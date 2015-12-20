Program Guide 12-20-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon - Concertos Plus: Beethoven and Shostakovich - Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons, conductor

00:07:00 00:34:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk Christian Zacharias, piano EMI 63937

00:50:00 00:48:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 54803

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

02:34:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

03:11:00 00:41:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

03:54:00 00:05:20 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable? Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky (199) Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Dennis Eberhard: Prometheus Wept (1998) Piotr Migunov, bass; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko, cond. (Naxos 559 176) 14:22

04:51:00 00:08:07 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Op 87 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Wondrous Mystery - The latest from the young Stile Antico ensemble gives us a Renaissance Christmas from Flanders to Bohemia and on to Germany



06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4 & Christmas - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on Mary, Mother of Jesus; the visitation of the Angel and Mary’s response, even as we anticipate the great celebration of Christmas with festive music to announce the Holy Birth. Peter DuBois will share great choral and organ music from across the centuries



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Portraits - The Christmas festival is rich with pictorial implications that composers have interpreted with intriguing ingenuity

LARRY VISSER: While shepherds watched their flocks Larry Visser (1996 Austin/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) LaGrave 2013

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: La Nativité du Seigneur/The Nativity of the Lord (i.) La Vierge et l’Enfant/The Virgin and Child Simon Preston (1984 Harrison/ Westminster Abbey, London) London 425 616; (ii.) Les Bergers/The Shepherds Marcel Dupré (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Mercury 478 8388; (v.) Les Enfants de Dieu/The Children of God Colin Andrew (2005 Fisk/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC) Loft 1099; (vi.) Les Anges/The Angels Jennifer Bate (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/Trinity Church, Paris) Jade 1; (viii.) Les Mages/The Magi Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Naxos 8.573332; (ix.) Dieu parmi nous/God among us Renée Anne Louprette (1962 Austin/Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, CT) RAL 2008

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

08:14:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5 Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829

08:26:00 00:28:00 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

08:58:00 00:01:34 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 - From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Ástor Piazzolla (19211992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (18621918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:16

Jose Galvan: El Intercambio--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, Director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:06

Jose Galvan: El Nacimiento--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:16

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Galen Spindler from Albert Lea, MN Music: 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 11 in F Major, BWV 856--András Schiff, piano Album: he Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I Decca 414388 Music: 2:15

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Simon Trpceski, piano; Russian National Orchestra; Kirill Karabits, conductor Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Moscow, Russia Music: 27:17

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Avner Dorman: Concerto in A for Piano & Strings--Ran Dank, piano; Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Ensemble Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 13:08

Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)--Sergio Assad and Odair Assad, acoustic guitars Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 00:56

Jill Jackson Miller and Sy Miller: Let There Be Peace On Earth--Boys Choir of Harlem Album: We Shall Overcome The Boys Choir of Harlem 822139000221 Music: 4:21

Jean-Phillippe Rameau: Suite from Les Indes galantes--Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 23:53

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the story and music of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:27 John Dowland Clear or cloudy La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

14:02:00 00:04:10 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Clouds Op 7 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

14:06:00 00:13:30 Georgs Pelécis Concertino Bianco in C major German Chamber Philharmonic Heinrich Schiff Alexei Lubimov, piano Erato 12709

14:20:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

14:50:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

15:19:00 00:10:26 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:29:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

15:38:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C major Op 3 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

15:47:00 00:10:25 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; James Wainner, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival concert (12/22/66)

16:04:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"

16:24:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures

16:46:00 00:22:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major

17:12:00 00:10:35 Arnold Schoenberg Friede auf Erden Op 13

17:29:00 00:30:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:01:00 00:16:08 Alan Danson A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale Mainstreet Brass Alan Danson, narrator MSR 1325

18:19:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:34:00 00:19:29 Jean Sibelius Tapiola Op 112 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 433810

20:55:00 00:03:58 Traditional Wexford Carol John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:52:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: CD Roundup: New Releases - Our quarterly foray into the joyous, overflowing mass of music that is the Relevant Tones mailbag will feature highlights from the newest releases by composers from around the world

Rand Steiger: Elusive Peace (excerpt) Ben Reimer, drum set; Leanne Zacharias, cello New World 80747 2:24

Joseph Schwantner: Looking Back: I. Scurry About… Jennie Oh Brown, fl.; Jeffrey Panko, p. Innova 919 6:10

Russell Pinkston: e++ Elizabeth McNutt, fl.; Esther Lamneck, cl. Ravello 7908 7:25

Walter Mays: - Dreaming Butterfly fr. String Quartet No. 2 Pro Arte Quartet Albany 1469 4:38

Evan Chambers: The Firehose Reel Scott Conklin, v.; Alan Huckleberry, p. Troy 1546 4:33

Nathan Davis: Two Shadows fr. Simple Songs of Birth and Return Doug Perkins, percussion New Focus 126 6:21

Rand Steiger: Résonateur Talea Ensemble New World 80747 6:59

Michael Matthews: String Quartet No. 2, I Clearwater Quartet Ravello 7910 7:45

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:38 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:09:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

23:18:00 00:08:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276

23:26:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:38:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:43:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

23:56:00 00:02:49 John David Born on a New Day King's Singers Signum 502

23:57:00 00:02:46 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone; Côrdydd DeutGram 14914

