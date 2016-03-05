Program Guide 03-05-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

00:44:00 00:31:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80198

01:18:00 00:29:45 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

01:50:00 00:25:51 Edward MacDowell Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 23 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

02:18:00 00:31:47 Arthur Foote Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor Op 5 Arden Trio Naxos 559039

02:52:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

03:51:00 00:20:29 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

04:13:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

04:55:00 00:24:02 Marin Marais Alcyone: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

05:21:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325

05:40:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

05:52:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Cuban pianist Jorge Bolet plays a set of variations that brings together two of the grand Romantics he excelled at playing: Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin. [Esta semana en Concierto pianista cubano Jorge Bolet toca un conjunto de variaciones que reúne dos de los grandes románticos se destacó en tocando: Variaciones de Rachmaninoff sobre un tema de Chopin.]

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisele Ben-Dor Naxos 570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chavez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gerard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat: 3. Allegro--Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; English Chamber Orchestra; Raymond Leppard, conductor Album: Joseph Haydn: NPR Milestones of the Millenium - Surprise and Farewell Sony 61700 Music: 4:39

Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61--Adam Holzman, guitar 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:50

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:37

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 22:38

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in d minor, Op. 76, No. 2--Danish String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 19:15

Herbert Owen Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana: 1. Prelude & Aztec Dance; 3. Carnival--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 15:49

Conrad Tao: A walk (for Emilio)--Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner 0825646056941 Music: 7:01

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Louis Lane No.1

Hugo Alfven: Midsommarvarka (Swedish Rhapsody No.1) - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1279 LP) 9:03

Wallingford Riegger: Dance Rhythms (1954) - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1154 LP) 5:46

Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings – Maurice Sharp, flute; Alice Chalifoux, harp; Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1116 LP) 4:53

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber: March - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 816 tape) 4:11

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1: Finale - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Columbia 7391 LP) 6:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K334 for 2 horns and strings: Opening allegro - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Sony Original Jacket Collection Mozart CD) 7:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Creatures of Prometheus Ballet: Finale - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Sony Original Jacket Collection Beethoven CD) 5:37

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Memories - Cleveland Orchestra Chorus members hail from nearly 50 northeast Ohio communities. Together, the group’s 150 members volunteer more than 50,000 hours annually, through rehearsals and performances. The members of the group share more a love of song. Singers have not only added to the concert experience through their performances but those long hours of rehearsals have built memories and lifelong relationships. You’ll take a trip on the road and into the lives of members of the Cleveland Orchestra and hear the music they’ve made together

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich and his "Leningrad" Symphony; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann’s Life

12:07:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar CBS 44518

12:12:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

12:30:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

12:52:00 00:06:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4795448

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Manon Lescaut, the opera that was Giacomo Puccini’s breakthrough hit. The performance stars soprano Kristine Opolais as the impetuous title character, opposite tenor Roberto Alagna, who is making his role debut this season as Manon’s lover, Des Grieux. Fabio Luisi, the Met’s Principal Conductor, leads the performance, and the cast also features baritone Massimo Cavalletti as Manon’s brother, Lescaut, and bass Brindley Sherratt as Geronte, the wealthy man who takes Manon as his mistress. The intermissions will include the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Vittorio Grigolo, and backstage interviews led by HD host Deborah Voigt



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:27:00 00:07:32 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 17071

16:36:00 00:20:14 Frederick S. Converse The Mystic Trumpeter JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559116

16:57:00 00:06:53 Paul Lincke Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

17:05 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Shakespeare on Film - The Bard of Avon as screenwriter. We'll hear great scores from film versions of Romeo and Juliet, Henry V, A Midsummer Night's Dream and other films based on his plays

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

One more unto the breach from Henry V, 1989 EMI 49919 Patrick Doyle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Finale from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, 1961 Sony SMK 63085 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Overture from Kiss Me, Kate, 1953 EMI CDC 7 54300 2 Cole Porter/Saul Kaplan London Sinfonietta/John McGlinn, cond.

Wedding Waltz and Fighting Rivals from A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1935 CPO 999 449-2 Felix Mendelssohn/Erich Wolfgang Korngold Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin/Gerd Albrecht, cond.

Overture from Macbeth, 1948 Marco Polo 8.223287 Jacques Ibert Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adriano, cond.

Music Plays and Prelude from Richard III, 1955 EMI 5 67222 2 William Walton Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Overture: The Globe from Henry V, 1944 Silva SILCD 1170 William Walton Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Suite from Antony and Cleopatra, 1972 Silva SILCD 1170 John Scott Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Fanfare and March from Macbeth, 1942 Chandos 8841 William Walton Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Greenwich from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Juliet and Epilogue from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 Silva SILCD 1153 Nino Rota City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Viola's Audition and The Beginning of the Partnership from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Ophelia (Version 1) and Hamlet (Version 1) from Hamlet, 1990 Virgin 2-01600 Ennio Morricone Unione Musiciste Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Opening Title from Henry V, 1989 EMI 49919 Patrick Doyle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

The Picnic from Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 Epix EK 54009 Patrick Doyle Emma Thomson, narrator/original soundtrack recording/David Snell, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet-Farewell from Hamlet, 1996 Silva SILKD 6018 Patrick Doyle City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Violin Romance from As You Like It, 2006 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Overture and Finale from A Midsummer Night's Dream Deutsche Grammophon 439 897-2 Felix Mendelssohn Judy Dench, narrator/Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Technology Rules! – The hour is humming with telegraphs, telephones, cars, airplanes, rockets and the Internet

18:05:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:05:58 00:02:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Kansas City Gene Nelson Oklahoma! Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691-2

18:08:44 00:01:41 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Henry Ford Larry Daggett Ragtime Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63467

18:10:29 00:02:29 Joseph E. Howard Hello, My Baby Joseph E. Howard Songwriters Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120

18:12:45 00:02:11 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Bells Are Ringing Company Bells Are Ringing Original B'way Cast Columbia 0S-2006

18:14:56 00:02:54 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour Company Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:18:33 00:02:00 John Kander-Goldmans Revenge Shelly Berman A Family Affair Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19068

18:20:54 00:02:02 Johnny Mercer You're OK for TV Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA1974A

18:23:22 00:02:23 Cole Porter Stereophonic Sound Gretchen Wyler Silk Stockings Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-2-RG

18:26:09 00:03:33 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Hey, There John Raitt The Pajama Game Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:30:22 00:02:21 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Push De Button Lena Horne Jamaica Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2

18:33:25 00:00:59 Vincent Youmans-Gus Kahn Flying Down to Rio Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:34:36 00:02:27 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Look Where I Am Eric Carlson Man in the Moon Original Cast Golden Golden 104

18:37:33 00:01:50 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Real Thing Paul Sand The Mad Show Original Cast DRG DRG19072

18:39:20 00:03:50 Larry Siegel-Stan Hart Football in Depth Company The Mad Show Original Cast DRG DRG 19072

18:43:23 00:01:54 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Touching Your Hand Austin Pendleton The Last Sweet Days of Isaac RCA LSO-1169

18:45:38 00:00:24 Stephen Sondheim Chromolume #7 Orchestra Sunday in the Park With George Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

18:46:12 00:01:19 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Too Many Women in My Life Terry Kiser Shelter Original Cast Columbia 4-45812

18:47:47 00:03:12 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Oh, Happy Day! Stanley Simmonds L'il Abner Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

18:51:33 00:01:28 Robert Lopez-Jeff Marx The Internet Is for Porn Company Avenue Q Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-55923

18:53:58 00:02:44 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse You Can't Make Love by Wireless Sylvia McNair The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD 1901

18:56:55 00:01:05 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:58:17 00:03:05 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: There's Nothing Like a Model T Phil Silvers High Button Shoes Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1048

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

19:21:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano – live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:48 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115

20:20:00 00:39:15 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

21:20:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob Elliot of the team of Bob and Ray passed away on February 2nd. Ray Goulding left us in 1990. In memory of two of the greatest of all radio comedians, we present an entire program devoted to Bob and Ray, with big hunks from their public radio series in the late 80s… Mark Levy discusses “The Game”… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:07:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:18:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April' Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:22:00 00:12:42 Arthur Foote Nocturne and Scherzo Da Vinci Quartet Jeani Foster, flute Naxos 559014

23:37:00 00:09:33 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

23:46:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

23:55:00 00:02:43 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Air JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

23:57:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402