© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-27-2015

Published December 27, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon: The National Youth Orchestra and Gil Shaham - National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, David Robertson, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

00:04:00            00:21:40            Leonard Bernstein          Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'                       Daniel Barenboim         Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Warner  69816

00:29:00            00:32:35            Benjamin Britten            Violin Concerto Op 15    London Symphony Orchestra      Paavo Järvi            Janine Jansen, violin       Decca   13281

01:10:00            00:08:00            Samuel Adams  Radial Play                                National Youth Orchestra            APM     1

01:20:00            00:36:34            Modest Mussorgsky       Pictures at an Exhibition             Carlo Maria Giulini          Berlin Philharmonic     Sony     45935

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:10:09            Alphons Diepenbrock     Overture 'The Birds"                    Hans Vonk        The Hague Philharmonic     Chandos           8821

02:14:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                  Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

02:50:00            01:03:13            Anton Bruckner  Symphony No. 4 in E flat major               Christoph von Dohnányi  Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     1032

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

04:52:00            00:07:21            Jean Françaix    L'Heure du berger                                   Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn   Decca   425861

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas Joy - The new recording of carols from Queens College, driving the cold winter away with Piffaro, and a sunny Christmas from Baroque Brazil.

05:58:00            00:01:29            Henry Purcell     The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire                 Kevin Mallon      Aradia Ensemble            Naxos   570149

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Christmastide - Joyous music of the season continues this week on With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares choral and organ favorites, both old and new!
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Christmas Festival - holiday music resounds coast-to-coast, from New York to California, Texas to Minnesota

GERRE HANCOCK:  Fanfare on Antioch; Trumpet Flourishes for Christmas –Todd Wilson (1969 Adams/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Raven 951
DAVID DAHL:  2 Pieces (Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland; Cornet Processional) –Mark Brombaugh (1979 Brombauth/Christ Church, Tacoma, WA) Raven 948
SETH BINGHAM:  Prelude on a Hymn by Lowell Mason, Op. 42, no. 4 (Watchman, tell us of the night) –Christopher Marks (1997 Schoenstein/1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE) Raven 992
ROBERT ELMORE:  The Night of the Star –Margaret Lacy (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 89385
PAUL MANZ:  In dulci jubilo. 
HEALEY WILLAN:  Christe, redemptor omnium. 
PAUL BUNJES:  All my heart this night rejoices –Andrew Schaeffer (1926 Casavant/St. John Cantius Church, Chicago, IL) Biretta Books 2014
J. S. BACH:  In dulci jubilo, BWV 729. 
MARCEL DUPRÉ:  In dulci jubilo, Op. 28, no. 41.
FREDERICK DELIUS:  Winter’s Night – Philadelphia Brass Ensemble; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Center City, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49264
COOTS & GILLESPIE:  Santa Claus is coming to town. 
JAVITTS & SPRINGER:  Santa Baby. 
MARTIN & BLAINE:  Have yourself a merry little Christmas –Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Community Theater, Berkeley, CA) NorCal 980
 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:12:25            Johann Sebastian Bach  Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'   Chamber Ensemble            Anton Armstrong            St. Olaf Choir     St.Olaf  3215

08:18:00            00:11:39            Hieronymus Praetorius   Magnificat quarti toni      Balthasar Neumann Ensemble    Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir           Archiv   4794522

08:32:00            00:25:02            Johann Sebastian Bach  Christmas Oratorio: Part 6          Academy Ancient Music Berlin            René Jacobs     Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus  Harm Mundi       2908304

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) - 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance

            16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

            15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

            17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

            16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

 

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

            17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

            16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

            18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

 

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

            16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

            17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

            16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

            17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

 

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt)--Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 4:27

Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete!--Utah State University Chamber Singers; Cory Evans, conductor Kent Concert Hall, Chase Fine Arts Center, Logan, UT Music: 4:28

Benjamin Britten: The Spirit of the Lord (World of the Spirit)--St. Olaf Choir Massed Choirs; St. Olaf Orchestra; Anton Armstrong, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:13

Walter "Jack" Rollins & Steve Nelson (arr. Dallas Brass): Frosty the Tuba Dallas Brass; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 3:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Schwab from Joplin, MO Time: 6:48

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Images – Etudes Warner Classical Music: 5:00

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin--National Festival Orchestra; Asher Fisch, conductor The University of Maryland, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 7:55

Abbie Betinis: In the Bleak Midwinter--Evan Mitchell, piano; Luther College Nordic Choir; Dr. Allen Hightower, conductor Center for Faith and Life, Decorah, IA Music: 6:05

William James Kirkpatrick (arr. Patrick Kerber and David Bryan): Away In A Manger Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 1:45

Alex Bigney: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas--Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 3:20

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Excerpts from Noels pour les instruments--Masques; Olivier Fortin, conductor Album: Noel baroque Analekta 9908 Music: 15:08

Gustaf Nordqvist: Jul, jul, stralande jul--Chanticleer; Ragnar Bohlin, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:01

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino--Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:58

Antonin Dvorak: Songs My Mother Taught Me--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: The Arc of Life Sony 10316 Music: 1:54

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air on the G String Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, vocals Album: Hush Sony 48177 Music: 5:09

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Botti, trumpet Album: Yo Yo Ma & Friends - Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 1:57

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Grieg Concert Hall, Bergen, Norway Music: 8:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)--Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College and the St. Olaf Orchestra; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:08

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter"--Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:36

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:12            Johann Strauss  Radetzky March Op 228             Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Philharmonic            Sony     544071

14:03:00            00:02:26            Johann Strauss Jr          Banditen Galop Op 378              Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra          Klanglogo          1506

14:05:00            00:13:48            Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 27                               HJ Lim, piano         EMI      64952

14:19:00            00:10:00            Giovanni Battista Sammartini      Symphony in A major                 Kevin Mallon      Aradia Ensemble          Naxos   557298

14:50:00            00:26:05            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26  Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin          DeutGram         4793449

15:16:00            00:08:21            Michael Praetorius         Christmas Vespers: Processional            Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell   Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers         Koch Intl           7673

15:24:00            00:08:06            Federico Moreno Tórroba            Airs of la Mancha                                   David Russell, guitar            Telarc   80451

15:32:00            00:08:40            Anthony DiLorenzo         Christmas 'Toons                                   Burning River Brass            BurnRiver          2008

15:35:00            00:19:40            Claudio Monteverdi         Vespers of the Blessed Virgin:    Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell            Sandra Simon, soprano; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Gareth Morrell, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo's Singers Avie      2206

15:57:00            00:01:18            Traditional         Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing'                      Robert Shaw            Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc   80377

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ – recorded live in Miami at Knight Concert Hall

16:04:00            00:11:50            Carlos Chávez   Symphony No.  2          

16:19:00            00:29:08            Dmitri Shostakovich       Cello Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 107

16:52:00            00:38:14            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78

17:41:00            00:18:31            Jean Sibelius     En saga Op 9                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra       MAA     97

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:01:00            00:17:34            Alexander Borodin          Symphony No.  3 in A minor                   Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

18:20:00            00:08:17            Antonio Vivaldi   Chamber Concerto in G minor                             Geminiani Ensemble            Christoph          74590

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:10:09            Alphons Diepenbrock     Overture 'The Birds"                    Hans Vonk        The Hague Philharmonic     Chandos           8821

19:14:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                  Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

19:50:00            01:03:13            Anton Bruckner  Symphony No. 4 in E flat major               Christoph von Dohnányi  Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     1032

20:57:00            00:03:07            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  5 in F sharp major  Op 15                          Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:52:00            00:07:23            Sir Arnold Bax   Symphonic Scherzo                   Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Chandos           8464

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Generations - Although a famous name can open some doors, it’s not always easy following in the footsteps of a great artist. Many children of great composers and performers have chosen to go a different route altogether, but others have found their own artistic identity

Sergei Prokofiev: Vision Fugitives Op. 22, No. 18 Sergei Prokofiev, p. Melodiya 1002000 1:18

Gabriel Prokofiev: Strong Quartet No. 2, II Elysian Quartet Nonclassical 003 5:33

Lisa Bielawa: Double Violin Concerto, II. Song Boston Modern Orchestra Project/Gil Rose; Carla Kihlstedt, violin and vocals; Colin Jacobsen, v. BMOP 1017 5:04

Herb Bielawa: “Nightland” fr. Stone Settings Marian Marsh, soprano, Herb Bielawa, piano Capstone 8643 4:15

Gabriel Kahane: The Fiction Issue, Part I Brooklyn Rider; Shara Worden & Gabriel Kahane, vocals 4:34

Ramon Zupko: Piano Concerto, Windsongs, II Kalamazoo Symphony/Yoshimi Takeda; Abraham Stokman, p. 3:59

Mischa Zupko: Eclipse Sang Mee Lee, v.; Wendy Warner, vc. Cedille Records 4:02

Gyorgi Ligeti: Piano Etudes, Book 1 No. 1 Pierre Laurent Aimard, p. Sony 62308 2:20

Lukas Ligeti: Great Circle’s Tune I (excerpt) Lukas Ligeti, percussion and electronic percussion Tzadik 8054 3:43

Norman Dello Joio: Capriccio fr. City Profiles Keystone Wind Ensemble/Jack Stamp Klavier 11138 3:40

Justin Dello Joio: The March of Folly, I (excerpt) Ani Kavafian, violin; Carter Brey, cello; Jeremy Denk, p. Bridge 9220 3:00

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

23:07:00            00:07:39            Claude Debussy            Andantino from String Quartet Op 10                               Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80111

23:17:00            00:08:42            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8                                   Beaux Arts Trio       Philips  3140

23:25:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola       Decca   7260

23:36:00            00:06:30            Victor Herbert    Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2          New York Philharmonic  Kurt Masur            Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony     67173

23:42:00            00:10:36            Niels Gade        Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5                 Dmitri Kitayenko            Danish National Radio Sym        Chandos           9422

23:55:00            00:03:31            Johannes Brahms          Lerchengesang Op 70                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664  

 