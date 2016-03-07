Program Guide 03-07-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:38:52 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417
00:43:00 00:20:30 Franz Berwald Piano Concerto in D
Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Niklas Sivelöv, piano Naxos 553052
01:05:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
01:48:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123
02:27:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
03:10:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
03:46:00 00:29:15 Maurice Ravel Miroirs
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
04:17:00 00:29:17 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium'
London Symphony Orchestra Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792
04:48:00 00:31:26 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051
05:21:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77
Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516
05:39:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
05:50:00 00:07:58 Marcel Grandjany Rhapsodie for Harp Op 10
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832
06:15:00 00:09:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in G major
Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448
06:25:00 00:04:49 Claude Debussy La plus que lente
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
06:30:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
06:40:00 00:07:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
06:47:00 00:03:17 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506
06:52:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson The Penny Whistle Song
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March 'Corcoran Cadets'
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
07:10:00 00:08:49 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
07:20:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
07:25:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!
Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
07:30:00 00:04:51 Eugène d'Albert The Improviser: Overture
Ronald Zollman Barcelona Symphony PanClas 510083
07:40:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488
07:51:00 00:02:02 George Gershwin Prelude "Novelette in Fourths"
Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202
07:55:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584
08:07:00 00:04:52 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
08:15:00 00:07:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
08:22:00 00:03:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 22
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
08:30:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356
08:40:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes
Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 414370
08:48:00 00:02:38 Josquin Desprez Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi
Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836
08:52:00 00:06:22 Frank Loesser Hans Christian Andersen: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131
09:05:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
09:22:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove
Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425
09:27:00 00:03:20 George Duning Picnic: "Moonglow" & Main Theme
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
09:35:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549
09:45:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958
09:55:00 00:02:16 Eduard Strauss Non-Stop Polka Op 112
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
09:58:00 00:02:03 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
10:05:00 00:01:21 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
10:09:00 00:12:18 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti in C major
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415518
10:24:00 00:05:31 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
10:31:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus
Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437
10:39:00 00:07:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
10:51:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
11:20:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904
11:31:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051
11:42:00 00:09:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major
Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 60400
11:54:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412
12:16:00 00:11:06 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Chamber Ensemble
Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin Telarc 80361
12:30:00 00:03:03 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
12:37:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle
Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509
12:42:00 00:08:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28
Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
12:53:00 00:05:51 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song
Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
14:03:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
14:07:00 00:14:03 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 11 in B flat
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
14:24:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320
14:38:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
14:54:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
15:02:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
15:20:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
15:34:00 00:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
15:40:00 00:03:36 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 in A flat major
Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853
15:46:00 00:09:59 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:13 Maurice Ravel Finale from Piano Concerto in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
16:06:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
16:13:00 00:10:38 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B minor
Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395
16:27:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
16:35:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402
16:41:00 00:07:31 Ludwig Spohr Finale from Nonet Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
16:52:00 00:02:31 John Wilbye Homo natus de muliere
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
16:56:00 00:03:22 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
17:05:00 00:06:27 August Soederman Swedish Festival Music
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553115
17:14:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor
Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572
17:26:00 00:08:46 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F major
Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202
17:40:00 00:05:57 George Frederick Bristow Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 24
Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768
17:47:00 00:03:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony
Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395
17:53:00 00:02:21 Maurice Ravel Minuet on the Name 'Haydn'
Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
17:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite
Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
18:33:00 00:03:13 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777
18:39:00 00:01:33 Maurice Ravel Prelude in A minor
Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
18:43:00 00:10:31 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in D major
Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395
18:56:00 00:03:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
19:13:00 00:20:30 Franz Berwald Piano Concerto in D
Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Niklas Sivelöv, piano Naxos 553052
19:36:00 00:21:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major
Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram 4795448
20:15:00 00:10:05 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor Op 8
English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790
20:27:00 00:27:54 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002
20:57:00 00:05:00 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
21:03:00 00:19:40 Charles Ives Three Places in New England
21:25:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23
22:04:00 00:18:00 Virgil Thomson The Mother of Us All: Suite
22:22:00 00:33:00 William Schuman Symphony No. 8
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
23:10:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179
23:22:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies
Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754
23:31:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
23:39:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
23:45:00 00:08:40 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650