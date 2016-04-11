Program Guide 04-11-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major

Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

00:37:00 00:40:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97

Gryphon Trio Analekta 9858

01:19:00 00:46:09 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Nikolai Sokoloff Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

02:07:00 00:41:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

02:50:00 00:34:27 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 50

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

03:26:00 00:25:49 Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

03:54:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

04:21:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557

04:55:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386

05:21:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3

Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759

05:39:00 00:06:16 Anatoly Liadov Kikimora Op 63

Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

05:50:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

06:15:00 00:06:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

06:25:00 00:04:06 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown

Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12

06:30:00 00:04:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lacrimosa from Requiem

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 86793

06:32:00 00:02:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet in D major

András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

06:40:00 00:07:57 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

06:50:00 00:03:41 Mikis Theodorakis Ode to Zeus from "Canto Olympico"

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592

06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March 'The Diplomat'

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

07:10:00 00:07:51 Johannes Brahms Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Julia Fischer, violin Belvedere 8005

07:20:00 00:03:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

07:25:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

07:30:00 00:04:23 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

07:40:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

07:48:00 00:02:07 Anthony Holborne Galliard "My selfe"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

07:53:00 00:04:28 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

08:07:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

08:15:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice'

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

08:25:00 00:03:04 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 2 in G major

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

08:30:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

08:40:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

08:50:00 00:01:51 John Dowland Away with these self-loving lads

La Nef Atma 2650

08:55:00 00:05:26 Hans Zimmer Gladiator: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

09:05:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

09:26:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

09:35:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

09:41:00 00:08:09 David Diamond Finale from Symphony No. 2

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093

09:51:00 00:02:14 Traditional El Paño moruno

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

09:55:00 00:02:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Tit Willow

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80284

09:57:00 00:01:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 12 in C major Op 32

Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

10:02:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in D minor

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448

10:05:00 00:12:30 Alberto Ginastera Panambí: Suite Op 1

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

10:18:00 00:04:21 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Valse lente

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

10:22:00 00:04:21 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

10:50:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

11:14:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

11:22:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

11:30:00 00:09:09 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 98

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

12:07:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

12:16:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

12:27:00 00:04:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Russian Dance

Philharmonia Orchestra Efrem Kurtz Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

12:31:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

13:47:00 00:06:53 Edward Burlingame Hill Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra

Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge 9443

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from 'Interplay'

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

14:04:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

14:08:00 00:17:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81

Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

14:29:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 66934

14:43:00 00:11:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in D minor

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225

14:57:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

15:02:00 00:14:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

15:19:00 00:11:48 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

15:32:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Andante for Horn & Piano in C major

Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009

15:41:00 00:03:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

15:48:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz

Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:29 Henry Purcell Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony

Empire Brass Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

16:06:00 00:03:21 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Malambo

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

16:13:00 00:10:16 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

16:27:00 00:04:44 Leonard Rosenman East of Eden: Main title

John Adams London Sinfonietta Nonesuch 79402

16:34:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

16:41:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

16:52:00 00:03:27 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

16:57:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

17:05:00 00:06:01 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

17:27:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

17:40:00 00:05:21 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 3 in E flat major

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

17:47:00 00:02:44 Elmer Bernstein The Great Escape: March

Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

17:52:00 00:02:00 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau

English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

17:57:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

18:30:00 00:03:31 John Duke Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

18:36:00 00:04:55 Randall Thompson Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Day

Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

18:43:00 00:11:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 9 in C major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

18:56:00 00:02:20 Ned Rorem Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

19:29:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

19:45:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

20:15:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

20:56:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - David Robertson, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

21:04:00 00:12:38 Olivier Messiaen Les offrandes oubliées

Myung-Whun Chung Opera Bastille Orchestra DeutGram 445947

21:22:00 00:26:00 Tristan Murail Le Désenchantement du monde

New York Philharmonic WFMT 1

21:52:00 00:26:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

Paris Orchestral Ensemble Armin Jordan Maria Tipo, piano EMI 54234

22:23:00 00:32:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36

Kurt Masur Orchestre National de France Naïve 4971

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:03:41 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Wheat Dance

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:05:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

23:09:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704

23:22:00 00:04:54 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament "When I am laid in earth"

Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

23:26:00 00:10:10 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

23:39:00 00:05:34 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

23:44:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et 3e gnossienne

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:55:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

