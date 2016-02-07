Program Guide 02-07-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:08:00 00:10:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Helix World Orchestra for Peace Proms 1

00:19:00 00:21:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Isle of the Dead Op 29 Tadaaki Otaka BBC National Orch of Wales Nimbus 5344

00:55:00 00:36:30 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Giuseppe Sinopoli New York Philharmonic DeutGram 429785

02:00 SPECIAL: No Boundaries, Music in the Life of Coleridge Taylor Perkinson – He arranged songs for Harry Belafonte and Marvin Gaye. His film scores featured Sydney Poitier and Cisely Tyson and Muhammed Ali. Alvin Ailey and the Dance Theatre of Harlem commissioned his ballet scores. However, Perkinson’s deepest desire was to become a composer and conductor of classical music. At age 23, his first string quartet was played in Carnegie Hall, and a decade later Perkinson co-founded the country’s first fully integrated orchestra - Symphony of the New World. This biography highlights his personal life, his diverse compositions and the orchestra he helped found and is hosted by Terrance McKnight of WQXR, New York.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

03:02:00 00:19:21 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

03:23:00 00:31:09 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 Dresden State Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448

03:56:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) — George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 12:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II, nos. 6–11 — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 28:07

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 12:10

04:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Two from the Rose Ensemble - The viol gives us music from the Lowlands around 1500, and, in a collaboration with the Marian Consort, music from the Baldwin Partbooks

05:58:00 00:01:21 Diego Ortiz Ricercata segunda Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4795448

06:16:00 00:03:35 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Sanctus Op 48 Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Philharmonia Chorus DeutGram 4795448

06:19:00 00:07:03 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Philharmonia Chorus DeutGram 4795448

06:27:00 00:02:13 Gregorian Chant O lux beata trinitas Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Southern Sonorities - selections from performances recorded during the recent American Guild of Organists Southeast Regional Convention centered in Charlotte, NC

NICOLAS de GRIGNY: Ave maris stella (4 versets) –Olivier Latry (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC)

MARIN MARAIS (arr. Louprette): Alcyone Suite –Renée Ann Louprette (2006 Ruffatti/Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte)

DAVID CONTE: Anthem, Lead kindly light (premiere) –Atlanta Master Chorale/Eric Nelson, director; Jonathan Easter (1984 Möller/1st United Methodist Church, Charlotte)

OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation on a Theme by Ned Rorem –Olivier Latry (Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Laudate Dominum –The Choraliers/Jay Forrest, director; Robert McCormick (1966 Aeolian-Skinner-2014 Parkey/Providence United Methodist Church, Charlotte)



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month - Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. On the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will explore music of African-American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D major, Op. 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945) - 18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania; 17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania; 18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey; 18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors, Sz. 81, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola & Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in a minor: Andante--Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano Album: Zemlinsky, Bruch: Clarinet Trio Ondine 760 Music: 4:36

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile, from String Quartet No. 1 in D, Op. 11--Johannes Moser, cello; Quebec Symphony Orchestra; Fabien Gabel, conductor Salle Louis-Frechette, Grand Theatre, Quebec, Canada Music: 6:54

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Gary Hoffman from Ketchum, ID Music: 8:26

The Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka, Op. 50 No. 3 in C-sharp minor--Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Album: Chopin Mazurkas Volume II Arabesque 6730 Music: 4:53

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:56

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Adagio from String Quartet, Op. 11--Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 5:55

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39 (excerpts): Movements 4-5--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Wojciech Rajski, conductor Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: 23:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 102/1--Truls Mork, cello; Jan Lisiecki, piano Verbier Festival, Verbier Church, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 13:54

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Paul Hindemith

Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes on Carl Maria von Weber (1943)—Dresden Staatskapelle/Otmar Suitner (Brilliant Classics 9441 CD)

Pittsburgh Symphony (1958)—Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Kegel (Brilliant Classics 9441 CD)

Symphony in E-Flat (1940)—Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Kegel (Brilliant Classics 9441 CD)

Violin Concerto (1939)—Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Naxos BIS 2024 CD)

Violin Sonata No.1 in E-Flat Major Op. 11 (1918-19)--Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin; Enrico Pace,piano (BIS 2024 CD)

Symphony “Mathis der Maler” (1933-34)—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 447-389-2 CD)

Sonata for Viola and Piano No.4 Op 11—Kim Kashkashian, viola; Robert Levin, piano (ECM New Series 833-309-2 CD)

Violin Sonata in C (1939)—Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin; Enrico Pace, piano (Naxos BIS 2024 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:46 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 6 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

14:01:00 00:02:38 Darius Milhaud Divertissement from Suite Op 157 Emanuel Hurwitz, violin; Gervase de Peyer, clarinet; Lamar Crowson, piano EMI 72646

14:04:00 00:12:53 E. J. Moeran Second Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639

14:17:00 00:11:00 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

14:50:00 00:32:35 Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in F major Op 31 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

15:22:00 00:10:01 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in D major Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

15:32:00 00:07:41 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

15:40:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

15:45:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Daniel Majeske, violin; Martino Arroyo, soprano; Grace Reginald, contralto; Jerold Sienna, tenor; David Ford, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - An archival concert observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

16:04:00 00:09:00 Bohuslav Martinu Memorial to Lidice

16:16:00 00:33:24 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

16:53:00 00:40:00 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Cleveland Orchestra

17:37:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

18:26:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601

18:35:00 00:08:03 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

18:45:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT EIGHT with John Simna

20:02:00 00:19:21 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

20:23:00 00:31:09 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 Dresden State Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448

20:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Art of the Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers striving to achieve this symmetry

Scott Johnson: How it Happens (The Voice of I.F. Stone) (excerpt) Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79372 :56

Aaron Jay Kernis: Goblin Market, Part II, Scenes 2 & 3 The New Professionals/Rebecca Miller; Mary King, narrator Signum 186 13:43

Martin Butler: The Tummy Beast fr. The Dirty Beasts Soundwood Ensemble/David Campbell; Richard Stilgoe, narrator Black Box 1089 3:31

Joseph Schwantner: New Morning for the World (excerpt) Oregon Symphony/DePriest Koch 7293 5:48

David Lang: On Being Hit on the Head and On Hearing the Voice of God fr. Are You Experienced? Nouvel Ensemble Moderne/Vaillancourt CRI 625 6:29

Michael Daugherty: Sing Sing: J. Edgar Hoover Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79372 10:49

Lee Hyla: Howl Kronos Quartet, Alan Ginsburg, voice Nonesuch 79372 4:18

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:08:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

23:23:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

23:29:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

23:40:00 00:04:36 Joaquín Turina Silueta nocturna Op 65 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:44:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:55:00 00:03:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 Voces8 Decca 22601

23:56:00 00:01:38 Karlheinz Stockhausen Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378