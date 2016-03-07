© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 03-07-2016

Published March 7, 2016 at 5:00 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:38:52    Vasily Kalinnikov    Symphony No. 1 in G minor         
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     553417

00:43:00    00:20:30    Franz Berwald    Piano Concerto in D    
Helsingborg Symphony    Okko Kamu    Niklas Sivelöv, piano    Naxos     553052

01:05:00    00:40:46    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     457598

01:48:00    00:36:41    Johannes Brahms    Piano Trio No.  1 in B major  Op 8            
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello    Philips     442123

02:27:00    00:41:21    Johan Svendsen    Octet for Strings in A Op 3    
Kontra Quartet        Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello    Bis     753

03:10:00    00:33:48    Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  4 in G minor  Op 167        
Hilary Davan Wetton    Milton Keynes City Orchestra    Hyperion     66628

03:46:00    00:29:15    Maurice Ravel    Miroirs            
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano    DeutGram     14764

04:17:00    00:29:17    Leonard Bernstein    Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium'    
London Symphony Orchestra    Keith Lockhart    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    eOne     7792

04:48:00    00:31:26    Franz Berwald    Symphony No.  1 in G minor         
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Naxos     553051

05:21:00    00:16:01    Samuel Coleridge-Taylor    Petite Suite de Concert Op 77        
Adrian Leaper    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin    MarcoPolo     223516

05:39:00    00:06:30    Ferdinand Hérold    Le pré aux clercs: Overture        
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild    Swiss Italian Orch    Dynamic     282

05:50:00    00:07:58    Marcel Grandjany    Rhapsodie for Harp Op 10            
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Azica     71273

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:30    Franz Schubert    Schwanengesang: Serenade    
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Claudio Abbado    Thomas Quasthoff, baritone    DeutGram     4770832

06:15:00    00:09:42    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Sinfonia in G major         
Karl Richter    Munich Bach Orchestra    DeutGram     4795448

06:25:00    00:04:49    Claude Debussy    La plus que lente            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     460247

06:30:00    00:02:57    Stephen Foster    Beautiful Dreamer            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

06:40:00    00:07:54    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572698

06:47:00    00:03:17    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in C major             
Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano     224506

06:52:00    00:02:33    Leroy Anderson    The Penny Whistle Song        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357

06:55:00    00:03:02    John Philip Sousa    March 'Corcoran Cadets'        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559092

07:05:00    00:05:16    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2121

07:10:00    00:08:49    Modest Mussorgsky    Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga         
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Teldec     244920

07:20:00    00:03:02    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So    
New York Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists    Teldec     46318

07:25:00    00:02:09    John Williams    Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!        
Alasdair Neale    Bay Brass    Harm Mundi     807556

07:30:00    00:04:51    Eugène d'Albert    The Improviser: Overture        
Ronald Zollman    Barcelona Symphony    PanClas     510083

07:40:00    00:10:05    Claude Debussy    Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    
Cleveland Orchestra    Vladimir Ashkenazy    Jeffrey Khaner, flute    Decca     417488

07:51:00    00:02:02    George Gershwin    Prelude "Novelette in Fourths"            
Fazil Say, piano    Teldec     26202

07:55:00    00:02:55    George Frideric Handel    Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     6584

08:07:00    00:04:52    Giacomo Puccini    Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634

08:15:00    00:07:53    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Vasily Petrenko    Simon Trpceski, piano    Avie     2191

08:22:00    00:03:45    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Finale from String Quartet No. 22            
Jerusalem Quartet    Harm Mundi     902076

08:30:00    00:04:06    Leroy Anderson    Song of Jupiter    
BBC Concert Orchestra    Leonard Slatkin    David McCallum, trumpet    Naxos     559356

08:40:00    00:08:54    Antonín Dvorák    Prague Waltzes        
Antal Doráti    Detroit Symphony    Decca     414370

08:48:00    00:02:38    Josquin Desprez    Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi        
Harry Christophers    The Sixteen    Decca     10836

08:52:00    00:06:22    Frank Loesser    Hans Christian Andersen: Medley        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68131

09:05:00    00:17:14    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 28 in C major         
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     86793

09:22:00    00:03:03    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Turtledove        
Paul Spicer    James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers    Chandos     9425

09:27:00    00:03:20    George Duning    Picnic: "Moonglow" & Main Theme        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68793

09:35:00    00:06:48    Johann David Heinichen    Concerto Grosso in F major         
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     437549

09:45:00    00:08:54    Samuel Barber    Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     8958

09:55:00    00:02:16    Eduard Strauss    Non-Stop Polka Op 112        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4782601

09:58:00    00:02:03    Igor Stravinsky    Pulcinella: Overture        
Pierre Boulez    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    CSO Res     901918

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00    00:03:06    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses            
Spencer Myer, piano    Harm Mundi     907477

10:05:00    00:01:21    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March        
Philippe Herreweghe    Orchestre des Champs-Élysées    Harm Mundi     901502

10:09:00    00:12:18    Charles Avison    Concerto Grosso No.  9 after Scarlatti in C major         
Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     415518

10:24:00    00:05:31    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22        
Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     433549

10:31:00    00:04:04    Franz Schubert    Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus    
Vienna Philharmonic    Karl Münchinger    Vienna State Opera Chorus    Decca     4785437

10:39:00    00:07:39    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Overture Op 84        
Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364

10:51:00    00:27:12    Maurice Ravel    Mother Goose Ballet        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     20604

11:20:00    00:09:06    Camille Saint-Saëns    Barcarolle in F major  Op 108    
Fine Arts Quartet        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of    Naxos     572904

11:31:00    00:07:54    Franz Berwald    Estrella de Soria: Overture        
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Naxos     553051

11:42:00    00:09:00    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major     
Moscow Virtuosi    Vladimir Spivakov    Evgeny Kissin, piano    RCA     60400

11:54:00    00:04:25    Bedrich Smetana    The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians        
Geoffrey Simon    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     8412

12:16:00    00:11:06    Maurice Ravel    Introduction & Allegro    Chamber Ensemble        
Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Martin Chalifour, violin    Telarc     80361

12:30:00    00:03:03    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Secret of Susanna: Overture        
Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418

12:37:00    00:03:44    Georges Bizet    Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle    
Munich Radio Orchestra    Maurizio Barbacini    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano    RCA     63509

12:42:00    00:08:58    Camille Saint-Saëns    Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28    
Royal Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth    Janine Jansen, violin    Decca     475011

12:53:00    00:05:51    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song        
Oivin Fjeldstad    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:56:46    Maurice Ravel    Daphnis et Chloé    
Berlin Philharmonic    Pierre Boulez    Berlin Radio Choir    DeutGram     447057

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:02:58    Franz Schubert    Auf dem Wasser zu singen            
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano    DeutGram     15312

14:03:00    00:02:02    Georg Philipp Telemann    Water Music Suite: Sarabande        
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     413788

14:07:00    00:14:03    Michael Haydn    Symphony No. 11 in B flat        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9352

14:24:00    00:11:04    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"    
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra    Richard Rosenberg    Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano    Naxos     559320

14:38:00    00:14:32    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No.  8 in D major         
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus    DHM     63970

14:54:00    00:04:35    Percy Grainger    Scotch Strathspey & Reel            
Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884

15:02:00    00:17:34    Alexander Borodin    Symphony No.  3 in A minor         
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572786

15:20:00    00:09:55    Antonio Salieri    Sinfonia Veneziana in D major         
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9877

15:34:00    00:03:34    Johann Sebastian Bach    Fugue in G minor         
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     557883

15:40:00    00:03:36    Johann Sebastian Bach    WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 in A flat major             
Till Fellner, piano    ECM     1853

15:46:00    00:09:59    Franz Schubert    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Teldec     91184

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:04:13    Maurice Ravel    Finale from Piano Concerto in G major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano    DeutGram     14764

16:06:00    00:03:15    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2121

16:13:00    00:10:38    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in B minor         
Rebecca Miller    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Signum     395

16:27:00    00:06:06    Maurice Ravel    Scherzo from String Quartet in F major             
Daedalus Quartet    Bridge     9202

16:35:00    00:04:13    Johann Sebastian Bach    Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3            
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord    Delos     3402

16:41:00    00:07:31    Ludwig Spohr    Finale from Nonet Op 31    
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble        Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass    DeutGram     427640

16:52:00    00:02:31    John Wilbye    Homo natus de muliere        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     2013

16:56:00    00:03:22    Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

17:05:00    00:06:27    August Soederman    Swedish Festival Music        
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Naxos     553115

17:14:00    00:09:29    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor             
Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Philips     456572

17:26:00    00:08:46    Maurice Ravel    Allegro from String Quartet in F major             
Cavani String Quartet    Azica     71202

17:40:00    00:05:57    George Frederick Bristow    Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 24        
Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia    New World     80768

17:47:00    00:03:41    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Finale from String Symphony        
Rebecca Miller    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Signum     395

17:53:00    00:02:21    Maurice Ravel    Minuet on the Name 'Haydn'            
Sean Chen, piano    Steinway     30029

17:57:00    00:02:19    Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance        
Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:22:14    Maurice Ravel    Mother Goose: Suite        
Ernest Ansermet    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437

18:33:00    00:03:13    Maurice Ravel    Vocalise en forme d'Habañera    
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI    Karel Mark Chichon    Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram     14777

18:39:00    00:01:33    Maurice Ravel    Prelude in A minor             
Sean Chen, piano    Steinway     30029

18:43:00    00:10:31    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Sinfonia in D major         
Rebecca Miller    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Signum     395

18:56:00    00:03:16    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:09:29    Carl Maria von Weber    Der Freischütz: Overture        
Neeme Järvi    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     8766

19:13:00    00:20:30    Franz Berwald    Piano Concerto in D    
Helsingborg Symphony    Okko Kamu    Niklas Sivelöv, piano    Naxos     553052

19:36:00    00:21:20    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  3 in D major         
Carlos Kleiber    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:11:00    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major         
Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    DeutGram     4795448

20:15:00    00:10:05    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor  Op 8    
English Chamber Orchestra    David Lockington    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    E1 Music     7790

20:27:00    00:27:54    George Frideric Handel    Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3        
Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    ApolloFire     2002

20:57:00    00:05:00    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  2 in E minor  Op 46            
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano    Philips     426264

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

21:03:00    00:19:40    Charles Ives    Three Places in New England    

21:25:00    00:37:32    John Knowles Paine    Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 23        

22:04:00    00:18:00    Virgil Thomson    The Mother of Us All: Suite            

22:22:00    00:33:00    William Schuman    Symphony No.  8            

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:08:50    Maurice Ravel    Très lent from String Quartet in F major             
Jupiter String Quartet    OberlinMus     1304

23:10:00    00:09:07    Robert Schumann    March from Piano Quintet Op 44            
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello    DeutGram     463179

23:22:00    00:09:12    Erik Satie    Trois gymnopédies            
Anne Queffélec, piano    VirginClas     90754

23:31:00    00:06:04    Anatoly Liadov    The Enchanted Lake Op 62        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     93019

23:39:00    00:06:38    Maurice Ravel    Pavane for a Princess of the Past        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2121

23:45:00    00:08:40    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

23:56:00    00:02:50    John Dowland    Lacrimae Pavan            
Sylvain Bergeron, lute    Atma     2650
 