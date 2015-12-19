© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-19-2015

Published December 19, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:37:07            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37            Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421718

00:41:00            00:43:18            George Frederick Bristow          Symphony No. 2 in D minor  Op 24                    Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia New World        80768

01:26:00            00:38:07            Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major  Op 81 Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano            Meridian            84459

02:06:00            00:37:08            John Rutter       Magnificat         City of London Sinfonia John Rutter       Patricia Forbes, soprano; Cambridge Singers     Collegium         114

02:45:00            00:25:27            Maurice Ravel   Piano Trio in A minor                             Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello            Decca   425860

03:12:00            00:36:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56                    Roy Goodman            Hanover Band   Nimbus 5318

03:50:00            00:23:05            Marc-Antoine Charpentier           Te Deum                       William Christie  Les Arts Florissants            Harm Mundi      2908304

04:15:00            00:35:05            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4                     Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      49769

04:52:00            00:27:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  4 in G minor  Op 40            Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2191

05:21:00            00:17:02            Jean Françaix    The Flower Clock           Academy St. Martin in Fields     Mathias Mönius            Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

05:40:00            00:06:13            Johann David Heinichen            Pastorale in A major      Cologne Musica Antiqua            Reinhard Goebel           Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe        Archiv   447644

05:50:00            00:09:42            Felix Mendelssohn        Overture for Wind Instruments Op 24                  Claudio Abbado            London Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         423104

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for music by one of the most important figures of the American Baroque, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, who spent 50 years as maestro di capella in the Spanish colony of Peru. (Escuche esta vez por la música de una de las figuras más importantes del barroco americano, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, quien pasó 50 años como maestro di capella en la colonia española de Perú.)

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono--Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir    Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C--Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin   Ernst Märzendorfer DeutGram 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo"--The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek  

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum"--Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica  9129                 

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat"--Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica   9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections)--Duo 46 Albany Records   829

07:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4--Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner    Bridge 9129

07:24:27 Carlos Chávez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos & Piano--Southwest Chamber Music Cambria  8853

07:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare--Lars Hannibal, guitar   DaCapo    8226901

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:16

Jose Galvan: El Intercambio--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, Director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:06

Jose Galvan: El Nacimiento--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:16

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Galen Spindler from Albert Lea, MN Music: 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 11 in F Major, BWV 856--András Schiff, piano Album: he Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I Decca 414388 Music: 2:15

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Simon Trpceski, piano; Russian National Orchestra; Kirill Karabits, conductor Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Moscow, Russia Music: 27:17

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Avner Dorman: Concerto in A for Piano & Strings--Ran Dank, piano; Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Ensemble Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 13:08

Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)--Sergio Assad and Odair Assad, acoustic guitars Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 00:56

Jill Jackson Miller and Sy Miller: Let There Be Peace On Earth--Boys Choir of Harlem Album: We Shall Overcome The Boys Choir of Harlem 822139000221 Music: 4:21

Jean-Phillippe Rameau: Suite from Les Indes galantes--Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 23:53

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Christmas

Britten: A Ceremony Of Carols: Wolcum Yole - Rachel Masters, soprano; Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury (ARGO 135036 CD) 1:26

Anonymous: Alleuja, A Newe Work - Prague Madrigal Singers (Supraphon 3854 CD) 5:46

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen – The Netherlands Bach Society/Jos van Veldhoven (2:54)

Anonymous: Ave maris stella - Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71315 CD) 3:58

Anonymous: Riu Riu Chiu - Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 79134 CD) 2:38

Anonymous: Vizmež pacholička from A Bohemian Christmas – Early Music New York/Frederick Renz (Ex Cathedra 10346 CD) 2:42

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio: Prelude - Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra & Dresdner Kreuzchor/Martin Flämig (LaserLight 15 273 CD) 3:09

Michael Praetorius: Quam Pastores – Apollo’s Musettes; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2306 CD) 3:13

Yakiv Yatsynevych: Bells Rang Early in Jerusalem – Estonian Philharmonic Chamber choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 2:08

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol – Chanticleer (Teldec 9463 CD) 2:23

Anonymous: Spiritual: Sweet Li'l Jesus - Leontyne Price, soprano (Decca 475615 CD) 3:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Weihnachts-Oratorium, BWV 248: Finale - Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen - Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano;  Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Munich Bach Choir & Orchestra/Karl Richter (Archiv 413625 CD 3:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Carol of the Scrooges - An hour-long version of A Christmas Carol, narrated by Edmund Stone, with music from five different film version of the Dickens classic

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title, Touch My Robe and Flight to Fezziwigs from A Christmas Carol, 2009  Walt Disney D001956902 - Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

The Big Speech from Scrooged, 1988  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1195  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

Walking Home from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 - Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

Scrooge Counts Money, Marley's Ghost Visits Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Past from A Christmas Carol, 2009  Walt Disney D001956902  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Fezziwig's Party from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

Ghost of Christmas Present from Scrooge, 1970  Columbia S 30258 (LP)  Leslie Bricusse  Kenneth More/Albert Finney, vocals/original soundtrack/Ian Fraser, cond.

Touch My Robe, Fear For Time and Ignorance and Want from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck - original soundtrack

This Dark Chamber from A Christmas Carol, 2009  Walt Disney D001956902  Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Another Idol Has Replaced Me from A Christmas Carol, 2009  Walt Disney D001956902  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Torture of Remorse and Death from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

Christmas Future from The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992  Jim Henson Records 4860-30017-2  Miles Goodman  original soundtrack

The Corpse from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

Thank You Very Much from Scrooge, 1970 Columbia S 30258 (LP)  Leslie Bricusse  Anton Rodgers, Albert Finney and Chorus/original soundtrack/Ian Fraser, cond.

The Ghost of Christmas Future and Another Idol Has Replaced Me from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

Christmas Morning from The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992  Jim Henson Records 4860-30017-2  Miles Goodman  original soundtrack

A Merry Christmas and A Different Side to Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

Suite from Scrooge, 1951  Chandos CHAN 10046  Richard Addinsell  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Christmas Polka and The End from A Christmas Carol, 1999  Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack

A Christmas Carol from Scrooge, 1970  Columbia S 30258 (LP)  Leslie Bricusse  Chorus/original soundtrack/Ian Fraser, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Stravinsky's ‘Symphony of Psalms’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Peter Tchaikovsky and ‘The Story of the Nutcracker’

12:08:00            00:04:48            Tchaikovsky & Ellington            The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes                      Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York   Harm Mundi      907493

12:15:00            00:02:42            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Lift up your heads                   William Christie  Les Arts Florissants        Harm Mundi      2908304

12:17:00            00:02:54            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Pastoral Symphony                 William Christie  Les Arts Florissants        Harm Mundi      2908304

12:20:00            00:03:17            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Hallelujah                    William Christie  Les Arts Florissants            Harm Mundi      2908304

12:26:00            00:23:57            Various "Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn                Joseph Jennings           Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer    Teldec  85555

Traditional (arr Ralph Vaughan Williams): The truth sent from above (4:38)
Traditional (arr Ian Humphries, Joseph Jennings and Matthew Oltman):  Noël nouvelet (2:52)
Traditional (arr David Willcocks):  The First Nowell (3:18)
Traditional (arr Andrew Carter): Spanish Carol (1:46)
Adger M. Pace/R. Fischer Boyce: Beautiful Star of Bethlehem (3:10)
Traditional (arr Joseph Jennings): The Huron Carol (4:04)
Franz Gruber (arr Michael McGlynn): Silent Night (4:15)

12:53:00            00:05:29            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis                       Seiji Ozawa            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         435619

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast of Rossini’s bel canto showcase La Donna del Lago, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role of Elena, the “lady of the lake,” which she sang last season for the opera’s Met premiere. Tenor Lawrence Brownlee adds a new bel canto hero to his company repertory as King James V of Scotland, who falls in love with Elena while traveling the countryside in disguise. Michele Mariotti, the dynamic maestro who led the Met premiere of the opera, returns to conduct this revival. And three other stars from the company premiere are reprising their roles: Daniela Barcellona as Elena’s true love, Malcolm; John Osborn as her fiancé, the warrior Rodrigo; and Oren Gradus as her father, Duglas.
The intermission will include artist interviews

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00            00:12:46            Robert Russell Bennett  The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80087

16:35:00            00:17:13            John Rutter       Gloria   Philip Jones Brass Ensemble     John Rutter       Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ         Collegium         100

16:53:00            00:06:32            Randol Alan Bass          The Night Before Christmas       National Symphony Orchestra            Randol Alan Bass          Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator          Kodanja            2003

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:29:20            Christopher Rouse         Karolju  BBC Symphony Orchestra         David Zinman    Philharmonia Chorus  RCA     11561

17:35:00            00:17:53            John Rutter       Five Meditations for Orchestra               John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

17:53:00            00:05:55            Traditional         Wexford Carol                           Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp      Harm Mundi      907325

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Hugh Martin (Part 2) - In this episode Martin reflects on his Broadway musical “Make a Wish,” London’s “Love from Judy” and his work with Judy Garland at the Palace  

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:02:05  00:02:50  Tradition-Roger Edens  Pretty Girl Milking Her Cow  Judy Garland, Hugh Martin Judy at the Palace  SRI  21603-50212

18:05:45  00:02:46  Hugh Martin  I'm the First Girl in the Second Row  Nancy Walker  Look, Ma, I'm Dancin'  Original Broadway Cast  Decca B'way        B00003571-02

18:09:30  00:02:35  Hugh Martin  Gotta Dance  Harold Lang  Gotta Dance  Decca B'way   B00003571-02

18:12:40  00:03:00  Hugh Martin  Tiny Room  Marlene VerPlanck   Marlene VerPlanck   You'd Better Love Me  Audiophile            ACD121

18:16:54  00:03:12  Jule Styne  Sunshine  Chorus  Gentlemen Prefer Blondes  Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

18:20:45  00:03:08  Hugh Martin  Cambridge Valley  Orchestra  The Grandma Moses Suite DRG 19044

18:23:51  00:02:52  Hugh Martin  Whistle Stop  Orchestra  The Grandma Moses Suite  DRG 19044

18:27:06  00:02:46  Hugh Martin   Overture from "Make a Wish"  Orchestra  Curtain Up: Great Overtures from the 1950s            Harbinger  HCD3106

18:31:06  00:03:33  Hugh Martin  I Wanna Be Good 'n' Bad  Nanette Fabray  Make a Wish  Original B'way Cast  Masterworks B'way   Sony 73502

18:34:41  00:02:31  Hugh Martin  What I Was Warned About  Judy Holliday  Judy Holliday: Trouble Is a Man  DRG  MRS602

18:37:07  00:03:18  Hugh Martin  When Does This Feeling Go Away?   Fran Warren  Night in Manhattan Columbia  JCL656

18:40:28  00:04:04  Hugh Martin  Over and Over  Nanette Fabray  Make a Wish  Original B'way Cast Masterworks  B'way  Sony 73502

18:46:17  00:04:39  Hugh Martin  Mardi Gras/I Never Dream When I'm Asleep/A Touch of Voodo   Jeannie Carson, Adelaide Hall  Love from Judy  Original London Cast   Sepia 1966

18:51:15  00:01:45  Hugh Martin  Tiny Room  Hugh Martin  Courtesy of Hugh Martin  N/A   N/A

18:53:03  00:03:48  Hugh Martin  Filler: That Face  Helen Gallagher, Harold Lang   Make a Wish  Original Broadway Cast            Masterworks B'way  Sony 73502

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:06            Camille Saint-Saëns       Cello Concerto No.  2 in D minor  Op 119           North German Radio Symphony        Christoph Eschenbach   Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

19:22:00            00:32:38            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.103 in E flat major                       Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad –The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola - Archival program in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

20:04:00            00:16:44            Arcangelo Corelli           Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6        

20:24:00            00:17:22            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 

20:45:00            00:40:22            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      Frankfurt Radio Symphony

21:32:00            00:26:51            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Golden Cockerel: Suite                    Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean’s story is “Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party”… Bob and Ray “Look Up St. Nick and His Helper”… Nichols and May’s “Merry Christmas Doctor,” and Joyce Grenfell’s “Nativity Play”…  Richard Howland-Bolton tells the tail of "Santa and His Eight Flying Whatsis"
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:00            Woldemar Bargiel          Adagio in G major  Op 38          German Chamber Philharmonic            Christoph Eschenbach   Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63665

23:09:00            00:07:59            Johannes Brahms          Andante from Horn Trio Op 40                           Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano       Albany  1325

23:19:00            00:02:54            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: Pastoral Symphony                 William Christie  Les Arts Florissants        Harm Mundi      2908304

23:21:00            00:06:02            Leopold Stokowski       Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies             José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557883

23:27:00            00:07:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony             René Jacobs            Academy Ancient Music Berlin   Harm Mundi      2908304

23:38:00            00:06:59            Camille Saint-Saëns       Romance Op 67            North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach      Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

23:44:00            00:09:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20   Orchestra Mozart            Claudio Abbado            Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4791033

23:56:00            00:03:32            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana                       Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

23:57:00            00:02:00            Michael Praetorius         Lo, how a rose e'er blooming     Cleveland Orchestra      Gareth Morrell  Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of           MAA     1996

 