Program Guide 12-16-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

00:49:00 00:25:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

01:17:00 00:42:31 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

02:01:00 00:26:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

02:29:00 00:50:23 George Frideric Handel Ode for St Cecilia's Day

English Concert Trevor Pinnock English Concert Choir; Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor Archiv 419220

03:21:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163

03:52:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

03:56:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

04:21:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463

04:51:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play "The First Nowell"

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

05:22:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic

Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

05:40:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533

05:54:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Coro 16062

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

06:15:00 00:05:52 Antonio Vivaldi Trumpet Concerto in A flat

Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Maurice André, trumpet EMI 56260

06:25:00 00:03:42 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 9 in F minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

06:28:00 00:05:44 Giuseppe Verdi Alzira: Prelude

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373

06:40:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

06:51:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

06:54:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

06:55:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Coronation March

Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

07:05:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

07:07:00 00:01:59 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

07:10:00 00:07:12 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

07:20:00 00:03:10 Michel Corrette Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

07:25:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

07:30:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

07:40:00 00:05:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 94

Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

07:45:00 00:04:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

07:49:00 00:04:29 Johann Peter Salomon Romance in D major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 427316

08:07:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

08:15:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

08:20:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14

Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152

08:25:00 00:07:02 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Oboe Sonata in G major

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

08:40:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

08:51:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

08:55:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino

A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120

08:57:00 00:01:57 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

08:57:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

09:05:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

09:29:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme

Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288

09:35:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol

Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325

09:41:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

09:50:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

10:03:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8

National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

10:09:00 00:13:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

10:24:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

10:30:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from "Hodie" London Symphony Orchestra

Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI 54128

10:38:00 00:03:30 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets: O magnum

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

10:44:00 00:10:15 Francesco Durante Concerto No. 8 for Strings in A major

Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88172

10:55:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

11:01:00 00:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in B flat major

Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Levin, fortepiano Archiv 453438

11:15:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:28:00 00:03:59 Traditional The First Nowell

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:32:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:38:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:41:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:44:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:47:00 00:06:16 Randol Alan Bass Gloria Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:58:00 00:01:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26

Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

12:19:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

12:31:00 00:04:37 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

12:39:00 00:04:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Congratulations Minuet

John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

12:46:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture

Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato 45015

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:39:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

13:43:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major

Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:02:00 00:01:33 Leo Tolstoy Waltz in F major

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

14:04:00 00:01:43 Paul Bowles In the Woods

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

14:09:00 00:16:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings in C major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hpschrd Archiv 413634

14:29:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite'

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

14:42:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486

14:57:00 00:02:31 Jeremiah Ingalls Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

15:02:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

15:21:00 00:07:23 Zoltán Kodály Finale from Symphony in C major

Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006

15:31:00 00:03:31 César Franck Panis Angelicus

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

15:39:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

15:43:00 00:12:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major Op 14

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

15:58:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:06:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

16:12:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

16:27:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

16:35:00 00:04:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

16:41:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Anthony Halstead, horn; Christian Rutherford, horn Archiv 419219

16:52:00 00:02:54 Traditional While Shepherds Watched their Flocks

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge; Audience King'sColl 1

16:56:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

17:05:00 00:04:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Distant Sarabande

Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175

17:13:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382

17:25:00 00:09:16 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

17:40:00 00:08:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

17:50:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from 'The Ruins of Athens' Op 113

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

17:53:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas Canadian Brass

Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345

17:56:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668

18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115

18:30:00 00:03:24 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

18:36:00 00:03:17 Pierre Villette Hymne à la Vierge Op 24

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

18:41:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite

David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801

18:54:00 00:05:07 Traditional Suo gân Orchestra of Temple Square

Mack Wilberg Mormon Tabernacle Choir IntReserve 2009

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

19:24:00 00:31:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

8:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CSU Faculty Chamber Recital:

Angelin Chang, piano (Coordinator of Keyboard Studies, Cleveland State University);

Peter Otto, violin (Associate Concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra, CSU Faculty);

Brian Thornton, cello (member of The Cleveland Orchestra);

recorded Tuesday, October 6th, 2015 in Drinko Hall

8:04:00 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Op 78 (1879)

8:33:00 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e Op 38 (1865)

9:10:00 Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 (1854)

21:47:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

Christmas songs by Kathleen Battle



23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven

Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:18:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi

Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

23:27:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:36:00 00:13:01 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

23:49:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May'

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

