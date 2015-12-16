Program Guide 12-16-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
00:49:00 00:25:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532
01:17:00 00:42:31 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
02:01:00 00:26:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820
02:29:00 00:50:23 George Frideric Handel Ode for St Cecilia's Day
English Concert Trevor Pinnock English Concert Choir; Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor Archiv 419220
03:21:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163
03:52:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858
03:56:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
04:21:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463
04:51:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play "The First Nowell"
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
05:22:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic
Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535
05:40:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533
05:54:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born
Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Coro 16062
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718
06:15:00 00:05:52 Antonio Vivaldi Trumpet Concerto in A flat
Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Maurice André, trumpet EMI 56260
06:25:00 00:03:42 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 9 in F minor
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789
06:28:00 00:05:44 Giuseppe Verdi Alzira: Prelude
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373
06:40:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major Op 18
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
06:51:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
06:54:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
06:55:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Coronation March
Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195
07:05:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
07:07:00 00:01:59 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
07:10:00 00:07:12 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
07:20:00 00:03:10 Michel Corrette Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
07:25:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
07:30:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture
Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406
07:40:00 00:05:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 94
Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437
07:45:00 00:04:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
07:49:00 00:04:29 Johann Peter Salomon Romance in D major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 427316
08:07:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
08:15:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
08:20:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14
Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152
08:25:00 00:07:02 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Oboe Sonata in G major
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013
08:40:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420
08:51:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134
08:55:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino
A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120
08:57:00 00:01:57 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
08:57:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
09:05:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
09:29:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme
Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288
09:35:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol
Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325
09:41:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
09:50:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
10:03:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8
National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504
10:09:00 00:13:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661
10:24:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
10:30:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from "Hodie" London Symphony Orchestra
Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI 54128
10:38:00 00:03:30 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets: O magnum
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
10:44:00 00:10:15 Francesco Durante Concerto No. 8 for Strings in A major
Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88172
10:55:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
11:01:00 00:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in B flat major
Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Levin, fortepiano Archiv 453438
11:15:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:28:00 00:03:59 Traditional The First Nowell
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:32:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:38:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:41:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:44:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:47:00 00:06:16 Randol Alan Bass Gloria Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:58:00 00:01:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26
Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350
12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
12:19:00 00:08:33 Rodion Shchedrin Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra "Naughty
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
12:31:00 00:04:37 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
12:39:00 00:04:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Congratulations Minuet
John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001
12:46:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture
Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato 45015
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:39:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718
13:43:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major
Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:02:00 00:01:33 Leo Tolstoy Waltz in F major
Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502
14:04:00 00:01:43 Paul Bowles In the Woods
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
14:09:00 00:16:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings in C major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hpschrd Archiv 413634
14:29:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite'
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
14:42:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486
14:57:00 00:02:31 Jeremiah Ingalls Jesus Christ the Apple Tree
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
15:02:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
15:21:00 00:07:23 Zoltán Kodály Finale from Symphony in C major
Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006
15:31:00 00:03:31 César Franck Panis Angelicus
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
15:39:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
15:43:00 00:12:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major Op 14
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
15:58:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:06:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
16:12:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
16:27:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886
16:35:00 00:04:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414
16:41:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Anthony Halstead, horn; Christian Rutherford, horn Archiv 419219
16:52:00 00:02:54 Traditional While Shepherds Watched their Flocks
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge; Audience King'sColl 1
16:56:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
17:05:00 00:04:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Distant Sarabande
Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175
17:13:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382
17:25:00 00:09:16 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
17:40:00 00:08:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718
17:50:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from 'The Ruins of Athens' Op 113
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716
17:53:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas Canadian Brass
Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345
17:56:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby
James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668
18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115
18:30:00 00:03:24 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
18:36:00 00:03:17 Pierre Villette Hymne à la Vierge Op 24
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
18:41:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite
David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801
18:54:00 00:05:07 Traditional Suo gân Orchestra of Temple Square
Mack Wilberg Mormon Tabernacle Choir IntReserve 2009
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
19:24:00 00:31:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718
8:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CSU Faculty Chamber Recital:
Angelin Chang, piano (Coordinator of Keyboard Studies, Cleveland State University);
Peter Otto, violin (Associate Concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra, CSU Faculty);
Brian Thornton, cello (member of The Cleveland Orchestra);
recorded Tuesday, October 6th, 2015 in Drinko Hall
8:04:00 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Op 78 (1879)
8:33:00 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e Op 38 (1865)
9:10:00 Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 (1854)
21:47:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
Christmas songs by Kathleen Battle
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven
Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:18:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi
Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
23:27:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317
23:36:00 00:13:01 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
23:49:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May'
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
