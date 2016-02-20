Program Guide 02-20-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:13:49 Ralph Vaughan Williams In the Fen Country Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

00:18:00 00:37:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094

00:58:00 00:25:48 Antonín Vranicky Violin Concerto in C major Op 11 Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Gabriela Demeterová, violin Supraphon 2

01:26:00 01:27:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Decca 470283

02:56:00 00:28:07 Henri Sauguet Les forains Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152

03:26:00 00:25:45 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in D Op 12 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

03:54:00 00:23:03 Franz Berwald Grand Septet in B flat major Vienna Octet Decca 4785437

04:19:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

04:52:00 00:28:18 Volkmar Andreae Symphony in C major Op 31 Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

05:22:00 00:16:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E flat major Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

05:40:00 00:06:48 Joseph Eybler Overture in C minor Op 8 Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

05:53:00 00:06:14 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 3 Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Enrique Granados: Sonata for Piano No. 6 in F (Arr. of Scarlatti Keyboard Sonata K.540) Douglas Riva, piano Naxos 8557939

06:06:33 Mauro Giuliani: Gran Sonata Eroica, Op. 150 Marco Tamayo, guitar Naxos 555850

06:20:37 Carlos Guastavino: Canciones Coloniales: Préstame tu pañuelito Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harmonia Mundi 901892

06:23:15 Carlos Guastavino: Canciones Coloniales: Las puertas de la mañana Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harmonia Mundi 901892

06:28:44 Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata in g, Op. 65 Lluís Claret, cello; Alain Planes, piano Harmonia Mundi 901370

07:00:50 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "Vidi speciosam" (I saw a fair lady) Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807489

07:06:33 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "Vadam et circuibo" (I will go and search.) Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807489

07:18:29 Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15 (Scenes from Childhood) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Grammophon 410 653-2

07:40:19 Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla, from Suite Española, Op. 47 Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384

07:44:33 Isaac Albéniz: Granada, from Suite Española No. 1 Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384

07:50:20 Luis Gianneo: Sonatina for Piano Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 837

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: Ten Czech Dances: The Bear--Czech Nonet Album: Smetana: Ten Czech Dances; Trojan Campion 1315 Music: 4:18

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:29

Tatiana Mikova: Spanish Serenade--Czech Nonet; Vladimira Klanska, conductor Arco Diva studio in Domovina, Prague Music: 4:52

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3, 4--New York Philharmonic; Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY Music: 20:11

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 17:42

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano--Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 16:45

Viet Cuong: Moth--Brooklyn Wind Symphony; Jeff W. Ball, conductor The Midwest Clinic, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL Music: 8:08

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger and Harry Davidson on CIM Opera

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Overture – London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 7:38

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Duet: “Comment le dedain” Janet Baker, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 6:55

Mozart: Marriage of Figaro. Act III: Letter Duet - Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Anna Moffo, sopranos; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI CDMB 63266 CD) 2:37

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: March to the Scaffold – Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 4:27

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Improvisation – Jules Bastin, bass; John Alldis Choir; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 3:45

Hector Berlioz: Beatrice & Benedict: Finale – Janet Baker, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; soloists; John Alldis Choir; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 6700321 LP) 3:06

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: The Jupiter Quartet - The group, founded in 2001, has won First prize in the Banff International String Quartet Competition, grand prize in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award. The quartet chose its name because Jupiter was the most prominent planet in the night sky at the time of its formation, and the astrological symbol for Jupiter resembles the number four. This family of musicians takes pride in the quartet heritage and repertoire, while reaching for new frontiers in music making with the works of living composers.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky's Twisted Tutu; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin and Music Made Famous in Movies

12:08:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

12:21:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

12:35:00 00:10:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

12:48:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings the title role of Mary, Queen of Scots, the second of the three queens in Donizetti’s celebrated operas about the Tudor court. Soprano Elza van den Heever is Elisabetta – Queen Elizabeth I of England, Mary’s arch-nemesis – a role she sang to acclaim in the opera’s Met premiere in 2012. And Spanish tenor Celso Albelo makes his Met debut this season as Leicester, who is loved by both women. Riccardo Frizza conducts the performance, which also features Patrick Carfizzi and Kwangchul Youn as the courtiers, Lord Cecil and Lord Talbot. The intermission will include an interview with Sondra Radvanovsky and a conversation with the Met’s General Manager, Peter Gelb, about the company’s plans for the 2016-17 season



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:58:00 00:05:50 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

16:05:00 00:25:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor Op 57 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

16:32:00 00:31:09 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 Dresden State Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bond Music - We'll hear music from five decades worth of 007 films including the most recent, SPECTRE

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

James Bond Theme from Dr. No, 1962 EMI 98560 Monty Norman Monty Norman Orchestra

Theme from Casino Royal, 1967 Silva 1235 Burt Bacharach City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Bond to the Rescue from Never Say Never Again, 1983 Silva SILED 1017 Michele Legrand City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Theme from Dr. No, 1962 Epix 66401 Monty Norman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Death of Dr. No from Dr. No, 1962 Silva 1100 Monty Norman Vic Flick, guitar/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

James Bond Theme from Dr. No, 1962 EMI 98560 Monty Norman The Monty Norman Orchestra

Theme from Goldfinger, 1964 Silva 1100 John Barry Shirley Bassey/original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

Dawn Raid at Fort Knox from Goldfinger, 1964 Silva 1100 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Theme from Thunderball, 1965 Epix 66401 John Barry Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from You Only Live Twice, 1967 Epix 66401 John Barry Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from On Her Majesty's Secret Service, 1969 Epix 66401 John Barry Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 Epix 66401 John Barry Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

Theme from Live and Let Die, 1973 EMI 68560 Paul/Linda McCartney Paul McCartney and Wings

Nobody Does It Better from The Spy Who Loved Me, 1977 EMI 68560 Marvin Hamlisch/Carole Bayer Sager Carly Simon/original soundtrack/Marvin Hamlisch, cond.

She's Mine from Skyfall, 2012 Sony 88765410402 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Breadcrumbs from Skyfall, 2012 Sony 88765410402 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Miss Goodhead Meets Bond from Moonraker, 1979 Silva 1128 John Barry Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Theme from For Your Eyes Only, 1981 Telarc 80251 Bill Conti Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Palace Fight from Octopussy, 1983 Silva 1128 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Wine with Stacy/Snow Job from A View To A Kill, 1985 Silva 1128 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

That's What Keeps You Alone from GoldenEye, 1995 Virgin 7243 8 41048 2 5 Eric Serra London Studio Session Orchestra/John Altman, cond.

Hovercraft Chase from Die Another Day, 2002 Warner Bros 48348-2 David Arnold original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

African Rundown from Casino Royale, 2006 Sony 88697-02369-2 David Arnold original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Night at the Opera from Quantum of Solace, 2008 Silva 1281 David Arnold City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Tennyson from Skyfall, 2012 Sony 88765410402 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Los Muertos Vivos Estan from Spectre, 2015 Decca 4759509 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Breadcrumbs from Skyfall, 2012 Sony 88765410402 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Breaking Up Is Hard (or Not!) - An hour of songs about men and women who must go it alone. See how they cope!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:02:30 Cole Porter Just One of Those Things Bobby Short Bobby Short Collectors' Choice CCM-237-2

18:03:31 00:03:21 Sigmund Romberg-Oscar Hammerstein Lover, Come Back to Me Christiane NollThe New Moon Enclores Revival Ghostight 4403-2

18:07:10 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun Mary McCarty Miss Liberty Sony K48015

18:09:37 00:02:23 Andre Previn-A.J. Lerner When Your Lover Says Goodbye George Rose Coco Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:12:21 00:03:26 Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart Take Him Patti LuPone, Daisy Prince Pal Joey Encores Revival DRG DRG4763

18:16:03 00:01:57 Harold Rome Fanny William Tabbert Fanny Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:18:01 00:04:13 L.Anderson-Walter and Jean Kerr I Never Know When to Say When Elaine Stritch Goldilocks Original B'way Cast Sony SK48222

18:23:07 00:02:18 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: the Early Years at RKO B'way Masterworks 88883-78614

18:26:02 00:02:04 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Without You Julie Andrews My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK60539

18:28:02 00:02:15 Cole Porter Allez-Vous En Lilo Can-Can Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764664

18:30:13 00:03:34 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green If Dolores Gray Two on the Aisle Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440014583-2

18:34:10 00:01:54 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz By Myself Arthur Schwartz From the Pen of Arthur Schwartz RCA LPL15121

18:35:58 00:03:42 Elmer Bernstein-Carolyn Leigh Walk Away Marlyn Mason How Now, Dow Jones Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63581-2

18:40:14 00:03:26 Stephen Sondheim We Do Not Belong Together Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

18:43:53 00:03:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein This Nearly Was Mine Ezio Pinta South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:48:02 00:02:55 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Last Night When We Were Young Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:51:13 00:01:47 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:19 00:03:38 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: I Had Myself a True Love June Ericson The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1515

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

19:25:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall - An archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez, recorded 2/06/10

20:04:00 00:27:00 Olivier Messiaen L'Ascension

20:34:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

21:01:00 00:18:04 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

21:22:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

21:49:00 00:11:23 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Garrison Keillor is sort of retiring from “The Prairie Home Companion.” Here are some early and a later Keillor pieces: “Radio Monthly,” “Six AM,” “The Sound Friends,” ”The Radio Announcer”… Ken Nordine does his Word Jazz: “Looks Like It’s going to Rain,” “Down the Drain,” “Bubble Gum,” “Junk Man”… Mark Levy’s topic is “Instant Gratification



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:08:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

23:17:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:28:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794

23:38:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

23:45:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

23:55:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217