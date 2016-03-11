Program Guide 03-11-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

00:37:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

01:35:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Teldec 47334

02:08:00 00:29:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

02:39:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 5 Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805

03:11:00 00:24:14 Xavier Montsalvatge Concierto breve Royal Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

03:37:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

04:24:00 00:26:36 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

04:53:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

05:22:00 00:14:31 Franz Schubert Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D major Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

05:38:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

05:50:00 00:08:26 Zdenek Fibich Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 38 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:38 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Thanks be to God Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Mormon Tabernacle Choir Decca 436284

06:15:00 00:08:19 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

06:24:00 00:04:41 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

06:31:00 00:04:09 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 in B flat minor Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

06:40:00 00:09:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in G minor Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

06:50:00 00:03:56 Frederick Delius Koanga: La Calinda Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

06:58:00 00:02:53 Earl McCoy March "Lights Out" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503

07:05:00 00:04:59 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

07:13:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

07:20:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

07:25:00 00:02:43 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Tambourin Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

07:30:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

07:40:00 00:02:29 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Eleanor Rigby Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

07:45:00 00:03:29 George Harrison While My Guitar Gently Weeps Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

07:50:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

07:55:00 00:02:59 Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:58:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 3 in E major Op 6 Kotaro Fukuma, piano CIPC 2003

08:07:00 00:05:54 Ernö Dohnányi The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9733

08:15:00 00:02:29 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

08:18:00 00:08:00 Édouard Lalo Allegro from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

08:30:00 00:04:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Colas Breugnon: Overture Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

08:40:00 00:07:57 Otto Klemperer Das Ziel: Merry Waltz Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

08:51:00 00:02:33 John Lennon/Paul McCartney And I Love Her Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Chris Hill, double bass Mercury 24425

08:55:00 00:05:56 John Williams Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495

09:05:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

09:26:00 00:02:02 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Chitty Chitty Bang Bang City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus Silva 1398

09:30:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

09:55:00 00:03:05 Keith Jarrett Dance from Violin Sonata Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:32 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Michelle Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Steven Isserlis, cello Mercury 24425

10:03:00 00:03:08 John Lennon/Paul McCartney The Fool on the Hill Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

10:09:00 00:13:31 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 3 for Strings in D minor Op 69 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

10:25:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

10:32:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

10:39:00 00:04:42 George Frideric Handel Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

10:46:00 00:05:34 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The White Peacock Op 7 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

10:53:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

11:21:00 00:10:22 George W. Chadwick Rip Van Winkle Overture Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9439

11:34:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in E flat major Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

11:47:00 00:08:27 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in G major Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

11:58:00 00:02:03 Frederick A. Jewell March "The Screamer" Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

12:07:00 00:08:16 George Frederick Bristow Rip Van Winkle: Overture Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

12:18:00 00:06:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

12:26:00 00:07:17 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 414408

12:35:00 00:01:29 Richard Strauss Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' Op 30 Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4791041

12:39:00 00:03:00 George Harrison Here Comes the Sun Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

12:45:00 00:11:06 Roger Quilter A Children's Overture Op 17 Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444

12:48:00 00:02:00 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: The List Song Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80284

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:46 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Here, There and Everywhere Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

14:04:00 00:03:01 George Harrison Something Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Chris Hill, double bass Mercury 24425

14:09:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

14:44:00 00:10:58 Gotthard Odermatt Summer Op 18 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

14:57:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

15:02:00 00:15:31 Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia for Guitar & Harp Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

15:21:00 00:11:46 Gabriel Pierné Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

15:34:00 00:03:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

15:42:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

15:51:00 00:01:31 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 7 in F major Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

15:54:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32 London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786

15:58:00 00:04:12 Astor Piazzolla Oblivion European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:02:19 John Lennon/Paul McCartney All My Loving Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

16:09:00 00:02:20 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Come Together Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Chris Hill, double bass Mercury 24425

16:14:00 00:09:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 Vladimir Ashkenazy Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

16:27:00 00:05:31 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: Quartet SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo; Ramón Vargas, tenor; Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177

16:37:00 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Shall We Dance? Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

16:41:00 00:04:22 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

16:45:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

16:52:00 00:02:37 Ulrich Rühl The Elixir of Love for Tristan and NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914

16:56:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

17:05:00 00:05:05 Xavier Montsalvatge Madrigal sobre un tema popular Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo; Peter Bruns, cello DeutGram 4795448

17:13:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:27:00 00:07:54 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Glen Ellyn Children's Chorus; Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca 425498

17:40:00 00:04:38 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035

17:46:00 00:03:32 George Gershwin Two Waltzes in C major Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

17:53:00 00:02:34 Jean-Baptiste Barrière Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177

17:57:00 00:02:25 May Aufderheide The Thriller! Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

18:30:00 00:02:30 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Blackbird Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

18:35:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

18:42:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

18:56:00 00:03:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Yesterday Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

19:24:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

19:57:00 00:02:03 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:22:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

20:26:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

20:58:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: French II: small to BIG

21:03:00 00:20:19 Maurice Ravel Sonata for Violin & Cello

21:25:00 00:30:00 Louis Vierne Piano Quintet in C minor Op 42

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, High School Debate Championship: Gigi Protasiewicz of Hathaway Brown and Omer Ashruf of University School

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

23:08:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:19:00 00:06:44 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili François Leleux, oboe d'amore; Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479

23:25:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:35:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

23:43:00 00:08:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 35 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

23:53:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075