Program Guide 03-13-2016
Sunday March 13
LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
00:12:00 01:26:54 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor
CLASSICAL WEEKEND (Eastern Daylight Time)
03:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791
03:24:00 00:32:11 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 9 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
03:57:00 00:02:23 Ferruccio Busoni Viennese Dance Song Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51
Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07)
Dolores White: The Emerald Trio Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31
Robert Rollin: American Variations Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26
Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09)
04:55:00 00:04:35 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Ghirlanda Sacra - A recent three CD project recreates the great 1625 Venice publication celebrating the “new” style of liturgical music
5:36 Monteverdi: Ecce sacrum paratum Tactus
3:20 Grandi: O quam tu pulchra es Tactus
3:52 Priuli:Ave dulcissima Maria Tactus
2:52 Napolitano:Salve Regina Tactus
5:07 Castello:Salve Regina Tactus
1:58 Monteverdi:O quam pulchra es Tactus
3:26 Castello:Exultate Deo Tactus
2:52 Picchi:Salve Christe Tactus
2:52 Barbarino:Audi dulcis amica Tactus
3:35 Obizzi:Jubilate Deo Tactus
3:35 Bondioli:Ave verum corpus Tactus
3:43 Grandi:Cantabo Domino Tactus
4:54 Bruni:Cantate Domino Tactus
05:58:00 00:01:02 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 11 in G minor Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722
06:20:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More March Marches and Corteges - We get the month off to a right and proper start by putting our left foot forward!
GIUSEPPE VERDI (trans. Lemare): Grand March, fr Aida Andrew Wilson (2004 Nicholson/Great Priory, Malvern, England) Regent 325
PHILIP PLAISTED: Grand March Thomas Heywood (1929 Hill-2001 Schantz/Town Hall, Melbourne, Australia) Pro Organo 7257
ANDREW BOEX: Marche Champetre Robert Scoggin (1967-1983 Sipe/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/5/92)
CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS: French War March, fr Suite Algerienne Wayne Marshall (1894 Hill-1982 Harrison/Peterborough Cathedral, England) Virgil Classics 61703
WILLIAM LLOYD WEBBER: Dedication March (1953) Christopher Herrick (1961 Magnussons/ Västerås Cathedral, Sweden) Hyperion 67734
G. F. HANDEL: Dead March, fr Saul Simon Preston (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London, England) London 430 145
DAVID BRIGGS: Marche Episcopale David Briggs (1999 Nicholson/Gloucester Cathedral, England) Chestnut Music 001
GASTON LITAIZE: Cortege Denver Brass/Lowell Graham, conductor; Joseph Galema (2002 Schuke/Hamilton Hall, Denver, CO) Klavier 11165
MARCEL DUPRÉ: Cortege et Litanie, Op. 19 Philadelphia Orchestra/Rossen Milanov, conductor; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49270
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lenten Prayer - For this fifth Sunday in Lent, we’ll focus on music of prayer and meditation, including various settings of the Lord’s Prayer. Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old
11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).
15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).
18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Modest Mussorgsky: Fair at Sorochinsk: Hopak Alessio Bax, piano Music: 4:19
Franz Schubert: Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821--Alessio Bax, piano; Andreas Brantelid, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 24:10
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Kellogg from Citrus Heights, CA Music: 6:30
Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)--Paul Jacobs, Piano Nonesuch 73031 Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Music: 5:20
Gustav Mahler: Blumine, from original version of Symphony No. 1--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:30
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx, Op. 49--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 8:40
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825: Movements 1-7
Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10 No. 1--Jenny Chen, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:09
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Strings in G, Wq. 182/1--Cappella Gabetta; Andres Gabetta, concertmaster Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schewetzingen, Germany Music: 10:35
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
14:00:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568
14:01:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
14:05:00 00:14:33 Gabriel Fauré Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437
14:19:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273
14:50:00 00:26:45 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, violin Decca 7260
15:16:00 00:09:40 Franz Schubert Piano Trio in E flat major Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
15:26:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G major Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato 45416
15:34:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
15:51:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Miami - Knight Concert Hall;
16:04:00 00:17:00 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22
16:25:00 00:32:56 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in a Op 102
17:04:00 00:32:40 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44
17:44:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123
DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell
18:04:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
18:30:00 00:13:50 Michel Blavet Flute Concerto in A minor Academy Ancient Music Berlin Ernst-Burghard Hilse, flute Capriccio 10134
18:46:00 00:07:50 Luigi Cherubini Medea: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
18:57:00 00:02:00 Francisco Tárrega Lágrima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791
19:24:00 00:32:11 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 9 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
20:02:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610
20:54:00 00:05:40 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B major Op 9 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053
21:55:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Aaron Jay Kernis - Yale faculty member and the winner of Northwestern University’s Nemmers Prize, visits WFMT to talk about his compositions
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:10:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:12:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7 Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
23:23:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002
23:27:00 00:10:10 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
23:40:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173
23:46:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640
23:58:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327