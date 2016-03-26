Program Guide 03-26-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:25:21 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129 Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies János Starker, cello RCA 68027

00:29:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

00:49:00 00:26:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 57 in D major Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 8

01:17:00 00:30:42 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Kyung Wha Chung, violin Decca 4785437

01:50:00 01:14:47 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 447756

03:07:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

03:34:00 00:20:03 Leo Sowerby Theme in Yellow Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

03:56:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

04:55:00 00:17:31 Tiburzio Massaino Musica super Threnos Ieremiae prophete Paul Van Nevel Huelgas Ensemble Harm Mundi 2908304

05:14:00 00:25:57 Ludwig Spohr Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat Op 57 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

05:42:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

05:51:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto celebrates Easter and Passover with traditional Sephardic songs and selections from the vibrant Passion According to St. Mark by Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov.

[Esta edición de Concierto celebra Pascua y Pascua judía con canciones sefardíes tradicionales y selecciones vibrantes de la “Pasión Según San Marcos,” por compositor argentino Osvaldo Golijov.]

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9868

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos 8572139

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand Hänssler Classic 98404

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot Mirare 0050

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 09132005

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross Harmonia Mundi 907616

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Walter Wollenweber): Nocturne--Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Sol Gabetta plays Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens and Ginastera RCA 675951 Music: 4:13

Constant Lambert: Aubade heroïque--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 7:44

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Peter Sagal from Chicago, IL Music: 7:59

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitive; X. Ridicolosamente--John Lill, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Piano Sonatas Vol. 1 ASV 753 Music: 00:55

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, 'Mozartiana'--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallin, Estonia Music: 25:40

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Andrew Norman: Sabina--Calder Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 5:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58--Murray Perahia, piano; London Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor NHK Music Festival, NHK Hall, Tokyo, Japan Music: 35:00

Eric Sahlstrom: Beethoven Polska--Eric Rydvall, nyckelharpa; Olav Luksengard Mjelva, hardanger fiddle; LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:09

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Ivan Moravec No.2

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor Op.54: Allegro Vivace - Ivan Moravec, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Eduardo Mata (Dorian 90172 CD) 9:58

Claude Debussy: Poisson d’or; Pagodes - Ivan Moravec, piano (MMG 10003 CD) 3:33; 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No.2: Allegro Grazioso - Ivan Moravec, piano; Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Jiri Belohlávek (Supraphon 110953 CD) 9:18

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in C Minor K.570: Adagio & Allegretto - Ivan Moravec, piano (Connoisseur Society 2002 LP) 7:56; 3:50

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Robert Walters and the English horn - Robert Walters is a man who knows how to make music with just about any type of ensemble. He is the principal English horn player for the Cleveland orchestra, a position he’s held since 2004. He has been a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the American Ballet Theatre and worked with a number of top orchestras around the country. The English horn is a versatile instrument and Robert Walters is a versatile performer.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Glass In Rome; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann & “The gigue is up”

12:08:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

12:14:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

12:32:00 00:12:23 Hector Berlioz Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

12:45:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi leads a cast that includes three artists who are singing their roles at the Met for the first time this season: Mikhail Petrenko as Figaro; Anita Hartig as his fiancée, the clever maid Susanna; and Luca Pisaroni as their employer, the lecherous Count Almaviva. Amanda Majeski portrays the long-suffering Countess, a role she sang for her Met debut when this production premiered last season, and Isabel Leonard reprises her acclaimed interpretation of Cherubino, the feisty page. The intermission will include live backstage artist interviews



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:38:00 00:06:31 Oskar Nedbal Chaste Barbara: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

16:46:00 00:05:20 Oskar Nedbal Valse triste Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

16:52:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Few of Edmund's Favorites - Host Edmund Stone shares some the film music he listens to again and again. We'll hear excerpts from scores including Cinema Paradiso, Wall-E, The Fellowship of the Ring and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 Hollywood/Intrada D001911702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Dracula's Death from Dracula, 1979 MCA Records MCA-3166 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Death on the Nile, 1978 DRG 19091 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Nino Rota original soundtrack recording/Nino Rota, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney D000490002 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Galaxy Quest: The Classic TV Theme and Goodbye Sarris/Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1208 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Newman original soundtrack recording/David Newman, cond.

A Happy Ending from The Princess Bride, 1987 Warner Bros 9 25610-2 Music by Mark Knopfler The Princess Bride Mark Knopfler Mark Knopfler, guitar/original soundtrack recording

Il Triello (The Trio) from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1967 Capitol Records 72435-98621-2-5 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Movie Theme and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Sony Classical SK 61672 Cinema Concerto Ennio Morricone at Santa Cecilia Ennio Morricone Orchestra of the Academia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sub Prime Directive from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013 Varese Sarabande 302 067 198-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

2815 A.D. from WALL-E, 2006 Walt Disney D000174302 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Into Eternity from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 Hollywood/Intrada D001911702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013 Varese Sarabande 302 067 198-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Black Tears from Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 Hollywood Records D0020148021 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tyler Bates original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Crossing Mars from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Eve, and Hyperjump from WALL-E, 2008 Walt Disney D000174302 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Concerning Hobbits and The Council of Elrond from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001 Warner Bros 9 48110-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore Enya, vocals/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Dash Away and Christmas Morning from Arthur Christmas, 2011 Sony Classical 34828 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: On the Road: Songs About Wandering - We hear from some folks who–whether they like it or not–seem to be perpetual wanderers in life

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:31 Frank Loesser Joey, Joey, Joey Art Lund The Most Happy Fella Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:04:51 00:02:21 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson Man of La Mancha Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-387-2

18:07:32 00:02:52 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me Judy Tyler Pipe Dream Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481

18:10:45 00:01:20 R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Hallelujah, I'm a Bum Al Jolson Songs of the Depression New World P2-15392

18:11:56 00:01:55 R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Hallelujah, I'm a Bum Bobby Short Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers and Hart Telarc CD-83463

18:13:41 00:02:57 R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:16:34 00:02:04 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke He's a Tramp Peggy Lee Lady and the Tramp Film Soundtrack Disney DQ-1231

18:18:50 00:03:08 Bart Howard My Love Is a Wanderer Joyce Breach Joyce Breach: Remembering Mabel Mercer Audiophile ACD-335

18:21:59 00:04:12 Alan Jay Lerner-Kurt Weill Love Song Jerry Orbach Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Painted Smiles PS1359

18:27:06 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry Anthony Perkins Greenwillow Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:29:59 00:02:05 Traditional Wanderin' Alfred Drake Sing Out, Sweet Land Decca DL4304

18:32:24 00:01:51 Cole Porter We Open in Venice Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:34:34 00:03:12 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman Encores! Cast Mercury 314-538-148-2

18:38:25 00:05:38 Frank Loesser Anywhere I Wander Liz Callaway Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser Varese Sarabande VSD-5434

18:44:00 00:03:18 John Kander-Fred Ebb I Am Free Herschel Bernardi Zorba Original B'way Cast Capitol CDP-792053

18:46:52 00:03:38 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Wanderin' Star Lee Marvin Paint Your Wagon Film Soundtrack MCA MCA37099

18:50:58 00:02:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:19 00:00:23 Frank Loesser Filler: Overture from "Greenwillow" Orchestra Greenwillow Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:53:42 00:03:15 Frank Loesser Filler: Anywhere I Wander Danny Kaye Songs from "Hans Christian Andersen" MCA MCA-148

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:33 Claude Debussy La mer Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

19:28:00 00:27:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn

20:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

20:26:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

20:53:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor

21:36:00 00:23:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We’ve run across a big band jazz version of “Peter and the Wolf.” Crazy man!...We haven’t played Gerard Hoffnung’s “The Bricklayer” in a while. We pair it with Ray Steven’s musical version… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:44 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili François Leleux, oboe d'amore; Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479

23:08:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

23:20:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450

23:29:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310

23:39:00 00:04:07 Tomás Luis de Victoria O vos omnes Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

23:43:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

23:56:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

23:57:00 00:02:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207