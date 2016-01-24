© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-24-2016

Published January 24, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano

00:04:00            00:34:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor         

00:38:00            00:44:16            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55

01:22:00            00:35:02            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78      

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:39:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  3 in G major  Op 55               Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

02:44:00            00:36:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15            Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

03:23:00            00:33:14            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  5 Op 50            New York Philharmonic  Leonard Bernstein            Stanley Drucker, clarinet            CBS     44708

03:57:00            00:02:29            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite: Air                  William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal, for piano and stereo tape (1984)  Peter Takács, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007)  Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom CD) 16:22

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1980)  Karel Paukert, harpsichord; Coventry Chamber Players (Truemedia 90121) 21:20

04:53:00            00:05:28            David Amram    American Dance Suite: Cajun                 Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra        Newport            85546

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Crown of Thorns

5:22  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Gloria  Gloria In Excelsis Deo Naxos

7:45  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Gloria  Qui Tollis Naxos

6:17  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Sanctus & Hosanna 1 Naxos

1:08  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Benedictus  Naxos

2:38  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Qui Venit  Naxos

1:27  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Hosanna 2  Naxos

4:29  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Agnus Dei 1  Naxos

3:56  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Agnus Dei 2  Naxos

1:38  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Agnus Dei 3  Naxos

1:33  Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea   Dona Nobis Pacem  Naxos

4:00  Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 2   Dum Transisset Naxos

1:54  Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 2   Dum Transisset Naxos

:59  Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 2   Alleluia  Naxos

4:16  Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 1   Dum Transisset  Naxos

1:57  Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 1   Ut Venientes Naxos

:56  Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 1   Alleluia  Naxos

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:23            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum           Vienna Philharmonic      Sir Georg Solti     Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca   4785437

06:11:00            00:15:20            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Blossom Festival Chorus           MAA     40602

06:23:00            00:05:23            Gioacchino Rossini       Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus  Orch del Teatro Comunale            Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor            Decca   14875

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone - The Miller’s Tale - Conversations with, plus compositions and improvisations by the versatile and remarkable Minnesota-based organist Aaron David Miller

AARON DAVID MILLER: Jump  Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (3/18/12)

MILLER: 3 Pieces (Untitled Piece; Acclamations; Who can separate us)  Linh Kauffman, soprano; Aaron David Miller (2005 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) ADM 2010

MILLER: Sleepy Hollow  Metropolis Symphony Orchestra/Julian Wachner, conductor; David Schrader (1998 Casavant/Orchestra Hall, Chicago, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/2/2006)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mozart at 260 - On this program, we’ll listen to sacred choral works by one of music history’s great geniuses, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose 260th birthday we’ll celebrate on January 27.  Join Peter DuBois for the musical birthday party!
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded          Various - This week’s special “Where Are They Now?” episode traces the lives of five different From the Top alums to learn how these young artists are negotiating their lives in their twenties. One alumni guest has just scored the position of Principal Bassoonist for the Chicago Symphony. Another is a lyric soprano working in the opera houses of Germany. One’s a touring piano soloist. Each featured alum shares with us a recent musical performance

Violinist Benjamin Beilman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the third movement, Finale: Allegro vivacissimo, from Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with the Mobile Symphony, conducted by Scott Speck.

Cellist Nathan Vickery from New York, New York, performs the Allemande and the Gigue from Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

Pianist Natasha Paremski from New York, New York, performs Variations 1–6 and 24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Fabien Gabel.

Soprano Heather Engebretson from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and now living in Wiesbaden, Germany, performs "Amour, ranime mon courage" from Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818–1893), with pianist Sophia Muñoz.

Bassoonist Keith Buncke from Atlanta, Georgia, soon to be Chicago, Illinois, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Bassoon Concerto in F major, S. 63/WoO 23, by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra, conducted by Tito Muñoz.
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Quintette: 2. Presto-Trio  Imani Winds  Album: Umoja  Imani 6227  Music: 4:34

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation from Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42, No. 1--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH  Music: 9:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA  Music: 7:07

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)--Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano  Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital  EMI 73498  Music: 11:26

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto for Wind Quintet--Imani Winds Cutting Edge Concerts, Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, New York, NY  Music: 15:44

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum--Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI  Music: 17:22

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto--Anders Jonhall, flute; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Philipp von Steinaecker, conductor  Berwaldhallen Concert Hall, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden  Music: 17:58

Jessica Deutsch: Anyplace  Jessica Deutsch, violin; Adrian Gross, mandolin; Lydia Munchinsky, cello; Bret Higgins, bass; Magdelys Savigne Carrion, percussion  Album: Finding Anyplace  Music: 6:40

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Franz Schubert

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:32            Dmitri Shostakovich      Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz              André Kostelanetz            André Kostelanetz Orchestra      Sony    62642

14:03:00            00:03:26            Dmitri Shostakovich      Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through             Riccardo Chailly            Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   452597

14:06:00            00:14:30            Frederick the Great        Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major             CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

14:21:00            00:07:06            Felix Mendelssohn        Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89                Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

14:50:00            00:26:24            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  4 in G minor  Op 40            Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   458930

15:16:00            00:07:43            Camille Saint-Saëns       Danse macabre Op 40                           Yuja Wang, piano            DeutGram         16606

15:24:00            00:09:35            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy                        Andrew Penny   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   553469

15:33:00            00:09:08            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83              Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66295

15:44:00            00:13:05            Hugo Alfvén      Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19                        Esa-Pekka Salonen            Swedish Radio Symphony         Sony    46668

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:32:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major    

16:40:00            00:13:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in B flat major              

16:57:00            00:28:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:32:00            00:27:55            Bedrich Smetana           String Quartet No.  1 in E minor              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    63151

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:30:50            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  2 in E flat major                        Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  462125

18:36:00            00:16:10            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral                Donald Runnicles            Dresden State Orchestra            Teldec  17109

18:54:00            00:05:08            John Johnson   Lute Duet 'Greensleeves'                                   Sharon Isbin, guitar            Sony    745456

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:39:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  3 in G major  Op 55               Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

19:44:00            00:36:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15            Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

20:23:00            00:33:14            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  5 Op 50            New York Philharmonic  Leonard Bernstein            Stanley Drucker, clarinet            CBS     44708

20:58:00            00:01:58            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28             Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice            Analekta           9848

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal, for piano and stereo tape (1984)  Peter Takács, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007)  Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom CD) 16:22

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1980)  Karel Paukert, harpsichord; Coventry Chamber Players (Truemedia 90121) 21:20

21:54:00            00:05:38            Aaron Copland  The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams            Tanglewood Festival Chorus      Sony    48224

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the prestigious Shangai Conservatory of Music. This second in a four-part series features performances by the renowned Ensemble Intercontemporain.

Chen Yi: Night Thoughts (excerpts) Members of the Shanghai Chamber Orchestra/Gottfried Rabl  2:07, 8:09

Chen Yi: Momentum  Shanghai Chamber Orchestra/Gao Jian  11:08

Jean-Patrick Besingrand: Interjections and Fragmentations  Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman  6:11

Geng Shiqi: Spring Rain of a Lotus Pond  Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman  8:31

Wu Fan: Jumping Lines and Surfaces  Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman  6:37

Beat Furrer: Gaspra (excerpt)  Ensemble Recherche  Kairos 1232  3:30

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:00            Joachim Raff    Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176                          Academy Chamber Ensemble         Chandos           8790

23:09:00            00:07:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from String Quintet No. 5                                   Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello            Marlboro           80001

23:18:00            00:06:49            Johannes Brahms          Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51                                  Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:24:00            00:09:53            Max Bruch        Kol Nidrei Op 47            London Symphony Orchestra     Neeme Järvi      Yuri Bashmet, viola  RCA     63292

23:36:00            00:07:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio in E major         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown   Pepe Romero, guitar     Philips  426263

23:43:00            00:10:26            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

23:55:00            00:03:13            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Pie Jesu        London Symphony Orchestra     Klauspeter Seibel            Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram         3024

23:56:00            00:03:32            Frank Bridge     Sally in our Alley                       William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5366

 

 