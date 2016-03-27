Program Guide 03-27-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Gerald Finley, baritone; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

00:04:00 00:17:53 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

00:29:00 00:26:00 Kaija Saariaho True Fire

01:01:00 00:19:42 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

01:27:00 00:16:05 Maurice Ravel Boléro

02:02:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

02:35:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

03:10:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

03:57:00 00:02:22 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Air Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowicz, cond. (Centaur 2585) 5:56

Dolores White: Four Art Songs Kimberly Jones, soprano; Dileep Gangolli, clarinet; Matthew Coley, marimba; Dianna Gould, piano (private CD) 15:29

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello (private CD) 12:10

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971) Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 10:16

Daniel Mccarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond. (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

04:56:00 00:03:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Sea Reivers Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Early German Baroque - New recordings of music by Schein, Tobias Michael, and the remarkable sacred Song Book of Thomas Kingo.



06:04:00 00:02:24 William Byrd Haec dies John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

06:08:00 00:20:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 "Der Himmel lacht, die Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:58:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse" Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music for Easter - A collection of choral works and organ solos in celebration of the Feast of the Resurrection

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Easter Victory Charles Callahan (1992 Heritage/All Saint’s Church, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 2231

MARTIN DÜBEN: Praeludium Pedaliter; Erstanden ist der heilig Christ (4 verses) Hans-Ola Ericsson (1997 Grönlunds/Morrfjärdens Church, Sweden) Bis 1103

JEAN-FRANÇOIS DANDRIEU: Easter Offertory (O Filii et Filiae) Michel Colin (1986 Cabourdin/ Notre Dame des Victoires, St. Raphaël, France) France Musique 001

DANIEL ROTH: Resurrexi Improvisation (with chant) Choeur gregorien de Paris/Thibaut Marlin, director; Eric Lebrun & Daniel Roth (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) JAV 179

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Surrexit a mortuis, Op. 23, no. 1 Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal; Les Chantres Musiciens/Gilbert Patenaude, director; Jonathan Oldengarm & Vincent Boucher (1961 Beckerath/St. Joseph Oratory, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) ATMA 2.2718

PAUL de MALEINGREAU: Tumult in the Praetorium, fr Symphonie de la Passion, Op. 20 Harry Wilkinson (1931 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Pro Organo 7144

WILLIAM BYRD: In resurrection tua. CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Ye choirs of new Jerusalem Hereford Cathedral Choir/Geraint Bowen, director; Peter Dyke (1892 Willis/Hereford Cathedral, England) Regent 478

PAUL WINTER: Overture to a New Day (Night into dawn; Dance of all beings) Paul Winter Consort; White Eagle Singers; Paul Halley (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Living Music 028

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration – ‘”Rise, heart! Thy Lord is Risen!” Peter DuBois shares glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 - From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Walter Wollenweber): Nocturne--Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Sol Gabetta plays Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens and Ginastera RCA 675951 Music: 4:13

Constant Lambert: Aubade heroïque--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 7:44

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Peter Sagal from Chicago, IL Music: 7:59

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitive; X. Ridicolosamente--John Lill, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Piano Sonatas Vol. 1 ASV 753 Music: 00:55

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, 'Mozartiana'--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallin, Estonia Music: 25:40

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Andrew Norman: Sabina--Calder Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 5:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58--Murray Perahia, piano; London Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor NHK Music Festival, NHK Hall, Tokyo, Japan Music: 35:00

Eric Sahlstrom: Beethoven Polska--Eric Rydvall, nyckelharpa; Olav Luksengard Mjelva, hardanger fiddle; LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:09

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

14:00:00 00:05:24 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Mystical Songs: Easter English Chamber Orchestra Matthew Best Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Corydon Singers Hyperion 20420

14:05:00 00:03:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Choral Hymns: Easter Hymn City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Roger Judd, organ; Corydon Singers Hyperion 66569

14:08:00 00:18:43 Anderson & Roe Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

14:27:00 00:05:50 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir; Saarbrücken Opera Chorus DeutGram 21327

14:50:00 00:29:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 66 "Erfreut euch, ihr English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Michael Chance, countertenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463580

15:19:00 00:06:20 George Frideric Handel Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano Avie 2208

15:25:00 00:06:50 John Ireland Greater Love Hath No Man London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Paula Bott, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; London Symphony Chorus Chandos 8879

15:32:00 00:04:07 Tomás Luis de Victoria O vos omnes Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

15:36:00 00:04:21 Orlando Gibbons I am the Resurrection and the life Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

15:40:00 00:03:43 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; soloists; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

16:04:00 02:23:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:33:00 00:04:58 Jean Lhéritier Surrexit pastor bonus Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

18:40:00 00:11:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 471150

18:54:00 00:04:21 Orlando Gibbons I am the Resurrection and the life Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

19:02:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

19:35:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

20:10:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

21:56:00 00:03:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Sea Reivers Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: eighth blackbird at the MCA - Three-time Grammy-winning ensemble eighth blackbird performs music from their recent collaboration with the Sleeping Giant collective. A concert recorded live from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, where they are currently resident artists



23:02:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

23:08:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:19:00 00:06:08 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:25:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:36:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

23:45:00 00:07:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

23:55:00 00:02:49 Johannes Brahms Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664