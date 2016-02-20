© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-20-2016

Published February 20, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:13:49            Ralph Vaughan Williams            In the Fen Country                     Barry Wordsworth          New Queen's Hall Orchestra  Argo     440116

00:18:00            00:37:58            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78       Philadelphia Orchestra            Christoph Eschenbach   Olivier Latry, organ        Ondine  1094

00:58:00            00:25:48            Antonín Vranicky           Violin Concerto in C major  Op 11          Prague Chamber Orchestra            Milan Lajcík       Gabriela Demeterová, violin       Supraphon        2

01:26:00            01:27:59            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  2 in C minor      Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly            Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir            Decca   470283

02:56:00            00:28:07            Henri Sauguet   Les forains                    Daniel Swift      CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC     5152

03:26:00            00:25:45            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in D Op 12               Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

03:54:00            00:23:03            Franz Berwald   Grand Septet in B flat major                               Vienna Octet     Decca   4785437

04:19:00            00:31:03            Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dances Op 64                     Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         419431

04:52:00            00:28:18            Volkmar Andreae           Symphony in C major  Op 31                 Marc Andreae            Bournemouth Symphony           Guild    7377

05:22:00            00:16:32            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Trio No. 45 in E flat major                                     Vienna Piano Trio         Nimbus 5535

05:40:00            00:06:48            Joseph Eybler   Overture in C minor  Op 8                      Michael Hofstetter         Geneva Chamber Orchestra        CPO     777104

05:53:00            00:06:14            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 3                     Richard Egarr            Academy of Ancient Music        Harm Mundi      907415

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Enrique Granados: Sonata for Piano No. 6 in F (Arr. of Scarlatti Keyboard Sonata K.540)   Douglas Riva, piano   Naxos   8557939   

06:06:33 Mauro Giuliani: Gran Sonata Eroica, Op. 150  Marco Tamayo, guitar   Naxos 555850

06:20:37 Carlos Guastavino: Canciones Coloniales: Préstame tu pañuelito   Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano   Harmonia Mundi  901892                     

06:23:15 Carlos Guastavino: Canciones Coloniales: Las puertas de la mañana   Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano   Harmonia Mundi   901892                      

06:28:44 Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata in g, Op. 65  Lluís Claret, cello; Alain Planes, piano   Harmonia Mundi  901370            

07:00:50 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "Vidi speciosam" (I saw a fair lady)   Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico   Harmonia Mundi   807489             

07:06:33 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "Vadam et circuibo" (I will go and search.)   Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico   Harmonia Mundi   807489             

07:18:29 Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15 (Scenes from Childhood)   Martha Argerich, piano    Deutsche Grammophon   410 653-2                          

07:40:19 Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla, from Suite Española, Op. 47   Pepe Romero, guitar   Philips  416384          

07:44:33 Isaac Albéniz: Granada, from Suite Española No. 1   Pepe Romero, guitar   Philips   416384         

07:50:20 Luis Gianneo: Sonatina for Piano   Mirian Conti, piano   Albany Records   837                         

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: Ten Czech Dances: The Bear--Czech Nonet  Album: Smetana: Ten Czech Dances; Trojan  Campion 1315  Music: 4:18

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano  Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA  Music: 17:29

Tatiana Mikova: Spanish Serenade--Czech Nonet; Vladimira Klanska, conductor  Arco Diva studio in Domovina, Prague  Music: 4:52

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3, 4--New York Philharmonic; Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor  Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY  Music: 20:11

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra--Sphinx Virtuosi  St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL  Music: 17:42

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano--Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano  92nd Street Y, New York, NY  Music: 16:45

Viet Cuong: Moth--Brooklyn Wind Symphony; Jeff W. Ball, conductor  The Midwest Clinic, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL  Music: 8:08

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger and Harry Davidson on CIM Opera

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Overture – London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 7:38

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Duet: “Comment le dedain” Janet Baker, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 6:55

Mozart: Marriage of Figaro.  Act III: Letter Duet - Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Anna Moffo, sopranos; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI CDMB 63266 CD) 2:37

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: March to the Scaffold – Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 4:27

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Improvisation – Jules Bastin, bass; John Alldis Choir; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 3:45

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Finale – Janet Baker, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; soloists; John Alldis Choir; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 3:06

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: The Jupiter Quartet - The group, founded in 2001, has won First prize in the Banff International String Quartet Competition, grand prize in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award.  The quartet chose its name because Jupiter was the most prominent planet in the night sky at the time of its formation, and the astrological symbol for Jupiter resembles the number four.  This family of musicians takes pride in the quartet heritage and repertoire, while reaching for new frontiers in music making with the works of living composers.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky's Twisted Tutu; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin and Music Made Famous in Movies

12:08:00            00:10:55            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21                 Riccardo Chailly  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4810778

12:21:00            00:10:43            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1                        Barry Wordsworth            New Queen's Hall Orchestra       Argo     440116

12:35:00            00:10:46            Peter Tchaikovsky         Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48                     Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

12:48:00            00:09:37            Johan Wagenaar           Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38               Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings the title role of Mary, Queen of Scots, the second of the three queens in Donizetti’s celebrated operas about the Tudor court. Soprano Elza van den Heever is Elisabetta – Queen Elizabeth I of England, Mary’s arch-nemesis – a role she sang to acclaim in the opera’s Met premiere in 2012. And Spanish tenor Celso Albelo makes his Met debut this season as Leicester, who is loved by both women. Riccardo Frizza conducts the performance, which also features Patrick Carfizzi and Kwangchul Youn as the courtiers, Lord Cecil and Lord Talbot. The intermission will include an interview with Sondra Radvanovsky and a conversation with the Met’s General Manager, Peter Gelb, about the company’s plans for the 2016-17 season
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:58:00            00:05:50            Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture                 Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic            Sony    68468

16:05:00            00:25:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor  Op 57                           Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram         4795448

16:32:00            00:31:09            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          Dresden State Orchestra            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Hélène Grimaud, piano  DeutGram         4795448

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bond Music - We'll hear music from five decades worth of 007 films including the most recent, SPECTRE

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

James Bond Theme from Dr. No, 1962 EMI 98560 Monty Norman Monty Norman Orchestra

Theme from Casino Royal, 1967 Silva 1235 Burt Bacharach  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Bond to the Rescue from Never Say Never Again, 1983 Silva SILED 1017   Michele Legrand  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Theme from Dr. No, 1962 Epix 66401 Monty Norman  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Death of Dr. No from Dr. No, 1962  Silva 1100  Monty Norman  Vic Flick, guitar/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

James Bond Theme from Dr. No, 1962 EMI 98560   Monty Norman  The Monty Norman Orchestra

Theme from Goldfinger, 1964 Silva 1100 John Barry Shirley Bassey/original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

Dawn Raid at Fort Knox from Goldfinger, 1964  Silva 1100  John Barry  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Theme from Thunderball, 1965  Epix 66401  John Barry  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from You Only Live Twice, 1967  Epix 66401  John Barry  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from On Her Majesty's Secret Service, 1969  Epix 66401   John Barry  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from Diamonds Are Forever, 1971  Epix 66401   John Barry  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from Live and Let Die, 1973 EMI 68560   Paul/Linda McCartney  Paul McCartney and Wings

Nobody Does It Better from The Spy Who Loved Me, 1977  EMI 68560  Marvin Hamlisch/Carole Bayer Sager  Carly Simon/original soundtrack/Marvin Hamlisch, cond.

She's Mine from Skyfall, 2012  Sony 88765410402   Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Breadcrumbs from Skyfall, 2012  Sony 88765410402   Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Miss Goodhead Meets Bond from Moonraker, 1979  Silva 1128  John Barry  Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Theme from For Your Eyes Only, 1981  Telarc 80251  Bill Conti  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Palace Fight from Octopussy, 1983  Silva 1128  John Barry  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Wine with Stacy/Snow Job from A View To A Kill, 1985  Silva 1128  John Barry  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

That's What Keeps You Alone from GoldenEye, 1995  Virgin 7243 8 41048 2 5   Eric Serra  London Studio Session Orchestra/John Altman, cond.

Hovercraft Chase from Die Another Day, 2002  Warner Bros 48348-2   David Arnold  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

African Rundown from Casino Royale, 2006  Sony 88697-02369-2  David Arnold  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Night at the Opera from Quantum of Solace, 2008  Silva 1281  David Arnold  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Tennyson from Skyfall, 2012  Sony 88765410402   Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Los Muertos Vivos Estan from Spectre, 2015  Decca 4759509   Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Breadcrumbs from Skyfall, 2012  Sony 88765410402   Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Breaking Up Is Hard (or Not!) -  An hour of songs about men and women who must go it alone. See how they cope!  

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:01  00:02:30  Cole Porter  Just One of Those Things  Bobby Short Bobby Short  Collectors' Choice CCM-237-2

18:03:31  00:03:21  Sigmund Romberg-Oscar Hammerstein  Lover, Come Back to Me  Christiane NollThe New Moon   Enclores Revival  Ghostight  4403-2

18:07:10  00:02:31  Irving Berlin   Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun  Mary McCarty   Miss Liberty          Sony  K48015

18:09:37  00:02:23  Andre Previn-A.J. Lerner  When Your Lover Says Goodbye    George Rose  Coco Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-11682

18:12:21  00:03:26  Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart  Take Him  Patti LuPone, Daisy Prince  Pal Joey Encores Revival  DRG            DRG4763

18:16:03  00:01:57  Harold Rome  Fanny  William Tabbert  Fanny  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-68074

18:18:01  00:04:13  L.Anderson-Walter and Jean Kerr  I Never Know When to Say When  Elaine Stritch Goldilocks  Original B'way Cast        Sony  SK48222

18:23:07  00:02:18  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  One for My Baby  Fred Astaire   Fred Astaire: the Early Years at RKO            B'way Masterworks  88883-78614

18:26:02  00:02:04  A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe   Without You  Julie Andrews  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60539

18:28:02  00:02:15  Cole Porter  Allez-Vous En   Lilo  Can-Can  Original B'way Cast  Angel  ZDM764664

18:30:13  00:03:34  J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  If  Dolores Gray            Two on the Aisle   Original B'way Cast Decca B'way  440014583-2

18:34:10  00:01:54  Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz  By Myself  Arthur Schwartz     From the Pen of Arthur Schwartz  RCA   LPL15121

18:35:58  00:03:42  Elmer Bernstein-Carolyn Leigh  Walk Away    Marlyn Mason   How Now, Dow Jones Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-63581-2

18:40:14  00:03:26  Stephen Sondheim   We Do Not Belong Together  Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George   Original B'way Cast  RCA  RCD1-5042

18:43:53  00:03:30  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   This Nearly Was Mine   Ezio Pinta  South Pacific Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:48:02  00:02:55  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Last Night When We Were Young  Judy Garland  That's Entertainment  Rhino  R272182

18:51:13  00:01:47  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy      Sony  SK60659

18:53:19  00:03:38  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Filler: I Had Myself a True Love  June Ericson  The Music of Harold Arlen  Harbinger  HCD1515

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major          Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

19:25:00            00:28:16            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Richard Bonynge           National Philharmonic            Decca   433864

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall - An archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez, recorded 2/06/10

20:04:00            00:27:00            Olivier Messiaen            L'Ascension     

20:34:00            00:22:03            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major

21:01:00            00:18:04            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

21:22:00            00:18:32          Claude Debussy            Images: Ibéria

21:49:00            00:11:23            Igor Stravinsky  Scherzo fantastique Op 3                      Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         471197

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Garrison Keillor is sort of retiring from “The Prairie Home Companion.” Here are some early and a later Keillor pieces: “Radio Monthly,” “Six AM,” “The Sound Friends,” ”The Radio Announcer”…  Ken Nordine does his Word Jazz: “Looks Like It’s going to Rain,” “Down the Drain,” “Bubble Gum,” “Junk Man”…  Mark Levy’s topic is “Instant Gratification
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:12            John Bull          Pavan in the Second Tone                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

23:08:00            00:06:44            Constant Lambert          Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo                 Barry Wordsworth            BBC Concert Orchestra  Argo     436118

23:17:00            00:11:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

23:28:00            00:08:15            Max Reger        The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128           Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Neeme Järvi      Jaap van Zweden, violin            Chandos           8794

23:38:00            00:07:57            Ernest Schelling            Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7        BBC Scottish Symphony            Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

23:45:00            00:07:54            George Gershwin           Lullaby for Strings                     Riccardo Chailly            Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   417326

23:55:00            00:03:03            Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55       Prague Philharmonia      Emmanuel Villaume            Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         12217

 

 