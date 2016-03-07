Program Guide 03-07-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:38:52 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

00:43:00 00:20:30 Franz Berwald Piano Concerto in D

Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Niklas Sivelöv, piano Naxos 553052

01:05:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

01:48:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8

André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

02:27:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

03:10:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

03:46:00 00:29:15 Maurice Ravel Miroirs

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

04:17:00 00:29:17 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium'

London Symphony Orchestra Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

04:48:00 00:31:26 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

05:21:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77

Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

05:39:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture

Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:50:00 00:07:58 Marcel Grandjany Rhapsodie for Harp Op 10

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832

06:15:00 00:09:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in G major

Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

06:25:00 00:04:49 Claude Debussy La plus que lente

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

06:30:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

06:40:00 00:07:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

06:47:00 00:03:17 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

06:52:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson The Penny Whistle Song

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March 'Corcoran Cadets'

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

07:10:00 00:08:49 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

07:20:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

07:25:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!

Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

07:30:00 00:04:51 Eugène d'Albert The Improviser: Overture

Ronald Zollman Barcelona Symphony PanClas 510083

07:40:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488

07:51:00 00:02:02 George Gershwin Prelude "Novelette in Fourths"

Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202

07:55:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584

08:07:00 00:04:52 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

08:15:00 00:07:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

08:22:00 00:03:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 22

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

08:30:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356

08:40:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes

Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 414370

08:48:00 00:02:38 Josquin Desprez Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836

08:52:00 00:06:22 Frank Loesser Hans Christian Andersen: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131

09:05:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

09:22:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove

Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

09:27:00 00:03:20 George Duning Picnic: "Moonglow" & Main Theme

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

09:35:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

09:45:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

09:55:00 00:02:16 Eduard Strauss Non-Stop Polka Op 112

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

09:58:00 00:02:03 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

10:05:00 00:01:21 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

10:09:00 00:12:18 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti in C major

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415518

10:24:00 00:05:31 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

10:31:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus

Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

10:39:00 00:07:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

10:51:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

11:20:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

11:31:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

11:42:00 00:09:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major

Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 60400

11:54:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412

12:16:00 00:11:06 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Chamber Ensemble

Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin Telarc 80361

12:30:00 00:03:03 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:37:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle

Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

12:42:00 00:08:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

12:53:00 00:05:51 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song

Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

14:03:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

14:07:00 00:14:03 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 11 in B flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

14:24:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320

14:38:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

14:54:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

15:02:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

15:20:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

15:34:00 00:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

15:40:00 00:03:36 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 in A flat major

Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

15:46:00 00:09:59 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:13 Maurice Ravel Finale from Piano Concerto in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

16:06:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

16:13:00 00:10:38 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B minor

Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

16:27:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

16:35:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

16:41:00 00:07:31 Ludwig Spohr Finale from Nonet Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

16:52:00 00:02:31 John Wilbye Homo natus de muliere

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

16:56:00 00:03:22 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

17:05:00 00:06:27 August Soederman Swedish Festival Music

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553115

17:14:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

17:26:00 00:08:46 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F major

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

17:40:00 00:05:57 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 24

Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

17:47:00 00:03:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony

Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

17:53:00 00:02:21 Maurice Ravel Minuet on the Name 'Haydn'

Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

17:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite

Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

18:33:00 00:03:13 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

18:39:00 00:01:33 Maurice Ravel Prelude in A minor

Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

18:43:00 00:10:31 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in D major

Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

18:56:00 00:03:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

19:13:00 00:20:30 Franz Berwald Piano Concerto in D

Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Niklas Sivelöv, piano Naxos 553052

19:36:00 00:21:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram 4795448

20:15:00 00:10:05 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor Op 8

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

20:27:00 00:27:54 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

20:57:00 00:05:00 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

21:03:00 00:19:40 Charles Ives Three Places in New England

21:25:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23

22:04:00 00:18:00 Virgil Thomson The Mother of Us All: Suite

22:22:00 00:33:00 William Schuman Symphony No. 8

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:10:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:22:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies

Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:31:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:39:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:45:00 00:08:40 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan

Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650

