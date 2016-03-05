© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-05-2016

Published March 5, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:40:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Suite                  Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Reference         125

00:44:00            00:31:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60             Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80198

01:18:00            00:29:45            Maurice Ravel   String Quartet in F                                 Cavani String Quartet     Azica    71202

01:50:00            00:25:51            Edward MacDowell        Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor  Op 23 Dallas Symphony Orchestra            Andrew Litton    André Watts, piano        Telarc   80429

02:18:00            00:31:47            Arthur Foote      Piano Trio No.  1 in C minor  Op 5                                  Arden Trio            Naxos   559039

02:52:00            00:56:46            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé           Berlin Philharmonic        Pierre Boulez     Berlin Radio Choir    DeutGram         447057

03:51:00            00:20:29            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No.  4                   Kenneth Schermerhorn            Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

04:13:00            00:40:36            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3                      Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9474

04:55:00            00:24:02            Marin Marais     Alcyone: Suite                           Tempesta di Mare          Chandos           805

05:21:00            00:17:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Quintet in E flat major                                Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello          Albany  1325

05:40:00            00:07:01            Emmanuel Chabrier       Impromptu                                Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion            67515

05:52:00            00:07:20            Franz Schubert  Overture in the Italian Style in C              Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Cuban pianist Jorge Bolet plays a set of variations that brings together two of the grand Romantics he excelled at playing: Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Chopin. [Esta semana en Concierto pianista cubano Jorge Bolet toca un conjunto de variaciones que reúne dos de los grandes románticos se destacó en tocando: Variaciones de Rachmaninoff sobre un tema de Chopin.]

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra   Gisele Ben-Dor   Naxos 570999   

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff:  Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22    Jorge Bolet, piano   Decca   421061   

06:43:04 Carlos Chavez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music   Cambria   8853    

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1   Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks  75555   

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings   Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble   Miguel de la Fuente  Lyrinx  0071    

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs   Minneapolis Guitar Quartet   Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73  Antonio Meneses, cello; Gerard Wyss, piano   Avie   2112      

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars   Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars    Sony Classical   89935    

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat: 3. Allegro--Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; English Chamber Orchestra; Raymond Leppard, conductor Album: Joseph Haydn: NPR Milestones of the Millenium - Surprise and Farewell Sony 61700  Music: 4:39

Joaquin Turina: Sonata, Op. 61--Adam Holzman, guitar  92nd Street Y, New York, NY   Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:50

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes  DG 23755  Music: 1:37

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 22:38

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in d minor, Op. 76, No. 2--Danish String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA  Music: 19:15

Herbert Owen Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana: 1. Prelude & Aztec Dance; 3. Carnival--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor  Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 15:49

Conrad Tao: A walk (for Emilio)--Conrad Tao, piano  Album: Pictures  Warner 0825646056941 Music: 7:01

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Louis Lane No.1

Hugo Alfven: Midsommarvarka (Swedish Rhapsody No.1) - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1279 LP) 9:03

Wallingford Riegger: Dance Rhythms (1954) - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1154 LP) 5:46

Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings – Maurice Sharp, flute; Alice Chalifoux, harp; Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1116 LP) 4:53

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber: March - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 816 tape) 4:11

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1: Finale - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Columbia 7391 LP) 6:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K334 for 2 horns and strings: Opening allegro - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Sony Original Jacket Collection Mozart CD) 7:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Creatures of Prometheus Ballet: Finale - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Sony Original Jacket Collection Beethoven CD) 5:37

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Memories - Cleveland Orchestra Chorus members hail from nearly 50 northeast Ohio communities. Together, the group’s 150 members volunteer more than 50,000 hours annually, through rehearsals and performances. The members of the group share more a love of song.  Singers have not only added to the concert experience through their performances but those long hours of rehearsals have built memories and lifelong relationships.  You’ll take a trip on the road and into the lives of members of the Cleveland Orchestra and hear the music they’ve made together

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich and his "Leningrad" Symphony; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann’s Life

12:07:00            00:03:01            Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca                              John Williams, guitar     CBS            44518

12:12:00            00:16:13            Arthur Foote      Suite for Strings in E major  Op 63                     Mikhail Gurewitsch            do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

12:30:00            00:18:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens'                  Anton Steck            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

12:52:00            00:06:15            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No.  5: Aria           Dresden State Orchestra            Fabio Luisi        Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         4795448

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Manon Lescaut, the opera that was Giacomo Puccini’s breakthrough hit. The performance stars soprano Kristine Opolais as the impetuous title character, opposite tenor Roberto Alagna, who is making his role debut this season as Manon’s lover, Des Grieux. Fabio Luisi, the Met’s Principal Conductor, leads the performance, and the cast also features baritone Massimo Cavalletti as Manon’s brother, Lescaut, and bass Brindley Sherratt as Geronte, the wealthy man who takes Manon as his mistress. The intermissions will include the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Vittorio Grigolo, and backstage interviews led by HD host Deborah Voigt
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:27:00            00:07:32            Giacomo Puccini           Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo                   Kent Nagano            Lyon Opera Orchestra    Erato    17071

16:36:00            00:20:14            Frederick S. Converse   The Mystic Trumpeter                JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559116

16:57:00            00:06:53            Paul Lincke       Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova'                     Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66998

 

17:05 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Shakespeare on Film - The Bard of Avon as screenwriter. We'll hear great scores from film versions of Romeo and Juliet, Henry V, A Midsummer Night's Dream and other films based on his plays

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

One more unto the breach from Henry V, 1989  EMI 49919  Patrick Doyle  City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Finale from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, 1961  Sony SMK 63085  Leonard Bernstein  New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Overture from Kiss Me, Kate, 1953  EMI CDC 7 54300 2  Cole Porter/Saul Kaplan  London Sinfonietta/John McGlinn, cond.

Wedding Waltz and Fighting Rivals from A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1935  CPO 999 449-2  Felix Mendelssohn/Erich Wolfgang Korngold  Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin/Gerd Albrecht, cond.

Overture from Macbeth, 1948  Marco Polo 8.223287  Jacques Ibert  Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adriano, cond.

Music Plays and Prelude from Richard III, 1955  EMI 5 67222 2  William Walton  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Overture: The Globe from Henry V, 1944  Silva SILCD 1170  William Walton  Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Suite from Antony and Cleopatra, 1972  Silva SILCD 1170  John Scott  Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Fanfare and March from Macbeth, 1942  Chandos 8841  William Walton  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Greenwich from Shakespeare in Love, 1998  Sony SK 63387  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Juliet and Epilogue from Romeo and Juliet, 1968  Silva SILCD 1153  Nino Rota  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Viola's Audition and The Beginning of the Partnership from Shakespeare in Love, 1998  Sony SK 63387  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Ophelia (Version 1) and Hamlet (Version 1) from Hamlet, 1990  Virgin 2-01600  Ennio Morricone  Unione Musiciste Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Opening Title from Henry V, 1989  EMI 49919  Patrick Doyle  City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

The Picnic from Much Ado About Nothing, 1993  Epix EK 54009  Patrick Doyle  Emma Thomson, narrator/original soundtrack recording/David Snell, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet-Farewell from Hamlet, 1996  Silva SILKD 6018  Patrick Doyle  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Violin Romance from As You Like It, 2006  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Overture and Finale from A Midsummer Night's Dream  Deutsche Grammophon 439 897-2  Felix Mendelssohn  Judy Dench, narrator/Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Technology Rules! – The hour is humming with telegraphs, telephones, cars, airplanes, rockets and the Internet

18:05:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:05:58  00:02:36  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Kansas City  Gene Nelson  Oklahoma!   Film Soundtrack  Angel  7777-64691-2

18:08:44  00:01:41  Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty  Henry Ford  Larry Daggett  Ragtime   Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-63467

18:10:29  00:02:29  Joseph E. Howard  Hello, My Baby  Joseph E. Howard  Songwriters Do Their Own Thing  Pelican  LP120

18:12:45  00:02:11  J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Bells Are Ringing  Company  Bells Are Ringing   Original B'way Cast  Columbia          0S-2006

18:14:56  00:02:54  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  The Telephone Hour  Company  Bye Bye Birdie  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254

18:18:33  00:02:00  John Kander-Goldmans  Revenge  Shelly Berman  A Family Affair   Original B'way Cast  DRG  DRG19068

18:20:54  00:02:02  Johnny Mercer  You're OK for TV  Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer Sings  JJA  JJA1974A

18:23:22  00:02:23  Cole Porter  Stereophonic Sound  Gretchen Wyler  Silk Stockings   Original B'way Cast  RCA  1102-2-RG

18:26:09  00:03:33  Richard Adler-Jerry Ross  Hey, There  John Raitt  The Pajama Game   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89253

18:30:22  00:02:21  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Push De Button  Lena Horne  Jamaica   Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-68041-2

18:33:25  00:00:59  Vincent Youmans-Gus Kahn  Flying Down to Rio  Fred Astaire  Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO  Rhino  R272957

18:34:36  00:02:27  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Look Where I Am  Eric Carlson  Man in the Moon   Original Cast  Golden  Golden 104

18:37:33  00:01:50  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  The Real Thing  Paul Sand  The Mad Show   Original Cast  DRG  DRG19072

18:39:20  00:03:50  Larry Siegel-Stan Hart  Football in Depth  Company  The Mad Show   Original Cast  DRG        DRG 19072

18:43:23  00:01:54  Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford  Touching Your Hand  Austin Pendleton  The Last Sweet Days of Isaac  RCA  LSO-1169

18:45:38  00:00:24  Stephen Sondheim   Chromolume #7  Orchestra  Sunday in the Park With George   Original B'way Cast  RCA  RCD1-5042

18:46:12  00:01:19  Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford  Too Many Women in My Life  Terry Kiser  Shelter   Original Cast  Columbia  4-45812

18:47:47  00:03:12  Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul  Oh, Happy Day!  Stanley Simmonds  L'il Abner   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK87700

18:51:33  00:01:28  Robert Lopez-Jeff Marx  The Internet Is for Porn  Company  Avenue Q   Original B'way Cast   RCA  82876-55923

18:53:58  00:02:44  Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse  You Can't Make Love by Wireless  Sylvia McNair  The Land Where the Good Songs Go  Harbinger       HCD  1901

18:56:55  00:01:05  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:58:17  00:03:05  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  Filler: There's Nothing Like a Model T  Phil Silvers  High Button Shoes   Original B'way Cast  Sepia  Sepia1048

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:25            Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No.  7 in G major            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    60680

19:21:00            00:33:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60             Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         4776409

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano – live from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:10:48            Robert Schumann          Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115    

20:20:00            00:39:15            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33         

21:20:00            00:35:56            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  4 Op 29                       

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob Elliot of the team of Bob and Ray passed away on February 2nd.  Ray Goulding left us in 1990. In memory of two of the greatest of all radio comedians, we present an entire program devoted to Bob and Ray, with big hunks from their public radio series in the late 80s…  Mark Levy discusses “The Game”… Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:50            Ottorino Respighi          Suite for Strings: Siciliana                      Salvatore Di Vittorio            Respighi Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572332

23:07:00            00:07:57            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio     Nashville Symphony            Andrew Mogrelia           Members of      Naxos   557460

23:18:00            00:04:53            Ron Nelson       Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'                       Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

23:22:00            00:12:42            Arthur Foote      Nocturne and Scherzo   Da Vinci Quartet                        Jeani Foster, flute            Naxos   559014

23:37:00            00:09:33            Vítezslav Novák            Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32               Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  VirginClas         45251

23:46:00            00:07:20            Giuseppe Martucci        Notturno in G flat major  Op 70              Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    53280

23:55:00            00:02:43            E. J. Moeran     Serenade in G: Air                     JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   573034

23:57:00            00:02:02            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2                                   Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord  Delos   3402

 

 