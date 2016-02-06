Program Guide 02-06-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 68

00:36:00 00:40:20 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A major Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10401

01:18:00 00:56:18 Carl Orff Carmina burana Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

02:16:00 00:34:05 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54898

02:52:00 00:34:49 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major Op 87 Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

03:29:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

03:58:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

04:28:00 00:27:10 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 2 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

04:57:00 00:21:00 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E major I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7703

05:20:00 00:16:47 Johann Stamitz Symphony in E flat Op 11 Donald Armstrong New Zealand Chamber Orch Naxos 553194

05:39:00 00:06:02 Orlando Gibbons Pavan No. 16 in G minor Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

05:50:00 00:09:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Cuban-born violinist Andrés Cárdenes plays 20th century character pieces by Samuel Gardner, and Spaniard Joaquín Turina takes you to visit a Magical Corner. [Andrés Cárdenes, el violinista cubano, toca piezas de carácter del siglo 20 por Samuel Gardner, y visitas un Rincón mágico con el español Joaquín Turina.]

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana: Overture to "The Bartered Bride" Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner: Jazzetto Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner: Coquetterie Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner: From the Canebreak Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

06:19:00 Franz Schubert: Entr'acte No. 3 & Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina: Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form) Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 8557438

07:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo: Five Pieces from Venezuela Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 8573025

07:08:33 Morton Gould: Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 0299

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco: De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568-2

07:34:08 Antonio Soler: Quintet No. 4 in a Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 1CM0319

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in a minor: Andante--Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano Album: Zemlinsky, Bruch: Clarinet Trio Ondine 760 Music: 4:36

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile, from String Quartet No. 1 in D, Op. 11--Johannes Moser, cello; Quebec Symphony Orchestra; Fabien Gabel, conductor Salle Louis-Frechette, Grand Theatre, Quebec, Canada Music: 6:54

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Gary Hoffman from Ketchum, ID Music: 8:26

The Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka, Op. 50 No. 3 in C-sharp minor--Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Chopin Mazurkas Volume II Arabesque 6730 Music: 4:53

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:56

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Adagio from String Quartet, Op. 11--Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 5:55

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39 (excerpts): Movements 4-5--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Wojciech Rajski, conductor Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: 23:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 102/1--Truls Mork, cello; Jan Lisiecki, piano Verbier Festival, Verbier Church, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 13:54

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mythical Heroes

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 60737 CD) 11:01

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka: Tableau IV The Shrovetide Fair – Philharmonia Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (EMI 54937 CD) 9:36

Zoltan Kodaly: Háry Janos Suite: Introduction; Defeat of Napoleon – Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 134472 CD) 7:00

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (YouTube Video PD) 15:32

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Pianist Gary Graffman – Gary Graffman has enjoyed an active career as a concert artist, concerto soloist with the world's great orchestras and as a chamber music collaborator with the most renowned artists of our time. He is also a sought after teacher who has worked with a number of successful pianist including Lang Lang. He shares his insights on conservatory education and his continuing career as a teacher and pianist

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Higdon's Violin Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin’s Life

12:08:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin Peacherine Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

12:13:00 00:04:54 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

12:22:00 00:22:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Michael Schneider, flute DeutGram 4795448

12:47:00 00:10:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the popular verismo double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, led by Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi. Cavalleria Rusticana stars Violeta Urmana as Santuzza, opposite Yonghoon Lee, who adds a new role to his Met repertory as the faithless Turiddu, with Ambrogio Maestri as Alfio, the wronged husband. In Pagliacci, Barbara Frittoli is the adulterous Nedda, Marco Berti is her jealous husband Canio, and George Gagnidze reprises the role of Tonio. The single intermission will include artist interviews.



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00 00:11:15 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4795448

16:31:00 00:23:21 George Gershwin Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess'] Chicago Symphony Orchestra James Levine James Levine, piano DeutGram 4795448

16:58:00 00:03:44 George Gershwin Love is Here to Stay London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Family Feuds - Music from films about families at odds. We'll hear selections from Romeo and Juliet, The Big Country, Thor and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

King of Pride Rock from The Lion King, 1994 Telarc 80381 Hans Zimmer Indiana University Signing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Blood Sets the Table from Hatfields & McCoys, 2012 Silva SILCD 1389 John Debney/Tony Morales

The Vaults and Hamlet (Version 2) from Hamlet, 1990 Virgin 2-91600 Ennio Morricone Unione Musicisti Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet Farewell from Hamlet, 1996 Silva SILKD 6018 Patrick Doyle The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

To Die For and This Land from The Lion King, 1994 Walt Disney 60858-7 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Allegro from Sonata in D (used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979) Analekta 9812 Henry Purcell Paul Merko, trumpet; Luc Beausejour, organ

Suite from The Lion in Winter, 1968 Silva SILCD1170 John Barry Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Finale from Big Fish, 2003 Sony SK 93094 Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Down The Stairs from The Young Victoria, 2009 EMI 5099969676222 Ilan Eshkeri The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Suite from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 Silva SILKD 6018 Nino Rota The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Raid, Parts 1 & 2 from The Big Country, 1958 La-La Land Records LLCD 1055 Jerome Moross original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Honeymoon and Victoria & Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009 EMI 5099969676222 Ilan Eshkeri The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011 Buena Vista Records D001265602 - Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 Intrada D001911702 Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2011 Buena Vista Records D001265602 Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Am What I Am - We’ll hear from 15 men and women (plus a few kids) who have some bold statements to make about who they are

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:46 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Cockeyed Optimist Mary Martin South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:02:34 00:02:47 G.McDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado I Got Life Walker Daniels Hair Off Broadway Cast Recording RCA 82876-56085

18:05:48 00:02:33 Cole Porter I've Still Got My Health Ethel Merman Songs from Call Me Madam and Panama Hattie MCA 0881-10521

18:09:01 00:03:16 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I Rise Again John Cullum On the 20th Century Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:12:39 00:02:58 Jerome Kern-Schyler Green Thirteen Collar Charles Repole Very Good Eddie Original B'way Cast DRG CDRG6100

18:15:35 00:02:56 Clark Gesner My Blanket and Me Bob Balaban You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159-851

18:19:03 00:02:04 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Without You Julie Andrews My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK60539

18:21:17 00:03:05 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm Just a Little Girl From Little Rock Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

18:25:15 00:03:18 Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein Hairspray Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:29:08 00:03:17 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Perspective Leonard Frey She Loves Me Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-968-2

18:32:47 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Cain't Say No Jessica Molaskey Make Believe PS Classics PS-422

18:36:42 00:03:08 Cole Porter Love for Sale Libby Holman Youi're the Top: Cole Porter in the 1930s Koch A-22701

18:40:01 00:03:30 Maury Yeston Guido's Song Antonio Banderas Nine Broadway Reviva PS Classics PS-312

18:43:26 00:02:15 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I'm Talking to My Pal Peter Gallagher Pal Joey City Center Encores! Revival DRG DRG94763

18:46:11 00:02:07 Stephen Sondheim Loving You Donna Murphy Passion Original B'way Cast Angel CD Q72435-55251

18:48:47 00:03:25 Jerry Herman I Am What I Am Douglas Hodge La Cage Aux Folles 2010 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-1094

18:52:28 00:00:32 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:31 A.J. Lertner-Frederick Loewe Filler: C'est Moi Robert Goulet Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

19:23:00 00:33:32 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:33:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

20:42:00 00:49:18 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

21:45:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - From “A Party with Betty Comden and Adolf Green:” “The Baroness Bazooka,” “I Get Carried Away,” “Movie Ads,” “Inspiration,” and “Quiet Girl”… Erma Bombeck’s “A Man and His Car,” “My Daughter write Obits,” “Family Vacations” and “I Can’t Cope”…Jan C. Snow gives instructions on “Concert Behavior”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:11:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

23:22:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

23:28:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:39:00 00:04:58 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Osian Ellis, harp Harm Mundi 907258

23:43:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

23:56:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780