Program Guide 12-08-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82 (1915)
Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in a Op 41/1 (1842)
Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in E (1819)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques’ (1953)
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 5 (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No. 4 in e Op 90 ‘Dumky’ (1891)
Jean Sibelius: Four Kalevala Legends Op 22 (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812)
Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76/5 (1797)
Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March (1885)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince & Princess (1888)
Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies Op 53 (1890)
Traditional (arr Billy May): The Twelve Days of Christmas
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35 (1932)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)
Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)
Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)
Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 Op 25 (1899)
Karl Jenkins (arr Thomas Hewitt Jones): The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus (2000)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Lowell Mason (arr Gerald Wirth): Joy to the World (1839)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49 (1904)
Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)
Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Op 47 (1893)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D D 345 (1817)
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
Traditional (arr Sir David Willcocks): God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Traditional (arr Andrew Carter): A Maiden Most Gentle
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Traditional: Deck the Halls
William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 (1971)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Leslie Adams (arr Donald Miller): Christmas Lullaby (1993)
Traditional (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)
12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G D 797/9 (1823)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux (1841)
Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from ‘Nordic Melodies’ Op 63 (1895)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d Op 24 'Jullien' (1853)
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)
Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)
Jacques Ibert: Suite symphonique ‘Paris’ (1929)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 (1884)
François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D K 485 (1786)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 (1906)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 (1893)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday & Hoedown (1942)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44/1 (1904)
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Manuel Ponce (arr Jascha Heifetz): Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita’ (1912)
Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959)
Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)
John Francis Wade (arr Gerald Wirth): O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)
Karl Neuner (arr Gerald Wirth): Fröhliche Weihnacht überall (1810)
Joseph Beal & James Boothe (arr Roger Emerson): Jingle Bell Rock (1957)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Traditional (arr Gerald Wirth): The First Nowell (1833)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A Wq 168 (1753)
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E Op 51 (1887)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902)
Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet (1891)
21:00 SPECIAL: A CHANUKAH CELEBRATION with Chicago a Cappella
Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a Cappella, for choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include ‘I Have a Little Dreidel’ (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of ‘S'vivon’ by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for ‘Al-Hanissim’ (For the Miracles) by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday. Such works include ‘Lo Yisa Goy’, a plea for peace by Stacy Garrop; Bob Applebaum's stirring new version of ‘Haneirot Halalu’; and movements from the majestic "Hallel Suite" by London-based Daniel Tunkel.
22:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor
Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 'Poem of Ecstasy' (1908)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony Op 58 (1885)
Bonus: Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)