What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-30-2016

Published January 30, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:15:13            Sir William Walton         Partita for Orchestra                  George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    46732

00:19:00            00:41:14            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35       Cleveland Orchestra      Vladimir Ashkenazy       Lynn Harrell, cello; Robert Vernon, viola         Decca   417184

01:02:00            00:24:18            Charles Martin Loeffler   Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano                                   Allan Vogel, oboe; Paul Neubauer, viola; Irma Vallecillo, piano    Delos   3136

01:28:00            00:36:12            Alexander Glazunov       Symphony No.  7 in F major  Op 77                   José Serebrier            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  63236

02:06:00            00:51:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Mass in C minor            BBC Symphony Orchestra            David Robertson           Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC     327

03:00:00            00:37:26            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  3 in B flat major  Op 67                                 Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

03:39:00            00:36:21            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  1 in D minor  Op 43               Sir Neville Marriner            Stuttgart Radio Symphony         Capriccio          10227

04:17:00            00:33:11            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 58            Bamberg Symphony            Gilbert Varga     Isabelle van Keulen, violin          Koch Intl           6522

04:52:00            00:26:37            Robert Schumann          Fantasy Pieces Op 12                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Centaur 3177

05:20:00            00:16:37            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 70 in D              Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony  EMI      54297

05:39:00            00:06:40            Jean Sibelius    Cortège                        Leif Segerstam  Turku Philharmonic        Naxos   573300

05:51:00            00:08:25            Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance                Richard Hickox  Royal Northern Sinfonia          Chandos           9354

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto we’ll hear movie music by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, as well as a savory symphony, La Salsa, by Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra.  [Esta semana en Concierto vamos a escuchar la música de la película por el director de orquesta venezolano Gustavo Dudamel, así como una sinfonía sabrosa, La Salsa, por compositor puertorriqueño Roberto Sierra.]

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey   Rita Connolly, Vocals   Irish Film Orchestra   Fiachra Trench  Varese Sarabande   662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela from "The Liberator - Libertador"   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon   002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador"   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Gustavo Dudamel   Deutsche Grammophon  002105402    

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532   Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars   Academy of St. Martin in the Fields   Iona Brown   Philips   412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3  "La Salsa"   Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra   Maximiano Valdés   Naxos   559817                                                  

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare)   Le Concert des Nations Jordi Saval   Alia Vox   9914                   

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54   Tianwa Yang, violin  Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra   Ernest Martinez Izquierdo    Naxos   8.572275                 

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178   Concerto Cologne   Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv Produktion   002037102                                         

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez)   James Galway, flute   London Symphony Orchestra   Klauspeter Seibel   Deutsche Grammophon   000302402                                               

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1--Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Jessie Montgomery: Strum--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 7:18

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lisa Rogak from Lebanon, NH

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring: Dances of the Young Girls--San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony Album: Stravinsky: Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony RCA 68898 Music: 3:13

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on ‘Trockne Blumen’ D 802, Op. 160--Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 21:06

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Nicholas Walker: Paris Skies--Nicholas Walker, double bass; Elizabeth Simkin, cello New Directions Cello Festival, Hockett Family Recital Hall, Ithaca College School of Music, Ithaca, NY Music: 6:50

Leonard Bernstein: Maria

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich gefrau'n gekusst from Paganini

Gaetano Donizetti: Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fete from Daughter of the Regiment--Jack Swanson, tenor; Roderick Phipps-Kettlewell, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:03

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:29

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:Sephardic Journey’ with Jeannette Sorrell and Nell Snaidas

Ir me kero Madre  5:26

Kuando el Rey  2:38 

La Rosa Enflorese  4:03

Adia Kerida  6:03

A la Una  3:00

Tzur Mishelo 4:07

Salamone Rossi: Bergamasca 1:58

Salamone Rossi: Sinfonia & Galliarda  2:56  

Hazeremos/Kita'l  4:13

La Komida (finale) 3:18

All selections performed by Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell; with Apollo’s Singers; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone (Selections from forthcoming CD)

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Miho Hashizume: Crossing Over – Miho joined the Cleveland Orchestra in 1995, after serving as a member of the Toronto Symphony. A member of the first violin section, she is also a longtime member of Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra.  She shares what it is like to play in a world class modern orchestra and then step back in time to play with a world class period instrument group.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Herbert L. Clarke; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn and Patriotic Songs by Classical Composers

12:09:00            00:17:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33    Cleveland Orchestra            Lorin Maazel      Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   4787779

12:28:00            00:08:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor              Willi Boskovsky            Philharmonia Hungarica EMI      64627

12:39:00            00:09:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major                                     Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano          Avie      2209

12:53:00            00:05:59            Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major   CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s Turandot, with the renowned dramatic soprano Nina Stemme in her first Met broadcast in the title role of the proud Chinese princess. Soprano Anita Hartig sings the role of the courageous slave girl Liù, with tenor Marco Berti as Calàf, the suitor who risks his life for Turandot’s hand, and bass Alexander Tsymbalyuk as the exiled King of Tartary, Timur. Paolo Carignani conducts. The intermissions will include backstage interviews, led by Live in HD host Renée Fleming, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Roberto Alagna

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:27:00            00:08:57            Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture                       Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    68468

16:35:00            00:20:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  5 in D major           Suedama Ensemble            David Greilsammer        David Greilsammer, piano          Naïve    5149

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remembering Alan Rickman - A musical tribute to the late English actor, who passed away earlier this month, with music from his many films. We'll hear excerpts from Sense and Sensibility, Die Hard and, of course, the Harry Potter films

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Severus and Lilly from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011  WaterTower WTM39255  Music Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2  Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Alice's Theme and Finding Absolem from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney Records D000490002 

Alice in Wonderland  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Vault and Happy Trails from Die Hard, 1988  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1188  Die Hard  Michael Kamen  original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

End Titles from Quigley Down Under, 1990  Silva Screen Records Way Out West  SSD 1136  The Essential Western Film Music Collection 2  Basil Poledouris  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Titles from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991  Telarc CD-80342  The Great Fantasy Adventure Album  Michael Kamen  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Throw The Coins from Sense and Sensibility, 1995  Sony Classical SK 62258  Sense and Sensibility  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Stromness from The Winter Guest, 1997  London 289 458 912  Michael Kamen's Opus  Michael Kamen  London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Epilogue - Leaving Grasse from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006  EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0 

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer  Tom Tkywer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil  Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle, cond.

Greenshoots 2 from Love Actually, 2003  Universal recording provided by composer  N/A  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack

Elegy for a Sunday from Michael Collins, 1996  Atlantic Classics 8 2960-2  Michael Collins  Elliot Goldenthal  original soundtrack/Jonathan Scheffer, cond.

Crew Quarters & The Bridge/Launch and Goodbye Sarris/Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1208 - Galaxy Quest  David Newman  original soundtrack/David Newman, cond.

Opening Titles, Harry & Mia and Lake Scene from Love Actually, 2003  Universal recording provided by composer  N/A  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack

Perfume Distilled from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006  EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0  Perfume: The Story of a Murderer  Tom Tkywer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil  Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle, cond.

Main Title from Sweeney Todd, 2007  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1261  Music From The Films of Tim Burton  Stephen Sondheim  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Severus and Lilly and Snape's Demise from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011  WaterTower Music WTM39255  Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Metaphorically Speaking” - For example: Comparing a woman in love to a brass band, or concluding that life is a cabaret … and the songwriters range from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:23  00:02:46  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh    I'm a Brass Band  Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60960

18:04:03  00:02:57  Frank Loesser  If I Were a Bell  Isabel Bigley   Guys and Dolls  Original B'way Cast Decca B'way  012-159-112-2

18:07:27  00:03:42  Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler  I've Got the World on a String  Tony Bennett  Tony Bennett Sings a String of Harold Arlen      CBS     CSCS5244

18:11:22  00:02:59  Hugh Martin Tiny Room  Marlene Ver Planck   You'd Better Love Me Audiophile ACD-121

18:14:38  00:01:15  Irving Berlin    A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody   John Steele       American Musical Theater            Smithsonian      RD036

18:16:13  00:02:42  Vernon Duke-Ira Gershwin     Words Without Music    Ruthie Henshall   Ziegfeld Follies of 1936  Encores! Revival  Decca B'way    440-016-056-2

18:19:25  00:02:32  Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt  Metaphor  Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson  The Fantasticks   Original Cast  Decca B'way       314-543-665-2

18:22:13  00:04:42  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  A Ship Without a Sail   Barbara Cook   From the Heart DRG  DRG91485

18:27:39  00:03:01  Cole Porter  You Irritate Me So  Bob Shaver, Louise Carlyle   Cole Porter/Rodgers & Hart  Harbinger  HCD1703

18:30:50  00:03:03  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Little Biscuit  Ossie Davis, Josephine Primice  Jamaica Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-68041

18:33:46  00:02:37  Hugh Martin   Imagine  Vic Damone, Debbie Reynolds  Athena Original Soundtrack Rhino  RHM27768

18:36:44  00:03:20  Kurt Weil-Ogden Nash  That's Him     Mary Martin  One Touch of Venus and Lute Song            MCA            MCAD-11354

18:40:24  00:02:40  DeSylva-Brown-Henderson  Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries  Valerie Pettiford   Fosse  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-63379

18:43:04  00:01:43  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cabaret  Jill Haworth  Cabaret  Original B'way Cast  Sony SK60533

18:44:59  00:03:28  Stephen Sondheim   Send in the Clowns  Glynnis Johns  A Little Night Music   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65284

18:48:28  00:03:37  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  All the Things You Are  Rebecca Luker, Cris Goenendal  Jerome Kern Treasury  Angel  0777-754883

18:52:29  00:00:31  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:09  00:03:51  Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman  Filler: I Hear the Bells   Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray   Original B'way Cast     Sony  SK87708

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00            00:25:26            Robert Schumann          Cello Concerto in A minor  Op 129         Cleveland Orchestra      Sir Neville Marriner  Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   410019

19:32:00            00:25:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107                  Louis Lortie            Quebec Symphony Orchestra    Atma    2617

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; William Preucil, violin;  Mark Kosower, cello - live from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00            00:15:06            Sergei Prokofiev           Divertimento Op 43                             

20:24:00            00:32:46            Johannes Brahms          Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor  Op 102    

21:18:00            00:32:40            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 44                  

21:57:00            00:01:18            Traditional (arr Shigeaki Saegusa)   Children's Game   Cleveland Orchestra Sinfonietta  Philips 811174

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Stuart McLean story “The House Next Door”… Some Woody Allen nightclub pieces: “Kidnapped as a Kid,” Science Fiction,” “Cooking”…  Mark Levy asks “Am I being too Literal?”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:48            Josef Suk         Elegy in D flat major  Op 23                               Ahn Trio            EMI      56674

23:08:00            00:11:45            Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor  Op 11       Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski            Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        5186353

23:23:00            00:04:33            Pablo Casals    Song of the Birds          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano            Han-Na Chang, cello      EMI      82390

23:27:00            00:10:11            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony        Ondine  953

23:40:00            00:05:57            Frederick Delius            Summer Night on the River                    Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  90845

23:45:00            00:09:57            Robert Farnon   Lake of the Woods                    Douglas Gamley           Royal Philharmonic            Reference         47

23:55:00            00:02:47            Maria Theresia von Paradis        Sicilienne                                  Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano    Decca   2334

23:57:00            00:02:14            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Sea Murmurs Op 24                               Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp            DeutGram         4792954

 

 