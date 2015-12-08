Program Guide 12-08-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82 (1915)

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in a Op 41/1 (1842)

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in E (1819)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques’ (1953)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 5 (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No. 4 in e Op 90 ‘Dumky’ (1891)

Jean Sibelius: Four Kalevala Legends Op 22 (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812)

Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76/5 (1797)

Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March (1885)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince & Princess (1888)

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies Op 53 (1890)

Traditional (arr Billy May): The Twelve Days of Christmas

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35 (1932)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 Op 25 (1899)

Karl Jenkins (arr Thomas Hewitt Jones): The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus (2000)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Lowell Mason (arr Gerald Wirth): Joy to the World (1839)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49 (1904)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Op 47 (1893)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D D 345 (1817)

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

Traditional (arr Sir David Willcocks): God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Traditional (arr Andrew Carter): A Maiden Most Gentle

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 (1971)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Leslie Adams (arr Donald Miller): Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Traditional (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G D 797/9 (1823)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux (1841)

Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from ‘Nordic Melodies’ Op 63 (1895)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d Op 24 'Jullien' (1853)

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)

Jacques Ibert: Suite symphonique ‘Paris’ (1929)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 (1884)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D K 485 (1786)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 (1906)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 (1893)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday & Hoedown (1942)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44/1 (1904)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Manuel Ponce (arr Jascha Heifetz): Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita’ (1912)

Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959)

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

John Francis Wade (arr Gerald Wirth): O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Karl Neuner (arr Gerald Wirth): Fröhliche Weihnacht überall (1810)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe (arr Roger Emerson): Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Traditional (arr Gerald Wirth): The First Nowell (1833)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A Wq 168 (1753)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E Op 51 (1887)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902)

Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet (1891)

21:00 SPECIAL: A CHANUKAH CELEBRATION with Chicago a Cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a Cappella, for choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include ‘I Have a Little Dreidel’ (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of ‘S'vivon’ by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for ‘Al-Hanissim’ (For the Miracles) by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday. Such works include ‘Lo Yisa Goy’, a plea for peace by Stacy Garrop; Bob Applebaum's stirring new version of ‘Haneirot Halalu’; and movements from the majestic "Hallel Suite" by London-based Daniel Tunkel.

22:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 'Poem of Ecstasy' (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony Op 58 (1885)

Bonus: Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)