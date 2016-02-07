© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 02-07-2016

Published February 7, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:08:00            00:10:00            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Helix                             World Orchestra for Peace         Proms  1

00:19:00            00:21:48            Sergei Rachmaninoff     The Isle of the Dead Op 29                    Tadaaki Otaka   BBC National Orch of Wales  Nimbus 5344

00:55:00            00:36:30            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition                        Giuseppe Sinopoli         New York Philharmonic         DeutGram         429785

 

02:00 SPECIAL: No Boundaries, Music in the Life of Coleridge Taylor Perkinson – He arranged songs for Harry Belafonte and Marvin Gaye. His film scores featured Sydney Poitier and Cisely Tyson and Muhammed Ali.  Alvin Ailey and the Dance Theatre of Harlem commissioned his ballet scores.  However, Perkinson’s deepest desire was to become a composer and conductor of classical music.  At age 23, his first string quartet was played in Carnegie Hall, and a decade later Perkinson co-founded the country’s first fully integrated orchestra - Symphony of the New World.  This biography highlights his personal life, his diverse compositions and the orchestra he helped found and is hosted by Terrance McKnight of WQXR, New York.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

03:02:00            00:19:21            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 93 in D              Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

03:23:00            00:31:09            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          Dresden State Orchestra            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Hélène Grimaud, piano  DeutGram         4795448

03:56:00            00:03:17            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101                                 Orion Weiss, piano            Bridge  9355

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) — George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 12:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II, nos. 6–11 — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 28:07

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 12:10

04:57:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne                             Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Two from the Rose Ensemble - The viol gives us music from the Lowlands around 1500, and, in a collaboration with the Marian Consort, music from the Baldwin Partbooks
05:58:00            00:01:21            Diego Ortiz       Ricercata segunda         Chamber Orchestra of Europe                Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of            DeutGram         4795448

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem     Vienna Philharmonic      Karl Böhm   Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus         DeutGram         4795448

06:16:00            00:03:35            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Sanctus Op 48           Philharmonia Orchestra  Carlo Maria Giulini            Philharmonia Chorus      DeutGram         4795448

06:19:00            00:07:03            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48        Philharmonia Orchestra  Carlo Maria Giulini            Philharmonia Chorus      DeutGram         4795448

06:27:00            00:02:13            Gregorian Chant            O lux beata trinitas                                Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            2907546

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Southern Sonorities - selections from performances recorded during the recent American Guild of Organists Southeast Regional Convention centered in Charlotte, NC

NICOLAS de GRIGNY:  Ave maris stella (4 versets) –Olivier Latry (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC)

MARIN MARAIS (arr. Louprette):  Alcyone Suite –Renée Ann Louprette (2006 Ruffatti/Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte)

DAVID CONTE:  Anthem, Lead kindly light (premiere) –Atlanta Master Chorale/Eric Nelson, director; Jonathan Easter (1984 Möller/1st United Methodist Church, Charlotte)

OLIVIER LATRY:  Improvisation on a Theme by Ned Rorem –Olivier Latry (Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University)

MARCEL DUPRÉ:  Laudate Dominum –The Choraliers/Jay Forrest, director; Robert McCormick (1966 Aeolian-Skinner-2014 Parkey/Providence United Methodist Church, Charlotte)
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Black History Month - Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. On the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will explore music of African-American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D major, Op. 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945) - 18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania; 17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania; 18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey; 18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors, Sz. 81, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola & Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in a minor: Andante--Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano Album: Zemlinsky, Bruch: Clarinet Trio Ondine 760 Music: 4:36

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile, from String Quartet No. 1 in D, Op. 11--Johannes Moser, cello; Quebec Symphony Orchestra; Fabien Gabel, conductor Salle Louis-Frechette, Grand Theatre, Quebec, Canada Music: 6:54

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Gary Hoffman from Ketchum, ID Music: 8:26

The Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka, Op. 50 No. 3 in C-sharp minor--Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Album: Chopin Mazurkas Volume II Arabesque 6730 Music: 4:53

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin;  Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:56

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Adagio from String Quartet, Op. 11--Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 5:55

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39 (excerpts): Movements 4-5--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Wojciech Rajski, conductor Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: 23:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 102/1--Truls Mork, cello; Jan Lisiecki, piano Verbier Festival, Verbier Church, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 13:54

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Paul Hindemith

Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes on Carl Maria von Weber (1943)—Dresden Staatskapelle/Otmar Suitner (Brilliant Classics 9441 CD)

Pittsburgh Symphony (1958)—Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Kegel (Brilliant Classics 9441 CD)

Symphony in E-Flat (1940)—Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Kegel (Brilliant Classics 9441 CD)

Violin Concerto (1939)—Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Naxos BIS 2024 CD)

Violin Sonata No.1 in E-Flat Major Op. 11 (1918-19)--Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin; Enrico Pace,piano (BIS 2024 CD)

Symphony “Mathis der Maler” (1933-34)—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 447-389-2 CD)

Sonata for Viola and Piano No.4 Op 11—Kim Kashkashian, viola; Robert Levin, piano (ECM New Series 833-309-2 CD)

Violin Sonata in C (1939)—Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin; Enrico Pace, piano (Naxos BIS 2024 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:46            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  6                                 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   470290

14:01:00            00:02:38            Darius Milhaud  Divertissement from Suite Op 157                                  Emanuel Hurwitz, violin; Gervase de Peyer, clarinet; Lamar Crowson, piano            EMI      72646

14:04:00            00:12:53            E. J. Moeran     Second Rhapsody                    Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos           8639

14:17:00            00:11:00            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Le prophète: Overture                Darrell Ang        New Zealand Symphony        Naxos   573195

14:50:00            00:32:35            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Serenade in F major  Op 31                   Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         445857

15:22:00            00:10:01            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Sinfonia in D major                    Karl Richter       Munich Bach Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

15:32:00            00:07:41            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  4 in D minor                          Alice Sara Ott, piano            DeutGram         4778362

15:40:00            00:08:42            Antonio Vivaldi  Trio Sonata in D minor  Op 1                  Reinhard Goebel           Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram         4795448

15:45:00            00:12:01            Karl Goldmark   Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49             Stephen Gunzenhauser  National Symphony of Ireland     Naxos   550745

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Daniel Majeske, violin; Martino Arroyo, soprano; Grace Reginald, contralto; Jerold Sienna, tenor; David Ford, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - An archival concert observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

16:04:00            00:09:00            Bohuslav Martinu           Memorial to Lidice                    

16:16:00            00:33:24            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53         

16:53:00            00:40:00            Leos Janácek    Glagolitic Mass Cleveland Orchestra

17:37:00            00:21:44            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 35 in D major                 Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:20:45            Franz Joseph Haydn   Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major   Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas  59266

18:26:00            00:07:00            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                                    Voces8 Decca   22601

18:35:00            00:08:03            Alexander Borodin         Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                               Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80178

18:45:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT EIGHT with John Simna

20:02:00            00:19:21            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 93 in D              Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

20:23:00            00:31:09            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          Dresden State Orchestra            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Hélène Grimaud, piano  DeutGram         4795448

20:57:00            00:02:04            Johannes Brahms          Sapphische Ode Op 94                         Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) — George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 12:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II, nos. 6–11 — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 28:07

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 12:10

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Art of the Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers striving to achieve this symmetry

Scott Johnson: How it Happens (The Voice of I.F. Stone) (excerpt) Kronos Quartet  Nonesuch 79372  :56

Aaron Jay Kernis: Goblin Market, Part II, Scenes 2 & 3 The New Professionals/Rebecca Miller; Mary King, narrator Signum 186  13:43

Martin Butler: The Tummy Beast fr. The Dirty Beasts Soundwood Ensemble/David Campbell; Richard Stilgoe, narrator Black Box 1089  3:31

Joseph Schwantner: New Morning for the World (excerpt) Oregon Symphony/DePriest Koch 7293  5:48

David Lang: On Being Hit on the Head and On Hearing the Voice of God fr. Are You Experienced?  Nouvel Ensemble Moderne/Vaillancourt  CRI 625  6:29

Michael Daugherty: Sing Sing: J. Edgar Hoover Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79372  10:49

Lee Hyla: Howl  Kronos Quartet, Alan Ginsburg, voice  Nonesuch 79372  4:18

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:38            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past                      Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

23:08:00            00:12:32            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1       Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Mats Widlund, piano      Chandos           9074

23:23:00            00:06:57            Anatoly Liadov  The Enchanted Lake Op 62                    Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra          DeutGram         447084

23:29:00            00:08:17            Alexander Borodin         Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                   Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         435757

23:40:00            00:04:36            Joaquín Turina   Silueta nocturna Op 65                          Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler            98037

23:44:00            00:09:04            Samuel Barber  Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14      St Paul Chamber Orchestra            Hugh Wolff       Hilary Hahn, violin          Sony    89029

23:55:00            00:03:01            Sergei Rachmaninoff     All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37                           Voces8            Decca   22601

23:56:00            00:01:38            Karlheinz Stockhausen   Amour: Cheer up!                                  Suzanne Stephens, clarinet            DeutGram         423378

 

 