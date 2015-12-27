Program Guide 12-27-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon: The National Youth Orchestra and Gil Shaham - National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, David Robertson, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

00:04:00 00:21:40 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Warner 69816

00:29:00 00:32:35 Benjamin Britten Violin Concerto Op 15 London Symphony Orchestra Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281

01:10:00 00:08:00 Samuel Adams Radial Play National Youth Orchestra APM 1

01:20:00 00:36:34 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Carlo Maria Giulini Berlin Philharmonic Sony 45935

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture 'The Birds" Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 8821

02:14:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

02:50:00 01:03:13 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

04:52:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas Joy - The new recording of carols from Queens College, driving the cold winter away with Piffaro, and a sunny Christmas from Baroque Brazil.

05:58:00 00:01:29 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christmastide - Joyous music of the season continues this week on With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares choral and organ favorites, both old and new!



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Christmas Festival - holiday music resounds coast-to-coast, from New York to California, Texas to Minnesota

GERRE HANCOCK: Fanfare on Antioch; Trumpet Flourishes for Christmas –Todd Wilson (1969 Adams/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Raven 951

DAVID DAHL: 2 Pieces (Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland; Cornet Processional) –Mark Brombaugh (1979 Brombauth/Christ Church, Tacoma, WA) Raven 948

SETH BINGHAM: Prelude on a Hymn by Lowell Mason, Op. 42, no. 4 (Watchman, tell us of the night) –Christopher Marks (1997 Schoenstein/1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE) Raven 992

ROBERT ELMORE: The Night of the Star –Margaret Lacy (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 89385

PAUL MANZ: In dulci jubilo.

HEALEY WILLAN: Christe, redemptor omnium.

PAUL BUNJES: All my heart this night rejoices –Andrew Schaeffer (1926 Casavant/St. John Cantius Church, Chicago, IL) Biretta Books 2014

J. S. BACH: In dulci jubilo, BWV 729.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: In dulci jubilo, Op. 28, no. 41.

FREDERICK DELIUS: Winter’s Night – Philadelphia Brass Ensemble; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Center City, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49264

COOTS & GILLESPIE: Santa Claus is coming to town.

JAVITTS & SPRINGER: Santa Baby.

MARTIN & BLAINE: Have yourself a merry little Christmas –Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Community Theater, Berkeley, CA) NorCal 980



MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:12:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

08:18:00 00:11:39 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quarti toni Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

08:32:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) - 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt)--Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 4:27

Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete!--Utah State University Chamber Singers; Cory Evans, conductor Kent Concert Hall, Chase Fine Arts Center, Logan, UT Music: 4:28

Benjamin Britten: The Spirit of the Lord (World of the Spirit)--St. Olaf Choir Massed Choirs; St. Olaf Orchestra; Anton Armstrong, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:13

Walter "Jack" Rollins & Steve Nelson (arr. Dallas Brass): Frosty the Tuba Dallas Brass; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 3:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Schwab from Joplin, MO Time: 6:48

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Images – Etudes Warner Classical Music: 5:00

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin--National Festival Orchestra; Asher Fisch, conductor The University of Maryland, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 7:55

Abbie Betinis: In the Bleak Midwinter--Evan Mitchell, piano; Luther College Nordic Choir; Dr. Allen Hightower, conductor Center for Faith and Life, Decorah, IA Music: 6:05

William James Kirkpatrick (arr. Patrick Kerber and David Bryan): Away In A Manger Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 1:45

Alex Bigney: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas--Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 3:20

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Excerpts from Noels pour les instruments--Masques; Olivier Fortin, conductor Album: Noel baroque Analekta 9908 Music: 15:08

Gustaf Nordqvist: Jul, jul, stralande jul--Chanticleer; Ragnar Bohlin, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:01

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino--Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:58

Antonin Dvorak: Songs My Mother Taught Me--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: The Arc of Life Sony 10316 Music: 1:54

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air on the G String Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, vocals Album: Hush Sony 48177 Music: 5:09

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Botti, trumpet Album: Yo Yo Ma & Friends - Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 1:57

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Grieg Concert Hall, Bergen, Norway Music: 8:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)--Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College and the St. Olaf Orchestra; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:08

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter"--Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:36

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

14:03:00 00:02:26 Johann Strauss Jr Banditen Galop Op 378 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

14:05:00 00:13:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

14:19:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

14:50:00 00:26:05 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

15:16:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

15:24:00 00:08:06 Federico Moreno Tórroba Airs of la Mancha David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

15:32:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

15:35:00 00:19:40 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Gareth Morrell, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

15:57:00 00:01:18 Traditional Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing' Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ – recorded live in Miami at Knight Concert Hall

16:04:00 00:11:50 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 2

16:19:00 00:29:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107

16:52:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

17:41:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:01:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

18:20:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture 'The Birds" Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 8821

19:14:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

19:50:00 01:03:13 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

20:57:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:52:00 00:07:23 Sir Arnold Bax Symphonic Scherzo Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Chandos 8464

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Generations - Although a famous name can open some doors, it’s not always easy following in the footsteps of a great artist. Many children of great composers and performers have chosen to go a different route altogether, but others have found their own artistic identity

Sergei Prokofiev: Vision Fugitives Op. 22, No. 18 Sergei Prokofiev, p. Melodiya 1002000 1:18

Gabriel Prokofiev: Strong Quartet No. 2, II Elysian Quartet Nonclassical 003 5:33

Lisa Bielawa: Double Violin Concerto, II. Song Boston Modern Orchestra Project/Gil Rose; Carla Kihlstedt, violin and vocals; Colin Jacobsen, v. BMOP 1017 5:04

Herb Bielawa: “Nightland” fr. Stone Settings Marian Marsh, soprano, Herb Bielawa, piano Capstone 8643 4:15

Gabriel Kahane: The Fiction Issue, Part I Brooklyn Rider; Shara Worden & Gabriel Kahane, vocals 4:34

Ramon Zupko: Piano Concerto, Windsongs, II Kalamazoo Symphony/Yoshimi Takeda; Abraham Stokman, p. 3:59

Mischa Zupko: Eclipse Sang Mee Lee, v.; Wendy Warner, vc. Cedille Records 4:02

Gyorgi Ligeti: Piano Etudes, Book 1 No. 1 Pierre Laurent Aimard, p. Sony 62308 2:20

Lukas Ligeti: Great Circle’s Tune I (excerpt) Lukas Ligeti, percussion and electronic percussion Tzadik 8054 3:43

Norman Dello Joio: Capriccio fr. City Profiles Keystone Wind Ensemble/Jack Stamp Klavier 11138 3:40

Justin Dello Joio: The March of Folly, I (excerpt) Ani Kavafian, violin; Carter Brey, cello; Jeremy Denk, p. Bridge 9220 3:00

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:07:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:17:00 00:08:42 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 3140

23:25:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:36:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:42:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:55:00 00:03:31 Johannes Brahms Lerchengesang Op 70 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664