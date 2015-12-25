Program Guide 12-25-2015

00:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sops; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo; John Huimphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell,bar; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw (Telarc 80093) 16:54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Loriz Maazel (Telarc 80068) 17:21

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from the Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington (Columbia 46825) 23:41

01:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Cleveland Orchestra: Messiah 2015

Robert Porco, conductor; Yulia Van Doren, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; John Tessier, tenor; John Relyea, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

03:40 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Brother Heinrich’s Christmas

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

04:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2015 – A repeat airing of the live music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music, hosted by Michael Barone

06:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:20

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:45

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:52

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 5:03

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:00

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland (Universal 13416) 2:42

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band (Big Band Christmas) 4:36

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers (Universal 43725) 3:14

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé (Universal 13416) 2:45

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett (Columbia 52968) 4:40

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms (Universal 47325) 2:10

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 2:33

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters (Universal 47325) 3:04

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer (Columbia 52968) 3:50

07:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Christmas Day in the Morning with Bill O’Connell

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

John Rutter: 'Christmas Day in the Morning' (1993)--Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter; Stephen Varcoe, baritone

Traditional-English (arr Rutter): I Saw Three Ships (2:10); Anonymous-Spanish: Riu, riu, chiu (2:20); John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (3:27); Traditional-Cornish (arr Rutter): Sans Day Carol (3:07); Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Un Flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle (2:02); John Rutter: Star Carol (2:50); Traditional-French (arr Healy Willan): What Is This Lovely Fragrance? (3:24); Traditional-Irish (arr Rutter): Wexford Carol (3:58); Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Quittez pasteurs (2:28); John Rutter: Donkey Carol (3:32); Traditional-Welsh (arr Rutter): Deck the Hall (1:40); John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (2:54); Traditional-English (arr Rutter): We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1:42) (Collegium 121)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

08:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jim Mehrling

David (arr Knight, Lawson): Born on a New Day--King’s Singers (Signum 502)

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony.Brass (Four Winds 3029)

Noel, Shayne (arr Vosburgh): Do You Hear What I Hear?--Pittsburgh Symphony.Brass (Four Winds 3029)

Trad. (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas—May Festival Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare 001)

Trad. (arr Roger Harvey): Coventry Carol--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Trad. (arr Robert. Page): Gloucestershire Wassail & Boar’s Head Carol --Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band (BB196A)

Robert Page: A Joyous Sound-- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band (BB 196A)

John Frederick Coots (arr George Andrews): Santa Claus is Coming to Town--Northern Lights Orch (Warren Schatz 5)

Hopkins (arr. J.R. Baker): We Three Kings / Nocturne--Jeffrey Reid Baker (JRB CD 2001)

Bagdasarian (arr Mitch Farber): The Chipmunk Song--Northern Lights Orch.(Warren Schatz 5)

Satie (arr J.R. Baker): First Noel / Gymnopédie--Jeffrey Reid Baker (JRB CD 2001)

Trad (arr Roger Harvey): Gabriel’s Message--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Trad: Still, Still, Still--Musica Sacra (DeutGram 10277)

John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Trad (arr Robert Russell Bennett: Good Christian Men Rejoice, O Sanctissima, Joy to the World, I Saw Three Ships, Deck the Halls--Robert Shaw Chorale (RCA 68805)

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony.Brass (Four Winds 3029)

09:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival - One of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations originates at St. Olaf College in the tiny town of Northfield, Minn. More than 500 talented students perform hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections to celebrate the Nativity; hosted by Alison Young.

10:58:00 00:01:38 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido Suite: Musette Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker

11:01:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

11:13:00 00:42:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

11:57:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Angela Mitchell

12:02:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

12:10:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

12:33:00 00:24:42 Victor Hely-Hutchinson A Carol Symphony Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Cleveland Orchestra: Messiah 2015

Robert Porco, conductor; Yulia Van Doren, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; John Tessier, tenor; John Relyea, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Brother Heinrich’s Christmas

15:40:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Bethlehem Bach Festival: Magnificat - Johann Sebastian Bach’s great setting of ‘My Soul Doth Magnify the Lord’ from the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, the oldest American Bach Choir, founded in 1898

16:02:00 00:27:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Daniel Lichti, bass Analekta 9873

16:30:00 00:28:00 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/And’e Previn (Remastered BMG 3829-2-R) 2:56

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia (Collegium COLCD 111) 4:23

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class (Fantasy FCD-9682-2) 2:42

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth (Avie 2208) 3:19

Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium - - Voces8 (Decca 4785703) 5:50

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi (Bowie Group Entertainment BGD-0117) 2:49

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern (CBS MK 45869) 1:26

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman (New World Records 80592-2) 2:06

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends (John Marks Records JMR 18) 4:36

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’Clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers (RCA Victor 09026-61233-2) 2:53

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull (Varese Sarabande B0000CD5I6) 3:17

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider (Artist Share 121) 3:34

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta, (Sugo Music SR 9721) 3:29

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé (Sony Masterworks B014T15OME) 3:09

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol (CBS DVD 38063) 2:40

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Vaughan Williams: Hodie - Richard Hickox leads the Choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in the splendid Christmas cantata of Ralph Vaughan Williams

18:01:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie" London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

19:24:00 00:31:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

SIMONE (arr WENDEL): Little Drummer Boy – Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD 80538 (3:59)

BLAKE (arr BERNSTEIN): Walking in the Air – Stephen van Dyke, boy soprano; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD 80226 (3:37)

A Child’s Christmas – Emlyn Williams as Dylan Thomas Argo LP 547 (8:40)

PIERPONT: One Horse Open Sleigh – Robert DeCormier Singers Arabesque CD 6525 (3:34)

GUARALDI: Linus and Lucy with Band – Ensemble/Vince Guaraldi Bluebird CD 53900 (4:14)

Robert Shaw reads a story from Winnie-the-Pooh WCLV recording (16:13)

BRITTEN: Selections from A Ceremony of Carols – Westminster Abbey Choir/Martin Neary Sony CD 62615 (7:15)

TRAD: God Rest Yee Merry, Gentlemen – Cincinnati Pops/ Erich Kunzel Telarc CD 80266 (1:00)

21:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival - A repeat airing of one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations originates at St. Olaf College in the tiny town of Northfield, Minn. More than 500 talented students perform hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections to celebrate the Nativity; hosted by Alison Young

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:08:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:16:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

23:22:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

23:35:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:43:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:55:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260

23:55:00 00:04:42 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023