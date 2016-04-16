© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-16-2016

Published April 16, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:32:36            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97             Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

00:37:00            00:32:32            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47          Gothenburg Symphony  Neeme Järvi            Ilya Gringolts, violin       DeutGram         2249

01:11:00            00:24:23            Jean-Féry Rebel            Les Élémens                             Tempesta di Mare          Chandos            805

01:37:00            00:35:26            Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60             Erich Leinsdorf  Chamber Orchestra of Europe      ASV     809

02:14:00            01:15:33            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  9 in D major                  George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     97

03:32:00            00:18:59            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Sonata No.  7 in B flat major  Op 83                                 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano            Koch Intl           7759

03:53:00            00:28:19            Igor Stravinsky  Symphony in C major                Igor Stravinsky  Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63325

04:23:00            00:25:20            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 98 in B flat major                        Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

04:50:00            00:17:25            Frédéric Chopin Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2            Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Sir Charles Mackerras    Emanuel Ax, piano        Sony    60771

05:09:00            00:28:40            Lou Harrison     Suite for Symphonic Strings                  Dennis Russell Davies   American Composers Orchestra    Argo     444560

05:40:00            00:06:10            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in B minor                                  Soyeon Kate Lee, piano            Naxos   570010

05:52:00            00:06:33            Silvestre Revueltas        Sensemayá                   Alondra de la Parra        Philharmonic Orch of Americas      Sony    75555

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto Uruguayan conductor Jose Serebrier conducts a concerto ballata by Glazunov, and Cuban guitarist Rafael Padrón plays an Arab Caprice by Francisco Tárrega.

Esta vez en Concierto el director uruguayo, José Serebrier, dirige una ballata Concierto por Alexander Glazunov y el guitarrista cubano Rafael Padrón toca un capricho árabe por Francisco Tárrega.

06:01:00 Francisco Tárrega Capricho Arabe Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings  6143460603

06:06:59 Francisco Tárrega Gran Valse Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:11:42 Alexander Glazunov Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier  Warner Classics 664674

06:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes  Verso  2094

07:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel  Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661

07:20:45 Amadeo Vives La Balanguera Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears ‘Ciutat de Palma’ Salvador Brotons Picap 0885  

07:24:28 Traditional Catalan La dama d'Aragó Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears ‘Ciutat de Palma’ Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:32:38 Lalo Schifrin Guitar Concerto Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr. Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g minor, Op 23, No. 5--Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances CBC 5143

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, FP 100--Emma Gerstein, flute; Harrison Linsey, oboe; Taylor Marino, clarinet; Christina Bonatakis, bassoon; Rachelle Jenkins, horn; Conrad Tao, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 18:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nicholas Gurewitch from Rochester, NY Music: 9:33

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps): 1. Introduction--Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring), ballet in 2 parts for orchestra EMI 64516 Music: 3:25

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor: Movement 3 Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor The Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 13:09

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 In F Major, Op.68: 1. Allegro ma non troppo--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Beethoven Symphonies EMI 57445 Music: 12:36

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a minor ‘Arpeggione’--Robert Alemany, clarinet; JoAnn Falletta, guitar

Album: Schubert's Guitar Koch 7568 Music: 17:29

Lili Boulanger: D'un Matin de Printemps--Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: The Women's Philharmonic Koch 7169 Music: 4:59

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:07:53            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2191

10:07:00            00:03:06            John W. Bratton            The Teddy Bears' Picnic                        Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           67067

10:10:00            00:03:55            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 5 in A flat major  Op 42                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque        6669

10:14:00            00:05:07            Edvard Grieg    Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from "Nordic                        Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437520

10:20:00            00:08:48            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in F major           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         437839

10:28:00            00:07:01            Franz Schubert  Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2                           Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello      Bridge  9376

10:35:00            00:03:10            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  3                                 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

10:39:00            00:04:05            David Raksin    Laura: Theme    London Symphony Orchestra     Keith Lockhart   Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    eOne    7792

10:57:00            00:01:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Contradance in E flat major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         429783

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians - It's our annual Highlights show featuring some of the best performances we've featured over the past couple of seasons. We'll meet one of the most imaginative young composers in the country, we'll hear an unforgettable performance by a public school choir from Oklahoma…and the youngest trumpet player we've ever featured at 10-years-old performs the virtuosic Carnival of Venice.

Natalie Dungey, trumpet, age 10 from Issaquah, WA - Performing Carnival of Venice by Jean-Baptiste Arban (1825-1889), arranged by Del Staigers, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Ritter, piano, age 14 from Dallas, TX - Performing Suggestion Diabolique, Op. 4, No. 4 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Jisoo Kim, violin, age 17 from Palisades Park, NJ - Performing IV. Allegretto poco mosso from Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Norman North High School Chorale from Norman, OK - Performing ‘Water Night’ by Eric Whitacre

Noah Kim, guitar, age 15 from San Marino, CA - Performing Fuoco Libre by Roland Dyens

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio - Performing ‘Eventide’ by Conrad Tao

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio - Performing ‘La Muerte del Angel’ by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

            Dawn Wang, violin, age 17 from New York, NY

            Xinchi Wang, cello, age 17 from New York, NY

            Conrad Tao, piano/composer, age 16 from New York, NY

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti for Band; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Pizzicato and other Italian musical terms

12:08:00            00:02:01            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Pizzicato                        Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Reference         125

12:13:00            00:02:23            Henry Mancini   Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk                    Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80183

12:15:00            00:03:53            Henry Mancini   The Pink Panther: Theme                       Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Naxos   572111

12:22:00            00:29:28            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120                 Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

12:54:00            00:05:24            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in A flat                         Soyeon Kate Lee, piano            Naxos   570010

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s Roberto Devereux. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky stars as Queen Elizabeth I of England, completing her season-long quest to sing the leading roles in all three of Donizetti’s Tudor Queen tragedies. Earlier this season, Radvanovsky gave acclaimed performances as Anne Boleyn in Anna Bolena and Mary, Queen of Scots, in Maria Stuarda. With Roberto Devereux, she becomes the first singer to perform all three roles in a single New York season since Beverly Sills did so in the 1970s. The broadcast also stars tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role of the Earl of Essex, the Queen’s favorite; mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as Sara, the woman he secretly loves; and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Sara’s husband and Devereux’s best friend, the Duke of Nottingham. Bel canto specialist Maurizio Benini conducts the performance.  The intermission will include backstage interviews conducted by Live in HD host Deborah Voigt.

 

16:11 SPECIAL: Opera Encore with Cleveland Opera Theater

Recorded in the KeyBank Studio at Playhouse Square, singers from Cleveland Opera Theater perform selections from Puccini’s La Bohème, their upcoming spring production. WCLV’s Angela Mitchell is joined by sopranos Andrea Anelli and Marian Vogel who sing the roles of Mimi and Musetta, respectively; tenor Timothy Culver, cast as Rodolfo, and baritone Brian Keith Johnson, Marcello. Also in the studio is Music Director and conductor Domenico Boyagian; pianist Lorenzo Salvagni; and board president Don Scipione.

‘O Soave Fanciulla’ (from Act 2)  4:21 Mimi - Andrea Anelli, soprano; Rodolfo - Timothy Culver, tenor

‘Quando men vo’ (from Act 2) 2:45 Musetta, Marian Vogel, soprano

 ‘Donde lieta usci’ 3:00 Mimi - Andrea Anelli, soprano

Quartet (from Act 3) 6:15 Mimi - Andrea Anelli, soprano; Musetta, Marian Vogel, soprano; Rodolfo - Timothy Culver, tenor; Marcello - Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

‘O Mimi tu piu non torni’ (from Act 4) 3:00 Rodolfo - Timothy Culver, tenor; Marcello - Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

16:42:17 00:08:40 Claude Debussy   Three Nocturnes: Nuages    New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sont 90578

16:50:57 00:08:57 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet #1   Les Musiciens Harm Mundi 901062

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Overlooked Gems - Scores from films you might have missed including Dracula 1979, Mr. Holmes, Death on The Nile and more

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek from Timeline, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Brian Tyler - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Dreaming of Fiji, It's a Life, Flashback, and Truman Sets Sail from The Truman Show, 1998 - Milan Records 35850-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Burkhard Dallwitz - original soundtrack recording

Mr. Holmes and The Consolation of Fiction from Mr. Holmes, 2015 - Lakeshore Records LKS 345102 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Carter Burwell - original soundtrack recording/Carter Burwell, cond.

Main Title, Lady Claire and Marek, and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Brian Tyler - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

We Used To Do Things, Harvest, and Days of Heaven from Days of Heaven, 1978 - Film Score Monthly FSM 1412 - Music from the Motion Picture Days of Heaven - Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Titles and End Titles from Death on the Nile, 1978 ¿ DRG 19091 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Nino Rota - original soundtrack recording/Nino Rota, cond.

The Love Scene from Dracula, 1979 - MCA Records MCA-3166 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Running in DC from Philomena, 2013 ¿ Decca B0020213-02 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Dracula's Death and End Titles from Dracula, 1979 - MCA Records MCA-3166 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Assault on the Senses from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 - Sony Classical 86919 42912 - Music From The Motion Picture - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Opening Title, Fairground Organ, Airport, Landing in USA, and Farewell, Pt. 1 ¿ Decca B0020213-02 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Main Theme and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 - Sony Classical SK 61672 - Cinema Concerto Ennio Morricone at Santa Cecilia - Ennio Morricone - Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

First Youth from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 - Hollywood Records MH-62018-2 - Miramax Films' Greatest Hits - Ennio Morricone - Musician's Union, Rome/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Seize the Day! - Songs to make you stand up, fling open the door and embrace life—not only because it’ll be good for you, but because it happens to be one of the biggest themes in musical theater.

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

00:01:11            00:02:32            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Comes Once in a Lifetime          Judy Garland    American Songbook Series: Jule Styne     Smithsonian      RD048-12

00:03:47            00:03:41            John Kander-Fred Ebb  New York, New York      Liza Minnelli      New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack       United Artists    LA750-L2

00:07:51            00:04:19            Jerry Herman     Put On Your Sunday Clothes     Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly            Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     82876-51431

00:12:34            00:03:09            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Some People    Bernadette Peters          Gypsy -- 2003 B'way Revival Angel    7243-583858

00:16:09            00:03:18            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Babes in Arms  Company          Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG     DRG94769

00:19:48            00:04:05            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Ain't It the Truth Lena Horne       Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-68041

00:24:13            00:02:32            Jonathan Larson            No Day but Today         Company          Rent -- Original B'way Cast            Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

00:27:38            00:02:02            George and Ira Gershwin            Shall We Dance?           David Craig       Gershwin Rarities            Harbinger          HCD1603

00:29:38            00:03:33            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Climb Ev'ry Mountain     Patricia Neway  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK60583

00:33:23            00:03:14            R.Rodgers-S.Sondheim Take the Moment           Sergio Franchi   Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48206

00:37:11            00:04:28            Stephen Sondheim        The Miller's Son D. Jamin Bartlett           A Little Night Music -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK65284

00:41:56            00:03:22            Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner       One More Walk Around the Garden        Gordon Ramsey, Howard Ross    Carmelina -- Studio Cast Recording        Take Home Tunes          THT9224

00:45:50            00:04:03            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Yes      Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK30589

00:49:52            00:01:36            Cole Porter       Experiment       Mandy Patinkin Experiment       Nonesuch         9-79330-2

00:51:45            00:01:15            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

00:53:07            00:00:56            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams       Filler: Overture from ‘Bye Bye Birdie’      Orchestra          Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK89254

00:54:02            00:02:53            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams       Filler: A Lot of Livin' to Do         Dick Gautier      Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK89254

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:12:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45                  Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  416623

19:16:00            00:38:19            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                   Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

19:57:00            00:02:00            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in B Op 8                                    Garrick Ohlsson, piano            Bridge  9287

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:21:46            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  6 in D

20:31:00            00:29:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major

21:26:00            00:31:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat major

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a Stuart McLean story – “The Yoga Retreat”…Radio Free Vestibule offers their very popular “Bulbous bouffant” as well as "Atonal Hits," “Hits of the Future” and "Foo Foo the Talking Cat"…Richard Howland-Bolton talks about “Cold Comfort”…also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:21            Peteris Vasks    Cantabile for String Orchestra                Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi            Telarc   80457

23:08:00            00:09:40            Sir Arnold Bax   Elegiac Trio                               Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp      Chandos           9395

23:20:00            00:05:07            Francisco Tárrega          Capricho árabe                          Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica    71287

23:25:00            00:05:22            Isaac Albéniz     Iberia: Evocatión                       Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80470

23:30:00            00:05:51            Federico Mompou         Música Callada: Lento                           Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM     2367

23:38:00            00:15:40            Georg Muffat    Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major                   Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   453418

23:55:00            00:03:07            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  5 in F sharp major  Op 15                         Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

23:58:00            00:02:41            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Sadko: Song of India                            Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano       DeutGram         447640

 

 