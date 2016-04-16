Program Guide 04-16-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:36 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

00:37:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

01:11:00 00:24:23 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

01:37:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

02:14:00 01:15:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

03:32:00 00:18:59 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Sonata No. 7 in B flat major Op 83 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759

03:53:00 00:28:19 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in C major Igor Stravinsky Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63325

04:23:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

04:50:00 00:17:25 Frédéric Chopin Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771

05:09:00 00:28:40 Lou Harrison Suite for Symphonic Strings Dennis Russell Davies American Composers Orchestra Argo 444560

05:40:00 00:06:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B minor Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

05:52:00 00:06:33 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto Uruguayan conductor Jose Serebrier conducts a concerto ballata by Glazunov, and Cuban guitarist Rafael Padrón plays an Arab Caprice by Francisco Tárrega.

Esta vez en Concierto el director uruguayo, José Serebrier, dirige una ballata Concierto por Alexander Glazunov y el guitarrista cubano Rafael Padrón toca un capricho árabe por Francisco Tárrega.

06:01:00 Francisco Tárrega Capricho Arabe Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:06:59 Francisco Tárrega Gran Valse Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:11:42 Alexander Glazunov Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner Classics 664674

06:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

07:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661

07:20:45 Amadeo Vives La Balanguera Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears ‘Ciutat de Palma’ Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:24:28 Traditional Catalan La dama d'Aragó Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears ‘Ciutat de Palma’ Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:32:38 Lalo Schifrin Guitar Concerto Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr. Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g minor, Op 23, No. 5--Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances CBC 5143

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, FP 100--Emma Gerstein, flute; Harrison Linsey, oboe; Taylor Marino, clarinet; Christina Bonatakis, bassoon; Rachelle Jenkins, horn; Conrad Tao, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 18:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nicholas Gurewitch from Rochester, NY Music: 9:33

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps): 1. Introduction--Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring), ballet in 2 parts for orchestra EMI 64516 Music: 3:25

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor: Movement 3 Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor The Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 13:09

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 In F Major, Op.68: 1. Allegro ma non troppo--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Beethoven Symphonies EMI 57445 Music: 12:36

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a minor ‘Arpeggione’--Robert Alemany, clarinet; JoAnn Falletta, guitar

Album: Schubert's Guitar Koch 7568 Music: 17:29

Lili Boulanger: D'un Matin de Printemps--Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: The Women's Philharmonic Koch 7169 Music: 4:59

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:07:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

10:07:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

10:10:00 00:03:55 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 5 in A flat major Op 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

10:14:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from "Nordic Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

10:20:00 00:08:48 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

10:28:00 00:07:01 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

10:35:00 00:03:10 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

10:39:00 00:04:05 David Raksin Laura: Theme London Symphony Orchestra Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

10:57:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians - It's our annual Highlights show featuring some of the best performances we've featured over the past couple of seasons. We'll meet one of the most imaginative young composers in the country, we'll hear an unforgettable performance by a public school choir from Oklahoma…and the youngest trumpet player we've ever featured at 10-years-old performs the virtuosic Carnival of Venice.

Natalie Dungey, trumpet, age 10 from Issaquah, WA - Performing Carnival of Venice by Jean-Baptiste Arban (1825-1889), arranged by Del Staigers, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Ritter, piano, age 14 from Dallas, TX - Performing Suggestion Diabolique, Op. 4, No. 4 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Jisoo Kim, violin, age 17 from Palisades Park, NJ - Performing IV. Allegretto poco mosso from Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Norman North High School Chorale from Norman, OK - Performing ‘Water Night’ by Eric Whitacre

Noah Kim, guitar, age 15 from San Marino, CA - Performing Fuoco Libre by Roland Dyens

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio - Performing ‘Eventide’ by Conrad Tao

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio - Performing ‘La Muerte del Angel’ by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Dawn Wang, violin, age 17 from New York, NY

Xinchi Wang, cello, age 17 from New York, NY

Conrad Tao, piano/composer, age 16 from New York, NY

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti for Band; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Pizzicato and other Italian musical terms

12:08:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

12:13:00 00:02:23 Henry Mancini Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

12:15:00 00:03:53 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

12:22:00 00:29:28 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

12:54:00 00:05:24 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in A flat Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s Roberto Devereux. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky stars as Queen Elizabeth I of England, completing her season-long quest to sing the leading roles in all three of Donizetti’s Tudor Queen tragedies. Earlier this season, Radvanovsky gave acclaimed performances as Anne Boleyn in Anna Bolena and Mary, Queen of Scots, in Maria Stuarda. With Roberto Devereux, she becomes the first singer to perform all three roles in a single New York season since Beverly Sills did so in the 1970s. The broadcast also stars tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role of the Earl of Essex, the Queen’s favorite; mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as Sara, the woman he secretly loves; and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Sara’s husband and Devereux’s best friend, the Duke of Nottingham. Bel canto specialist Maurizio Benini conducts the performance. The intermission will include backstage interviews conducted by Live in HD host Deborah Voigt.

16:11 SPECIAL: Opera Encore with Cleveland Opera Theater

Recorded in the KeyBank Studio at Playhouse Square, singers from Cleveland Opera Theater perform selections from Puccini’s La Bohème, their upcoming spring production. WCLV’s Angela Mitchell is joined by sopranos Andrea Anelli and Marian Vogel who sing the roles of Mimi and Musetta, respectively; tenor Timothy Culver, cast as Rodolfo, and baritone Brian Keith Johnson, Marcello. Also in the studio is Music Director and conductor Domenico Boyagian; pianist Lorenzo Salvagni; and board president Don Scipione.

‘O Soave Fanciulla’ (from Act 2) 4:21 Mimi - Andrea Anelli, soprano; Rodolfo - Timothy Culver, tenor

‘Quando men vo’ (from Act 2) 2:45 Musetta, Marian Vogel, soprano

‘Donde lieta usci’ 3:00 Mimi - Andrea Anelli, soprano

Quartet (from Act 3) 6:15 Mimi - Andrea Anelli, soprano; Musetta, Marian Vogel, soprano; Rodolfo - Timothy Culver, tenor; Marcello - Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

‘O Mimi tu piu non torni’ (from Act 4) 3:00 Rodolfo - Timothy Culver, tenor; Marcello - Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

16:42:17 00:08:40 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Nuages New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sont 90578

16:50:57 00:08:57 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet #1 Les Musiciens Harm Mundi 901062

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Overlooked Gems - Scores from films you might have missed including Dracula 1979, Mr. Holmes, Death on The Nile and more

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek from Timeline, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Brian Tyler - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Dreaming of Fiji, It's a Life, Flashback, and Truman Sets Sail from The Truman Show, 1998 - Milan Records 35850-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Burkhard Dallwitz - original soundtrack recording

Mr. Holmes and The Consolation of Fiction from Mr. Holmes, 2015 - Lakeshore Records LKS 345102 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Carter Burwell - original soundtrack recording/Carter Burwell, cond.

Main Title, Lady Claire and Marek, and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Brian Tyler - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

We Used To Do Things, Harvest, and Days of Heaven from Days of Heaven, 1978 - Film Score Monthly FSM 1412 - Music from the Motion Picture Days of Heaven - Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Titles and End Titles from Death on the Nile, 1978 ¿ DRG 19091 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Nino Rota - original soundtrack recording/Nino Rota, cond.

The Love Scene from Dracula, 1979 - MCA Records MCA-3166 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Running in DC from Philomena, 2013 ¿ Decca B0020213-02 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Dracula's Death and End Titles from Dracula, 1979 - MCA Records MCA-3166 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Assault on the Senses from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 - Sony Classical 86919 42912 - Music From The Motion Picture - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Opening Title, Fairground Organ, Airport, Landing in USA, and Farewell, Pt. 1 ¿ Decca B0020213-02 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Main Theme and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 - Sony Classical SK 61672 - Cinema Concerto Ennio Morricone at Santa Cecilia - Ennio Morricone - Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

First Youth from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 - Hollywood Records MH-62018-2 - Miramax Films' Greatest Hits - Ennio Morricone - Musician's Union, Rome/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Seize the Day! - Songs to make you stand up, fling open the door and embrace life—not only because it’ll be good for you, but because it happens to be one of the biggest themes in musical theater.

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:11 00:02:32 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Comes Once in a Lifetime Judy Garland American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD048-12

00:03:47 00:03:41 John Kander-Fred Ebb New York, New York Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists LA750-L2

00:07:51 00:04:19 Jerry Herman Put On Your Sunday Clothes Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

00:12:34 00:03:09 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Bernadette Peters Gypsy -- 2003 B'way Revival Angel 7243-583858

00:16:09 00:03:18 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Babes in Arms Company Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG DRG94769

00:19:48 00:04:05 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ain't It the Truth Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

00:24:13 00:02:32 Jonathan Larson No Day but Today Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:27:38 00:02:02 George and Ira Gershwin Shall We Dance? David Craig Gershwin Rarities Harbinger HCD1603

00:29:38 00:03:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Climb Ev'ry Mountain Patricia Neway The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

00:33:23 00:03:14 R.Rodgers-S.Sondheim Take the Moment Sergio Franchi Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

00:37:11 00:04:28 Stephen Sondheim The Miller's Son D. Jamin Bartlett A Little Night Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

00:41:56 00:03:22 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden Gordon Ramsey, Howard Ross Carmelina -- Studio Cast Recording Take Home Tunes THT9224

00:45:50 00:04:03 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

00:49:52 00:01:36 Cole Porter Experiment Mandy Patinkin Experiment Nonesuch 9-79330-2

00:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:07 00:00:56 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Filler: Overture from ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Orchestra Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

00:54:02 00:02:53 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Filler: A Lot of Livin' to Do Dick Gautier Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

19:16:00 00:38:19 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

19:57:00 00:02:00 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B Op 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:21:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D

20:31:00 00:29:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major

21:26:00 00:31:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a Stuart McLean story – “The Yoga Retreat”…Radio Free Vestibule offers their very popular “Bulbous bouffant” as well as "Atonal Hits," “Hits of the Future” and "Foo Foo the Talking Cat"…Richard Howland-Bolton talks about “Cold Comfort”…also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:21 Peteris Vasks Cantabile for String Orchestra Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80457

23:08:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:20:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

23:25:00 00:05:22 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

23:30:00 00:05:51 Federico Mompou Música Callada: Lento Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:38:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:55:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:58:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640