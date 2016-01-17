© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-17-2016

Published January 17, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Olivier Latry, organ

00:08:00            00:23:32            Leos Janácek    Sinfonietta Op 60                      Václav Neumann           SW German Radio Symphony        ArteNova          30481

00:40:00            00:15:00            Kaija Saariaho   Maan varjot                               Los Angeles Philharmonic          WFMT   1

01:01:00            00:53:47            Jean Sibelius    Four Kalevala Legends Op 22                Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony        Ondine  953

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:15:34            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture                 Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich            Accentus          102

02:20:00            00:39:57            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 5 in D major                   Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

03:02:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli            Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

03:54:00            00:05:12            Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No.  3 in G flat major  Op 51                         Jon Nakamatsu, piano    Harm Mundi      907244

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

04:54:00            00:05:29            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                Yakov Kreizberg            Netherlands Philharmonic     PentaTone        58

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three 16th Century Recordings - Secular music from the Naxos family of recordings with popular songs of Italy, lute music of Poland, and music for wealthy gentlemen.

2:43  Dlugoraj  Villanella  Ramee

1:39  Dlugoraj  Villanella polonica  Ramee

1:01  Dlugoraj  Choreo polonica  Ramee

2:21  Dlugoraj  Choreo polonica  Ramee

2:38  Dlugoraj  Choreo polonica  Ramee

1:58  Dlugoraj  Fantasia  Ramee

:55  Dlugoraj  Thesaurus harmonicus  Finale  Ramee

2:40  Dlugoraj  Arpinus Lute Book  Polskey tanecz welmy pekney Ramee

2:20  Anonymous  La vida de Culin  Naxos

3:08  Fogliano  L'amor, donna ch'io te porto  Naxos

1:23  Patavino  Un cavalier di Spagna  Naxos

2:19  Tromboncino  Vergine bella  Naxos

5:59  Montovano  Lirum bililirum  Naxos

1:54  Mainerio  Ballo francese  Brilliant

:59  Mainerio  Ballo Milanese  Brilliant

1:11  Mainerio  ballo furlano  Brilliant

:45  Mainerio  Ungarescha e saltarello  Brilliant

1:30  Mainerio  Schiarazula marazula  Brilliant

2:40  Spinacino  Recercare  Brilliant

1:49  Giovanni Maria da Crema  Fantasia settima  Brilliant

1:54  Franceso da Milano  Canone  Brilliant

1:19  Taeggio  Oculus non vidit  Brilliant

1:54  Lasso  Ballo francese  Brilliant

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:03:22            Franz Biebl        Ave Maria                                 Voces8 Decca   4785703

06:09:00            00:07:00            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                                    Voces8 Decca   22601

06:18:00            00:04:36            Gregorian Chant            Recordare virgo mater                           Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            2907546

06:24:00            00:03:01            Rev. Robert Lowry         Shall We Gather at the River?                             Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal   Harm Mundi      807549

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00            00:04:15            Ola Gjeilo          Phoenix                        Charles Bruffy   Phoenix Chorale            Chandos            5100

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Concert - We explore music old and new, introduce artists youthful and revered, and revel in fiery virtuosity, all on display in ‘live’ performances!

WILLIAM MATHIAS:  Recessional, Op. 96, no. 4.

MASON BATES:  Geraldine’s Parlor & Deliver us from evil, fr Digital Loom Joshua Boyd (1927 Skinner-1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor, MI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/14)

MARGARET VARDELL SANDRESKY:  The Good Shepherd  Marilyn Keiser (1799 Tannenberg/Old Salem Museum, Winston-Salem, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/9/14)

WILLIAM BECKSTRAND:  Incarnatus (premiere).

JEHAN ALAIN:  2 Fantasies  Martin Jean (2011 Jaeckel/1st Lutheran Church, Duluth, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/21/12)

RACHEL LAURIN:  Etude heroique, Op. 38  Ken Cowan (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/16/13)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk.  There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 3, 2010 - From the Top is teaming up with the Boston Children’s Chorus to present a special celebration on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.  Join host Christopher O’Riley, young musicians from around the country and the Boston Children’s Chorus for an hour of music and personal stories that would make Dr. King smile with pride

Boston Children’s Chorus (Premier Choir and Young Men’s Ensemble), Anthony Trecek-King, Artistic Director, performing  “MLK” by U2, arr. Bob Chilcott and “O’ Freedom”, Traditional Spiritual, arr. Hall Johnson

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, including Charlotte Malin, violin (17) from Westwood, MA, Kendra Lenz, violin (18) from Boston, MA, Alexandra Morgan-Welch, viola (17) from Andover, MA, Sasha Scolnik-Brower, cello (15) from Andover, MA with Katherine Kayaian, Chamber Music Manager and Coach, performing III. Allegro vivace from Quartet No. 1 (“Calvary”) by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson

Boston Children’s Chorus performing “Kasar mie la gaji” (The Earth is Tired) by Alberto Grau

Chaz Salazar, flute (17) from Phoenix, AZ, performing “Summerland” by William Grant Still

Boston Children’s Chorus performing “Lean on Me” by by Kirk Franklin, arr. Andre Williams

Break Piece - Christopher O’Riley, piano, performing Piano Etude No. 4 by Don Byron

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2--Prague Chamber Orchestra   Album: Evening Tunes in Prague  Denon 78926  Music: 4:23

HK Gruber: Gloria - A Pig Tale: 1. Prelude  New York Philharmonic, Axiom; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, NY  Music: 6:07

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: 3. Clair de lune (Moonlight)--12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic  Album: Fleur de Paris  EMI 8501  Music: 4:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1  Christian Poltera, cello; Swiss-Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor  Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland  Music: 23:56

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Leise, Leise, fromme Weise from Der Freischutz--Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Orchestra of Zurich Opera  Franz Welser-Most, conductor Album: Sabine Meyer - A Night At The Opera  EMI 56137  Music: 4:26

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1: Movement 3--Sphinx Virtuosi  St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL  Music: 6:38

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN  Music: 15:53

Jens Kruger: Lucid Dreamer: 4. Covenant of the Muses; 5. Ai Sight; 6. Margarete; 7. Council of the Migrant Jesters  Kruger Brothers and the Kontras Quartet  Yadkin Arts Council, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Yadkinville, NC  Music: 19:42

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1901-02)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.7 (19014-05)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.8 in E-Flat "Symphony of a Thousand" (1904-05)--London Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1908-09)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Kindertotenlieder "In Diesem Wetter" (1901-04)--Janet Baker, soprano; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:25            François Joseph Gossec           Gavotte            Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY       Richard Kapp    Hubert Laws, flute         CBS     37216

14:02:00            00:02:02            Ambroise Thomas         Mignon: Gavotte                       Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9765

14:04:00            00:13:44            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in F major  Op 6                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         447733

14:18:00            00:09:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Valéry Gergiev  Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello       Decca   10104

14:50:00            00:28:38            Johannes Brahms          Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24              Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436853

15:18:00            00:09:06            Camille Saint-Saëns       Barcarolle in F major  Op 108     Fine Arts Quartet                       Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of           Naxos   572904

15:27:00            00:08:52            William Boyce   Symphony No. 7 in B flat major  Op 2                Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music        l'Oiseau            436761

15:36:00            00:08:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 24 in B flat major                        Sir Charles Mackerras         Prague Chamber Orchestra        Telarc   80186

15:40:00            00:17:18            Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite                    Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Fire            Koch Intl           7576

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernest Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall February 2, 1967; this broadcast is one of many observing the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

16:07:00            01:16:27            Ludwig van Beethoven   Missa Solemnis Op 123

17:28:00            00:30:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major          Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano      CBS     42445

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:19:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No.  2 in E major     Hamburg Camerata        Ralf Gothóni            Anastasia Injushina, piano          Ondine  1224

18:24:00            00:12:58            François Joseph Gossec           Symphony in E flat major  Op 5             Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9661

18:39:00            00:16:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  8 in C minor  Op 13                           Wilhelm Kempff, piano   DeutGram         4793449

18:57:00            00:03:07            Tylman Susato  The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch'                             New London Consort            l'Oiseau            436131

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:34            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture                 Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich            Accentus          102

19:20:00            00:39:57            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 5 in D major                   Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

20:02:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli            Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

20:57:00            00:04:15            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 6 Op 101                                 Orion Weiss, piano            Bridge  9355

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy   Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

Stephen T. Griebling: Contrasts — Daniel Pereira, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 5:50

Dolores White: A Lovely Love; a woman who loves — Diana Farrell, soprano; Diana White Gould, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:09

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow — Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, violin; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window — Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG 09-30-12) 15:04

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy — Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shanghai New Music Week, Part I - The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the oldest conservatory of music in China. This first in a four-part series features the music of Chen Yi and Beat Fuhrer

Wen Deqing: The Glamor of Shanghai Concerto (excerpt) Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Gottfried Rabl; Qin Li-Wei, vc. 1:38

Chen Musheng: Morning Rays on the Sea (excerpt)  Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/ Rabl; Yunggie Ma, voice  9:38

Wen Deqing: The Sound Shining  Ensemble Intercontemporain/Beat Furrer; Lu Yiwen, erhu  12:07

Jia Daqun: The Prospect of Colored Desert  Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman  7:36

Ye Guohui: Beijing Opera Silhouettes  Ensemble Offspring/Peelman  6:51

Lu Pei: Rhythm of Shanghai (excerpt)  Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Gottfried Rabl; Jiang Hanchao, saxophone  6:55

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:09:12            Erik Satie          Trois gymnopédies                                Anne Queffélec, piano   VirginClas            90754

23:11:00            00:06:59            Camille Saint-Saëns       Romance Op 67            North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach      Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

23:20:00            00:09:07            Robert Schumann          March from Piano Quintet Op 44                                    Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello     DeutGram         463179

23:29:00            00:06:53            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                     George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS     46286

23:38:00            00:09:10            Johannes Brahms          Ballade No. 4 in B major  Op 10                         Alessio Bax, piano            Signum 309

23:47:00            00:06:56            Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68      Philharmonia Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello      EMI      57052

23:56:00            00:02:51            Aaron Copland  Down a Country Lane                Hugh Wolff       St Paul Chamber Orchestra            Teldec  77310

23:56:00            00:02:37            Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7                               Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony    510316

 

 