Program Guide 12-19-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

00:41:00 00:43:18 George Frederick Bristow Symphony No. 2 in D minor Op 24 Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

01:26:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

02:06:00 00:37:08 John Rutter Magnificat City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Patricia Forbes, soprano; Cambridge Singers Collegium 114

02:45:00 00:25:27 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

03:12:00 00:36:14 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5318

03:50:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

04:15:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

04:52:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

05:21:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:40:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

05:50:00 00:09:42 Felix Mendelssohn Overture for Wind Instruments Op 24 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423104

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time for music by one of the most important figures of the American Baroque, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, who spent 50 years as maestro di capella in the Spanish colony of Peru. (Escuche esta vez por la música de una de las figuras más importantes del barroco americano, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, quien pasó 50 años como maestro di capella en la colonia española de Perú.)

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono--Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C--Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer DeutGram 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo"--The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum"--Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat"--Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections)--Duo 46 Albany Records 829

07:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4--Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129

07:24:27 Carlos Chávez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos & Piano--Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

07:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare--Lars Hannibal, guitar DaCapo 8226901

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:16

Jose Galvan: El Intercambio--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, Director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:06

Jose Galvan: El Nacimiento--Voz en Punto; Jose Galvan, director Album: Mexico en Navidad Quindecim QP111 Music: 3:16

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Galen Spindler from Albert Lea, MN Music: 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 11 in F Major, BWV 856--András Schiff, piano Album: he Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I Decca 414388 Music: 2:15

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Simon Trpceski, piano; Russian National Orchestra; Kirill Karabits, conductor Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Moscow, Russia Music: 27:17

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Avner Dorman: Concerto in A for Piano & Strings--Ran Dank, piano; Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Ensemble Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 13:08

Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)--Sergio Assad and Odair Assad, acoustic guitars Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 00:56

Jill Jackson Miller and Sy Miller: Let There Be Peace On Earth--Boys Choir of Harlem Album: We Shall Overcome The Boys Choir of Harlem 822139000221 Music: 4:21

Jean-Phillippe Rameau: Suite from Les Indes galantes--Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 23:53

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Christmas

Britten: A Ceremony Of Carols: Wolcum Yole - Rachel Masters, soprano; Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury (ARGO 135036 CD) 1:26

Anonymous: Alleuja, A Newe Work - Prague Madrigal Singers (Supraphon 3854 CD) 5:46

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen – The Netherlands Bach Society/Jos van Veldhoven (2:54)

Anonymous: Ave maris stella - Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71315 CD) 3:58

Anonymous: Riu Riu Chiu - Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 79134 CD) 2:38

Anonymous: Vizmež pacholička from A Bohemian Christmas – Early Music New York/Frederick Renz (Ex Cathedra 10346 CD) 2:42

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio: Prelude - Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra & Dresdner Kreuzchor/Martin Flämig (LaserLight 15 273 CD) 3:09

Michael Praetorius: Quam Pastores – Apollo’s Musettes; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2306 CD) 3:13

Yakiv Yatsynevych: Bells Rang Early in Jerusalem – Estonian Philharmonic Chamber choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 2:08

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol – Chanticleer (Teldec 9463 CD) 2:23

Anonymous: Spiritual: Sweet Li'l Jesus - Leontyne Price, soprano (Decca 475615 CD) 3:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Weihnachts-Oratorium, BWV 248: Finale - Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen - Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Munich Bach Choir & Orchestra/Karl Richter (Archiv 413625 CD 3:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Carol of the Scrooges - An hour-long version of A Christmas Carol, narrated by Edmund Stone, with music from five different film version of the Dickens classic

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title, Touch My Robe and Flight to Fezziwigs from A Christmas Carol, 2009 Walt Disney D001956902 - Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

The Big Speech from Scrooged, 1988 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1195 Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

Walking Home from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 - Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

Scrooge Counts Money, Marley's Ghost Visits Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Past from A Christmas Carol, 2009 Walt Disney D001956902 Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Fezziwig's Party from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

Ghost of Christmas Present from Scrooge, 1970 Columbia S 30258 (LP) Leslie Bricusse Kenneth More/Albert Finney, vocals/original soundtrack/Ian Fraser, cond.

Touch My Robe, Fear For Time and Ignorance and Want from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck - original soundtrack

This Dark Chamber from A Christmas Carol, 2009 Walt Disney D001956902 Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Another Idol Has Replaced Me from A Christmas Carol, 2009 Walt Disney D001956902 Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Torture of Remorse and Death from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

Christmas Future from The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992 Jim Henson Records 4860-30017-2 Miles Goodman original soundtrack

The Corpse from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

Thank You Very Much from Scrooge, 1970 Columbia S 30258 (LP) Leslie Bricusse Anton Rodgers, Albert Finney and Chorus/original soundtrack/Ian Fraser, cond.

The Ghost of Christmas Future and Another Idol Has Replaced Me from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

Christmas Morning from The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992 Jim Henson Records 4860-30017-2 Miles Goodman original soundtrack

A Merry Christmas and A Different Side to Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

Suite from Scrooge, 1951 Chandos CHAN 10046 Richard Addinsell BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Christmas Polka and The End from A Christmas Carol, 1999 Varese Sarabande 302 066 071-2 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack

A Christmas Carol from Scrooge, 1970 Columbia S 30258 (LP) Leslie Bricusse Chorus/original soundtrack/Ian Fraser, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Stravinsky's ‘Symphony of Psalms’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Peter Tchaikovsky and ‘The Story of the Nutcracker’

12:08:00 00:04:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

12:15:00 00:02:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

12:17:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

12:20:00 00:03:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

12:26:00 00:23:57 Various "Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Joseph Jennings Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer Teldec 85555

Traditional (arr Ralph Vaughan Williams): The truth sent from above (4:38)

Traditional (arr Ian Humphries, Joseph Jennings and Matthew Oltman): Noël nouvelet (2:52)

Traditional (arr David Willcocks): The First Nowell (3:18)

Traditional (arr Andrew Carter): Spanish Carol (1:46)

Adger M. Pace/R. Fischer Boyce: Beautiful Star of Bethlehem (3:10)

Traditional (arr Joseph Jennings): The Huron Carol (4:04)

Franz Gruber (arr Michael McGlynn): Silent Night (4:15)

12:53:00 00:05:29 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast of Rossini’s bel canto showcase La Donna del Lago, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role of Elena, the “lady of the lake,” which she sang last season for the opera’s Met premiere. Tenor Lawrence Brownlee adds a new bel canto hero to his company repertory as King James V of Scotland, who falls in love with Elena while traveling the countryside in disguise. Michele Mariotti, the dynamic maestro who led the Met premiere of the opera, returns to conduct this revival. And three other stars from the company premiere are reprising their roles: Daniela Barcellona as Elena’s true love, Malcolm; John Osborn as her fiancé, the warrior Rodrigo; and Oren Gradus as her father, Duglas.

The intermission will include artist interviews

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00 00:12:46 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

16:35:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

16:53:00 00:06:32 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator Kodanja 2003

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

17:35:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

17:53:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Hugh Martin (Part 2) - In this episode Martin reflects on his Broadway musical “Make a Wish,” London’s “Love from Judy” and his work with Judy Garland at the Palace

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:05 00:02:50 Tradition-Roger Edens Pretty Girl Milking Her Cow Judy Garland, Hugh Martin Judy at the Palace SRI 21603-50212

18:05:45 00:02:46 Hugh Martin I'm the First Girl in the Second Row Nancy Walker Look, Ma, I'm Dancin' Original Broadway Cast Decca B'way B00003571-02

18:09:30 00:02:35 Hugh Martin Gotta Dance Harold Lang Gotta Dance Decca B'way B00003571-02

18:12:40 00:03:00 Hugh Martin Tiny Room Marlene VerPlanck Marlene VerPlanck You'd Better Love Me Audiophile ACD121

18:16:54 00:03:12 Jule Styne Sunshine Chorus Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Original B'way Cast Sony SK48013

18:20:45 00:03:08 Hugh Martin Cambridge Valley Orchestra The Grandma Moses Suite DRG 19044

18:23:51 00:02:52 Hugh Martin Whistle Stop Orchestra The Grandma Moses Suite DRG 19044

18:27:06 00:02:46 Hugh Martin Overture from "Make a Wish" Orchestra Curtain Up: Great Overtures from the 1950s Harbinger HCD3106

18:31:06 00:03:33 Hugh Martin I Wanna Be Good 'n' Bad Nanette Fabray Make a Wish Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way Sony 73502

18:34:41 00:02:31 Hugh Martin What I Was Warned About Judy Holliday Judy Holliday: Trouble Is a Man DRG MRS602

18:37:07 00:03:18 Hugh Martin When Does This Feeling Go Away? Fran Warren Night in Manhattan Columbia JCL656

18:40:28 00:04:04 Hugh Martin Over and Over Nanette Fabray Make a Wish Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way Sony 73502

18:46:17 00:04:39 Hugh Martin Mardi Gras/I Never Dream When I'm Asleep/A Touch of Voodo Jeannie Carson, Adelaide Hall Love from Judy Original London Cast Sepia 1966

18:51:15 00:01:45 Hugh Martin Tiny Room Hugh Martin Courtesy of Hugh Martin N/A N/A

18:53:03 00:03:48 Hugh Martin Filler: That Face Helen Gallagher, Harold Lang Make a Wish Original Broadway Cast Masterworks B'way Sony 73502

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 119 North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

19:22:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad –The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola - Archival program in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts

20:04:00 00:16:44 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

20:24:00 00:17:22 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

20:45:00 00:40:22 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Frankfurt Radio Symphony

21:32:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean’s story is “Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party”… Bob and Ray “Look Up St. Nick and His Helper”… Nichols and May’s “Merry Christmas Doctor,” and Joyce Grenfell’s “Nativity Play”… Richard Howland-Bolton tells the tail of "Santa and His Eight Flying Whatsis"



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38 German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665

23:09:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:19:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

23:21:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:27:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:38:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67 North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:44:00 00:09:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

23:56:00 00:03:32 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:57:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996