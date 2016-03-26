© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 03-26-2016

Published March 26, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:25:21            Robert Schumann          Cello Concerto in A minor  Op 129         Bamberg Symphony            Dennis Russell Davies   János Starker, cello       RCA     68027

00:29:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         2121

00:49:00            00:26:06            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 57 in D major                 Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       8

01:17:00            00:30:42            Sir William Walton         Violin Concerto in B minor         London Symphony Orchestra            André Previn     Kyung Wha Chung, violin           Decca   4785437

01:50:00            01:14:47            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  7 in E minor                  Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         447756

03:07:00            00:25:16            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quartet in E flat major                              Pacifica Quartet            Cedille  82

03:34:00            00:20:03            Leo Sowerby     Theme in Yellow                        Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony            Cedille  33

03:56:00            00:56:46            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé           Berlin Philharmonic        Pierre Boulez     Berlin Radio Choir    DeutGram         447057

04:55:00            00:17:31            Tiburzio Massaino         Musica super Threnos Ieremiae prophete                        Paul Van Nevel    Huelgas Ensemble        Harm Mundi      2908304

05:14:00            00:25:57            Ludwig Spohr    Clarinet Concerto No.  2 in E flat Op 57  Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Jon Manasse, clarinet    Harm Mundi      907516

05:42:00            00:05:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113                Daniel Harding            German Chamber Philharmonic  VirginClas         45364

05:51:00            00:08:03            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3                     Richard Egarr            Academy of Ancient Music        Harm Mundi      907415

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto celebrates Easter and Passover with traditional Sephardic songs and selections from the vibrant Passion According to St. Mark by Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov.

[Esta edición de Concierto celebra Pascua y Pascua judía con canciones sefardíes tradicionales y selecciones vibrantes de la “Pasión Según San Marcos,” por compositor argentino Osvaldo Golijov.]

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross   Le Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9868     

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs   Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos   8572139                                      

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections   Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand   Hänssler Classic   98404    

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater   Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort  Philippe Pierlot   Mirare  0050          

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano   Belinda Sykes; Sarband  Deutsche Harmonia Mundi   77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections)   Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger  Nikolaus Harnoncourt  Teldec  09132005 

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see)   Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross   Harmonia Mundi   907616

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Walter Wollenweber): Nocturne--Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Sol Gabetta plays Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens and Ginastera RCA 675951 Music: 4:13

Constant Lambert: Aubade heroïque--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 7:44

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Peter Sagal from Chicago, IL Music: 7:59

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitive; X. Ridicolosamente--John Lill, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Piano Sonatas Vol. 1 ASV 753 Music: 00:55

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, 'Mozartiana'--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallin, Estonia Music: 25:40

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Andrew Norman: Sabina--Calder Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 5:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58--Murray Perahia, piano; London Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor NHK Music Festival, NHK Hall, Tokyo, Japan Music: 35:00

Eric Sahlstrom: Beethoven Polska--Eric Rydvall, nyckelharpa; Olav Luksengard Mjelva, hardanger fiddle; LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:09

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Ivan Moravec No.2

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor Op.54: Allegro Vivace - Ivan Moravec, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Eduardo Mata (Dorian 90172 CD) 9:58

Claude Debussy: Poisson d’or; Pagodes - Ivan Moravec, piano (MMG 10003 CD) 3:33; 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No.2: Allegro Grazioso - Ivan Moravec, piano; Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Jiri Belohlávek (Supraphon 110953 CD) 9:18

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in C Minor K.570: Adagio & Allegretto - Ivan Moravec, piano (Connoisseur Society 2002 LP) 7:56; 3:50

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Robert Walters and the English horn - Robert Walters is a man who knows how to make music with just about any type of ensemble.  He is the principal English horn player for the Cleveland orchestra, a position he’s held since 2004.  He has been a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the American Ballet Theatre and worked with a number of top orchestras around the country.  The English horn is a versatile instrument and Robert Walters is a versatile performer. 

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Glass In Rome; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann & “The gigue is up”

12:08:00            00:03:10            Anonymous      Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for         Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen            Wolfgang Basch, trumpet          DHM     7976

12:14:00            00:16:02            Claude Debussy            Jeux                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram            4795448

12:32:00            00:12:23            Hector Berlioz   Roméo Alone & Festivities at the                       Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         1301

12:45:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major  Op 18               Simon Standage           Academy of Ancient Music        Chandos           540

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi leads a cast that includes three artists who are singing their roles at the Met for the first time this season: Mikhail Petrenko as Figaro; Anita Hartig as his fiancée, the clever maid Susanna; and Luca Pisaroni as their employer, the lecherous Count Almaviva. Amanda Majeski portrays the long-suffering Countess, a role she sang for her Met debut when this production premiered last season, and Isabel Leonard reprises her acclaimed interpretation of Cherubino, the feisty page. The intermission will include live backstage artist interviews
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:38:00            00:06:31            Oskar Nedbal    Chaste Barbara: Overture                       Douglas Bostock          Carlsbad Symphony        Classico           192

16:46:00            00:05:20            Oskar Nedbal    Valse triste                    Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            VirginClas         59285

16:52:00            00:08:01            Oskar Nedbal    The Winegrower's Bride: Overture                       Douglas Bostock            Carlsbad Symphony      Classico           192

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Few of Edmund's Favorites - Host Edmund Stone shares some the film music he listens to again and again. We'll hear excerpts from scores including Cinema Paradiso, Wall-E, The Fellowship of the Ring and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013  Hollywood/Intrada D001911702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Dracula's Death from Dracula, 1979  MCA Records MCA-3166  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Death on the Nile, 1978  DRG 19091  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Nino Rota  original soundtrack recording/Nino Rota, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney D000490002  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Galaxy Quest: The Classic TV Theme and Goodbye Sarris/Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1208  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Newman  original soundtrack recording/David Newman, cond.

A Happy Ending from The Princess Bride, 1987  Warner Bros 9 25610-2  Music by Mark Knopfler  The Princess Bride  Mark Knopfler  Mark Knopfler, guitar/original soundtrack recording

Il Triello (The Trio) from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1967  Capitol Records 72435-98621-2-5  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Movie Theme and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988  Sony Classical SK 61672  Cinema Concerto  Ennio Morricone at Santa Cecilia  Ennio Morricone  Orchestra of the Academia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sub Prime Directive from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013  Varese Sarabande 302 067 198-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

2815 A.D. from WALL-E, 2006  Walt Disney D000174302  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Into Eternity from Thor: The Dark World, 2013  Hollywood/Intrada D001911702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013  Varese Sarabande 302 067 198-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Black Tears from Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014  Hollywood Records D0020148021  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tyler Bates  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Crossing Mars from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Eve, and Hyperjump from WALL-E, 2008  Walt Disney D000174302  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Concerning Hobbits and The Council of Elrond from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001  Warner Bros 9 48110-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  Enya, vocals/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Dash Away and Christmas Morning from Arthur Christmas, 2011  Sony Classical 34828  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: On the Road: Songs About Wandering - We hear from some folks who–whether they like it or not–seem to be perpetual wanderers in life

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:03:31  Frank Loesser  Joey, Joey, Joey  Art Lund  The Most Happy Fella  Original B'way Cast  Sony  S2K48010

18:04:51  00:02:21  Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Man of La Mancha   Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson   Man of La Mancha  Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way  012-159-387-2

18:07:32  00:02:52  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me  Judy Tyler  Pipe Dream  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-61481

18:10:45  00:01:20  R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Hallelujah, I'm a Bum  Al Jolson  Songs of the Depression New World  P2-15392

18:11:56  00:01:55  R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Hallelujah, I'm a Bum  Bobby Short   Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers and Hart  Telarc  CD-83463

18:13:41  00:02:57  R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  The Lady Is a Tramp  Lena Horne  Lena Horne at MGM Rhino  R272246

18:16:34  00:02:04  Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke  He's a Tramp  Peggy Lee    Lady and the Tramp  Film Soundtrack  Disney  DQ-1231

18:18:50  00:03:08  Bart Howard  My Love Is a Wanderer  Joyce Breach   Joyce Breach: Remembering Mabel Mercer  Audiophile  ACD-335

18:21:59  00:04:12  Alan Jay Lerner-Kurt Weill  Love Song  Jerry Orbach   Alan Jay Lerner  Revisited Painted Smiles            PS1359

18:27:06  00:02:57  Frank Loesser  Never Will I Marry  Anthony Perkins  Greenwillow  Original B'way Cast  DRG  DRG19006

18:29:59  00:02:05  Traditional    Wanderin'  Alfred Drake Sing Out, Sweet Land  Decca  DL4304

18:32:24  00:01:51  Cole Porter  We Open in Venice  Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison  Kiss Me, Kate Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60536

18:34:34  00:03:12  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home  Vanessa Williams  St. Louis Woman  Encores! Cast  Mercury 314-538-148-2

18:38:25  00:05:38  Frank Loesser  Anywhere I Wander    Liz Callaway  Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser  Varese Sarabande  VSD-5434

18:44:00  00:03:18  John Kander-Fred Ebb  I Am Free  Herschel Bernardi  Zorba  Original B'way Cast Capitol        CDP-792053

18:46:52  00:03:38  A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Wanderin' Star  Lee Marvin  Paint Your Wagon  Film Soundtrack MCA  MCA37099

18:50:58  00:02:02  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:19  00:00:23  Frank Loesser  Filler: Overture from "Greenwillow"  Orchestra  Greenwillow  Original B'way Cast  DRG  DRG19006

18:53:42  00:03:15  Frank Loesser  Filler: Anywhere I Wander  Danny Kaye  Songs from "Hans Christian Andersen"  MCA  MCA-148

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:33            Claude Debussy            La mer              Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram            4795448

19:28:00            00:27:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  3 in G major   Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin  DeutGram    4793449

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall -  Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn        

20:04:00            00:18:08            Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80          

20:26:00            00:22:32            Benjamin Britten            Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

20:53:00            00:41:27            César Franck     Symphony in D minor

21:36:00            00:23:12            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 93 in D              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    768779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We’ve run across a big band jazz version of “Peter and the Wolf.” Crazy man!...We haven’t played Gerard Hoffnung’s “The Bricklayer” in a while. We pair it with Ray Steven’s musical version… Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:44            Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich        Bavarian Radio Symphony            Lisa Batiashvili  François Leleux, oboe d'amore; Lisa Batiashvili, violin    DeutGram         4792479

23:08:00            00:08:53            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht                              Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano            Steinway           30033

23:20:00            00:09:47            Keith Jarrett      Adagio for Oboe & Strings        Fairfield Orchestra         Thomas Crawford            Marcia Butler, oboe       ECM     1450

23:29:00            00:07:20            Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by                        Marc Albrecht            Strasbourg Philharmonic            PentaTone        5186310

23:39:00            00:04:07            Tomás Luis de Victoria  O vos omnes                            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

23:43:00            00:11:11            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                        Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice         Analekta            9848

23:56:00            00:02:58            John Dowland   Come, heavy Sleep       La Nef              Michael Slattery, tenor   Atma    2650

23:57:00            00:02:51            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43    Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica    71207

 

 