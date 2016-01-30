Program Guide 01-30-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:15:13 Sir William Walton Partita for Orchestra George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

00:19:00 00:41:14 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Lynn Harrell, cello; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 417184

01:02:00 00:24:18 Charles Martin Loeffler Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano Allan Vogel, oboe; Paul Neubauer, viola; Irma Vallecillo, piano Delos 3136

01:28:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

02:06:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

03:00:00 00:37:26 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 3 in B flat major Op 67 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

03:39:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

04:17:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58 Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

04:52:00 00:26:37 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

05:20:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

05:39:00 00:06:40 Jean Sibelius Cortège Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

05:51:00 00:08:25 Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia Chandos 9354

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto we’ll hear movie music by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, as well as a savory symphony, La Salsa, by Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra. [Esta semana en Concierto vamos a escuchar la música de la película por el director de orquesta venezolano Gustavo Dudamel, así como una sinfonía sabrosa, La Salsa, por compositor puertorriqueño Roberto Sierra.]

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Saval Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1--Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Jessie Montgomery: Strum--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 7:18

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lisa Rogak from Lebanon, NH

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring: Dances of the Young Girls--San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony Album: Stravinsky: Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony RCA 68898 Music: 3:13

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on ‘Trockne Blumen’ D 802, Op. 160--Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 21:06

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Nicholas Walker: Paris Skies--Nicholas Walker, double bass; Elizabeth Simkin, cello New Directions Cello Festival, Hockett Family Recital Hall, Ithaca College School of Music, Ithaca, NY Music: 6:50

Leonard Bernstein: Maria

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich gefrau'n gekusst from Paganini

Gaetano Donizetti: Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fete from Daughter of the Regiment--Jack Swanson, tenor; Roderick Phipps-Kettlewell, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:03

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:29

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: ‘ Sephardic Journey’ with Jeannette Sorrell and Nell Snaidas

Ir me kero Madre 5:26

Kuando el Rey 2:38

La Rosa Enflorese 4:03

Adia Kerida 6:03

A la Una 3:00

Tzur Mishelo 4:07

Salamone Rossi: Bergamasca 1:58

Salamone Rossi: Sinfonia & Galliarda 2:56

Hazeremos/Kita'l 4:13

La Komida (finale) 3:18

All selections performed by Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell; with Apollo’s Singers; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone (Selections from forthcoming CD)

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Miho Hashizume: Crossing Over – Miho joined the Cleveland Orchestra in 1995, after serving as a member of the Toronto Symphony. A member of the first violin section, she is also a longtime member of Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra. She shares what it is like to play in a world class modern orchestra and then step back in time to play with a world class period instrument group.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Herbert L. Clarke; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn and Patriotic Songs by Classical Composers

12:09:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

12:28:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

12:39:00 00:09:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209

12:53:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s Turandot, with the renowned dramatic soprano Nina Stemme in her first Met broadcast in the title role of the proud Chinese princess. Soprano Anita Hartig sings the role of the courageous slave girl Liù, with tenor Marco Berti as Calàf, the suitor who risks his life for Turandot’s hand, and bass Alexander Tsymbalyuk as the exiled King of Tartary, Timur. Paolo Carignani conducts. The intermissions will include backstage interviews, led by Live in HD host Renée Fleming, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Roberto Alagna

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:27:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

16:35:00 00:20:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 5 in D major Suedama Ensemble David Greilsammer David Greilsammer, piano Naïve 5149

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remembering Alan Rickman - A musical tribute to the late English actor, who passed away earlier this month, with music from his many films. We'll hear excerpts from Sense and Sensibility, Die Hard and, of course, the Harry Potter films

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Severus and Lilly from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011 WaterTower WTM39255 Music Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Alice's Theme and Finding Absolem from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney Records D000490002

Alice in Wonderland Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Vault and Happy Trails from Die Hard, 1988 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1188 Die Hard Michael Kamen original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

End Titles from Quigley Down Under, 1990 Silva Screen Records Way Out West SSD 1136 The Essential Western Film Music Collection 2 Basil Poledouris The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Titles from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991 Telarc CD-80342 The Great Fantasy Adventure Album Michael Kamen Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Throw The Coins from Sense and Sensibility, 1995 Sony Classical SK 62258 Sense and Sensibility Patrick Doyle original soundtrack/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Stromness from The Winter Guest, 1997 London 289 458 912 Michael Kamen's Opus Michael Kamen London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Epilogue - Leaving Grasse from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006 EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer Tom Tkywer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle, cond.

Greenshoots 2 from Love Actually, 2003 Universal recording provided by composer N/A Craig Armstrong original soundtrack

Elegy for a Sunday from Michael Collins, 1996 Atlantic Classics 8 2960-2 Michael Collins Elliot Goldenthal original soundtrack/Jonathan Scheffer, cond.

Crew Quarters & The Bridge/Launch and Goodbye Sarris/Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1208 - Galaxy Quest David Newman original soundtrack/David Newman, cond.

Opening Titles, Harry & Mia and Lake Scene from Love Actually, 2003 Universal recording provided by composer N/A Craig Armstrong original soundtrack

Perfume Distilled from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006 EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer Tom Tkywer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle, cond.

Main Title from Sweeney Todd, 2007 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1261 Music From The Films of Tim Burton Stephen Sondheim The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Severus and Lilly and Snape's Demise from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011 WaterTower Music WTM39255 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Metaphorically Speaking” - For example: Comparing a woman in love to a brass band, or concluding that life is a cabaret … and the songwriters range from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:23 00:02:46 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I'm a Brass Band Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:04:03 00:02:57 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigley Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:07:27 00:03:42 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I've Got the World on a String Tony Bennett Tony Bennett Sings a String of Harold Arlen CBS CSCS5244

18:11:22 00:02:59 Hugh Martin Tiny Room Marlene Ver Planck You'd Better Love Me Audiophile ACD-121

18:14:38 00:01:15 Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody John Steele American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:16:13 00:02:42 Vernon Duke-Ira Gershwin Words Without Music Ruthie Henshall Ziegfeld Follies of 1936 Encores! Revival Decca B'way 440-016-056-2

18:19:25 00:02:32 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Metaphor Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:22:13 00:04:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart A Ship Without a Sail Barbara Cook From the Heart DRG DRG91485

18:27:39 00:03:01 Cole Porter You Irritate Me So Bob Shaver, Louise Carlyle Cole Porter/Rodgers & Hart Harbinger HCD1703

18:30:50 00:03:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Biscuit Ossie Davis, Josephine Primice Jamaica Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:33:46 00:02:37 Hugh Martin Imagine Vic Damone, Debbie Reynolds Athena Original Soundtrack Rhino RHM27768

18:36:44 00:03:20 Kurt Weil-Ogden Nash That's Him Mary Martin One Touch of Venus and Lute Song MCA MCAD-11354

18:40:24 00:02:40 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries Valerie Pettiford Fosse Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63379

18:43:04 00:01:43 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Jill Haworth Cabaret Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:44:59 00:03:28 Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns Glynnis Johns A Little Night Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

18:48:28 00:03:37 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein All the Things You Are Rebecca Luker, Cris Goenendal Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 0777-754883

18:52:29 00:00:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:51 Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman Filler: I Hear the Bells Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

19:32:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello - live from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:15:06 Sergei Prokofiev Divertimento Op 43

20:24:00 00:32:46 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

21:18:00 00:32:40 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

21:57:00 00:01:18 Traditional (arr Shigeaki Saegusa) Children's Game Cleveland Orchestra Sinfonietta Philips 811174

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Stuart McLean story “The House Next Door”… Some Woody Allen nightclub pieces: “Kidnapped as a Kid,” Science Fiction,” “Cooking”… Mark Levy asks “Am I being too Literal?”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23 Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:08:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

23:23:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:27:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:40:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:45:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Reference 47

23:55:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334

23:57:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24 Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954