Sowerby: Overture ‘Comes Autumn Time’ (1916)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Avner Dorman: Siklòn (2015)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D (1888)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Graupner (and Haydn) in Boston

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22 (1834)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C Op 56 ‘Triple’ (1804)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 (1937)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Miniatures for Cello and Orchestra (1996) Regina Mushabac, cello; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Capriccio for Violin and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Julian Ross, violin; Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Kaddish for a Young Artist Keith Brautigam, baritone; Baldwin-Wallace Singers and Chamber Orchestra/Mel Unger, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Loris Chobanian, cond.

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Assad Brothers - Legendary Brazilian guitar duo Sergio and Odair Assad have been performing and recording together for 50 years, reinventing guitar technique along the way. We’ll talk with them about their remarkable career and feature music by a wide variety of composers who have written for them



23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51/1 (1873)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 (1830)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 (1784)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)