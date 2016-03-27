© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 03-27-2016

Published March 27, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Gerald Finley, baritone; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

00:04:00            00:17:53            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin        

00:29:00            00:26:00            Kaija Saariaho   True Fire      

01:01:00            00:19:42            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major      

01:27:00            00:16:05            Maurice Ravel   Boléro             

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

02:35:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos   3104

03:10:00            00:45:11            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

03:57:00            00:02:22            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No.  1: Air                 Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     ApolloFire         2002

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995)  Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowicz, cond. (Centaur 2585) 5:56

Dolores White: Four Art Songs   Kimberly Jones, soprano; Dileep Gangolli, clarinet; Matthew Coley, marimba; Dianna Gould, piano (private CD) 15:29

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello (private CD) 12:10

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971)  Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 10:16

Daniel Mccarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993)  Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond. (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

04:56:00            00:03:43            Sir Granville Bantock     The Sea Reivers                        Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Hyperion           66450

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Early German Baroque - New recordings of music by Schein, Tobias Michael, and the remarkable sacred Song Book of Thomas Kingo.
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:02:24            William Byrd      Haec dies                     John Rutter       Cambridge Singers        Collegium            107

06:08:00            00:20:55            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 "Der Himmel lacht, die    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra          Ton Koopman   Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir            Erato    98536

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:58:00            00:01:03            Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"                                 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet            Delos   3132

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music for Easter - A collection of choral works and organ solos in celebration of the Feast of the Resurrection

CHARLES CALLAHAN:  Easter Victory  Charles Callahan (1992 Heritage/All Saint’s Church, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 2231

MARTIN DÜBEN:  Praeludium Pedaliter; Erstanden ist der heilig Christ (4 verses)  Hans-Ola Ericsson (1997 Grönlunds/Morrfjärdens Church, Sweden) Bis 1103

JEAN-FRANÇOIS DANDRIEU:  Easter Offertory (O Filii et Filiae)  Michel Colin (1986 Cabourdin/ Notre Dame des Victoires, St. Raphaël, France) France Musique 001

DANIEL ROTH:  Resurrexi Improvisation (with chant)  Choeur gregorien de Paris/Thibaut Marlin, director; Eric Lebrun & Daniel Roth (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) JAV 179

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR:  Surrexit a mortuis, Op. 23, no. 1  Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal; Les Chantres Musiciens/Gilbert Patenaude, director; Jonathan Oldengarm & Vincent Boucher (1961 Beckerath/St. Joseph Oratory, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) ATMA 2.2718

PAUL de MALEINGREAU:  Tumult in the Praetorium, fr Symphonie de la Passion, Op. 20  Harry Wilkinson (1931 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Pro Organo 7144

WILLIAM BYRD:  In resurrection tua.  CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD:  Ye choirs of new Jerusalem  Hereford  Cathedral Choir/Geraint Bowen, director; Peter Dyke (1892 Willis/Hereford Cathedral, England) Regent 478

PAUL WINTER:  Overture to a New Day (Night into dawn; Dance of all beings)  Paul Winter Consort; White Eagle Singers; Paul Halley (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Living Music 028

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration – ‘”Rise, heart! Thy Lord is Risen!” Peter DuBois shares glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 - From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Walter Wollenweber): Nocturne--Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Sol Gabetta plays Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens and Ginastera RCA 675951 Music: 4:13

Constant Lambert: Aubade heroïque--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 7:44

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Peter Sagal from Chicago, IL Music: 7:59

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitive; X. Ridicolosamente--John Lill, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Piano Sonatas Vol. 1 ASV 753 Music: 00:55

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, 'Mozartiana'--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallin, Estonia Music: 25:40

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Andrew Norman: Sabina--Calder Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 5:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58--Murray Perahia, piano; London Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor NHK Music Festival, NHK Hall, Tokyo, Japan Music: 35:00

Eric Sahlstrom: Beethoven Polska--Eric Rydvall, nyckelharpa; Olav Luksengard Mjelva, hardanger fiddle; LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:09

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:05:24            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Mystical Songs: Easter      English Chamber Orchestra            Matthew Best    Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Corydon Singers      Hyperion           20420

14:05:00            00:03:05            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Three Choral Hymns: Easter Hymn         City of London Sinfonia            Matthew Best    Roger Judd, organ; Corydon Singers     Hyperion           66569

14:08:00            00:18:43            Anderson & Roe            Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion'                         Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano        Steinway           30033

14:27:00            00:05:50            Pietro Mascagni            Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn           German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir; Saarbrücken Opera Chorus   DeutGram         21327

14:50:00            00:29:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.  66 "Erfreut euch, ihr           English Baroque Soloists            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Michael Chance, countertenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, baritone; Monteverdi Choir    Archiv   463580

15:19:00            00:06:20            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth            Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Amanda Forsythe, soprano        Avie      2208

15:25:00            00:06:50            John Ireland      Greater Love Hath No Man         London Symphony Orchestra     Richard Hickox  Paula Bott, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; London Symphony Chorus     Chandos           8879

15:32:00            00:04:07            Tomás Luis de Victoria  O vos omnes                            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

15:36:00            00:04:21            Orlando Gibbons           I am the Resurrection and the life                                   Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807555

15:40:00            00:03:43            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Hallelujah        Cleveland Orchestra      Robert Porco            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       MAA     2008

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; soloists; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

16:04:00            02:23:00            George Frideric Handel  Messiah           

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:33:00            00:04:58            Jean Lhéritier     Surrexit pastor bonus                            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

18:40:00            00:11:31            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major                  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   471150

18:54:00            00:04:21            Orlando Gibbons           I am the Resurrection and the life                                   Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807555

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

19:35:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos   3104

20:10:00            00:45:11            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: eighth blackbird at the MCA - Three-time Grammy-winning ensemble eighth blackbird performs music from their recent collaboration with the Sleeping Giant collective. A concert recorded live from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, where they are currently resident artists
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:55            Carl Reinecke    Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242        German Chamber Academy Neuss   Johannes Goritzki          Catherine Tunnell, cello  CPO     999159

23:08:00            00:08:06            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Trio Op 114                                   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano           Decca   425839

23:19:00            00:06:08            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  8 in D flat major  Op 27                            Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

23:25:00            00:09:34            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 5              Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     60803

23:36:00            00:09:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74                                   Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80351

23:45:00            00:07:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Clarinet Concerto   Seattle Symphony            Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet    Harm Mundi      907516

23:55:00            00:02:49            Johannes Brahms          Feldeinsamkeit Op 86                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664

 