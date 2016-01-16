Program Guide 01-16-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

00:24:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

01:18:00 00:38:54 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 126 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

01:59:00 00:36:02 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27 Auryn Quartet CPO 999729

02:37:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564

03:18:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

03:47:00 00:33:17 David Diamond Violin Concerto No. 2 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3119

04:22:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

04:56:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

05:21:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E major Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

05:42:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death' Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto pays tribute to the great Spanish nationalist composer Enrique Granados. Guitarist David Russell plays his famous Spanish Dance No. 5, and you’ll hear his masterpiece, Goyescas, played by Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Prats.

[Esta semana Concierto rinde homenaje al gran compositor nacionalista español Enrique Granados. El guitarrista David Russell interpreta a su famosa Danza Española Nº 5, y escuchará su obra maestra, Goyescas, interpretado por el pianista cubano Jorge Luis Prats.]

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) --David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna --Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas--Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia -Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo--Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse--Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico--Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f--María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2--Prague Chamber Orchestra Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23

HK Gruber: Gloria - A Pig Tale: 1. Prelude--New York Philharmonic, Axiom; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, NY Music: 6:07

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Dick and Serena LaVine from New York, NY Time: 8:35

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: 3. Clair de lune (Moonlight)--12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic Album: Fleur de Paris EMI 8501 Music: 4:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1--Christian Poltera, cello; Swiss-Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 23:56

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Leise, Leise, fromme Weise from Der Freischutz--Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Orchestra of Zurich Opera Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Album: Sabine Meyer - A Night At The Opera EMI 56137 Music: 4:26

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1: Movement 3--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL Music: 6:38

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:53

Jens Kruger: Lucid Dreamer: 4. Covenant of the Muses; 5. Ai Sight; 6. Margarete; 7. Council of the Migrant Jesters Kruger Brothers and the Kontras Quartet Yadkin Arts Council, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Yadkinville, NC Music: 19:42

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Pierre Boulez Part I

Edgard Varèse: Amériques (excerpt) Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (London 443172 CD) 1:14

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: IV Interrupted Intermezzo Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG437826 CD) 4:02

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.7: III Scherzo Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 447756 CD) 9:14

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite: Vivo, Minuetto and Finale New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (Columbia 35105 LP) 5:57

George Frederick Handel: Water Music – Selections from Suite No.2 Alla Hornpipe; Lentement; Bourée; Minuet Hague Philharmonic Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (Nonesuch 71127 LP) 8:05

Claude Debussy: La Mer: III Dialogue of the wind and the sea The Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 439896 CD) 7:41

Gustav Mahler: Song: “Ich bin der Welt abhanden bekommen” Violeta Urmana, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Pierre Boulez DG 80003894 CD) 7:02

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Conductor Liza Grossman – She is rocking the classical world! The conductor is the founder of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, a group that plays new works incorporating rock, hip-hop, DJs and more. Find out more about this successful group as Liza talks about the 21st century music she performs with the CYO

Power Chords by Dmitri Tymoczko--The Pacifica Quartet with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra conducted by Liza Grossman (December 2006 Private recording)

Horn Concerto by John Kennedy--Richard King Horn, with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra led by Liza Grossman (December 2007 Private recording)

West African Concerto by Kakraba Lobi--Baler Naranjo, Marimba with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra led by Liza Grossman (Private recording)

Styx Sound bit from One With Everything – Styx and The Contemporary Youth Orchestra (UMG Recordings B0007924-02)

The Jetson’s and The Flintstones by Hoyt Curtin--CYO led by Liza Grossman (Tunes for Toons concert March 2007 Private Recording)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Birth of ‘Les Six’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn and t he ‘Farewell’ Symphony

12:10:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

12:23:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

12:34:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus 'Gird on Thy Sword' Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

12:42:00 00:16:54 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles ( The Pearl Fishers), a rarity by the composer of Carmen that has not been seen at the Met in nearly a century. The opera, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, tells the story of two friends, pearl divers who are both in love with a beautiful Hindu priestess. Highlights of the score include the famous duet for the two men, “Au fond du temple saint.” Soprano Diana Damrau leads the cast as the priestess Leïla, opposite tenor Matthew Polenzani as Nadir and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Zurga, with bass-baritone Nicolas Testé as the high priest Nourabad.

The intermission will include backstage interviews led by HD host Patricia Racette.

15:45:00 00:06:11 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano CBS 37862

15:52:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

16:02:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

16:32:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Scores of Sherlock Holmes - Music from Sherlock Holmes adventures, from the classic Basil Rathbone series to contemporary versions starring Robert Downey Junior and Benedict Cumberbatch

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Patrick Gowers Larry Meyers, cond.

Main Title from The Adventures of the Great Mouse Detective, 1986 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Henry Mancini original soundtrack/Henry Mancini, cond.

End Title from Without a Clue, 1988 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Henry Mancini Henry Mancini, cond.

Main Title and Moriarty-Genius of Evil from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1939 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Cyril Mockridge Larry Meyers, cond.

End Title from Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror, 1942 Marco Polo 8.225124 Frank Skinner Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Main Title and Legend of the Hound of the Baskervilles, 1959 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 James Bernard Larry Meyers, cond.

Main Title from A Study in Terror, 1965 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 John Scott Larry Meyers, cond.

Suite from The Seven Percent Solution, 1974 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 John Addison Larry Meyers, cond.

Suite from The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes, 1970 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Miklos Rozsa Larry Meyers, cond.

The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Patrick Gowers Larry Meyers, cond.

Holmes and Elizabeth-Love Theme from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985 Intrada MAF 7131 Bruce Broughton Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

The Riddle Solves from Young Sherlock Holmes, 1985 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Bruce Broughton - Larry Meyers, cond.

Ah, Putrefaction and Discombobulate from Sherlock Holmes, 2009 WaterTower 391752 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

221B Baker Street from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Patrick Gowers Larry Meyers, cond.

The Red Circle from Sherlock Holmes, 1984 Varese Sarabande VSD-5692 Patrick Gowers Larry Meyers, cond.

Opening and The Game is On from Sherlock, 2010 Silva SILCD 1377 David Arnold/Michael Price original soundtrack

Prepared to do Anything from Sherlock: Series 2, 2012 Silva SILCD 1383 David Arnold/Michael Price original soundtrack

The Problems of Your Future from Sherlock: Series 3, 2014 Silva SILCD 1438 David Arnold/Michael Price original soundtrack

End Titles from Sherlock: Series 3, 2014 Silva SILCD 1438 David Arnold/Michael Price original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Dance Music - An art unto itself … what the orchestra is playing in the pit when the choreographer takes over on stage

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:08 00:04:58 Leroy Anderson Lady in Waiting Ballet Orchestra The Leroy Anderson Collection MCA MCAD2-9815B

18:06:32 00:02:59 Cole Porter Where Are the Men? Orchestra Anything Goes Studio Cast Angel77774-98484

18:09:34 00:03:06 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts 'Slaughter on 10th Avenue' Odyssey Y35213

18:13:48 00:03:20 Kurt Weill Forty Minutes for Lunch Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus Mary Martin, Kenny Baker MCA MCAD-11354

18:17:42 00:06:56 Harold Arlen Civil War Ballet Richard Rodney Bennett Special Occasions DRG DRG6102

18:26:07 00:02:05 Cy Coleman Rich Man's Frug Orchestra Sweet Charity Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:28:35 00:01:31 Cole Porter Montmartre Chorus Can Can Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:30:04 00:02:54 Cole Porter/Genevieve Pito Garden of Eden Ballet Orchestra Ballet on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD149

18:33:28 00:02:45 Leonard Bernstein Rumble Orchestra, Company West Side Story Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:35:31 00:07:35 Leonard Bernstein Somewhere Ballet Reri Grist West Side Story Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:42:49 00:07:50 Leonard Bernstein Imaginary Coney Island Orchestra On the Town 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:50:58 00:02:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:51 Frederick Loewe-Trude Rittman Filler: I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean (Ballet) Orchestra Brigadoon 1989 Studio Cast Angel 7777-54481

19:00 SPECIAL: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Porco, conductor; William Henry Caldwell, conductor; Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus - live from Severance Hall with host Robert Conrad

WELCOMING REMARKS AND INVOCATION Dennis W. LaBarre President, Musical Arts Association, Pastor Richard M. Gibson Elizabeth Baptist Church & Margot James Copland, Executive Vice President, KeyBank and Chair, KeyBank Foundation

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS presented by The Honorable Frank G. Jackson, Mayor, City of Cleveland The Honorable Kevin Conwell, Councilman, Ward 9, City of Cleveland The Honorable Yvonne M. Conwell, Cuyahoga County Executive Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge, U.S. House of Representatives

CLOSING REMARKS - Armond Budish Cuyahoga County Executive

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH Star Spangled Banner

JOHN ROSAMOND JOHNSON Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Danse Nègre from African Suite Op 35/4

TRADITIONAL Deep River (arr Wilberg)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS Introduction & Rondo capriccioso in a Op 28--HANNAH WHITE, violin

JOHN WILLIAMS Dry Your Tears, Afrika from ‘Amistad’

SAMUEL WARD America the Beautiful (arr. Dragon)

WILLIAM GRANT STILL Humor: Animato from Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’

DUKE ELLINGTON Martin Luther King from ‘Three Black Kings’

TRADITIONAL There's No Hiding Place Down Here (arr R. H. Gillum)

TRADITIONAL Every Time I Feel the Spirit (arr Smith)

TRADITIONAL Jesus is a Rock in a Weary Land (arr Burleigh)—ANDRENÉE FANT PRIEST, EVA BLOUNT, CALEB A. WRIGHT, soloists

TRADITIONAL We Shall Overcome (arr Uzee brown Jr.)

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT NINE with John Simna

21:06:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

21:26:00 00:33:16 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

22:01:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Commercials suitable for Public Radio: “Sixteen Golden Bits,” “ Terminal House Recordings,” “Great Square Inches in Art,” “ Arnie Schoenberg’s Second Viennese School,” “PIXY School of Brain Surgery and Medicine”… Shelly Berman goes to an “International Conference”… Mark Levy talks about his best inventions… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna



23:06:00 00:05:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 9 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5321

23:11:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:19:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:24:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:29:00 00:05:28 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Barbara Hendricks, soprano CBS 44528

23:35:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:40:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

23:46:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:52:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60