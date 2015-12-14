© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-14-2015

Published December 14, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:18:01    Leopold Kozeluch    Symphony in D        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9703

00:22:00    00:42:18    Richard Strauss    Don Quixote Op 35    
Berlin Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola    DeutGram     2054

01:06:00    00:17:22    Joseph Jongen    Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124            
Sylvan Wind Quintet    Koch Intl     7081

01:25:00    00:57:47    Anton Bruckner    Symphony No. 9 in D minor         
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     425405

02:25:00    00:38:26    Sergei Rachmaninoff    The Bells Op 35    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80365

03:05:00    00:40:12    Antonín Dvorák    Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33    
Odense Symphony    Justin Brown    Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9309

03:47:00    00:35:26    Camille Saint-Saëns    Christmas Oratorio Op 12    
Dresden Philharmonic    Martin Flämig    Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor    LaserLight    
15273

04:24:00    00:32:13    Herbert Howells    Suite for Orchestra "The B's"        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9557

04:58:00    00:22:00    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major  Op 28            
HJ Lim, piano    EMI     64952

05:22:00    00:14:55    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"    
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch    Greg Funfgeld    Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem    Analekta     9873

05:39:00    00:06:00    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     4478

05:47:00    00:06:02    Johann Sebastian Bach    Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni in B minor             
Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30034

05:53:00    00:04:04    Fritz Kreisler    Berceuse Romantique Op 9            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:06:56    Gioacchino Rossini    The Barber of Seville: Overture        
Piero Gamba    London Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437

06:16:00    00:06:43    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet             
Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     805

06:25:00    00:04:09    Mel Tormé    The Christmas Song        
Petri Juutilainen    Northern Lights Orch    WSchatz     5

06:30:00    00:03:20    Johann Sebastian Bach    English Suite No. 3: Prelude            
Paramount Brass    Centaur     2355

06:40:00    00:07:19    Jean Sibelius    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47    
Los Angeles Philharmonic    Esa-Pekka Salonen    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     65949

06:51:00    00:03:20    Traditional    Still, still, still        
Patrick Dupré Quigley    Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp    SFM     14

06:52:00    00:03:00    Franz Liszt    Valse oubliée No.  1 in F sharp major             
Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

06:55:00    00:03:17    Josef Franz Wagner    March 'Under the Double Eagle'        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     46747

07:05:00    00:03:47    Anonymous    Riu, riu, chiu            
West Edge String Quartet    Centaur     3087

07:10:00    00:07:18    Giuseppe Torelli    Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major     
Philharmonia Orchestra    Christopher Warren-Green    Wallace Collection    Nimbus     5017

07:20:00    00:03:59    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Marriage of Figaro: Overture        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     86793

07:25:00    00:02:01    George Frideric Handel    Israel in Egypt: He spake the word    
English Baroque Soloists    Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir    Philips     432110

07:27:00    00:04:35    Edward MacDowell    Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42        
Takuo Yuasa    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559075

07:33:00    00:01:18    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Trepak        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002

07:40:00    00:08:21    Mily Balakirev    Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     470840

07:48:00    00:03:17    Brian Dykstra    Lancashire Rag            
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3161

07:52:00    00:03:32    Frank Bridge    Sally in our Alley        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5366

07:55:00    00:03:28    Traditional    God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1993

08:07:00    00:06:15    Gian Carlo Menotti    Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002

08:15:00    00:08:49    Michael Torke    Javelin        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     62592

08:25:00    00:07:17    George Frideric Handel    Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro         
Martin Pearlman    Boston Baroque    Telarc     80594

08:33:00    00:02:51    Leroy Anderson    Belle of the Ball        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559313

08:40:00    00:08:31    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Révolutionaire et Romantique    Soli Deo     721

08:51:00    00:03:07    Manuel de Falla    La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1            
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar    EMI     49406

08:55:00    00:03:15    John Kander    New York, New York        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     47235

09:05:00    00:17:46    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 35 in D major         
Karl Böhm    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449

09:25:00    00:07:45    Elmer Bernstein    The Ten Commandments: Suite        
Elmer Bernstein    Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch    Denon     75288

09:35:00    00:07:13    Ignacio Cervantes    Danzas Cubanas            
Jorge Luis Prats, piano    Decca     4782732

09:55:00    00:01:46    Traditional    O Come, O Come, Emmanuel        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:01:26    Traditional    In dulci jubilo        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

10:01:00    00:01:31    Michael Praetorius    Psallite unigenito        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

10:05:00    00:12:49    Alfred Burt    A Christmas Greeting    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Philips     416287

10:22:00    00:07:02    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Erato     94354

10:30:00    00:03:12    David Rose    Holiday for Strings        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067

10:37:00    00:04:53    Ron Nelson    Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434347

10:44:00    00:12:01    Richard Wagner    Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite        
Fritz Reiner    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

10:57:00    00:01:49    Traditional    The British Grenadiers        
John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     120

11:01:00    00:11:28    Gustav Holst    Second Suite for Military Band Op 28        
Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80038

11:14:00    00:06:35    Ludwig van Beethoven    Overture 'Name Day' Op 115        
Claudio Abbado    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     429762

11:22:00    00:03:02    Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance        
Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00    00:02:38    George Wyle    The Most Wonderful Time of the Year    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:29:00    00:04:01    Bob Chilcott    Mid-winter    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1996

11:33:00    00:06:25    Randol Alan Bass    The Night Before Christmas    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator    MAA     2008

11:42:00    00:02:01    James Pierpont    Jingle Bells    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1996

11:44:00    00:04:43    Johann Sebastian Bach    Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'    
Cleveland Orchestra    Margaret Hillis    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:49:00    00:04:10    John Rutter    Nativity Carol    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2011

11:53:00    00:01:23    Anonymous    Spiritual "Ain'ta That Good News!"        
Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00    00:12:01    Ron Nelson    Courtly Airs and Dances        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     76

12:21:00    00:08:29    Charles Tomlinson Griffes    Three Tone Pictures Op 5        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559164

12:32:00    00:04:48    Hugh Martin    Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

12:41:00    00:05:05    Dean Sorenson    Medley "Season's Greetings"            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2004

12:48:00    00:10:12    Camille Saint-Saëns    Havanaise Op 83    
London Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Harding    Nicola Benedetti, violin    DeutGram     6154

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:33:39    Joaquín Rodrigo    Concierto madrigal    
London Symphony Orchestra    Enrique Bátiz    Alfonso Moreno, guitar; Deborah Mariotti, guitar    EMI     67435

13:35:00    00:22:24    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome        
Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     55600

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:04:12    John Rutter    Candlelight Carol        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

14:05:00    00:01:50    Traditional    Ding Dong! Merrily on High        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

14:09:00    00:13:11    Samuel Wesley    Symphony No.  4 in D major         
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9823

14:26:00    00:09:10    Gaetano Maria Schiassi    Sinfonia Pastorale in D major         
Alun Francis    Northwest Chamber Orch    Helios     88028

14:38:00    00:12:19    Darius Milhaud    La Cheminée du roi René Op 205            
Reykjavik Wind Quintet    Chandos     9362

14:52:00    00:06:08    Gioacchino Rossini    William Tell: Dance for Six        
Frederick Fennell    London Pops Orchestra    Mercury     434356

15:01:00    00:13:16    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Serenade No.  6 in D major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     415669

15:15:00    00:10:37    Felix Mendelssohn    Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32        
Ilan Volkov    BBC Scottish Symphony    BBC     225

15:28:00    00:02:35    Antonín Dvorák    Humoresque No. 2 Op 101            
Orion Weiss, piano    Bridge     9355

15:32:00    00:05:00    Jean de Brébeuf    The Huron Carol        
Patrick Dupré Quigley    Seraphic Fire    SFM     14

15:41:00    00:03:42    John Jacob Niles    I Wonder As I Wander    
Royal Philharmonic    John Rutter    Melanie Marshall, soprano; Andrew Williams, viola    Collegium     133

15:47:00    00:09:55    Hector Berlioz    Benvenuto Cellini: Overture        
Sir Colin Davis    Dresden State Orchestra    RCA     68790

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:03:20    Franz Gruber    Silent Night        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

16:01:00    00:01:29    Traditional    Patapan        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

16:07:00    00:02:06    Miguel Llobet    Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'            
Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     56730

16:13:00    00:10:56    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80087

16:28:00    00:04:50    Michael Chertock    Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Wander            
Michael Chertock, piano    Telarc     80485

16:35:00    00:05:36    Walter Kent    I'll Be Home for Christmas        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     126

16:41:00    00:07:26    Jan Antonín Kozeluch    Rondo from Oboe Concerto in F major     
Potsdam Chamber Academy    Albrecht Mayer    Albrecht Mayer, oboe    DeutGram     4792942

16:52:00    00:02:54    John Rutter    Shepherd's Pipe Carol    
City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     121

16:55:00    00:04:35    Felix Bernard    Winter Wonderland        
Petri Juutilainen    Northern Lights Orch    WSchatz     5

17:05:00    00:05:32    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80595

17:24:00    00:12:12    Craig Courtney    A Musicological Journey through 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'    
Symphony Orchestra    Jerold Ottley    Mormon Tabernacle Choir    Bonneville     9402

17:40:00    00:05:36    Giuseppe Torelli    Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 8    
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8730

17:47:00    00:02:19    Antonio Vivaldi    Laudamus te from Gloria    
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Ton Koopman    Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jonathan Manson, cello    Sony     90916

17:52:00    00:02:43    Samuel Scheidt    O Little One Sweet        
John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     503

17:55:00    00:03:52    Traditional    Today in Bethlehem            
West Edge String Quartet    Centaur     3087

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:22:58    Benjamin Britten    A Ceremony of Carols Op 28        
Martin Neary    Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp    Sony     62615

18:34:00    00:03:31    Traditional    Advent Hymn            
Cantus    Cantus     1211

18:40:00    00:03:12    Traditional    Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'            
Cantus    Cantus     1211

18:46:00    00:08:19    Bruce Healey    Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas'    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Singing Hoosiers    Telarc     80538

18:55:00    00:04:18    Sir John Tavener    Awed by the Beauty            
Cantus    Cantus     1211

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:18:01    Leopold Kozeluch    Symphony in D        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9703

19:22:00    00:33:54    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 31 in D major         
Sir Charles Mackerras    Orchestra of St Luke's    Telarc     80156

19:57:00    00:02:22    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:10:55    Johannes Brahms    Academic Festival Overture Op 80        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS/Sony     203

20:15:00    00:40:10    Antonín Dvorák    Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104    
Indianapolis Symphony    Jun Märkl    Zuill Bailey, cello    Telarc     32927

20:57:00    00:02:26    François Couperin    Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses            
Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     67440

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Martin Helmchen, piano

21:04:00    00:39:19    Antonín Dvorák    Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33    

21:45:00    00:40:18    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95        

22:26:00    00:30:53    Antonín Dvorák    Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53    
Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:05:58    Eric Coates    Ballad for Strings        
Malcolm Nabarro    Sinfonia ViVa    ASV     2053

23:07:00    00:04:12    John Rutter    Candlelight Carol        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

23:12:00    00:05:18    Robert Farnon    Intermezzo for Harp & Strings    
Royal Philharmonic    Robert Farnon    Aline Brewer, harp    Reference     47

23:19:00    00:07:47    Edvard Grieg    In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520

23:26:00    00:07:05    Miguel Llobet    Catalan Folksongs            
Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     49404

23:33:00    00:04:09    Reynaldo Hahn    Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes            
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano    Valois     4658

23:40:00    00:04:04    Eric Whitacre    Lux aurumque        
Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485

23:44:00    00:09:12    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11            
New Century Chamber Orch    NSS Music     10

23:55:00    00:03:01    Leopold Stokowski    Traditional Slavic Christmas Music        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     557645

23:56:00    00:03:03    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Romance        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

23:57:00    00:02:09    Ottorino Respighi    La boutique fantasque: Tarantella        
Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80396