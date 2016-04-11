Program Guide 04-11-2016

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:33:18    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento No. 10 in F major             
Vienna Chamber Ensemble    Denon     9883

00:37:00    00:40:15    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major  Op 97            
Gryphon Trio    Analekta     9858

01:19:00    00:46:09    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27        
Nikolai Sokoloff    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     75

02:07:00    00:41:35    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major  Op 106            
Igor Levit, piano    Sony     370387

02:50:00    00:34:27    Alberto Ginastera    Cello Concerto No.  2 Op 50    
Bamberg Symphony    Lothar Zagrosek    Mark Kosower, cello    Naxos     572372

03:26:00    00:25:49    Johann Friedrich Fasch    Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor             
Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     783

03:54:00    00:24:45    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

04:21:00    00:32:13    Herbert Howells    Suite for Orchestra "The B's"        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9557

04:55:00    00:24:02    Camille Saint-Saëns    Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 22    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Yoel Levi    André Watts, piano    Telarc     80386

05:21:00    00:16:25    Ignaz Pleyel    Symphony in D major  Op 3        
Howard Griffiths    Zurich Chamber Orchestra    CPO     999759

05:39:00    00:06:16    Anatoly Liadov    Kikimora Op 63        
Ernest Ansermet    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437

05:50:00    00:07:23    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65            
Beaux Arts Trio    Philips     446077

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:12    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Castor and Pollux: Gavottes        
Frans Brüggen    Orchestra of the 18th Century    Philips     426714

06:15:00    00:06:53    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97            
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello    Marlboro     80001

06:25:00    00:04:06    Mark O'Connor    Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown        
Marin Alsop    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    OMAC     12

06:30:00    00:04:05    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Lacrimosa from Requiem    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Sony     86793

06:32:00    00:02:37    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Minuet in D major             
András Schiff, piano    Decca     421369

06:40:00    00:07:57    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77            
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center    Delos     3152

06:50:00    00:03:41    Mikis Theodorakis    Ode to Zeus from "Canto Olympico"    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     62592

06:55:00    00:03:18    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Diplomat'        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559131

07:05:00    00:05:23    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Scherzo from Symphony No. 3        
Matthias Bamert    London Philharmonic    Chandos     8896

07:10:00    00:07:51    Johannes Brahms    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77    
Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Julia Fischer, violin    Belvedere     8005

07:20:00    00:03:16    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

07:25:00    00:03:03    George Frideric Handel    Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'    
Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Bryn Terfel, baritone    DeutGram     453480

07:30:00    00:04:23    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240

07:40:00    00:07:03    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46        
Ilan Volkov    BBC Scottish Symphony    BBC     225

07:48:00    00:02:07    Anthony Holborne    Galliard "My selfe"        
Jordi Savall    Hespèrion XXI    AliaVox     9813

07:53:00    00:04:28    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

08:07:00    00:06:09    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     4478

08:15:00    00:07:30    Jean-Baptiste Arban    Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice'    
Eastman Wind Ensemble    Donald Hunsberger    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     60804

08:25:00    00:03:04    Claude Debussy    Arabesque No.  2 in G major             
Simon Trpceski, piano    EMI     272

08:30:00    00:04:43    Felix Mendelssohn    Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11        
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    Claves     9002

08:40:00    00:09:33    Giuseppe Verdi    Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80152

08:50:00    00:01:51    John Dowland    Away with these self-loving lads            
La Nef    Atma     2650

08:55:00    00:05:26    Hans Zimmer    Gladiator: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80600

09:05:00    00:17:06    Peter Tchaikovsky    Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     4787779

09:26:00    00:04:30    Max Steiner    Gone with the Wind: Tara        
José Serebrier    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     17

09:35:00    00:06:53    Andrea Luchesi    Piano Sonata in G            
Roberto Plano, piano    Concerto     2069

09:41:00    00:08:09    David Diamond    Finale from Symphony No. 2        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3093

09:51:00    00:02:14    Traditional    El Paño moruno            
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar    EMI     49406

09:55:00    00:02:30    Gilbert & Sullivan    The Mikado: Tit Willow    
Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Richard Suart, baritone    Telarc     80284

09:57:00    00:01:11    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Prelude No. 12 in C major  Op 32            
Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram     4795448

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:02:43    Johann Sebastian Bach    Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71273

10:02:00    00:03:03    George Frideric Handel    Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of    DeutGram     4795448

10:05:00    00:12:30    Alberto Ginastera    Panambí: Suite Op 1        
Gisèle Ben-Dor    London Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     570999

10:18:00    00:04:21    Léo Delibes    Sylvia: Valse lente        
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     125

10:22:00    00:04:21    Emmanuel Chabrier    Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse            
Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     67515

10:50:00    00:24:45    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

11:14:00    00:07:51    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     414421

11:22:00    00:08:07    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in G major             
Academy Ancient Music Berlin    Harm Mundi     901711

11:30:00    00:09:09    Johannes Brahms    Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 98        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005

12:07:00    00:09:10    Carl Maria von Weber    Oberon: Overture        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     10603

12:16:00    00:10:55    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21        
Riccardo Chailly    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     4810778

12:27:00    00:04:08    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Russian Dance    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Efrem Kurtz    Yehudi Menuhin, violin    Warner     1

12:31:00    00:03:48    Sir Arnold Bax    Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop        
Bryden Thomson    London Philharmonic    Chandos     8669

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00    00:47:53    John Knowles Paine    Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

13:47:00    00:06:53    Edward Burlingame Hill    Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra    
Austin Symphony    Peter Bay    Anton Nel, piano    Bridge     9443

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:02:35    Morton Gould    Gavotte from 'Interplay'    
Albany Symphony Orchestra    David Alan Miller    Findlay Cockrell, piano    Albany     1174

14:04:00    00:03:11    Leroy Anderson    Sandpaper Ballet        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357

14:08:00    00:17:13    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major  Op 81            
Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram     4795448

14:29:00    00:10:38    Gustav Holst    The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39        
André Previn    London Symphony Orchestra    EMI     66934

14:43:00    00:11:53    Johann Sebastian Bach    Oboe Concerto in D minor     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Douglas Boyd    Douglas Boyd, oboe    DeutGram     429225

14:57:00    00:02:31    Julius Fucik    Entry of the Gladiators Op 68        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     5158

15:02:00    00:14:06    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 27 in G major         
Jane Glover    London Mozart Players    ASV     762

15:19:00    00:11:48    Johannes Brahms    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15    
Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Yefim Bronfman, piano    Belvedere     8005

15:32:00    00:03:50    Richard Strauss    Andante for Horn & Piano in C major             
Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano    Panorámico     2009

15:41:00    00:03:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4    
Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn    Telarc     80367

15:48:00    00:08:04    Joaquín Rodrigo    Bolero from Concierto Andaluz    
Delaware Symphony    David Amado    William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar    Telarc     31754

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:04:29    Henry Purcell    Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony    
Empire Brass        Michael Murray, organ    Telarc     80218

16:06:00    00:03:21    Alberto Ginastera    Estancia: Malambo        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     4795448

16:13:00    00:10:16    Johannes Brahms    Academic Festival Overture Op 80        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005

16:27:00    00:04:44    Leonard Rosenman    East of Eden: Main title        
John Adams    London Sinfonietta    Nonesuch     79402

16:34:00    00:05:12    Carl Stamitz    Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Irena Grafenauer, flute    Philips     426318

16:41:00    00:07:55    Sergei Prokofiev    Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131        
Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     470528

16:52:00    00:03:27    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

16:57:00    00:02:02    Gilbert & Sullivan    HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue    
Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Welsh National Opera Chorus    Telarc     80374

17:05:00    00:06:01    Johannes Brahms    Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005

17:27:00    00:08:14    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp    
Cleveland Orchestra    Christoph von Dohnányi    Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp    Decca     443175

17:40:00    00:05:21    Franz Schubert    Marche militaire No. 3 in E flat major             
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano    Valois     4622

17:47:00    00:02:44    Elmer Bernstein    The Great Escape: March        
Nic Raine    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     33

17:52:00    00:02:00    Jean Joseph Mouret    First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau    
English Chamber Orchestra    Anthony Newman    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     60804

17:57:00    00:02:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106            
Igor Levit, piano    Sony     370387

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:18:11    Ottorino Respighi    The Birds            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533

18:30:00    00:03:31    John Duke    Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

18:36:00    00:04:55    Randall Thompson    Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy    Day
Dallas Wind Symphony    Timothy Seelig    Turtle Creek Chorale    Reference     49

18:43:00    00:11:48    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No.  9 in C major         
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus    DHM     63970

18:56:00    00:02:20    Ned Rorem    Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:25:08    Felix Mendelssohn    Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107        
Louis Lortie    Quebec Symphony Orchestra    Atma     2617

19:29:00    00:14:05    Anton Arensky    Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     7020

19:45:00    00:11:36    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in B flat major         
John Hsu    The Vivaldi Project    Centaur     3176

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:11:32    Gioacchino Rossini    William Tell: Overture        
Christian Benda    Prague Sinfonia    Naxos     570934

20:15:00    00:39:46    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73        
Sir Simon Rattle    Berlin Philharmonic    EMI     67254

20:56:00    00:03:25    Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - David Robertson, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

21:04:00    00:12:38    Olivier Messiaen    Les offrandes oubliées        
Myung-Whun Chung    Opera Bastille Orchestra    DeutGram     445947

21:22:00    00:26:00    Tristan Murail    Le Désenchantement du monde            
New York Philharmonic    WFMT     1

21:52:00    00:26:32    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major     
Paris Orchestral Ensemble    Armin Jordan    Maria Tipo, piano    EMI     54234

22:23:00    00:32:00    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 36        
Kurt Masur    Orchestre National de France         Naïve     4971

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:03:41    Alberto Ginastera    Estancia: Wheat Dance        
Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     4777457

23:05:00    00:03:53    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Corral Nocturne        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

23:09:00    00:10:50    William Alwyn    Autumn Legend    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    David Lloyd-Jones    Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn    Naxos     570704

23:22:00    00:04:54    Henry Purcell    Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament "When I am laid in earth"    
Munich Radio Orchestra    Maurizio Barbacini    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano    RCA     63509

23:26:00    00:10:10    Gregorio Allegri    Miserere        
Massimo Palombella    Sistine Chapel Choir    DeutGram     4795300

23:39:00    00:05:34    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

23:44:00    00:09:03    Erik Satie    Deux préludes posthumes et 3e gnossienne        
Douglas Bostock    Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia    Classico     168

23:55:00    00:03:03    Antonín Dvorák    Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55    
Prague Philharmonia    Emmanuel Villaume    Anna Netrebko, soprano    DeutGram     12217
 