What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-13-2016

Published March 13, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

Sunday March 13

 

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:12:00            01:26:54            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  6 in A minor                 

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND (Eastern Daylight Time)

03:02:00            00:20:12            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in F major  Op 6                   Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

03:24:00            00:32:11            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 9   NDR Radio Philharmonic            Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

03:57:00            00:02:23            Ferruccio Busoni           Viennese Dance Song Op 28                             Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano         Bis       784

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos   Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not   Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07)

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio   Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Robert Rollin: American Variations   Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976)  Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09)

04:55:00            00:04:35            Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65                Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    53280

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Ghirlanda Sacra - A recent three CD project recreates the great 1625 Venice publication celebrating the “new” style of liturgical music

5:36  Monteverdi: Ecce sacrum paratum  Tactus

3:20  Grandi: O quam tu pulchra es  Tactus

3:52  Priuli:Ave dulcissima Maria  Tactus

2:52  Napolitano:Salve Regina  Tactus

5:07  Castello:Salve Regina  Tactus

1:58  Monteverdi:O quam pulchra es  Tactus

3:26  Castello:Exultate Deo  Tactus

2:52  Picchi:Salve Christe  Tactus

2:52  Barbarino:Audi dulcis amica  Tactus

3:35  Obizzi:Jubilate Deo  Tactus

3:35  Bondioli:Ave verum corpus  Tactus

3:43  Grandi:Cantabo Domino  Tactus

4:54  Bruni:Cantate Domino  Tactus

05:58:00            00:01:02            Francis Poulenc            Improvisation No. 11 in G minor                                     Paul Crossley, piano CBS     44921

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:14:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Benedicite         London Symphony Orchestra     Sir David Willcocks          Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir      EMI      64722

06:20:00            00:07:45            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm          City of London Sinfonia            Matthew Best    Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ     Hyperion           66569

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More March Marches and Corteges - We get the month off to a right and proper start by putting our left foot forward!

GIUSEPPE VERDI (trans. Lemare):  Grand March, fr Aida  Andrew Wilson (2004 Nicholson/Great Priory, Malvern, England) Regent 325

PHILIP PLAISTED:  Grand March   Thomas Heywood (1929 Hill-2001 Schantz/Town Hall, Melbourne, Australia) Pro Organo 7257

ANDREW BOEX:  Marche Champetre   Robert Scoggin (1967-1983 Sipe/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/5/92)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS:  French War March, fr Suite Algerienne  Wayne Marshall (1894 Hill-1982 Harrison/Peterborough Cathedral, England) Virgil Classics 61703

WILLIAM LLOYD WEBBER:  Dedication March (1953)  Christopher Herrick (1961 Magnussons/ Västerås Cathedral, Sweden) Hyperion 67734

G. F. HANDEL:  Dead March, fr Saul  Simon Preston (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London, England) London 430 145

DAVID BRIGGS:  Marche Episcopale  David Briggs (1999 Nicholson/Gloucester Cathedral, England) Chestnut Music 001

GASTON LITAIZE:  Cortege  Denver Brass/Lowell Graham, conductor; Joseph Galema (2002 Schuke/Hamilton Hall, Denver, CO) Klavier 11165

MARCEL DUPRÉ:  Cortege et Litanie, Op. 19  Philadelphia Orchestra/Rossen Milanov, conductor; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49270

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:   Lenten Prayer - For this fifth Sunday in Lent, we’ll focus on music of prayer and meditation, including various settings of the Lord’s Prayer. Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Modest Mussorgsky: Fair at Sorochinsk: Hopak   Alessio Bax, piano Music: 4:19

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821--Alessio Bax, piano; Andreas Brantelid, cello  Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY  Music: 24:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Kellogg from Citrus Heights, CA  Music: 6:30

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)--Paul Jacobs, Piano  Nonesuch 73031  Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano  Music: 5:20

Gustav Mahler: Blumine, from original version of Symphony No. 1--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor  Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia  Music: 6:30

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx, Op. 49--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark  Music: 8:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825: Movements 1-7

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10 No. 1--Jenny Chen, piano  Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  Music: 26:09

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Strings in G, Wq. 182/1--Cappella Gabetta; Andres Gabetta, concertmaster  Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schewetzingen, Germany  Music: 10:35

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:34            César Cui          Orientale Op 50                         Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano            Sony    52568

14:01:00            00:03:43            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar                       David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80378

14:05:00            00:14:33            Gabriel Fauré    Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111   London Philharmonic     Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos      Alicia de Larrocha, piano           Decca   4785437

14:19:00            00:10:13            Georg Matthias Monn    Symphony in G             Michi Gaigg      L'arpa festante  CPO     999273

14:50:00            00:26:45            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64          Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   7260

15:16:00            00:09:40            Franz Schubert  Piano Trio in E flat major                                   Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello      Bridge  9376

15:26:00            00:07:54            Hugo Wolf        Italian Serenade in G major        Orchestra of Paris         Daniel Barenboim            Ana Bela Chaves, viola  Erato    45416

15:34:00            00:10:22            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in C major                  John Hsu          The Vivaldi Project   Centaur 3176

15:51:00            00:06:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Overture 'Name Day' Op 115                  Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin;  Mark Kosower, cello; Miami - Knight Concert Hall;

16:04:00            00:17:00            Sergei Prokofiev           Visions fugitives Op 22            

16:25:00            00:32:56            Johannes Brahms          Concerto for Violin & Cello in a  Op 102

17:04:00            00:32:40            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 44      

17:44:00            00:15:53            Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 11        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Myron Bloom, horn        Sony    63123

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00            00:23:20            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music                       Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   448155

18:30:00            00:13:50            Michel Blavet    Flute Concerto in A minor          Academy Ancient Music Berlin               Ernst-Burghard Hilse, flute         Capriccio          10134

18:46:00            00:07:50            Luigi Cherubini  Medea: Overture                        Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields            EMI      54438

18:57:00            00:02:00            Francisco Tárrega          Lágrima                                    Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram            15579

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:12            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in F major  Op 6                   Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

19:24:00            00:32:11            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 9   NDR Radio Philharmonic            Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

20:02:00            00:52:29            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                  Pierre Boulez     Chicago Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         459610

20:54:00            00:05:40            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  3 in B major  Op 9                                    Nelson Freire, piano            Decca   14053

 

21:55:00            00:04:35            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad                   Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434324

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Aaron Jay Kernis - Yale faculty member and the winner of Northwestern University’s Nemmers Prize, visits WFMT to talk about his compositions
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:10:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major  Op 1                             Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl           7724

23:12:00            00:07:54            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 7              Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Philips  412176

23:23:00            00:04:49            Elliott Carter      Elegy                Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra            Nonesuch         79002

23:27:00            00:10:10            Olivier Messiaen            Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à                          Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano         Sony    510316

23:40:00            00:06:30            Victor Herbert    Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2        New York Philharmonic  Kurt Masur            Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    67173

23:46:00            00:08:16            Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77                                    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center   Delos   3152

23:56:00            00:02:41            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Sadko: Song of India                            Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano       DeutGram         447640

23:58:00            00:01:30            Peteris Vasks    Silent Songs: Sleep sleep                      Sigvards Klava  Latvian Radio Choir            DeutGram         21327


 