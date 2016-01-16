© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-16-2016

Published January 16, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:20:38            Josef Myslivecek          Cello Concerto in C major          Camerata Chicago         Drostan Hall            Wendy Warner, cello      Cedille  142

00:24:00            00:52:29            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                  Pierre Boulez     Chicago Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         459610

01:18:00            00:38:54            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 126          Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

01:59:00            00:36:02            Edvard Grieg    String Quartet No. 1 in G minor  Op 27                           Auryn Quartet    CPO            999729

02:37:00            00:38:46            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 3           London Philharmonic     Bernard Haitink  Amanda Roocroft, soprano       EMI      56564

03:18:00            00:27:06            Robert Schumann          Piano Quartet in E flat major  Op 47       Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of            RCA     6498

03:47:00            00:33:17            David Diamond Violin Concerto No.  2   Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos   3119

04:22:00            00:32:18            Aaron Copland  Hear Ye! Hear Ye!                      Oliver Knussen  London Sinfonietta            Argo     443203

04:56:00            00:23:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major          Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

05:21:00            00:19:01            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata No. 1 in E major                           Arcadi Volodos, piano            Sony    89647

05:42:00            00:05:01            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death'               Paavo Järvi       Estonian National Symphony       VirginClas         45722

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto pays tribute to the great Spanish nationalist composer Enrique Granados. Guitarist David Russell plays his famous Spanish Dance No. 5, and you’ll hear his masterpiece, Goyescas, played by Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Prats.

[Esta semana Concierto rinde homenaje al gran compositor nacionalista español Enrique Granados. El guitarrista David Russell interpreta a su famosa Danza Española Nº 5, y escuchará su obra maestra, Goyescas, interpretado por el pianista cubano Jorge Luis Prats.]

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) --David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576  

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna --Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center)  James Christian Pfohl  Live from Brevard Music Center (1957) 

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas--Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca  001593702 

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia -Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90211 

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo--Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse--Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata  RCA  14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico--Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata  EMI  31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f--María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata  Sonopress 7742      
 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2--Prague Chamber Orchestra   Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23

HK Gruber: Gloria - A Pig Tale: 1. Prelude--New York Philharmonic, Axiom; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, NY Music: 6:07

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Dick and Serena LaVine from New York, NY Time: 8:35

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: 3. Clair de lune (Moonlight)--12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic  Album: Fleur de Paris  EMI 8501  Music: 4:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1--Christian Poltera, cello; Swiss-Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor  Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland  Music: 23:56

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Leise, Leise, fromme Weise from Der Freischutz--Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Orchestra of Zurich Opera  Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Album: Sabine Meyer - A Night At The Opera  EMI 56137  Music: 4:26

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1: Movement 3--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL  Music: 6:38

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:53

Jens Kruger: Lucid Dreamer: 4. Covenant of the Muses; 5. Ai Sight; 6. Margarete; 7. Council of the Migrant Jesters  Kruger Brothers and the Kontras Quartet  Yadkin Arts Council, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Yadkinville, NC  Music: 19:42

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Pierre Boulez Part I

Edgard Varèse: Amériques (excerpt) Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (London 443172 CD) 1:14

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: IV Interrupted Intermezzo   Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG437826 CD) 4:02

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.7: III Scherzo Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 447756 CD) 9:14

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite: Vivo, Minuetto and Finale New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (Columbia 35105 LP) 5:57

George Frederick Handel: Water Music – Selections from Suite No.2   Alla Hornpipe; Lentement; Bourée; Minuet   Hague Philharmonic Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (Nonesuch 71127 LP) 8:05

Claude Debussy: La Mer: III Dialogue of the wind and the sea   The Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 439896 CD) 7:41

Gustav Mahler: Song: “Ich bin der Welt abhanden bekommen”  Violeta Urmana, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Pierre Boulez DG 80003894 CD) 7:02

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Conductor Liza Grossman – She is rocking the classical world!  The conductor is the founder of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, a group that plays new works incorporating rock, hip-hop, DJs and more. Find out more about this successful group as Liza talks about the 21st century music she performs with the CYO

Power Chords by Dmitri Tymoczko--The Pacifica Quartet with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra conducted by Liza Grossman (December 2006 Private recording)

Horn Concerto by John Kennedy--Richard King Horn, with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra led by Liza Grossman (December 2007 Private recording)

West African Concerto by Kakraba Lobi--Baler Naranjo, Marimba with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra led by Liza Grossman (Private recording)

Styx Sound bit from One With Everything – Styx and The Contemporary Youth Orchestra (UMG Recordings B0007924-02)

The Jetson’s and The Flintstones by Hoyt Curtin--CYO led by Liza Grossman (Tunes for Toons concert March 2007 Private Recording)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Birth of ‘Les Six’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn and t he ‘Farewell’ Symphony

12:10:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3              Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

12:23:00            00:11:15            George Frideric Handel  Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia                   Paul McCreesh  Gabrieli Players            Archiv   474510

12:34:00            00:05:29            George Frideric Handel  Saul: Chorus 'Gird on Thy Sword'           Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh         Gabrieli Consort            Archiv   474510

12:42:00            00:16:54            Claude Debussy            Suite bergamasque                   Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos   572583

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles ( The Pearl Fishers), a rarity by the composer of Carmen that has not been seen at the Met in nearly a century. The opera, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, tells the story of two friends, pearl divers who are both in love with a beautiful Hindu priestess. Highlights of the score include the famous duet for the two men, “Au fond du temple saint.” Soprano Diana Damrau leads the cast as the priestess Leïla, opposite tenor Matthew Polenzani as Nadir and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Zurga, with bass-baritone Nicolas Testé as the high priest Nourabad.
The intermission will include backstage interviews led by HD host Patricia Racette.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:45:00            00:06:11            Gioacchino Rossini       The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa            Orchestra of La Scala    Riccardo Chailly            Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano   CBS     37862

15:52:00            00:08:51            Amilcare Ponchielli        La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours                      Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10634

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony          Edwin Outwater           Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym            2009

16:32:00            00:26:59            Paul Hindemith  Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'                 Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      55230

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Scores of Sherlock Holmes - Music from Sherlock Holmes adventures, from the classic Basil Rathbone series to contemporary versions starring Robert Downey Junior and Benedict Cumberbatch

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Patrick Gowers  Larry Meyers, cond.

Main Title from The Adventures of the Great Mouse Detective, 1986  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Henry Mancini  original soundtrack/Henry Mancini, cond.

End Title from Without a Clue, 1988  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini, cond.

Main Title and Moriarty-Genius of Evil from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1939  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Cyril Mockridge  Larry Meyers, cond.

End Title from Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, 1942  Marco Polo 8.225124  Frank Skinner  Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Main Title and Legend of the Hound of the Baskervilles, 1959  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  James Bernard  Larry Meyers, cond.

Main Title from A Study in Terror, 1965  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  John Scott  Larry Meyers, cond.

Suite from The Seven Percent Solution, 1974  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  John Addison  Larry Meyers, cond.

Suite from The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes, 1970  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Miklos Rozsa  Larry Meyers, cond.

The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Patrick Gowers  Larry Meyers, cond.

Holmes and Elizabeth-Love Theme from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985  Intrada MAF 7131  Bruce Broughton  Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

The Riddle Solves from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Bruce Broughton - Larry Meyers, cond.

Ah, Putrefaction and Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes, 2009  WaterTower 391752  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Patrick Gowers  Larry Meyers, cond.

The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984  Varese Sarabande VSD-5692  Patrick Gowers  Larry Meyers, cond.

Opening and The Game is On from Sherlock, 2010  Silva SILCD 1377  David Arnold/Michael Price  original soundtrack

Prepared to do Anything from Sherlock: Series 2, 2012  Silva SILCD 1383  David Arnold/Michael Price  original soundtrack

The Problems of Your Future from Sherlock: Series 3, 2014  Silva SILCD 1438  David Arnold/Michael Price  original soundtrack

End Titles from Sherlock: Series 3, 2014  Silva SILCD 1438  David Arnold/Michael Price  original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Dance Music - An art unto itself … what the orchestra is playing in the pit when the choreographer takes over on stage

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:08  00:04:58  Leroy Anderson  Lady in Waiting Ballet  Orchestra  The Leroy Anderson Collection  MCA  MCAD2-9815B

18:06:32  00:02:59  Cole Porter  Where Are the Men?  Orchestra  Anything Goes  Studio Cast  Angel77774-98484

18:09:34  00:03:06  Richard Rodgers  Slaughter on 10th Avenue  Richard Rodgers  Richard Rodgers Conducts 'Slaughter on 10th Avenue'  Odyssey  Y35213

18:13:48  00:03:20  Kurt Weill     Forty Minutes for Lunch  Kurt Weill  One Touch of Venus  Mary Martin, Kenny Baker  MCA  MCAD-11354

18:17:42  00:06:56  Harold Arlen  Civil War Ballet  Richard Rodney Bennett  Special Occasions  DRG DRG6102

18:26:07  00:02:05  Cy Coleman  Rich Man's Frug  Orchestra  Sweet Charity    Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60960

18:28:35  00:01:31  Cole Porter  Montmartre  Chorus  Can Can   Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64664

18:30:04  00:02:54  Cole Porter/Genevieve Pito  Garden of Eden  Ballet  Orchestra  Ballet on Broadway  Painted Smiles  PSCD149

18:33:28  00:02:45  Leonard Bernstein  Rumble  Orchestra, Company  West Side Story   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60724

18:35:31  00:07:35  Leonard Bernstein    Somewhere Ballet  Reri Grist  West Side Story   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60724

18:42:49  00:07:50  Leonard Bernstein    Imaginary Coney Island  Orchestra  On the Town  1960 Studio Cast  Sony  SK60538

18:50:58  00:02:02  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell   Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:03:51  Frederick Loewe-Trude Rittman  Filler: I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean (Ballet)  Orchestra  Brigadoon  1989 Studio Cast       Angel  7777-54481

 

19:00 SPECIAL: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Porco, conductor; William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus - live from Severance Hall with host Robert Conrad

WELCOMING REMARKS AND INVOCATION Dennis W. LaBarre President, Musical Arts Association, Pastor Richard M. Gibson Elizabeth Baptist Church & Margot James Copland, Executive Vice President, KeyBank and Chair, KeyBank Foundation

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS presented by The Honorable Frank G. Jackson, Mayor, City of Cleveland The Honorable Kevin Conwell, Councilman, Ward 9, City of Cleveland The Honorable Yvonne M. Conwell, Cuyahoga County Executive Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge, U.S. House of Representatives

CLOSING REMARKS - Armond Budish Cuyahoga County Executive

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH Star Spangled Banner

JOHN ROSAMOND JOHNSON Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Danse Nègre from African Suite Op 35/4

TRADITIONAL Deep River (arr Wilberg)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS Introduction & Rondo capriccioso in a Op 28--HANNAH WHITE, violin

JOHN WILLIAMS Dry Your Tears, Afrika from ‘Amistad’

SAMUEL WARD America the Beautiful (arr. Dragon)

WILLIAM GRANT STILL Humor: Animato from Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’

DUKE ELLINGTON Martin Luther King from ‘Three Black Kings’

TRADITIONAL There's No Hiding Place Down Here (arr R. H. Gillum)

TRADITIONAL Every Time I Feel the Spirit (arr Smith)

TRADITIONAL Jesus is a Rock in a Weary Land (arr Burleigh)—ANDRENÉE FANT PRIEST, EVA BLOUNT, CALEB A. WRIGHT, soloists

TRADITIONAL We Shall Overcome (arr Uzee brown Jr.)

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT NINE with John Simna

21:06:00            00:18:02            Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat                                Concerto Cologne         Teldec  98420

21:26:00            00:33:16            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 7                     Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

22:01:00            00:03:10            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  5 in A major  Op 46                        Rafael Kubelik            Bavarian Radio Symphony         DeutGram         4793449

 

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Commercials suitable for Public Radio: “Sixteen Golden Bits,” “ Terminal House Recordings,” “Great Square Inches in Art,” “ Arnie Schoenberg’s Second Viennese School,” “PIXY School of Brain Surgery and Medicine”…  Shelly Berman goes to an “International Conference”…  Mark Levy talks about his best inventions… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna
 

23:06:00            00:05:01            Franz Joseph Haydn      Andante from Symphony No. 9              Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch   Nimbus 5321

23:11:00            00:07:35            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Cello Concerto in A major     English Chamber Orchestra          Sir Andrew Davis           Matt Haimovitz, cello     DeutGram         429219

23:19:00            00:05:02            Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major                              Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano     EMI      54576

23:24:00            00:05:07            Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22                    Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

23:29:00            00:05:28            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song          Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      Esa-Pekka Salonen  Barbara Hendricks, soprano       CBS     44528

23:35:00            00:05:04            Martin Mailman  Autumn Landscape Op 4                       Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434347

23:40:00            00:05:05            Ottorino Respighi          Notturno in G flat major                                     Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano          224517

23:46:00            00:05:40            Stephen Paulus Berceuse                                  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Azica    71281

23:52:00            00:07:22            Frederick Delius            On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring                Michael Tilson Thomas            San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

 