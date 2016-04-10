Program Guide 04-10-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ

00:05:00 00:11:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

00:20:00 00:26:00 Henry Brant Ice Field San Francisco Symphony

00:50:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

01:40:00 00:16:38 Michael Tilson Thomas Street Song

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:19:53 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano DeutGram 4763793

02:24:00 00:42:20 Karl Goldmark Rustic Wedding Symphony in E flat major Op 26 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

03:08:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 15607

03:56:00 00:02:45 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Sloan: Ruminations Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Rob Ferguson, marimba (CCG 11-09-04) 11:58

Katherine O’Connell: Vermont Sonnets (1999) Lisa Rainsong, soprano; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 12-11-05) 10:44

Jeffrey Mumford: undiluted days Gramercy Trio (04-11-07) 11:21

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 17:38

04:57:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3 Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sacred Side - Music from Shakespeare’s time featuring the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, the ensemble Ora, and The Sixteen



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:12:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On a Spring Note - As seasons come and go, who is not filled with a sense of joyous celebration at the coming of Spring!?

ALFRED HOLLINS: Spring Song Roy Massey (1892 Willis-1978 Harrison/Hereford Cathedral, England) Priory 103

RUBE BLOOM: Spring Fever John Giacchi (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Residence, Barrington, IL) Giacchi 003

EDVARD GRIEG (trans. Fox):To Spring, Op. 43, no. 6 Virgil Fox (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Riverside Church, New York City) EMI Classics 65426

IGOR STRAVINSKY (trans. Tharp): Le sacre du printemtp Stephen Tharp (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/27/14)

SIDNEY TORCH: On a spring note Tom Hazleton (Wurlitzer/Nethercutt Collection, Sylmar, CA) Klavier 77014

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Celebration - Join Peter DuBois for one of our periodic explorations of hymns from various traditions, and choral and organ works based on hymns



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebration of Spring II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No.5 “Spring Opening Allegro Adolf Busch, violin; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Warner 19311 CD) 6:50

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Spring Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 47013 CD) 3:47

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons “Spring” Julie Andijeski, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-01 CD) 10:38

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Spring Part I Heather Harper, soprano; Ryland Davies, tenor; John Shirley-Quirk, bass; BBC Chorus and BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3-911 LP) 20:24

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo--Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:11

Carl Maria von Weber: Allegro con fuoco from Grand Duo Concertante in E-flat Major, Op. 48--Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 6:19

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA Music: 5:50

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Movement 1 cadenza: Allegro ma non tanto--Michael Chertock, piano Album: Palace of the Winds: The Piano at the Movies Telarc 80477 Music: 4:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: Movements 2-4--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Sergey Smbatyan, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 26:30

10:57:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Fortepiano & Harpsichord in E-flat Major--Robert Levin, harpsichord; Ya-Fei Chuang, fortepiano; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:46

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin & Piano--Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 15:42

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor, Op. 46--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Berlin Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 4:08

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Jean Sibelius

Water Drops (1881)--Seppo Kimanen, cello;Yoshiko Arai-Kimanen, violin (Ondine ODE850-2 CD)

Six Impromptus Op 5 (1893)--Havarde Gimse, piano (Naxos 553899 CD)

Andante festivo (1910)--Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jean Sibelius (Ondine ODE 1037-2 CD)

Violin Concerto in d Op 47 (1904)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Walter Hendl (RCA 2435 CD)

The Oceanides Op 73 (1914)--Lahti Symphony Orchestra/Osmo Vänskä (BIS 1445 CD)

Symphony No.2 in D Op 43 (1901-02)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI 736002 CD)

Finlandia Op 26 (1900)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 768975 CD)

Valse Triste from "Kuolema" Op 44 (1903)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 768975 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:04:51 Eugène d'Albert The Improviser: Overture Ronald Zollman Barcelona Symphony PanClas 510083

14:04:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

14:08:00 00:13:05 Giacomo Puccini Capriccio sinfonico Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

14:21:00 00:09:05 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in C major Op 9 American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

14:50:00 00:26:36 Ferdinand Ries Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 23 Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999716

15:16:00 00:09:19 Emmanuel Chabrier Gwendoline: Overture Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

15:25:00 00:08:30 Joaquín Turina La procesión del rocio Op 9 Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

15:34:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

15:44:00 00:13:04 Frederick Delius Dance Rhapsody No. 1 Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:32:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

16:44:00 00:51:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

17:40:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00 00:18:57 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major Op 102 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 60677

18:25:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

18:38:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

18:55:00 00:04:35 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:53 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano DeutGram 4763793

19:24:00 00:42:20 Karl Goldmark Rustic Wedding Symphony in E flat major Op 26 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

20:08:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 15607

20:57:00 00:01:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: July Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Sloan: Ruminations Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Rob Ferguson, marimba (CCG 11-09-04) 11:58

Katherine O’Connell: Vermont Sonnets (1999) Lisa Rainsong, soprano; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 12-11-05) 10:44

Jeffrey Mumford: undiluted days Gramercy Trio (04-11-07) 11:21

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 17:38

21:57:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Musical Chiaroscuro - Literally “light-dark,” chiaroscuro in art is the creation of depth through the play of light and shadow. This artistic technique has inspired legions of composers to try and create the same contrasts in music through timbral shadings and instrumental colors.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:58 Anton Arensky Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

23:07:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:21:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

23:35:00 00:07:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

23:42:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

23:55:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

23:56:00 00:03:38 Rihards Dubra Ave Maria I Voces8 Decca 22601