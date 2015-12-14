Program Guide 12-14-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703
00:22:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054
01:06:00 00:17:22 Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124
Sylvan Wind Quintet Koch Intl 7081
01:25:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405
02:25:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365
03:05:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33
Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309
03:47:00 00:35:26 Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio Op 12
Dresden Philharmonic Martin Flämig Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor LaserLight
15273
04:24:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557
04:58:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
05:22:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873
05:39:00 00:06:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
05:47:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni in B minor
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034
05:53:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:06:56 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
06:16:00 00:06:43 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
06:25:00 00:04:09 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
06:30:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude
Paramount Brass Centaur 2355
06:40:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949
06:51:00 00:03:20 Traditional Still, still, still
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
06:52:00 00:03:00 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
06:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March 'Under the Double Eagle'
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
07:05:00 00:03:47 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
07:10:00 00:07:18 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017
07:20:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
07:25:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110
07:27:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
07:33:00 00:01:18 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
07:40:00 00:08:21 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840
07:48:00 00:03:17 Brian Dykstra Lancashire Rag
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
07:52:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
07:55:00 00:03:28 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
08:07:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
08:15:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
08:25:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
08:33:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
08:40:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
08:51:00 00:03:07 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
08:55:00 00:03:15 John Kander New York, New York
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235
09:05:00 00:17:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major
Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
09:25:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288
09:35:00 00:07:13 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas Cubanas
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
09:55:00 00:01:46 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:26 Traditional In dulci jubilo
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
10:01:00 00:01:31 Michael Praetorius Psallite unigenito
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
10:05:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287
10:22:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
10:30:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
10:37:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347
10:44:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
10:57:00 00:01:49 Traditional The British Grenadiers
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
11:01:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
11:14:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
11:22:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:29:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:33:00 00:06:25 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator MAA 2008
11:42:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:44:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'
Cleveland Orchestra Margaret Hillis Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:49:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Nativity Carol
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:53:00 00:01:23 Anonymous Spiritual "Ain'ta That Good News!"
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:07:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76
12:21:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164
12:32:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
12:41:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
12:48:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:33:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto madrigal
London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Alfonso Moreno, guitar; Deborah Mariotti, guitar EMI 67435
13:35:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
14:05:00 00:01:50 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
14:09:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823
14:26:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major
Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028
14:38:00 00:12:19 Darius Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René Op 205
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362
14:52:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six
Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356
15:01:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
15:15:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32
Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225
15:28:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
15:32:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
15:41:00 00:03:42 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander
Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Melanie Marshall, soprano; Andrew Williams, viola Collegium 133
15:47:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:20 Franz Gruber Silent Night
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
16:01:00 00:01:29 Traditional Patapan
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
16:07:00 00:02:06 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730
16:13:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
16:28:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Wander
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:35:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
16:41:00 00:07:26 Jan Antonín Kozeluch Rondo from Oboe Concerto in F major
Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942
16:52:00 00:02:54 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
16:55:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
17:05:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
17:24:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402
17:40:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
17:47:00 00:02:19 Antonio Vivaldi Laudamus te from Gloria
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jonathan Manson, cello Sony 90916
17:52:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503
17:55:00 00:03:52 Traditional Today in Bethlehem
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28
Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615
18:34:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn
Cantus Cantus 1211
18:40:00 00:03:12 Traditional Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'
Cantus Cantus 1211
18:46:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas'
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538
18:55:00 00:04:18 Sir John Tavener Awed by the Beauty
Cantus Cantus 1211
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703
19:22:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
19:57:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
20:15:00 00:40:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104
Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32927
20:57:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Martin Helmchen, piano
21:04:00 00:39:19 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33
21:45:00 00:40:18 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
22:26:00 00:30:53 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
23:07:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
23:12:00 00:05:18 Robert Farnon Intermezzo for Harp & Strings
Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Aline Brewer, harp Reference 47
23:19:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:26:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404
23:33:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658
23:40:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
23:44:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10
23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645
23:56:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
23:57:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396