Program Guide 02-14-2016
LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - James Gaffigan, conductor; Simon Trpceski, piano
00:10:00 00:34:36 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44
00:51:00 00:23:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43
01:22:00 00:19:35 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
02:26:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449
03:03:00 00:51:37 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Lonely Lake (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 11:33
Margaret Brouwer: Tolling the Spirits — John Brndiar, Charles Couch, trumpets; Cynthia Wulff, horn; James Taylor, trombone; Gary Adams, tuba (CSU 10-23-2000) 18:00
Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan (CityMusic 4) 23:50
04:58:00 00:01:21 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Eras of Love Songs - For the time of Valentine’s, love songs from the middle ages, Renaissance, and the early French Baroque.
5:35 Martin Codax Mia Irmana Fremosa, Treides Comigo (Cantiga De Amigo) Arcana
2:08 Martin Codax Interlude (On The Theme Of Quantas Sabedes Amar Amigo) Arcana
3:30 Martin Codax Cantigas de Amigo_ No. 4. Ai Deus, se sab' ora meu amigo Arcana
2:25 Martin Codax Interlude (On The Theme Of _Ondas Do Mar De Vigo_) Arcana
2:42 Martin Codax No. 5. Quantas sabedes amare amigo Arcana
5:18 Juan del Enzina Convertere Domine - Pues Que Jamás Olvidaros Christophorus
2:09 Juan del Enzina Mi Libertad en Sosiego Christophorus
3:57 Juan del Enzina Credo quod redemptor Christophorus
3:29 Juan del Enzina Los Sospiros No Sosiegan Christophorus
4:27 Juan del Enzina In loco pascuae - Non Quiero Que Me Consienta Christophorus
2:37 Gerrard de Boleuse Helas que me faut-il faire Alpha
3:40 Anonymous Allons vielle imperfaite Alpha
4:35 Pierre Girderon Les mariniers adorent un beau jour Alpha
2:20 Pierre Girderon Airs mis en musique... sur les poësies de P. de Ronsard & autres excelens poëtes_ Mais voyez mon cher esmoy Alpha
MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00 00:04:23 René Clausen Prayer Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105
06:10:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Various Variants - With a good theme, variation sets provide organists and composers an exceptional opportunity to tour the tonal resources of any instrument
ANONYMOUS: Variations on La Folia –Antonio Frigé (1978 Mascioni/Chiesa San Alessandro, Barzio, Italy) Nuovo Era 7042
W. A. MOZART: Andante & Variations in G, K. 501 –Olivier Vernet & Cédric Meckler (2004 Aubertin/Saint-Louis en l’Ile, Paris, France) Ligia Digital 0104171-06
GERRE HANCOCK: Variations on Ora Labora –Todd Wilson (1969 Adams/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Raven 951
JOSEPH BONNET: Magnificat (6 verses), Op. 10, no. 7 –Frédéric Ledroit (1965 Beuchet-Debierre/ Cathedral of St. Peter, Angouleme, France) Skarbo 2038
DEREK BOURGEOIS: Variations on a Theme by Herbert Howells –Daniel Moult (1873 Hill/Arundel Cathedral, West Sussex, England) Regent 434
JOHN KNOWLES PAINE: Concert Variations on the Austrian Hymn –Scott Montgomery (2010 Reuter/ Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, TX) Raven 944
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. We’ll listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano
14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (18431907).
17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (17561791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)
The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999)
15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16: 3. Sehr aufgeregt - atwas langsamer - erstes Tempo--Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Schumann: Fantasie, Kreisleriana & Arabeske EMI 65391 Music: 4:38
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll--New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director and concertmaster First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:38
Robert Schumann: Waldszenen, Op. 82--Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 20:24
Enrique Soro: Danza fantástica--Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Kirsten Flagstad Hall, Culture Center, Hamar, Norway Music: 4:18
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:41
Ildebrando Pizzetti: Venetian Rondo--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34
Steven Mackey: I've Grown So Ugly--Brentano String Quartet Album: Brentano String Quartet Plays Mackey Albany TROY588 Music: 3:08
Steven Mackey: Stumble to Grace--Orli Shaham, piano Subculture, New York, NY Music: 4:49
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
14:00:00 00:05:00 Giuseppe Verdi I Lombardi: Crusaders' Chorus Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448
14:05:00 00:08:06 Federico Moreno Tórroba Airs of la Mancha David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451
14:13:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
14:20:00 00:07:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448
15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – For our February membership campaign, historic Cleveland Orchestra performances featuring conductors Pierre Boulez, Leopold Stokowski, Yehudi Menuhin, Robert Shaw, Robert Page and Leonard Bernstein
RAVEL: Daphnis and Chloe: Finale – Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Pierre Boulez
BCH-STOKOWSKI: Toccata and Fugue – Cleveland Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski
BACH: Violin Concerto in E – TCO/Yehudi Menuhin, violin and conductor
VERDI: Te Deum – Jill Weller, soprano; TCO and Chorus/Robert Shaw
STRAUSS, R: Der Buerger als Edelmann (The Would Be Gentleman): Entrance and Dance of the Tailors – TCO/George Szell
BERNSTEIN: Mass: Pax Communion - Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Lisa Wellbaum, harp; Joela Jones, piano/Robert Page (Bernstein in audience)
MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” - Urlicht - Christa Ludwig, mezzo; TCO/Leonard Bernstein
DEBUSSY: Images: Iberia – TCO/Pierre Boulez
HAYDN: Lord Nelson Mass: Kyrie – TCO, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; Grace Reginald, mezzo/Pierre Boulez
DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell
18:04:00 00:19:54 Sir Granville Bantock Celtic Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450
18:26:00 00:10:39 Franz Waxman Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und London Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano Nonesuch 79464
18:39:00 00:11:35 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
18:52:00 00:06:49 Gabriel Fauré Elégie in C minor Op 24 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Efe Baltacigil, cello SeattleSM 1004
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
19:26:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449
20:03:00 00:51:37 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Lonely Lake (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 11:33
Margaret Brouwer: Tolling the Spirits — John Brndiar, Charles Couch, trumpets; Cynthia Wulff, horn; James Taylor, trombone; Gary Adams, tuba (CSU 10-23-2000) 18:00
Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, cond. (CityMusic 4) 23:50
21:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shanghai New Music Week Part III -The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the prestigious conservatory of music. This third in a four-part series features premiere performances of music by the guest composers
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Stimmung (excerpts) Ensemble Vocal Sequence :47, 3:48
Damien Ricketson: Tesserae Ensemble Offspring 8:21
Koji Nakano: Time Song III- Reincarnation “The Birth of a Spirit” Ensemble Offspring 8:16
Pierre Boulez: Improvisé Ensemble Intercontemporain 2:36
Luciano Berio: Cries of London (excerpt) Ensemble Vocal Sequence 4:44
Gérard Grisey: Vortex Temporum (excerpt) Ensemble Intercontemporain 5:56
Fausto Romitelli: Domeniche alla periferia della’impero Ensemble Intercontemporain 7:48
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
23:07:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
23:21:00 00:05:11 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat minor Op 118 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
23:26:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454
23:38:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:42:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
23:55:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867