What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 04-10-2016

Published April 10, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ

00:05:00            00:11:44            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major                   

00:20:00            00:26:00            Henry Brant       Ice Field            San Francisco Symphony        

00:50:00            00:47:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64         

01:40:00            00:16:38            Michael Tilson Thomas  Street Song             

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:19:53            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major           Vienna Philharmonic      Franz Welser-Möst      Yefim Bronfman, piano  DeutGram         4763793

02:24:00            00:42:20            Karl Goldmark   Rustic Wedding Symphony in E flat major  Op 26                       Stephen Gunzenhauser   National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

03:08:00            00:47:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                   Daniel Barenboim            West-Eastern Divan Orchestra    Decca   15607

03:56:00            00:02:45            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta                            Lazar Berman, piano            DeutGram         4779525

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Sloan: Ruminations   Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Rob Ferguson, marimba (CCG 11-09-04) 11:58

Katherine O’Connell: Vermont Sonnets (1999)  Lisa Rainsong, soprano; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 12-11-05) 10:44

Jeffrey Mumford: undiluted days   Gramercy Trio (04-11-07) 11:21

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012)  Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 17:38

04:57:00            00:02:50            Manuel Infante   Andalusian Dance No. 3                                    Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano     Azica    1201

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sacred Side - Music from Shakespeare’s time featuring the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, the ensemble Ora, and The Sixteen
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:31            Charles Gounod            St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus          German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir         DeutGram         21327

06:12:00            00:15:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123     Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     97

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On a Spring Note - As seasons come and go, who is not filled with a sense of joyous celebration at the coming of Spring!?

ALFRED HOLLINS: Spring Song   Roy Massey (1892 Willis-1978 Harrison/Hereford Cathedral, England) Priory 103 

RUBE BLOOM: Spring Fever   John Giacchi (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Residence, Barrington, IL) Giacchi 003

EDVARD GRIEG (trans. Fox):To Spring, Op. 43, no. 6   Virgil Fox (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Riverside Church, New York City) EMI Classics 65426

IGOR STRAVINSKY (trans. Tharp): Le sacre du printemtp   Stephen Tharp (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/27/14)

SIDNEY TORCH: On a spring note   Tom Hazleton (Wurlitzer/Nethercutt Collection, Sylmar, CA) Klavier 77014

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Celebration - Join Peter DuBois for one of our periodic explorations of hymns from various traditions, and choral and organ works based on hymns
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Celebration of Spring II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No.5 “Spring   Opening Allegro   Adolf Busch, violin; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Warner 19311 CD) 6:50

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Spring   Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 47013 CD) 3:47

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons “Spring”  Julie Andijeski, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-01 CD) 10:38

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Spring Part I  Heather Harper, soprano; Ryland Davies, tenor; John Shirley-Quirk, bass; BBC Chorus and BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3-911 LP) 20:24

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo--Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:11

Carl Maria von Weber: Allegro con fuoco from Grand Duo Concertante in E-flat Major, Op. 48--Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 6:19

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA Music: 5:50

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Movement 1 cadenza: Allegro ma non tanto--Michael Chertock, piano Album: Palace of the Winds: The Piano at the Movies Telarc 80477 Music: 4:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: Movements 2-4--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Sergey Smbatyan, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 26:30

10:57:00            00:02:52            Lucien Durosoir Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Fortepiano & Harpsichord in E-flat Major--Robert Levin, harpsichord; Ya-Fei Chuang, fortepiano; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:46

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin & Piano--Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 15:42

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor, Op. 46--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Berlin Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 4:08

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Jean Sibelius

Water Drops (1881)--Seppo Kimanen, cello;Yoshiko Arai-Kimanen, violin (Ondine ODE850-2 CD)

Six Impromptus Op 5 (1893)--Havarde Gimse, piano (Naxos 553899 CD)

Andante festivo (1910)--Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jean Sibelius (Ondine ODE 1037-2 CD)

Violin Concerto in d Op 47 (1904)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Walter Hendl (RCA 2435 CD)

The Oceanides Op 73 (1914)--Lahti Symphony Orchestra/Osmo Vänskä (BIS 1445 CD)

Symphony No.2 in D Op 43 (1901-02)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI 736002 CD)

Finlandia Op 26 (1900)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 768975 CD)

Valse Triste from "Kuolema" Op 44 (1903)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 768975 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:04:51            Eugène d'Albert            The Improviser: Overture                        Ronald Zollman Barcelona Symphony        PanClas            510083

14:04:00            00:03:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Impresario: Overture                        Rinaldo Alessandrini            Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

14:08:00            00:13:05            Giacomo Puccini           Capriccio sinfonico                   Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    63025

14:21:00            00:09:05            Tomaso Albinoni           Oboe Concerto in C major  Op 9            American Classical Orchestra          Thomas Crawford          Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

14:50:00            00:26:36            Ferdinand Ries  Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 23                   Howard Griffiths            Zurich Chamber Orchestra          CPO     999716

15:16:00            00:09:19            Emmanuel Chabrier       Gwendoline: Overture                Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande          Chandos           5122

15:25:00            00:08:30            Joaquín Turina   La procesión del rocio Op 9                   Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80574

15:34:00            00:08:03            George Frideric Handel  Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major                             Keith Jarrett, piano    ECM     1530

15:44:00            00:13:04            Frederick Delius            Dance Rhapsody No. 1             Sir Charles Mackerras    Welsh National Opera Orchestra           Argo     433704

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:32:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67      

16:44:00            00:51:10            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93     

17:40:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite                       Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00            00:18:57            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  2 in F major  Op 102           Los Angeles Philharmonic     Esa-Pekka Salonen       Yefim Bronfman, piano  Sony    60677

18:25:00            00:10:37            Felix Mendelssohn        Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32                     Ilan Volkov        BBC Scottish Symphony       BBC     225

18:38:00            00:14:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

18:55:00            00:04:35            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Strings in A major              Shlomo Mintz    Israel Chamber Orchestra          MusicMast        67096

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:53            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major           Vienna Philharmonic      Franz Welser-Möst      Yefim Bronfman, piano  DeutGram         4763793

19:24:00            00:42:20            Karl Goldmark   Rustic Wedding Symphony in E flat major  Op 26                       Stephen Gunzenhauser   National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

20:08:00            00:47:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                   Daniel Barenboim            West-Eastern Divan Orchestra    Decca   15607

20:57:00            00:01:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: July Op 37                                   Lang Lang, piano            Sony    511758

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Sloan: Ruminations   Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Rob Ferguson, marimba (CCG 11-09-04) 11:58

Katherine O’Connell: Vermont Sonnets (1999)  Lisa Rainsong, soprano; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 12-11-05) 10:44

Jeffrey Mumford: undiluted days   Gramercy Trio (04-11-07) 11:21

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012)  Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 17:38

21:57:00            00:02:38            Claude Debussy            Syrinx                           Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI      53255

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Musical Chiaroscuro - Literally “light-dark,” chiaroscuro in art is the creation of depth through the play of light and shadow. This artistic technique has inspired legions of composers to try and create the same contrasts in music through timbral shadings and instrumental colors.
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:58            Anton Arensky  Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32                                Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello            Sony    53269

23:07:00            00:11:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

23:21:00            00:11:47            Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414421

23:35:00            00:07:05            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17                              Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano          Sony    61767

23:42:00            00:11:53            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Romanza from Symphony No. 5                        Robert Spano  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

23:55:00            00:03:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Nocturne   Royal Philharmonic        Barry Wordsworth            Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011

23:56:00            00:03:38            Rihards Dubra   Ave Maria I                                Voces8 Decca   22601

 