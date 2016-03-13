Program Guide 03-13-2016

Sunday March 13

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:12:00 01:26:54 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND (Eastern Daylight Time)

03:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

03:24:00 00:32:11 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 9 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

03:57:00 00:02:23 Ferruccio Busoni Viennese Dance Song Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07)

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Robert Rollin: American Variations Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09)

04:55:00 00:04:35 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Ghirlanda Sacra - A recent three CD project recreates the great 1625 Venice publication celebrating the “new” style of liturgical music

5:36 Monteverdi: Ecce sacrum paratum Tactus

3:20 Grandi: O quam tu pulchra es Tactus

3:52 Priuli:Ave dulcissima Maria Tactus

2:52 Napolitano:Salve Regina Tactus

5:07 Castello:Salve Regina Tactus

1:58 Monteverdi:O quam pulchra es Tactus

3:26 Castello:Exultate Deo Tactus

2:52 Picchi:Salve Christe Tactus

2:52 Barbarino:Audi dulcis amica Tactus

3:35 Obizzi:Jubilate Deo Tactus

3:35 Bondioli:Ave verum corpus Tactus

3:43 Grandi:Cantabo Domino Tactus

4:54 Bruni:Cantate Domino Tactus

05:58:00 00:01:02 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 11 in G minor Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

06:20:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More March Marches and Corteges - We get the month off to a right and proper start by putting our left foot forward!

GIUSEPPE VERDI (trans. Lemare): Grand March, fr Aida Andrew Wilson (2004 Nicholson/Great Priory, Malvern, England) Regent 325

PHILIP PLAISTED: Grand March Thomas Heywood (1929 Hill-2001 Schantz/Town Hall, Melbourne, Australia) Pro Organo 7257

ANDREW BOEX: Marche Champetre Robert Scoggin (1967-1983 Sipe/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/5/92)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS: French War March, fr Suite Algerienne Wayne Marshall (1894 Hill-1982 Harrison/Peterborough Cathedral, England) Virgil Classics 61703

WILLIAM LLOYD WEBBER: Dedication March (1953) Christopher Herrick (1961 Magnussons/ Västerås Cathedral, Sweden) Hyperion 67734

G. F. HANDEL: Dead March, fr Saul Simon Preston (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London, England) London 430 145

DAVID BRIGGS: Marche Episcopale David Briggs (1999 Nicholson/Gloucester Cathedral, England) Chestnut Music 001

GASTON LITAIZE: Cortege Denver Brass/Lowell Graham, conductor; Joseph Galema (2002 Schuke/Hamilton Hall, Denver, CO) Klavier 11165

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Cortege et Litanie, Op. 19 Philadelphia Orchestra/Rossen Milanov, conductor; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49270

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lenten Prayer - For this fifth Sunday in Lent, we’ll focus on music of prayer and meditation, including various settings of the Lord’s Prayer. Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Modest Mussorgsky: Fair at Sorochinsk: Hopak Alessio Bax, piano Music: 4:19

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821--Alessio Bax, piano; Andreas Brantelid, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 24:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Kellogg from Citrus Heights, CA Music: 6:30

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)--Paul Jacobs, Piano Nonesuch 73031 Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Music: 5:20

Gustav Mahler: Blumine, from original version of Symphony No. 1--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:30

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx, Op. 49--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 8:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825: Movements 1-7

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10 No. 1--Jenny Chen, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:09

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Strings in G, Wq. 182/1--Cappella Gabetta; Andres Gabetta, concertmaster Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schewetzingen, Germany Music: 10:35

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568

14:01:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

14:05:00 00:14:33 Gabriel Fauré Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

14:19:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273

14:50:00 00:26:45 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, violin Decca 7260

15:16:00 00:09:40 Franz Schubert Piano Trio in E flat major Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

15:26:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G major Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato 45416

15:34:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

15:51:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Miami - Knight Concert Hall;

16:04:00 00:17:00 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22

16:25:00 00:32:56 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in a Op 102

17:04:00 00:32:40 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

17:44:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

18:30:00 00:13:50 Michel Blavet Flute Concerto in A minor Academy Ancient Music Berlin Ernst-Burghard Hilse, flute Capriccio 10134

18:46:00 00:07:50 Luigi Cherubini Medea: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

18:57:00 00:02:00 Francisco Tárrega Lágrima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:02:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

20:54:00 00:05:40 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B major Op 9 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

21:55:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Aaron Jay Kernis - Yale faculty member and the winner of Northwestern University’s Nemmers Prize, visits WFMT to talk about his compositions



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:10:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:12:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7 Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

23:23:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002

23:27:00 00:10:10 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:40:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:46:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

23:58:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327



