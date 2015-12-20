© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-20-2015

Published December 20, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon - Concertos Plus: Beethoven and Shostakovich - Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons, conductor

00:07:00            00:34:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58            Dresden State Orchestra          Hans Vonk        Christian Zacharias, piano          EMI      63937

00:50:00            00:48:31            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47                   Riccardo Muti            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      54803

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:32:59            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  9 in E flat major     Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   17181

02:34:00            00:34:08            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  2 in B flat major                        Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68545

03:11:00            00:41:04            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Berlin State Orchestra            Andris Nelsons  Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         15387

03:54:00            00:05:20            Traditional         Quelle est cette odeur agréable?                        Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland          Quire    102

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky (199)   Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993)   James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Dennis Eberhard: Prometheus Wept (1998)   Piotr Migunov, bass; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko, cond. (Naxos 559 176) 14:22

04:51:00            00:08:07            Dmitri Shostakovich      Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in C major  Op 87                                  Keith Jarrett, piano        ECM     1469

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Wondrous Mystery - The latest from the young Stile Antico ensemble gives us a Renaissance Christmas from Flanders to Bohemia and on to Germany
 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4 & Christmas - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on Mary, Mother of Jesus; the visitation of the Angel and Mary’s response, even as we anticipate the great celebration of Christmas with festive music to announce the Holy Birth.  Peter DuBois will share great choral and organ music from across the centuries  
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Portraits - The Christmas festival is rich with pictorial implications that composers have interpreted with intriguing ingenuity

LARRY VISSER: While shepherds watched their flocks  Larry Visser (1996 Austin/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) LaGrave 2013

OLIVIER MESSIAEN:  La Nativité du Seigneur/The Nativity of the Lord  (i.) La Vierge et l’Enfant/The Virgin and Child  Simon Preston (1984 Harrison/ Westminster Abbey, London) London 425 616; (ii.) Les Bergers/The Shepherds   Marcel Dupré (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Mercury 478 8388; (v.)  Les Enfants de Dieu/The Children of God  Colin Andrew (2005 Fisk/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC) Loft 1099; (vi.)  Les Anges/The Angels  Jennifer Bate (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/Trinity Church, Paris) Jade 1; (viii.) Les Mages/The Magi  Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Naxos 8.573332; (ix.)  Dieu parmi nous/God among us  Renée Anne Louprette (1962 Austin/Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, CT) RAL 2008

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:08:21            Michael Praetorius         Christmas Vespers: Processional           Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers       Koch Intl           7673

08:14:00            00:10:33            John Taverner   Magnificat à 5               Joseph Jennings           Chanticleer        Teldec  81829

08:26:00            00:28:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Gloria in D        Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch    Greg Funfgeld   Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem          Analekta           9873

08:58:00            00:01:34            Michael Praetorius         Lo, how a rose e'er blooming                 Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland          Quire    101

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 -  From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Ástor Piazzolla (19211992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (18621918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:16

Jose Galvan: El Intercambio--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, Director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:06

Jose Galvan: El Nacimiento--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:16

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Galen Spindler from Albert Lea, MN Music: 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 11 in F Major, BWV 856--András Schiff, piano Album: he Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I Decca 414388 Music: 2:15

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Simon Trpceski, piano; Russian National Orchestra; Kirill Karabits, conductor Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Moscow, Russia Music: 27:17

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Avner Dorman: Concerto in A for Piano & Strings--Ran Dank, piano; Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Ensemble Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 13:08

Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)--Sergio Assad and Odair Assad, acoustic guitars Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 00:56

Jill Jackson Miller and Sy Miller: Let There Be Peace On Earth--Boys Choir of Harlem Album: We Shall Overcome The Boys Choir of Harlem 822139000221 Music: 4:21

Jean-Phillippe Rameau: Suite from Les Indes galantes--Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 23:53

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the story and music of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:27            John Dowland   Clear or cloudy  La Nef              Michael Slattery, tenor   Atma    2650

14:02:00            00:04:10            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Clouds Op 7                 JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559164

14:06:00            00:13:30            Georgs Pelécis Concertino Bianco in C major     German Chamber Philharmonic  Heinrich Schiff   Alexei Lubimov, piano   Erato    12709

14:20:00            00:10:56            Robert Russell Bennett  The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80087

14:50:00            00:29:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major          Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   17181

15:19:00            00:10:26            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Overture                Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

15:29:00            00:08:35            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         437533

15:38:00            00:08:48            Francesco Manfredini    Concerto Grosso in C major  Op 3                     Simon Standage            Collegium Musicum 90   Chandos           634

15:47:00            00:10:25            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Teldec  44943

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; James Wainner, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival concert (12/22/66)

16:04:00            00:16:52            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"

16:24:00            00:18:11            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures            

16:46:00            00:22:26            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 85 in B flat major           

17:12:00            00:10:35            Arnold Schoenberg       Friede auf Erden Op 13            

17:29:00            00:30:25            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major          Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Robert Casadesus, piano          Sony    780837

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:01:00            00:16:08            Alan Danson     A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale Mainstreet Brass                       Alan Danson, narrator           MSR     1325

18:19:00            00:09:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts               Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:34:00            00:19:29            Jean Sibelius    Tapiola Op 112              Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony            Decca   433810

20:11:00            00:41:04            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Berlin State Orchestra            Andris Nelsons  Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         15387

20:55:00            00:03:58            Traditional         Wexford Carol               John Rutter       Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers        Collegium         121

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:52:00            00:07:00            Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance                       Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80149

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: CD Roundup: New Releases - Our quarterly foray into the joyous, overflowing mass of music that is the Relevant Tones mailbag will feature highlights from the newest releases by composers from around the world

Rand Steiger: Elusive Peace (excerpt)  Ben Reimer, drum set; Leanne Zacharias, cello New World  80747  2:24

Joseph Schwantner: Looking Back: I. Scurry About…  Jennie Oh Brown, fl.; Jeffrey Panko, p. Innova 919  6:10

Russell Pinkston: e++  Elizabeth McNutt, fl.; Esther Lamneck, cl.  Ravello 7908  7:25

Walter Mays: - Dreaming Butterfly fr. String Quartet No. 2  Pro Arte Quartet  Albany 1469  4:38

Evan Chambers: The Firehose Reel  Scott Conklin, v.; Alan Huckleberry, p.  Troy 1546  4:33

Nathan Davis: Two Shadows fr. Simple Songs of Birth and Return  Doug Perkins, percussion New Focus 126  6:21

Rand Steiger: Résonateur  Talea Ensemble  New World 80747  6:59

Michael Matthews: String Quartet No. 2, I  Clearwater Quartet  Ravello 7910  7:45

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:38            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major                    Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

23:09:00            00:06:53            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46             Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande   Decca   4785437

23:18:00            00:08:03            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24   Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   13276

23:26:00            00:09:37            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

23:38:00            00:05:33            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40          Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Saleem Ashkar, piano    Decca   4810778

23:43:00            00:10:31            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major                                    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Philips  456572

23:56:00            00:02:49            John David       Born on a New Day                               King's Singers   Signum 502

23:57:00            00:02:46            Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet                     Tecwyn Evans   Bryn Terfel, baritone; Côrdydd           DeutGram         14914
 

 