WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-02-2016

Published January 2, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:37:07            Mily Balakirev    Symphony No. 2 in D minor                   Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony        Naxos   550793

00:41:00            00:31:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Clarinet Quintet in A major          Emerson String Quartet             David Shifrin, clarinet    DeutGram         459641

01:15:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

01:42:00            00:17:30            Eric Whitacre     When David Heard                    Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers            Decca   16636

02:01:00            00:44:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major                  Jack Brymer  London Wind Soloists   Decca   4785437

02:47:00            00:35:29            Franz Schubert  String Quartet No. 13 in A minor                                     Cleveland Quartet            Telarc   80225

03:24:00            00:32:43            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  4 in A minor  Op 63                   Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

03:59:00            00:39:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  3 in G major  Op 55               Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

04:40:00            00:37:50            Franz Joseph Haydn      Mass No. 11 in D minor             Boston Baroque            Martin Pearlman          Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass   Linn      426

05:20:00            00:17:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Quintet in E flat major                                Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello          Albany  1325

05:39:00            00:05:55            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  8: Wedding Day at               Jerzy Maksymiuk           BBC Scottish Symphony       Naxos   550864

05:51:00            00:08:42            George Frideric Handel  Oboe Concerto No. 3 in G minor            American Classical Orchestra          Thomas Crawford          Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

6:00:45 Tomas Breton  La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota   Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga   Antonio Sánchez Pérez  CGC Producciones  CTCD2301                                                

06:14:55 Traditional   Dos germans   Cobla Cuitat de Girona  DiscMedi S.A.  DM 324 02                                         

060:17:45 Traditional   El rossinyol enamorat   Cobla Cuitat de Girona   DiscMedi S.A.  DM 324 02                                          

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas  Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)  Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus  93224                                            

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr.  The Blue Danube, Waltz   Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009)    Daniel Barenboim  Decca  001256902                                      

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco   La Púrpura de la rosa (selections)  The Harp Consort   Andrew Lawrence-King   DHM   05452 7735                                        

07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri   Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma   Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid   Miguel Roa   Deutsche Grammophon   0028947639                                                   

07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba   Es el piropo, piropo madrileño   Placido Domingo   Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid   Miguel Roa   Deutsche Grammophon  0028947639                                                    

07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal   Don Manolito: Viva Madrid  Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid   Miguel Roa  Deutsche Grammophon  0028947639                                                   

07:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo   Llegada   Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass  Smithsonian Folkways Reco  SFW 405-48                           

07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez   Caturí Abente polca paraguaya    Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass   Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48                            

07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz  Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas   Lucero Tena, castenets  Quartet de Barcelona    José María Franco Gil   EMI Classics   CMS 7 6458                   

07:22:04 Amadeo Vives   Doña Francisquita: Fandango   Lucero Tena, castenets  Quartet de Barcelona  José María Franco Gil  EMI Classics   CMS 7 6458                  

07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák   String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American"  Quartet de Barcelona   Anacrusi  AC020                                                                      

07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona  "Siboney"  Juan Diego Flórez, tenor   Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra   Miguel Harth-Bedoya  Decca   000629502                       

07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri    Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira)   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Maximiano Valdés  Sono Luminus  90227                                                

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: 4. Allegro quasi presto--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:35

Darius Milhaud: Suite Française--University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX Music: 16:25

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E minor: 2. Andantino; 3. Prestissimo--Afiara String Quartet: Valerie Li, violin; Yuri Cho, violin; David Samuel, viola; Adrian Fung, cello Montreal Chamber Music Festival, St. James United Church, Montreal, Canada Music: 10:35

Gabriel Faure: Dolly Suite, Op. 56--Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 15:22

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional: Dulaman--Chanticleer; Joseph Jennings, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 1:34

Traditional Norwegian: Solbonn--Birger Mistereggen, percussion; Linn Andrea Fuglseth, voice; Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 1:40

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Christian Voss): Opening Sketch of "Scottish" Symphony--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 0:48

Felix Mendelssohn: "Scottish" Symphony No. 3 in A Minor--Antje Weithaas, violin; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 36:09

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Siloti): Prelude in b minor, BWV 855a--Eduard Kunz, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:46

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   New Year, New Beginnings

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra – Opening (Dawn) – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 57215 CD) 1:30

Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite – Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67773 CD) 4:11

Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 37759 CD) 5:10

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol – Anonymous Four, vocal; Andrew Lawrence King, harp (Harmonia Mundi 907325 CD) 2:12

Gioacchino  Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans - San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George (Delos 3238 CD) 3:07

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January – Alexander Budyonny, piano (TB 827598 CD) 5:40

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song – Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro – Bruce Hungerford, piano (Vanguard 1237 CD) 3:33

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” – Finale – London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki (Philips 802903 LP) 10:45

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Jeannette Sorrell – In 1992 Jeannette Sorrell, a classically trained pianist, founded Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra.  Now, almost 25 years later the group plays to sold out houses from Cleveland to London to Madrid.  Under Jeannette’s direction Apollo’s Fire has released 21 CDs, many making it to Billboard’s top 10 list.  Today we’ll talk to Janette about her choice to trade in her piano for a harpsichord and how period instrument performance is perceived today by audiences and members of modern symphony orchestras.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wagner's "Shaggy Dog" Story; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn’s Life

12:08:00            00:07:20            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88              Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98265

12:17:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Fantasy         Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

12:36:00            00:21:58            Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78                  Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra  Supraphon        3533

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Johann Strauss Jr.’s sparkling operetta Die Fledermaus. After a 45-year career at the Met, during which he has led more than 85 operas, James Levine expands his repertory with his first-ever Met performances of this work. Die Fledermaus is being performed in an English version featuring dialogue by Broadway playwright Douglas Carter Beane, which premiered two seasons ago. Susanna Phillips and Paulo Szot reprise the roles of Rosalinde and Dr. Falke. New cast members include Toby Spence as Eisenstein, Lucy Crowe as the chambermaid Adele, and Susan Graham in her first Met performances as Prince Orlofsky, alongside Dimitri Pittas and Alan Opie, with actor Christopher Fitzgerald in the spoken role of the jailer Frosch. The intermissions will include backstage interviews, as well as the Opera Quiz, with guest artist Diana Damrau, who will be starring in the Met’s new production of Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:40:00            00:18:53            William David Brohn      Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' Philharmonia Orchestra            David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

16:52:00            00:07:03            Georgia Stitt, Jason Rbt Brown  Waiting for Wings Overture                    John Morris Russell            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          FanfareCin        4

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Seen and Heard in 2015 - Our annual year-end film music review. We'll hear music from small budget films like Mr. Holmes and Far From The Madding Crowd as well as blockbusters like Jurassic World and Avengers: Age of Ultron

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Park Is Closed from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Prickly Ash and Mr. Holmes from Mr. Holmes, 2015  Lakeshore Records LKS 345102  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Courage and Kindness from Cinderella, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002179702  Patrick Doyle  The London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Farewell from Furious 7, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0602  Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Universal Fanfare used in Minions, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0607  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Kevin, Stuart and Bob and Minions Victory from Minions, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0607  Heitor Pereira  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

The Joy of Credits from Inside Out, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002064702  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Goodbye Spot and Arlo Makes His Mark from The Good Dinosaur, 2015  Walt Disney Records D001907402  Mychael and Jeff Danna  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Out of Bullets from SPECTRE, 2015  Decca B0024084-02  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Rise Together from Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015  Hollywood Records 4877018  Brian Tyler/Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Finale and Curtain Call from Mission Impossible  Rogue Nation, 2015  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1361  Joe Kraemer  original soundtrack/Joe Kraemer, cond.

SPECTRE (End Title) from SPECTRE, 2015  Decca B0024084-02  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Leaving Mars from The Martian, 2015  Columbia Records B015U2B4RA  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Jedi Steps and Finale from Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002177202  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : “Crossing Over Gracefully” - When it comes to classically trained singers making the switch to the Broadway and Hollywood repertoire, many are called but few are chosen. We celebrate the best, including Sylvia McNair, Dawn Upshaw and Eileen Farrell

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:03:04  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Some Enchanted Evening   Ezio Pinza  South Pacific  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:04:53  00:03:27  Harold Rome  Welcome Home  Ezio Pinza  Fanny  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-68074

18:08:53  00:01:42  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  The Bum's Opera   Helen Traubel    Pipe Dream Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-61481

18:11:08  00:02:43  George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward   I Got Plenty o' Nuttin'  Todd Duncan  Front Row Center   MCA  MCAD4-11453

18:14:09  00:03:35  Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson  Lost in the Stars  Todd Duncan  Lost in the Stars Original B'way Cast  MCA  0881-10302

18:18:21  00:02:58  Frank Loesser  My Heart Is So Full of You  Robert Weede  The Most Happy Fella Original B'way Cast  Sony  S2K48010

18:21:18  00:02:23  Jerry Herman  Like a Young Man  Robert Weede  Milk and Honey   Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-61997

18:23:36  00:02:33  Mitch Leigh-William Alfred  The Mayor's Chair  Robert Weede  Cry for Us All  Original B'way Cast  Project 3  TS1000

18:27:44  00:02:04  Irving Berlin  Blue Skies  Joan Morris, William Bolcom  Blue Skies: Joan Morris Sings Irving Berlin  Nonesuch         79120

18:30:30  00:01:47  R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  A Cockeyed Optimist  Kiri Te Kanawa  South Pacific – 1986 Studio Cast  Sony    42205

18:32:33  00:01:33  Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein  Why Do I Love You?    Jerry Hadley, Frederika Von Stade         Show Boat  1988 Studio Cast  Angel CD S7491082

18:34:06  00:01:26  Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein  Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man  Teresa Stratas  Show Boat 1988 Studio Cast  Angel CDS7491082

18:35:47  00:02:31  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe  I Never Met a Rose  Bryn Terfel  If Ever I Would Leave You  Deutsche Grammaphon  289457628-2

18:39:10  00:03:52  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Why Can't I?    Dawn Upshaw, Audra McDonald Dawn Upshaw: The Rodgers & Hart Songbook  Nonesuch  79406-2

18:42:53  00:03:55  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Goose Never Be a Peacock  Sylvia McNair  Come Rain or Come Shine            Philips  446818-2

18:47:22  00:03:39  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer   Blues in the Night  Eileen Farrell  Here I Go Again Columbia  C1653

18:51:20  00:01:40  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:08  00:03:38  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Filler: Some Other Time  Eileen Farrell  Eileen Farrell: With Much Love            Audiophile  AP-237

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         415669

19:17:00            00:37:07            Mily Balakirev    Symphony No. 2 in D minor                   Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony        Naxos   550793

19:56:00            00:03:15            Fritz Kreisler      Miniature Viennese March                                  Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano         DeutGram         453440

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Janos Starker, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall and helping celebrate the
50th  anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts  – this was the first appearance with the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi, who was to become the sixth music director of  the Orchestra

20:04:00            00:11:25            Béla Bartók       Two Portraits Op 5       

20:19:00            00:21:18            Béla Bartók       Cello Concerto 

20:43:00            00:36:45            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88

21:33:00            00:27:34            Robert Schumann          Violin Concerto in D minor         Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi    Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The first of our two annual all-request shows...The Radio Essays and This Week in the Media are on a two-week sabbatical
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:41            Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel       Song without Words Op 8                                  Tzimon Barto, piano      EMI      54900

23:07:00            00:04:39            Mily Balakirev    Etude-idylle "In the Garden" in D flat                               Olga Kern, piano            Harm Mundi      907399

23:14:00            00:06:53            Eugenio Toussaint         Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano         Philharmonic Orch of Americas      Alondra de la Parra        Alex Brown, piano         Sony    75555

23:20:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam   London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Whitacre     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Decca   16636

23:35:00            00:13:08            Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet        Melos Quartet               Enrique Santiago, viola     Harm Mundi      901421

23:48:00            00:06:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet   Emerson String Quartet             David Shifrin, clarinet    DeutGram         459641

23:56:00            00:02:31            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

 