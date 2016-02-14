Program Guide 02-14-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - James Gaffigan, conductor; Simon Trpceski, piano

00:10:00 00:34:36 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

00:51:00 00:23:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

01:22:00 00:19:35 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

02:26:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449

03:03:00 00:51:37 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Lonely Lake (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 11:33

Margaret Brouwer: Tolling the Spirits — John Brndiar, Charles Couch, trumpets; Cynthia Wulff, horn; James Taylor, trombone; Gary Adams, tuba (CSU 10-23-2000) 18:00

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan (CityMusic 4) 23:50

04:58:00 00:01:21 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Eras of Love Songs - For the time of Valentine’s, love songs from the middle ages, Renaissance, and the early French Baroque.

5:35 Martin Codax Mia Irmana Fremosa, Treides Comigo (Cantiga De Amigo) Arcana

2:08 Martin Codax Interlude (On The Theme Of Quantas Sabedes Amar Amigo) Arcana

3:30 Martin Codax Cantigas de Amigo_ No. 4. Ai Deus, se sab' ora meu amigo Arcana

2:25 Martin Codax Interlude (On The Theme Of _Ondas Do Mar De Vigo_) Arcana

2:42 Martin Codax No. 5. Quantas sabedes amare amigo Arcana

5:18 Juan del Enzina Convertere Domine - Pues Que Jamás Olvidaros Christophorus

2:09 Juan del Enzina Mi Libertad en Sosiego Christophorus

3:57 Juan del Enzina Credo quod redemptor Christophorus

3:29 Juan del Enzina Los Sospiros No Sosiegan Christophorus

4:27 Juan del Enzina In loco pascuae - Non Quiero Que Me Consienta Christophorus

2:37 Gerrard de Boleuse Helas que me faut-il faire Alpha

3:40 Anonymous Allons vielle imperfaite Alpha

4:35 Pierre Girderon Les mariniers adorent un beau jour Alpha

2:20 Pierre Girderon Airs mis en musique... sur les poësies de P. de Ronsard & autres excelens poëtes_ Mais voyez mon cher esmoy Alpha

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:23 René Clausen Prayer Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

06:10:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Various Variants - With a good theme, variation sets provide organists and composers an exceptional opportunity to tour the tonal resources of any instrument

ANONYMOUS: Variations on La Folia –Antonio Frigé (1978 Mascioni/Chiesa San Alessandro, Barzio, Italy) Nuovo Era 7042

W. A. MOZART: Andante & Variations in G, K. 501 –Olivier Vernet & Cédric Meckler (2004 Aubertin/Saint-Louis en l’Ile, Paris, France) Ligia Digital 0104171-06

GERRE HANCOCK: Variations on Ora Labora –Todd Wilson (1969 Adams/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Raven 951

JOSEPH BONNET: Magnificat (6 verses), Op. 10, no. 7 –Frédéric Ledroit (1965 Beuchet-Debierre/ Cathedral of St. Peter, Angouleme, France) Skarbo 2038

DEREK BOURGEOIS: Variations on a Theme by Herbert Howells –Daniel Moult (1873 Hill/Arundel Cathedral, West Sussex, England) Regent 434

JOHN KNOWLES PAINE: Concert Variations on the Austrian Hymn –Scott Montgomery (2010 Reuter/ Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, TX) Raven 944

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. We’ll listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano

14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (18431907).

17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (17561791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999)

15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16: 3. Sehr aufgeregt - atwas langsamer - erstes Tempo--Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Schumann: Fantasie, Kreisleriana & Arabeske EMI 65391 Music: 4:38

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll--New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director and concertmaster First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:38

Robert Schumann: Waldszenen, Op. 82--Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 20:24

Enrique Soro: Danza fantástica--Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Kirsten Flagstad Hall, Culture Center, Hamar, Norway Music: 4:18

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:41

Ildebrando Pizzetti: Venetian Rondo--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

Steven Mackey: I've Grown So Ugly--Brentano String Quartet Album: Brentano String Quartet Plays Mackey Albany TROY588 Music: 3:08

Steven Mackey: Stumble to Grace--Orli Shaham, piano Subculture, New York, NY Music: 4:49

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:05:00 Giuseppe Verdi I Lombardi: Crusaders' Chorus Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

14:05:00 00:08:06 Federico Moreno Tórroba Airs of la Mancha David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

14:13:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

14:20:00 00:07:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – For our February membership campaign, historic Cleveland Orchestra performances featuring conductors Pierre Boulez, Leopold Stokowski, Yehudi Menuhin, Robert Shaw, Robert Page and Leonard Bernstein

RAVEL: Daphnis and Chloe: Finale – Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Pierre Boulez

BCH-STOKOWSKI: Toccata and Fugue – Cleveland Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski

BACH: Violin Concerto in E – TCO/Yehudi Menuhin, violin and conductor

VERDI: Te Deum – Jill Weller, soprano; TCO and Chorus/Robert Shaw

STRAUSS, R: Der Buerger als Edelmann (The Would Be Gentleman): Entrance and Dance of the Tailors – TCO/George Szell

BERNSTEIN: Mass: Pax Communion - Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Lisa Wellbaum, harp; Joela Jones, piano/Robert Page (Bernstein in audience)

MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” - Urlicht - Christa Ludwig, mezzo; TCO/Leonard Bernstein

DEBUSSY: Images: Iberia – TCO/Pierre Boulez

HAYDN: Lord Nelson Mass: Kyrie – TCO, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; Grace Reginald, mezzo/Pierre Boulez



DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00 00:19:54 Sir Granville Bantock Celtic Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

18:26:00 00:10:39 Franz Waxman Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und London Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano Nonesuch 79464

18:39:00 00:11:35 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

18:52:00 00:06:49 Gabriel Fauré Elégie in C minor Op 24 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Efe Baltacigil, cello SeattleSM 1004

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

19:26:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449

20:03:00 00:51:37 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Lonely Lake (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 11:33

Margaret Brouwer: Tolling the Spirits — John Brndiar, Charles Couch, trumpets; Cynthia Wulff, horn; James Taylor, trombone; Gary Adams, tuba (CSU 10-23-2000) 18:00

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, cond. (CityMusic 4) 23:50

21:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shanghai New Music Week Part III -The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the prestigious conservatory of music. This third in a four-part series features premiere performances of music by the guest composers

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Stimmung (excerpts) Ensemble Vocal Sequence :47, 3:48

Damien Ricketson: Tesserae Ensemble Offspring 8:21

Koji Nakano: Time Song III- Reincarnation “The Birth of a Spirit” Ensemble Offspring 8:16

Pierre Boulez: Improvisé Ensemble Intercontemporain 2:36

Luciano Berio: Cries of London (excerpt) Ensemble Vocal Sequence 4:44

Gérard Grisey: Vortex Temporum (excerpt) Ensemble Intercontemporain 5:56

Fausto Romitelli: Domeniche alla periferia della’impero Ensemble Intercontemporain 7:48

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:07:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:21:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat minor Op 118 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:26:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:38:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:42:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:55:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867



