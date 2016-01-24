Program Guide 01-24-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano

00:04:00 00:34:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

00:38:00 00:44:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

01:22:00 00:35:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

02:44:00 00:36:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

03:23:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

03:57:00 00:02:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Air William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal, for piano and stereo tape (1984) Peter Takács, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007) Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom CD) 16:22

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1980) Karel Paukert, harpsichord; Coventry Chamber Players (Truemedia 90121) 21:20

04:53:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Crown of Thorns

5:22 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Gloria Gloria In Excelsis Deo Naxos

7:45 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Gloria Qui Tollis Naxos

6:17 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Sanctus & Hosanna 1 Naxos

1:08 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Benedictus Naxos

2:38 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Qui Venit Naxos

1:27 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Hosanna 2 Naxos

4:29 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Agnus Dei 1 Naxos

3:56 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Agnus Dei 2 Naxos

1:38 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Agnus Dei 3 Naxos

1:33 Taverner: Missa Corona Spinea Dona Nobis Pacem Naxos

4:00 Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 2 Dum Transisset Naxos

1:54 Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 2 Dum Transisset Naxos

:59 Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 2 Alleluia Naxos

4:16 Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 1 Dum Transisset Naxos

1:57 Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 1 Ut Venientes Naxos

:56 Taverner: Dum Transisset Sabbatum 1 Alleluia Naxos

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:23 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum Vienna Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

06:11:00 00:15:20 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

06:23:00 00:05:23 Gioacchino Rossini Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone - The Miller’s Tale - Conversations with, plus compositions and improvisations by the versatile and remarkable Minnesota-based organist Aaron David Miller

AARON DAVID MILLER: Jump Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (3/18/12)

MILLER: 3 Pieces (Untitled Piece; Acclamations; Who can separate us) Linh Kauffman, soprano; Aaron David Miller (2005 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) ADM 2010

MILLER: Sleepy Hollow Metropolis Symphony Orchestra/Julian Wachner, conductor; David Schrader (1998 Casavant/Orchestra Hall, Chicago, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/2/2006)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mozart at 260 - On this program, we’ll listen to sacred choral works by one of music history’s great geniuses, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose 260th birthday we’ll celebrate on January 27. Join Peter DuBois for the musical birthday party!



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - This week’s special “Where Are They Now?” episode traces the lives of five different From the Top alums to learn how these young artists are negotiating their lives in their twenties. One alumni guest has just scored the position of Principal Bassoonist for the Chicago Symphony. Another is a lyric soprano working in the opera houses of Germany. One’s a touring piano soloist. Each featured alum shares with us a recent musical performance

Violinist Benjamin Beilman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the third movement, Finale: Allegro vivacissimo, from Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with the Mobile Symphony, conducted by Scott Speck.

Cellist Nathan Vickery from New York, New York, performs the Allemande and the Gigue from Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

Pianist Natasha Paremski from New York, New York, performs Variations 1–6 and 24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Fabien Gabel.

Soprano Heather Engebretson from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and now living in Wiesbaden, Germany, performs "Amour, ranime mon courage" from Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818–1893), with pianist Sophia Muñoz.

Bassoonist Keith Buncke from Atlanta, Georgia, soon to be Chicago, Illinois, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Bassoon Concerto in F major, S. 63/WoO 23, by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra, conducted by Tito Muñoz.



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Quintette: 2. Presto-Trio Imani Winds Album: Umoja Imani 6227 Music: 4:34

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation from Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42, No. 1--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 9:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA Music: 7:07

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)--Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital EMI 73498 Music: 11:26

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto for Wind Quintet--Imani Winds Cutting Edge Concerts, Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, New York, NY Music: 15:44

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum--Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:22

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto--Anders Jonhall, flute; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Philipp von Steinaecker, conductor Berwaldhallen Concert Hall, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 17:58

Jessica Deutsch: Anyplace Jessica Deutsch, violin; Adrian Gross, mandolin; Lydia Munchinsky, cello; Bret Higgins, bass; Magdelys Savigne Carrion, percussion Album: Finding Anyplace Music: 6:40

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Franz Schubert

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:32 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony 62642

14:03:00 00:03:26 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

14:06:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

14:21:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

14:50:00 00:26:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 458930

15:16:00 00:07:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

15:24:00 00:09:35 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

15:33:00 00:09:08 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

15:44:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19 Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major

16:40:00 00:13:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major

16:57:00 00:28:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:32:00 00:27:55 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

18:36:00 00:16:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

18:54:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:54:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the prestigious Shangai Conservatory of Music. This second in a four-part series features performances by the renowned Ensemble Intercontemporain.

Chen Yi: Night Thoughts (excerpts) Members of the Shanghai Chamber Orchestra/Gottfried Rabl 2:07, 8:09

Chen Yi: Momentum Shanghai Chamber Orchestra/Gao Jian 11:08

Jean-Patrick Besingrand: Interjections and Fragmentations Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman 6:11

Geng Shiqi: Spring Rain of a Lotus Pond Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman 8:31

Wu Fan: Jumping Lines and Surfaces Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman 6:37

Beat Furrer: Gaspra (excerpt) Ensemble Recherche Kairos 1232 3:30

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:09:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

23:18:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:24:00 00:09:53 Max Bruch Kol Nidrei Op 47 London Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

23:36:00 00:07:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263

23:43:00 00:10:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

23:55:00 00:03:13 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

23:56:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366