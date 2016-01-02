Program Guide 01-02-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

00:41:00 00:31:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A major Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

01:15:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

01:42:00 00:17:30 Eric Whitacre When David Heard Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

02:01:00 00:44:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

02:47:00 00:35:29 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 13 in A minor Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225

03:24:00 00:32:43 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

03:59:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

04:40:00 00:37:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426

05:20:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325

05:39:00 00:05:55 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864

05:51:00 00:08:42 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 3 in G minor American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

6:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301

06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

060:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735

07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba Es el piropo, piropo madrileño Placido Domingo Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal Don Manolito: Viva Madrid Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo Llegada Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez Caturí Abente polca paraguaya Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458

07:22:04 Amadeo Vives Doña Francisquita: Fandango Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458

07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020

07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: 4. Allegro quasi presto--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:35

Darius Milhaud: Suite Française--University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX Music: 16:25

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E minor: 2. Andantino; 3. Prestissimo--Afiara String Quartet: Valerie Li, violin; Yuri Cho, violin; David Samuel, viola; Adrian Fung, cello Montreal Chamber Music Festival, St. James United Church, Montreal, Canada Music: 10:35

Gabriel Faure: Dolly Suite, Op. 56--Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 15:22

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional: Dulaman--Chanticleer; Joseph Jennings, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 1:34

Traditional Norwegian: Solbonn--Birger Mistereggen, percussion; Linn Andrea Fuglseth, voice; Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 1:40

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Christian Voss): Opening Sketch of "Scottish" Symphony--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 0:48

Felix Mendelssohn: "Scottish" Symphony No. 3 in A Minor--Antje Weithaas, violin; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 36:09

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Siloti): Prelude in b minor, BWV 855a--Eduard Kunz, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:46

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New Year, New Beginnings

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra – Opening (Dawn) – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 57215 CD) 1:30

Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite – Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67773 CD) 4:11

Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 37759 CD) 5:10

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol – Anonymous Four, vocal; Andrew Lawrence King, harp (Harmonia Mundi 907325 CD) 2:12

Gioacchino Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans - San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George (Delos 3238 CD) 3:07

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January – Alexander Budyonny, piano (TB 827598 CD) 5:40

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song – Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro – Bruce Hungerford, piano (Vanguard 1237 CD) 3:33

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” – Finale – London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki (Philips 802903 LP) 10:45

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Jeannette Sorrell – In 1992 Jeannette Sorrell, a classically trained pianist, founded Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra. Now, almost 25 years later the group plays to sold out houses from Cleveland to London to Madrid. Under Jeannette’s direction Apollo’s Fire has released 21 CDs, many making it to Billboard’s top 10 list. Today we’ll talk to Janette about her choice to trade in her piano for a harpsichord and how period instrument performance is perceived today by audiences and members of modern symphony orchestras.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wagner's "Shaggy Dog" Story; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn’s Life

12:08:00 00:07:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

12:17:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

12:36:00 00:21:58 Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Johann Strauss Jr.’s sparkling operetta Die Fledermaus. After a 45-year career at the Met, during which he has led more than 85 operas, James Levine expands his repertory with his first-ever Met performances of this work. Die Fledermaus is being performed in an English version featuring dialogue by Broadway playwright Douglas Carter Beane, which premiered two seasons ago. Susanna Phillips and Paulo Szot reprise the roles of Rosalinde and Dr. Falke. New cast members include Toby Spence as Eisenstein, Lucy Crowe as the chambermaid Adele, and Susan Graham in her first Met performances as Prince Orlofsky, alongside Dimitri Pittas and Alan Opie, with actor Christopher Fitzgerald in the spoken role of the jailer Frosch. The intermissions will include backstage interviews, as well as the Opera Quiz, with guest artist Diana Damrau, who will be starring in the Met’s new production of Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:40:00 00:18:53 William David Brohn Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

16:52:00 00:07:03 Georgia Stitt, Jason Rbt Brown Waiting for Wings Overture John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Seen and Heard in 2015 - Our annual year-end film music review. We'll hear music from small budget films like Mr. Holmes and Far From The Madding Crowd as well as blockbusters like Jurassic World and Avengers: Age of Ultron

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Park Is Closed from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Prickly Ash and Mr. Holmes from Mr. Holmes, 2015 Lakeshore Records LKS 345102 Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Courage and Kindness from Cinderella, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002179702 Patrick Doyle The London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Farewell from Furious 7, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0602 Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Universal Fanfare used in Minions, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0607 Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Kevin, Stuart and Bob and Minions Victory from Minions, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0607 Heitor Pereira original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

The Joy of Credits from Inside Out, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002064702 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Goodbye Spot and Arlo Makes His Mark from The Good Dinosaur, 2015 Walt Disney Records D001907402 Mychael and Jeff Danna original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Out of Bullets from SPECTRE, 2015 Decca B0024084-02 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Rise Together from Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015 Hollywood Records 4877018 Brian Tyler/Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Finale and Curtain Call from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, 2015 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1361 Joe Kraemer original soundtrack/Joe Kraemer, cond.

SPECTRE (End Title) from SPECTRE, 2015 Decca B0024084-02 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Leaving Mars from The Martian, 2015 Columbia Records B015U2B4RA Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Jedi Steps and Finale from Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002177202 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : “Crossing Over Gracefully” - When it comes to classically trained singers making the switch to the Broadway and Hollywood repertoire, many are called but few are chosen. We celebrate the best, including Sylvia McNair, Dawn Upshaw and Eileen Farrell

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:04 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening Ezio Pinza South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:04:53 00:03:27 Harold Rome Welcome Home Ezio Pinza Fanny Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:08:53 00:01:42 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Bum's Opera Helen Traubel Pipe Dream Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481

18:11:08 00:02:43 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward I Got Plenty o' Nuttin' Todd Duncan Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11453

18:14:09 00:03:35 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-10302

18:18:21 00:02:58 Frank Loesser My Heart Is So Full of You Robert Weede The Most Happy Fella Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:21:18 00:02:23 Jerry Herman Like a Young Man Robert Weede Milk and Honey Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61997

18:23:36 00:02:33 Mitch Leigh-William Alfred The Mayor's Chair Robert Weede Cry for Us All Original B'way Cast Project 3 TS1000

18:27:44 00:02:04 Irving Berlin Blue Skies Joan Morris, William Bolcom Blue Skies: Joan Morris Sings Irving Berlin Nonesuch 79120

18:30:30 00:01:47 R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Cockeyed Optimist Kiri Te Kanawa South Pacific – 1986 Studio Cast Sony 42205

18:32:33 00:01:33 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Why Do I Love You? Jerry Hadley, Frederika Von Stade Show Boat 1988 Studio Cast Angel CD S7491082

18:34:06 00:01:26 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man Teresa Stratas Show Boat 1988 Studio Cast Angel CDS7491082

18:35:47 00:02:31 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Never Met a Rose Bryn Terfel If Ever I Would Leave You Deutsche Grammaphon 289457628-2

18:39:10 00:03:52 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Why Can't I? Dawn Upshaw, Audra McDonald Dawn Upshaw: The Rodgers & Hart Songbook Nonesuch 79406-2

18:42:53 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Goose Never Be a Peacock Sylvia McNair Come Rain or Come Shine Philips 446818-2

18:47:22 00:03:39 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night Eileen Farrell Here I Go Again Columbia C1653

18:51:20 00:01:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:38 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Some Other Time Eileen Farrell Eileen Farrell: With Much Love Audiophile AP-237

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

19:17:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

19:56:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Janos Starker, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall and helping celebrate the

50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts – this was the first appearance with the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi, who was to become the sixth music director of the Orchestra

20:04:00 00:11:25 Béla Bartók Two Portraits Op 5

20:19:00 00:21:18 Béla Bartók Cello Concerto

20:43:00 00:36:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

21:33:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The first of our two annual all-request shows...The Radio Essays and This Week in the Media are on a two-week sabbatical



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:41 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Song without Words Op 8 Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900

23:07:00 00:04:39 Mily Balakirev Etude-idylle "In the Garden" in D flat Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399

23:14:00 00:06:53 Eugenio Toussaint Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Alex Brown, piano Sony 75555

23:20:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:35:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:48:00 00:06:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

23:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275