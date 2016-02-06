© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-06-2016

Published February 6, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:32:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 54                   Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        68

00:36:00            00:40:20            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata in A major                                    Wu Han, piano  ArtistLed            10401

01:18:00            00:56:18            Carl Orff           Carmina burana Berlin German Opera Orchestra  Eugen Jochum  Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram         4795448

02:16:00            00:34:05            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97             Franz Welser-Möst            London Philharmonic     EMI      54898

02:52:00            00:34:49            Antonín Dvorák Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major  Op 87                                  Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello        CMS Studio      82503

03:29:00            00:27:13            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphony No. 4 in D minor  Op 25                    Jacques Mercier            German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

03:58:00            00:28:15            Sir Edward Elgar           Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85           Cleveland Orchestra            Lorin Maazel      Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   4787779

04:28:00            00:27:10            Sir William Walton         Symphony No. 2                       George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    46732

04:57:00            00:21:00            Saverio Mercadante       Flute Concerto in E major          I Solisti Veneti   Claudio Scimone            Sir James Galway, flute RCA     7703

05:20:00            00:16:47            Johann Stamitz Symphony in E flat Op 11                      Donald Armstrong         New Zealand Chamber Orch   Naxos   553194

05:39:00            00:06:02            Orlando Gibbons           Pavan No. 16 in G minor                                    Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

05:50:00            00:09:38            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45              Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     ASO Media       1003

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Cuban-born violinist Andrés Cárdenes plays 20th century character pieces by Samuel Gardner, and Spaniard Joaquín Turina takes you to visit a Magical Corner. [Andrés Cárdenes, el violinista cubano, toca piezas de carácter del siglo 20 por Samuel Gardner, y visitas un Rincón mágico con el español Joaquín Turina.]

06:00:50 Bedrich Smetana: Overture to "The Bartered Bride"  Gran Orquesta Sinfónica   Ataúlfo Argenta  Ica Classics  5087        

06:08:31 Samuel Gardner: Jazzetto   Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano   Ocean Records  103                    

06:11:27 Samuel Gardner: Coquetterie   Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano   Ocean Records  103                      

06:15:00 Samuel Gardner: From the Canebreak   Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano   Ocean Records  103                

06:19:00 Franz Schubert: Entr'acte No. 3 & Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde   Berlin Philharmonic   Daniel Barenboim Sony   7714392       

06:34:27 Joaquín Turina: Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata  (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form)   Jordi Masó, piano   Naxos  8557438              

07:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo: Five Pieces from Venezuela   Cecilio Perera, guitar   Naxos   8573025   

07:08:33 Morton Gould:  Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips   Mirian Conti, piano   Albany Records   0299           

07:23:39 Manuel Blasco: De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya   Ensemble Villancico   Peter Pontvik   CPO   777568-2     

07:34:08 Antonio Soler: Quintet No. 4 in a  Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano   Columna Musica  1CM0319                              

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in a minor: Andante--Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano Album: Zemlinsky, Bruch: Clarinet Trio Ondine 760 Music: 4:36

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile, from String Quartet No. 1 in D, Op. 11--Johannes Moser, cello; Quebec Symphony Orchestra; Fabien Gabel, conductor Salle Louis-Frechette, Grand Theatre, Quebec, Canada Music: 6:54

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Gary Hoffman from Ketchum, ID Music: 8:26

The Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka, Op. 50 No. 3 in C-sharp minor--Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Chopin Mazurkas Volume II Arabesque 6730 Music: 4:53

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin;  Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:56

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Adagio from String Quartet, Op. 11--Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 5:55

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39 (excerpts): Movements 4-5--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Wojciech Rajski, conductor Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: 23:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 102/1--Truls Mork, cello; Jan Lisiecki, piano Verbier Festival, Verbier Church, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 13:54

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mythical Heroes

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 60737 CD) 11:01

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka: Tableau IV The Shrovetide Fair – Philharmonia Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (EMI 54937 CD) 9:36

Zoltan Kodaly: Háry Janos Suite: Introduction; Defeat of Napoleon – Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 134472 CD) 7:00

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (YouTube Video PD) 15:32

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Pianist Gary Graffman – Gary Graffman has enjoyed an active career as a concert artist, concerto soloist with the world's great orchestras and as a chamber music collaborator with the most renowned artists of our time. He is also a sought after teacher who has worked with a number of successful pianist including Lang Lang.  He shares his insights on conservatory education and his continuing career as a teacher and pianist

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Higdon's Violin Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin’s Life

12:08:00            00:03:06            Scott Joplin      Peacherine Rag                         Brian Dykstra, piano      Centaur 3340

12:13:00            00:04:54            Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves  Berlin German Opera Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli         Chorus of Berlin German Opera  DeutGram         4795448

12:22:00            00:22:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2 in B minor           Cologne Musica Antiqua            Reinhard Goebel           Michael Schneider, flute DeutGram         4795448

12:47:00            00:10:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125              Herbert von Karajan            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the popular verismo double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, led by Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi. Cavalleria Rusticana stars Violeta Urmana as Santuzza, opposite Yonghoon Lee, who adds a new role to his Met repertory as the faithless Turiddu, with Ambrogio Maestri as Alfio, the wronged husband. In Pagliacci, Barbara Frittoli is the adulterous Nedda, Marco Berti is her jealous husband Canio, and George Gagnidze reprises the role of Tonio. The single intermission will include artist interviews.
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00            00:11:15            Joaquín Rodrigo           Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez        Philharmonia Orchestra  Luis García-Navarro  Narciso Yepes, guitar    DeutGram         4795448

16:31:00            00:23:21            George Gershwin           Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess']            Chicago Symphony Orchestra          James Levine    James Levine, piano      DeutGram         4795448

16:58:00            00:03:44            George Gershwin           Love is Here to Stay      London Symphony Orchestra     John Williams            Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    60659

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Family Feuds - Music from films about families at odds. We'll hear selections from Romeo and Juliet, The Big Country, Thor and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

King of Pride Rock from The Lion King, 1994  Telarc 80381  Hans Zimmer  Indiana University Signing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Blood Sets the Table from Hatfields & McCoys, 2012  Silva SILCD 1389  John Debney/Tony Morales

The Vaults and Hamlet (Version 2) from Hamlet, 1990  Virgin 2-91600  Ennio Morricone  Unione Musicisti Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet Farewell from Hamlet, 1996  Silva SILKD 6018  Patrick Doyle  The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

To Die For and This Land from The Lion King, 1994  Walt Disney 60858-7  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Allegro from Sonata in D (used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979)  Analekta 9812  Henry Purcell  Paul Merko, trumpet; Luc Beausejour, organ

Suite from The Lion in Winter, 1968  Silva SILCD1170  John Barry  Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Finale from Big Fish, 2003  Sony SK 93094  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Down The Stairs from The Young Victoria, 2009  EMI 5099969676222  Ilan Eshkeri  The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Suite from Romeo and Juliet, 1968  Silva SILKD 6018  Nino Rota  The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Raid, Parts 1 & 2 from The Big Country, 1958  La-La Land Records LLCD 1055  Jerome Moross  original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Honeymoon and Victoria & Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009  EMI 5099969676222  Ilan Eshkeri  The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011  Buena Vista Records D001265602 - Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013  Intrada D001911702  Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2011  Buena Vista Records D001265602  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Am What I Am - We’ll hear from 15 men and women (plus a few kids) who have some bold statements to make about who they are  

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2           

18:00:54  00:01:46  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  A Cockeyed Optimist  Mary Martin South Pacific Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:02:34  00:02:47  G.McDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado   I Got Life  Walker Daniels  Hair  Off Broadway Cast Recording   RCA            82876-56085     

18:05:48  00:02:33  Cole Porter   I've Still Got My Health    Ethel Merman  Songs from Call Me Madam and Panama Hattie  MCA  0881-10521         

18:09:01  00:03:16  Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green  I Rise Again  John Cullum   On the 20th Century Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK35330

18:12:39  00:02:58  Jerome Kern-Schyler Green   Thirteen Collar   Charles Repole  Very Good Eddie  Original B'way Cast  DRG  CDRG6100       

18:15:35  00:02:56  Clark Gesner  My Blanket and Me      Bob Balaban  You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown   Original Cast            Decca B'way  012-159-851        

18:19:03  00:02:04  A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe   Without You  Julie Andrews  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60539          

18:21:17  00:03:05  Jule Styne-Leo Robin  I'm Just a Little Girl From Little Rock    Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes  Original B'way Cast       Sony  SK48013

18:25:15  00:03:18  Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman  Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now  Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein  Hairspray  Original B'way Cast   Sony  SK87708

18:29:08  00:03:17  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Perspective  Leonard Frey  She Loves Me  Original B'way Cast  Polydor  831-968-2   

18:32:47  00:03:17  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  I Cain't Say No  Jessica Molaskey  Make Believe PS Classics  PS-422           

18:36:42  00:03:08  Cole Porter  Love for Sale  Libby Holman  Youi're the Top: Cole Porter in the 1930s Koch  A-22701    

18:40:01  00:03:30  Maury Yeston  Guido's Song   Antonio Banderas  Nine  Broadway  Reviva  PS Classics  PS-312        

18:43:26  00:02:15  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  I'm Talking to My Pal   Peter Gallagher  Pal Joey  City Center Encores!   Revival  DRG  DRG94763         

18:46:11  00:02:07  Stephen Sondheim   Loving You  Donna Murphy  Passion  Original B'way Cast  Angel CD  Q72435-55251           

18:48:47  00:03:25  Jerry Herman  I Am What I Am  Douglas Hodge  La Cage Aux Folles   2010 B'way Revival   PS Classics  PS-1094           

18:52:28  00:00:32  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659        

18:53:09  00:03:31  A.J. Lertner-Frederick Loewe  Filler: C'est Moi  Robert Goulet  Camelot  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60542          

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:07            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances   Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       Decca   444867

19:23:00            00:33:32            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Jerzy Semkow   Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:33:03            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C major               

20:42:00            00:49:18            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64              

21:45:00            00:14:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - From “A Party with Betty Comden and Adolf Green:” “The Baroness Bazooka,” “I Get Carried Away,” “Movie Ads,” “Inspiration,” and “Quiet Girl”… Erma Bombeck’s “A Man and His Car,” “My Daughter write Obits,” “Family Vacations” and “I Can’t Cope”…Jan C. Snow gives instructions on “Concert Behavior”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:09:01            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No.  3]                                  Roberto Plano, piano            Concerto           2069

23:11:00            00:09:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20                             Chamber Music Soc Linc Center   Delos   3177

23:22:00            00:06:36            Robert Schumann          Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47                                 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello      DeutGram         22906

23:28:00            00:08:44            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30                         Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

23:39:00            00:04:58            Sir Edward Elgar           Sospiri Op 70    English Chamber Orchestra        Paul Goodwin            Osian Ellis, harp            Harm Mundi      907258

23:43:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi       Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10        English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:55:00            00:03:01            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Passepied                 Enrique Bátiz     Royal Philharmonic            EMI      67435

23:56:00            00:03:11            Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7                               Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp          E1 Music          7780

 