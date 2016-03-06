Program Guide 03-06-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Juraj Valcuha, Conductor; Martha Argerich, piano

00:06:00 00:17:06 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33 Carlo Maria Giulini Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 67723

00:31:00 00:31:56 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 Vienna Symphony Otto Klemperer Guiomar Novães, piano Vox 5501

01:15:00 00:26:08 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Michael Gielen Cincinnati Symphony Vox 5136

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

02:53:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33 Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

03:09:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33 Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

03:25:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

03:57:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding 20th Century Consort (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011) Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 6:23

04:57:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: New from ECM - Recent releases from this often experimental label give us some contemporary takes on music from the past, including Gesualdo, Machaut, and music from the Armenian tradition.



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:11:32 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Lacrimosa Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:17:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:56:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Theatre Pipes - a visit with Ken Double of the American Theatre Organ Society, with excerpts from recordings made at ATOS Conventions centered in Cleveland, Seattle, eastern Massachusetts, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Philadelphia

JULE STYNE: Don’t rain on my parade, fr Funny Girl Clark Wilson (Robert Morton/Ohio Theatre, Columbus, OH).

TREVOR DUNCAN: March, fr A Little Suite Richard Hills (Wurlitzer/Aveni Music Salon, Cleveland, OH).

EUBIE BLAKE: Memories of you Skip Stine, trumpet; Ken Double (Kilgen/Palace Theatre, Canton, OH) ATOS 2009

RICHARD RODGERS: Have you met Miss Jones?, fr I’d rather be right Tony Fenelon (Wurlitzer/Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA).

PERCY FAITH: Brazilian Sleigh Bells Donna Parker (Kimball/Cleveland High School, Portland, OR) ATOS 2010

TOMMY CONNOR: Be like a kettle and sing Ron Rhode (Wurlitzer/Hanover Theatre, Hanover, MA).

COLE PORTER: Love for sale, fr The New Yorkers Mark Herman (Wurlitzer/Shanklin Music Hall, Groton, MA).

WALTER MARKS: I’ve got to be me, fr Golden Rainbow Jonathan Ortloff (Wurlitzer/Providence Performing Arts Center, RI).

VINCENT YOUMANS: Sing Hallelujah!, fr Hit the Deck Chris Gorsuch (Shanklin Music Hall).

VINCENT YOUMANS: That forgotten melody Lyn Larsen (Wurlitzer/Trousdale Castle, Beverly Hills, CA).

MAX STEINER: King Kong March Chris Elliott (Wurlitzer/Plummer Auditorium, Fullerton, CA).

SAMMY FAIN: Secret love Walt Strony (Möller/Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA) ATOS 2012

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4 - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as “Laetare” Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day. “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014 - From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809).

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton.

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944).Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka; Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi; Percussionist Mariana Ramirez; Percussionist Clara Warnaar

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat: 3. Allegro--Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; English Chamber Orchestra; Raymond Leppard, conductor Album: Joseph Haydn: NPR Milestones of the Millenium - Surprise and Farewell Sony 61700 Music: 4:39

Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61--Adam Holzman, guitar 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:50

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:37

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 22:38

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in d minor, Op. 76, No. 2--Danish String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 19:15

Herbert Owen Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana: 1. Prelude & Aztec Dance; 3. Carnival--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 15:49

Conrad Tao: A walk (for Emilio)--Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner 0825646056941 Music: 7:01

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Artur Rubinstein

Frédérick Chopin: Nocturne No.8 in D-Flat Op 27 No.1 (1836) (Naxos 8.110659-60 CD)

Mazurka No.5 in B-Flat Op 7 No.1 (1824-31) (Naxos 8.8.110656-57 CD)

Polonaise No.3 in A Op 40 No.1 "Heroic" (1838) (Naxos 8.111346 CD)

Polonaise No.5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) (Naxos 8.111346 CD)

Polonaise No.6 in A-Flat Op 53 "Heroic" (1842) (Naxos 8.111346 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in e Op 11 (1830)--New Symphony Orchestra/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (RCA 67902 CD)

Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1843-44) (Naxos 8.111369 CD)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpetuels (1918) (RCA 5665 CD)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallee des cloches (1904-05) (RCA 5665 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

14:01:00 00:02:09 Franz Schubert Graz Galop Vienna Ensemble Sony 47187

14:04:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

14:16:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

14:50:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:16:00 00:09:41 Luigi Cherubini The Portuguese Hotel: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

15:26:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

15:34:00 00:09:26 Richard Wagner The Ring Without Words: Finale Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

15:43:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano – recorded live in Miami at Knight Concert Hall

16:04:00 00:18:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

16:26:00 00:29:53 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

17:00:00 00:43:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 1

17:50:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:22:00 00:15:57 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Decca 417326

18:41:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

18:59:00 00:02:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:07:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:59:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33 Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

20:15:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33 Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

20:32:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Just Intonation - Today we leave the world of equal-temperament behind and explore various contemporary pieces written for instruments in just intonation

Terry Riley: The Harp of New Albion- Premonition Rag (excerpt); Terry Riley, piano

Michael Harrison: Just Ancient Loops, II; Maya Beiser, vc.

Terry Riley: The Harp of New Albion Cadence on the Wind (excerpt); Terry Riley, piano

Lou Harrison: Serenade for Guitar Air; David Tannenbaum, guitar

John Adams: Dharma at Big Sur A New Day; BBC Symphony Orchestra/John Adams, conductor; Tracy Silverman, violin

Ben Johnson: Trio; Trio Amici

Kyle Gann: Fugitive Objects; Kyle Gann, piano

Martin Bresnick: Everything Must Go, II; Prism Saxophone Quartet

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:32 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886

23:07:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:21:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113 Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112

23:27:00 00:09:39 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:39:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

23:46:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

23:55:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

23:58:00 00:01:33 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 24 in C major Op 33 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730