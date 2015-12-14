Program Guide 12-14-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

00:22:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

01:06:00 00:17:22 Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124

Sylvan Wind Quintet Koch Intl 7081

01:25:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

02:25:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Renée Fleming, soprano; Karl Dent, tenor; Victor Ledbetter, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365

03:05:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

03:47:00 00:35:26 Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio Op 12

Dresden Philharmonic Martin Flämig Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor LaserLight

15273

04:24:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557

04:58:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

05:22:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

05:39:00 00:06:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

05:47:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni in B minor

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

05:53:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:56 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

06:16:00 00:06:43 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

06:25:00 00:04:09 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

06:30:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

06:40:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

06:51:00 00:03:20 Traditional Still, still, still

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

06:52:00 00:03:00 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

06:55:00 00:03:17 Josef Franz Wagner March 'Under the Double Eagle'

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:05:00 00:03:47 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

07:10:00 00:07:18 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017

07:20:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

07:25:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:27:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

07:33:00 00:01:18 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

07:40:00 00:08:21 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

07:48:00 00:03:17 Brian Dykstra Lancashire Rag

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

07:52:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

07:55:00 00:03:28 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

08:07:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

08:15:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

08:25:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

08:33:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

08:40:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

08:51:00 00:03:07 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

08:55:00 00:03:15 John Kander New York, New York

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

09:05:00 00:17:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major

Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

09:25:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite

Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288

09:35:00 00:07:13 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas Cubanas

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

09:55:00 00:01:46 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:26 Traditional In dulci jubilo

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

10:01:00 00:01:31 Michael Praetorius Psallite unigenito

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

10:05:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287

10:22:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

10:30:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

10:37:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

10:44:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

10:57:00 00:01:49 Traditional The British Grenadiers

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

11:01:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

11:14:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

11:22:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:29:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:33:00 00:06:25 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator MAA 2008

11:42:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:44:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'

Cleveland Orchestra Margaret Hillis Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:49:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Nativity Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:53:00 00:01:23 Anonymous Spiritual "Ain'ta That Good News!"

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

12:21:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

12:32:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

12:41:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

12:48:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:33:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto madrigal

London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Alfonso Moreno, guitar; Deborah Mariotti, guitar EMI 67435

13:35:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

14:05:00 00:01:50 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

14:09:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

14:26:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major

Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028

14:38:00 00:12:19 Darius Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René Op 205

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

14:52:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six

Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

15:01:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

15:15:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

15:28:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

15:32:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

15:41:00 00:03:42 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander

Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Melanie Marshall, soprano; Andrew Williams, viola Collegium 133

15:47:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:20 Franz Gruber Silent Night

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

16:01:00 00:01:29 Traditional Patapan

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

16:07:00 00:02:06 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730

16:13:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

16:28:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Wander

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:35:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

16:41:00 00:07:26 Jan Antonín Kozeluch Rondo from Oboe Concerto in F major

Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

16:52:00 00:02:54 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

16:55:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

17:05:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

17:24:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402

17:40:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

17:47:00 00:02:19 Antonio Vivaldi Laudamus te from Gloria

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jonathan Manson, cello Sony 90916

17:52:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503

17:55:00 00:03:52 Traditional Today in Bethlehem

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28

Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

18:34:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn

Cantus Cantus 1211

18:40:00 00:03:12 Traditional Noël nouvelet 'Sing We Now of Christmas'

Cantus Cantus 1211

18:46:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas'

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538

18:55:00 00:04:18 Sir John Tavener Awed by the Beauty

Cantus Cantus 1211

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

19:22:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

19:57:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

20:15:00 00:40:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32927

20:57:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Martin Helmchen, piano

21:04:00 00:39:19 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

21:45:00 00:40:18 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

22:26:00 00:30:53 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

23:07:00 00:04:12 John Rutter Candlelight Carol

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

23:12:00 00:05:18 Robert Farnon Intermezzo for Harp & Strings

Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Aline Brewer, harp Reference 47

23:19:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:26:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:33:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes

Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:40:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

23:44:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:56:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

23:57:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396