What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-06-2016

Published March 6, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Juraj Valcuha, Conductor; Martha Argerich, piano

00:06:00            00:17:06            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33                        Carlo Maria Giulini   Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      67723

00:31:00            00:31:56            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          Vienna Symphony         Otto Klemperer         Guiomar Novães, piano Vox      5501

01:15:00            00:26:08            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24                        Michael Gielen   Cincinnati Symphony        Vox      5136

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:48:45            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68                   Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

02:53:00            00:16:30            Knudage Riisager          Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33                     Thomas Dausgaard            Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo            224082

03:09:00            00:14:00            Knudage Riisager          Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33                     Thomas Dausgaard            Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo            224082

03:25:00            00:28:19            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 86 in D major                 Hugh Wolff       St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Teldec  46313

03:57:00            00:02:42            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée                 William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5068

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding    20th Century Consort  (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010)  Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011)  Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 6:23

04:57:00            00:01:50            Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance                        Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic     Naxos   572695

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: New from ECM - Recent releases from this often experimental label give us some contemporary takes on music from the past, including Gesualdo, Machaut, and music from the Armenian tradition.
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:11:32            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Lacrimosa      Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

06:17:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

06:56:00            00:03:00            Healey Willan    Hail, Gladdening Light               Robert Hunter Bell         St Mary Magdalene Church Choir     VirginClas         45109

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Theatre Pipes - a visit with Ken Double of the American Theatre Organ Society, with excerpts from recordings made at ATOS Conventions centered in Cleveland, Seattle, eastern Massachusetts, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Philadelphia

JULE STYNE:  Don’t rain on my parade, fr Funny Girl   Clark Wilson (Robert Morton/Ohio Theatre, Columbus, OH).

TREVOR DUNCAN: March, fr A Little Suite   Richard Hills (Wurlitzer/Aveni Music Salon, Cleveland, OH). 

EUBIE BLAKE: Memories of you Skip Stine, trumpet; Ken Double (Kilgen/Palace Theatre, Canton, OH) ATOS 2009

RICHARD RODGERS: Have you met Miss Jones?, fr I’d rather be right   Tony Fenelon (Wurlitzer/Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA).

PERCY FAITH:  Brazilian Sleigh Bells   Donna Parker (Kimball/Cleveland High School, Portland, OR) ATOS 2010

TOMMY CONNOR:  Be like a kettle and sing   Ron Rhode (Wurlitzer/Hanover Theatre, Hanover, MA).

COLE PORTER:  Love for sale, fr The New Yorkers   Mark Herman (Wurlitzer/Shanklin Music Hall, Groton, MA).

WALTER MARKS:  I’ve got to be me, fr Golden Rainbow   Jonathan Ortloff (Wurlitzer/Providence Performing Arts Center, RI).

VINCENT YOUMANS: Sing Hallelujah!, fr Hit the Deck   Chris Gorsuch (Shanklin Music Hall).

VINCENT YOUMANS: That forgotten melody   Lyn Larsen (Wurlitzer/Trousdale Castle, Beverly Hills, CA). 

MAX STEINER: King Kong March   Chris Elliott (Wurlitzer/Plummer Auditorium, Fullerton, CA).

SAMMY FAIN: Secret love   Walt Strony (Möller/Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA)  ATOS 2012

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Lent 4 - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as “Laetare” Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day.  “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014 - From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809).

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton.

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944).Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka; Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi; Percussionist Mariana Ramirez; Percussionist Clara Warnaar

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat: 3. Allegro--Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; English Chamber Orchestra; Raymond Leppard, conductor Album: Joseph Haydn: NPR Milestones of the Millenium - Surprise and Farewell Sony 61700  Music: 4:39

Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61--Adam Holzman, guitar  92nd Street Y, New York, NY   Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:50

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes  DG 23755  Music: 1:37

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 22:38

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in d minor, Op. 76, No. 2--Danish String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA  Music: 19:15

Herbert Owen Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana: 1. Prelude & Aztec Dance; 3. Carnival--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor  Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 15:49

Conrad Tao: A walk (for Emilio)--Conrad Tao, piano  Album: Pictures  Warner 0825646056941 Music: 7:01

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Artur Rubinstein

Frédérick Chopin: Nocturne No.8 in D-Flat Op 27 No.1 (1836) (Naxos 8.110659-60 CD)

Mazurka No.5 in B-Flat Op 7 No.1 (1824-31) (Naxos 8.8.110656-57 CD)

Polonaise No.3 in A Op 40 No.1 "Heroic" (1838) (Naxos 8.111346 CD)

Polonaise No.5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) (Naxos 8.111346 CD)

Polonaise No.6 in A-Flat Op 53 "Heroic" (1842) (Naxos 8.111346 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in e Op 11 (1830)--New Symphony Orchestra/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (RCA 67902 CD)

Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1843-44) (Naxos 8.111369 CD)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpetuels (1918) (RCA 5665 CD)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallee des cloches (1904-05) (RCA 5665 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        German Dance in C major                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         429783

14:01:00            00:02:09            Franz Schubert  Graz Galop                               Vienna Ensemble          Sony    47187

14:04:00            00:12:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

14:16:00            00:09:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            English Folk Song Suite                        John Wilson            Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Avie      2194

14:50:00            00:26:51            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Golden Cockerel: Suite                    Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

15:16:00            00:09:41            Luigi Cherubini  The Portuguese Hotel: Overture              Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        EMI      54438

15:26:00            00:08:11            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in D major          Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Nicholas McGegan        Janet See, flute Harm Mundi      905193

15:34:00            00:09:26            Richard Wagner The Ring Without Words: Finale             Lorin Maazel      Berlin Philharmonic            Telarc   80154

15:43:00            00:13:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 15 in G major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     75736

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano – recorded live in Miami at Knight Concert Hall 

16:04:00            00:18:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture       

16:26:00            00:29:53            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54

17:00:00            00:43:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 1

17:50:00            00:10:04            George Gershwin           Cuban Overture             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:16:07            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

18:22:00            00:15:57            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Cleveland Orchestra      Riccardo Chailly            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano   Decca   417326

18:41:00            00:17:47            Benjamin Britten            A Simple Symphony Op 4                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         423624

18:59:00            00:02:53            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major  Op 72                                   Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano            Philips  426264

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:07:00            00:48:45            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68                   Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

19:59:00            00:16:30            Knudage Riisager          Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33                     Thomas Dausgaard            Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo            224082

20:15:00            00:14:00            Knudage Riisager          Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33                     Thomas Dausgaard            Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo            224082

20:32:00            00:28:19            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 86 in D major                 Hugh Wolff       St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Teldec  46313

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding    20th Century Consort  (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010)  Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011)  Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 6:23

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Just Intonation -   Today we leave the world of equal-temperament behind and explore various contemporary pieces written for instruments in just intonation

Terry Riley: The Harp of New Albion- Premonition Rag (excerpt); Terry Riley, piano

Michael Harrison: Just Ancient Loops, II; Maya Beiser, vc.

Terry Riley: The Harp of New Albion  Cadence on the Wind (excerpt); Terry Riley, piano

Lou Harrison: Serenade for Guitar   Air; David Tannenbaum, guitar

John Adams:  Dharma at Big Sur   A New Day; BBC Symphony Orchestra/John Adams, conductor; Tracy Silverman, violin

Ben Johnson: Trio; Trio Amici

Kyle Gann: Fugitive Objects; Kyle Gann, piano

Martin Bresnick: Everything Must Go, II; Prism Saxophone Quartet

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:32            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11                         Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano  DeutGram         439886

23:07:00            00:11:06            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene                      Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

23:21:00            00:06:54            Robert Schumann          Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113                                    Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano   RCA     60112

23:27:00            00:09:39            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73                 Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

23:39:00            00:07:13            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les                                 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3280

23:46:00            00:07:53            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16     Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Robert Vernon, viola      Decca   4787779

23:55:00            00:02:48            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Twilight Idyll               Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   570999

23:58:00            00:01:33            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 24 in C major  Op 33                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque        6730

 