Program Guide 01-17-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Olivier Latry, organ

00:08:00 00:23:32 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60 Václav Neumann SW German Radio Symphony ArteNova 30481

00:40:00 00:15:00 Kaija Saariaho Maan varjot Los Angeles Philharmonic WFMT 1

01:01:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

CLASSICAL WEEKEND



02:02:00 00:15:34 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

02:20:00 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D major Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

03:02:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

03:54:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

Stephen T. Griebling: Contrasts — Daniel Pereira, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 5:50

Dolores White: A Lovely Love; a woman who loves — Diana Farrell, soprano; Diana White Gould, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:09

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow — Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, violin; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window — Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG 09-30-12) 15:04

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy — Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

04:54:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 58

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three 16th Century Recordings - Secular music from the Naxos family of recordings with popular songs of Italy, lute music of Poland, and music for wealthy gentlemen.

2:43 Dlugoraj Villanella Ramee

1:39 Dlugoraj Villanella polonica Ramee

1:01 Dlugoraj Choreo polonica Ramee

2:21 Dlugoraj Choreo polonica Ramee

2:38 Dlugoraj Choreo polonica Ramee

1:58 Dlugoraj Fantasia Ramee

:55 Dlugoraj Thesaurus harmonicus Finale Ramee

2:40 Dlugoraj Arpinus Lute Book Polskey tanecz welmy pekney Ramee

2:20 Anonymous La vida de Culin Naxos

3:08 Fogliano L'amor, donna ch'io te porto Naxos

1:23 Patavino Un cavalier di Spagna Naxos

2:19 Tromboncino Vergine bella Naxos

5:59 Montovano Lirum bililirum Naxos

1:54 Mainerio Ballo francese Brilliant

:59 Mainerio Ballo Milanese Brilliant

1:11 Mainerio ballo furlano Brilliant

:45 Mainerio Ungarescha e saltarello Brilliant

1:30 Mainerio Schiarazula marazula Brilliant

2:40 Spinacino Recercare Brilliant

1:49 Giovanni Maria da Crema Fantasia settima Brilliant

1:54 Franceso da Milano Canone Brilliant

1:19 Taeggio Oculus non vidit Brilliant

1:54 Lasso Ballo francese Brilliant

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:03:22 Franz Biebl Ave Maria Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:09:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601

06:18:00 00:04:36 Gregorian Chant Recordare virgo mater Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

06:24:00 00:03:01 Rev. Robert Lowry Shall We Gather at the River? Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi 807549

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:04:15 Ola Gjeilo Phoenix Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Concert - We explore music old and new, introduce artists youthful and revered, and revel in fiery virtuosity, all on display in ‘live’ performances!

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Recessional, Op. 96, no. 4.

MASON BATES: Geraldine’s Parlor & Deliver us from evil, fr Digital Loom Joshua Boyd (1927 Skinner-1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor, MI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/14)

MARGARET VARDELL SANDRESKY: The Good Shepherd Marilyn Keiser (1799 Tannenberg/Old Salem Museum, Winston-Salem, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/9/14)

WILLIAM BECKSTRAND: Incarnatus (premiere).

JEHAN ALAIN: 2 Fantasies Martin Jean (2011 Jaeckel/1st Lutheran Church, Duluth, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/21/12)

RACHEL LAURIN: Etude heroique, Op. 38 Ken Cowan (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/16/13)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 3, 2010 - From the Top is teaming up with the Boston Children’s Chorus to present a special celebration on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Join host Christopher O’Riley, young musicians from around the country and the Boston Children’s Chorus for an hour of music and personal stories that would make Dr. King smile with pride

Boston Children’s Chorus (Premier Choir and Young Men’s Ensemble), Anthony Trecek-King, Artistic Director, performing “MLK” by U2, arr. Bob Chilcott and “O’ Freedom”, Traditional Spiritual, arr. Hall Johnson

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, including Charlotte Malin, violin (17) from Westwood, MA, Kendra Lenz, violin (18) from Boston, MA, Alexandra Morgan-Welch, viola (17) from Andover, MA, Sasha Scolnik-Brower, cello (15) from Andover, MA with Katherine Kayaian, Chamber Music Manager and Coach, performing III. Allegro vivace from Quartet No. 1 (“Calvary”) by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson

Boston Children’s Chorus performing “Kasar mie la gaji” (The Earth is Tired) by Alberto Grau

Chaz Salazar, flute (17) from Phoenix, AZ, performing “Summerland” by William Grant Still

Boston Children’s Chorus performing “Lean on Me” by by Kirk Franklin, arr. Andre Williams

Break Piece - Christopher O’Riley, piano, performing Piano Etude No. 4 by Don Byron

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2--Prague Chamber Orchestra Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23

HK Gruber: Gloria - A Pig Tale: 1. Prelude New York Philharmonic, Axiom; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, NY Music: 6:07

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: 3. Clair de lune (Moonlight)--12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic Album: Fleur de Paris EMI 8501 Music: 4:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1 Christian Poltera, cello; Swiss-Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 23:56

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Leise, Leise, fromme Weise from Der Freischutz--Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Orchestra of Zurich Opera Franz Welser-Most, conductor Album: Sabine Meyer - A Night At The Opera EMI 56137 Music: 4:26

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1: Movement 3--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL Music: 6:38

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:53

Jens Kruger: Lucid Dreamer: 4. Covenant of the Muses; 5. Ai Sight; 6. Margarete; 7. Council of the Migrant Jesters Kruger Brothers and the Kontras Quartet Yadkin Arts Council, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Yadkinville, NC Music: 19:42

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1901-02)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.7 (19014-05)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.8 in E-Flat "Symphony of a Thousand" (1904-05)--London Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1908-09)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Kindertotenlieder "In Diesem Wetter" (1901-04)--Janet Baker, soprano; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:25 François Joseph Gossec Gavotte Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Hubert Laws, flute CBS 37216

14:02:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

14:04:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

14:18:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

14:50:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

15:18:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

15:27:00 00:08:52 William Boyce Symphony No. 7 in B flat major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

15:36:00 00:08:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 24 in B flat major Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186

15:40:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernest Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall February 2, 1967; this broadcast is one of many observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

16:07:00 01:16:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123

17:28:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

18:24:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat major Op 5 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661

18:39:00 00:16:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor Op 13 Wilhelm Kempff, piano DeutGram 4793449

18:57:00 00:03:07 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:34 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

19:20:00 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D major Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

20:02:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

20:57:00 00:04:15 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 6 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shanghai New Music Week, Part I - The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the oldest conservatory of music in China. This first in a four-part series features the music of Chen Yi and Beat Fuhrer

Wen Deqing: The Glamor of Shanghai Concerto (excerpt) Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Gottfried Rabl; Qin Li-Wei, vc. 1:38

Chen Musheng: Morning Rays on the Sea (excerpt) Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/ Rabl; Yunggie Ma, voice 9:38

Wen Deqing: The Sound Shining Ensemble Intercontemporain/Beat Furrer; Lu Yiwen, erhu 12:07

Jia Daqun: The Prospect of Colored Desert Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman 7:36

Ye Guohui: Beijing Opera Silhouettes Ensemble Offspring/Peelman 6:51

Lu Pei: Rhythm of Shanghai (excerpt) Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Gottfried Rabl; Jiang Hanchao, saxophone 6:55

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:11:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67 North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:20:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:29:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

23:38:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

23:47:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 57052

23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

23:56:00 00:02:37 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316