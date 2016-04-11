Program Guide 04-11-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major
Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883
00:37:00 00:40:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97
Gryphon Trio Analekta 9858
01:19:00 00:46:09 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
Nikolai Sokoloff Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
02:07:00 00:41:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106
Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387
02:50:00 00:34:27 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 50
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
03:26:00 00:25:49 Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
03:54:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
04:21:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557
04:55:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386
05:21:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3
Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759
05:39:00 00:06:16 Anatoly Liadov Kikimora Op 63
Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
05:50:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
06:15:00 00:06:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
06:25:00 00:04:06 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown
Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12
06:30:00 00:04:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lacrimosa from Requiem
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 86793
06:32:00 00:02:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet in D major
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
06:40:00 00:07:57 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
06:50:00 00:03:41 Mikis Theodorakis Ode to Zeus from "Canto Olympico"
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592
06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March 'The Diplomat'
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896
07:10:00 00:07:51 Johannes Brahms Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Julia Fischer, violin Belvedere 8005
07:20:00 00:03:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
07:25:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480
07:30:00 00:04:23 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
07:40:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46
Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225
07:48:00 00:02:07 Anthony Holborne Galliard "My selfe"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
07:53:00 00:04:28 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
08:07:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
08:15:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice'
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
08:25:00 00:03:04 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 2 in G major
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
08:30:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
08:40:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
08:50:00 00:01:51 John Dowland Away with these self-loving lads
La Nef Atma 2650
08:55:00 00:05:26 Hans Zimmer Gladiator: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
09:05:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
09:26:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17
09:35:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
09:41:00 00:08:09 David Diamond Finale from Symphony No. 2
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093
09:51:00 00:02:14 Traditional El Paño moruno
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
09:55:00 00:02:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Tit Willow
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284
09:57:00 00:01:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 12 in C major Op 32
Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
10:02:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448
10:05:00 00:12:30 Alberto Ginastera Panambí: Suite Op 1
Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
10:18:00 00:04:21 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Valse lente
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
10:22:00 00:04:21 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
10:50:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
11:14:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
11:22:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711
11:30:00 00:09:09 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 98
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
12:07:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
12:16:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
12:27:00 00:04:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Russian Dance
Philharmonia Orchestra Efrem Kurtz Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1
12:31:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop
Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:03:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
13:47:00 00:06:53 Edward Burlingame Hill Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra
Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge 9443
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from 'Interplay'
Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174
14:04:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
14:08:00 00:17:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81
Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448
14:29:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 66934
14:43:00 00:11:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in D minor
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225
14:57:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158
15:02:00 00:14:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
15:19:00 00:11:48 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005
15:32:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Andante for Horn & Piano in C major
Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009
15:41:00 00:03:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
15:48:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz
Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:29 Henry Purcell Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony
Empire Brass Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
16:06:00 00:03:21 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448
16:13:00 00:10:16 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
16:27:00 00:04:44 Leonard Rosenman East of Eden: Main title
John Adams London Sinfonietta Nonesuch 79402
16:34:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318
16:41:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
16:52:00 00:03:27 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
16:57:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
17:05:00 00:06:01 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
17:27:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175
17:40:00 00:05:21 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 3 in E flat major
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
17:47:00 00:02:44 Elmer Bernstein The Great Escape: March
Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
17:52:00 00:02:00 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau
English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
17:57:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106
Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
18:30:00 00:03:31 John Duke Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
18:36:00 00:04:55 Randall Thompson Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Day
Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
18:43:00 00:11:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 9 in C major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
18:56:00 00:02:20 Ned Rorem Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617
19:29:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
19:45:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
20:15:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254
20:56:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - David Robertson, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano
21:04:00 00:12:38 Olivier Messiaen Les offrandes oubliées
Myung-Whun Chung Opera Bastille Orchestra DeutGram 445947
21:22:00 00:26:00 Tristan Murail Le Désenchantement du monde
New York Philharmonic WFMT 1
21:52:00 00:26:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major
Paris Orchestral Ensemble Armin Jordan Maria Tipo, piano EMI 54234
22:23:00 00:32:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36
Kurt Masur Orchestre National de France Naïve 4971
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:03:41 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Wheat Dance
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
23:05:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
23:09:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704
23:22:00 00:04:54 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament "When I am laid in earth"
Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509
23:26:00 00:10:10 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300
23:39:00 00:05:34 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
23:44:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et 3e gnossienne
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
23:55:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217