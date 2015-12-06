© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-06-2015

Published December 6, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Mark Morris: Baroque Unlimited II: Before Bach

Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall, director

ANON.: Concert donné a Louis XIII en 1627 (selected by André Danican Philidor) Les Ombres; Air pour les mesmes; Les Nimphes de la Grenouilliere Les Bergers; Les Amériquains

LULLY: Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

LULLY: Marche pour la Cérémonie des Turque

LULLY: Premiere Air des Espagnols

LULLY: Second Air des Espagnols

LULLY: L'entrée des Scaramouches

LULLY: Chaconne des Scaramouches

MARAIS: Couplets de folies

COUPERIN: Prelude from Deuxième concert royal

COUPERIN: Musette from Troisième concert royal

COUPERIN: Chaconne légère from Troisième concert royal

MARAIS: Sonnerie de Ste-Geneviève du Mont-de-Paris

RAMEAU: from Pièces de clavecin;  La Forqueray;  La Cupis;  La Marais

FORQUERAY: La Marella

FORQUERAY: La du Vaucel

FORQUERAY: La Leclair

LECLAIR: Sonata in D Major, Op. 2, No. 8

 

02:00 SPECIAL: Israel Philharmonic in Concert at Severance Hall, a Violins of Hope event – Zubin Mehta, conductor, recorded Monday, November 16, 2015 (repeated at 7pm)

Ioseb Bardanashvili: Journey to the End of the Millennium (2005)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 'From the New World' (1893)

03:50:00            00:08:00            Franz Liszt        Ballade No. 1 in D flat major                              Roberto Plano, piano            Azica    71222

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:00

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43

Kevin Krumenauer: Symphony for Winds and Percussion — University Circle Wind Ensemble/Gary Ciepluch (private CD) 28:31

04:54:00            00:04:21            Arthur Lourié     A Phoenix Park Nocturne                                   Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler           98037

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Baroque Christmas - This week we journey from the recent recording of Schütz’ Christmas Story to an 18th century Christmas in New World Acadia

5:56  Shutz  Hodie Christus Natus Est, SWV 456;  The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:56  Schutz  Heute Ist Christus, Der Herr, Geboren, SWV 439; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:52  Schutz  Ach Herr, Du Schopfer Aller Ding, SWV 450; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

1:21  Schutz  Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435  Introduction; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:49  Schutz  Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435  Die Geburt Jesu; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:00  Schutz  Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435  Conclusion; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

3:08  Praetorius  Quem Pastores;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

4:53  Praetorius  Puer Natus in Bethlehem;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

2:55  Praetorius  O Morning Star;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

1:39  Praetorius  Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

7:10  Praetorius  In dulci jubilo  Good Christian Friends, Rejoice!; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

2:52  Anonymous  La Veillee; Suzi Blanc  ATMA Classique

3:30  Anonymous  Noel Iorrain  Noel populaire;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

2:08  Anonymous  Noel de Paris;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

2:01  Anonymous  Cantique de Noel;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

1:32  Anonymous  Escaouette;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2 - John the Baptist’s cry in the wilderness, “Prepare ye the way of the Lord” rings out as we hear music of preparation and anticipation on With Heart and Voice
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Rounding Up - Selected works by composers celebrating special centennial or sesquicentennial anniversaries this year

NICOLAUS BRUHNS:  Praeludium in g –Friedhelm Flamme (1724 Vater/St. Petri Church, Melle, Germany) cpo 777 123

JOHN NARES:  Voluntary & Fugue in a –Joseph Payne (1992 Fisk/Epiphany Church, Winchester, MA) Naxos 8.550719

GEORG WAGENSEIL:  Organ Concerto No. 2 in A –SW German Chamber Orchestra, Pforzheim/Vladislav Czarnecki, directorl Stefan Johannes Bleicher (1733 Vischer/Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Mössingen, Germany) ebs 6089

CARL NIELSEN:  Short Preludes (Nos. 11-13-17-10) –Friedhelm Flamme ((2000 Mühleisen/ Parish Church, Bad Gandersheim, Germany) cpo 777 414

KNUT NYSTEDT:  Pieta, Op. 50; Prélude Héroïque, Op. 123 –Gunnar Petersen-Øverleir (1986 Lund/Vålerenga Church, Oslo, Norway) Simax 1127

JEAN SIBELIUS:  Valse triste, Op. 44, no.3 –Kalevi Kiviniemi 1888 Walcker/City Church, Winterthur, Switzerland) ArtInn 102

SIBELIUS (trans. Berryman):  Finlandia, Op. 26 –Edward Berryman (1928 Kimball/Civic Auditorium, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/24/86)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:14:17            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden   Collegium Vocale Orchestra            Philippe Herreweghe      Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Christoph Prégardien, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent     Harm Mundi      901605

08:20:00            00:10:38            Baldassare Galuppi       Lauda Jerusalem           Dresden Instrumental Concert    Peter Kopp            Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Georg Zeppenfeld, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert          Archiv   4776145

08:33:00            00:23:30            Antonio Vivaldi  Dixit Dominus   Dresden Instrumental Concert    Peter Kopp       Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Thomas Cooley, tenor; Dresden Vocal Concert         Archiv   4776145

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority - she also happens to have been an international chess champion

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976)

18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nicolai Kapustin: Concert Etude Op. 40, No. 6 (Pastorale)--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano The Frederic Chopin Society Janet Wallace Fine Arts Concert Hall, Macalester College  St. Paul, MN 100228 MPR Recording 100228

Franz Liszt: En Rêve--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Album: Benjamin Grosvenor: Chopin, Liszt, Ravel London/Decca 4783206 Music: 4:29

Franz Liszt: Grand Duo Concertant sur la Romance de "Le marin" for Violin and Piano, S. 128--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 15:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Betty Sekhri from Kensington, MD

Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 545--Sir András Schiff, piano London 421422 Music: 2:50

Damian Montano: Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Wind Ensemble--Sarah Frisof, flute; Naoko Nakamura, harp; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 19:43

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No. 2 in C for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061--Jeffrey Kahane, piano and conductor; Ray Ushikubo, piano; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:00

Johann Paul von Westhoff: Solo Suite for Violin No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: Four Romantic Pieces, Op. 75: 1. Allegro moderato--Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:20

Rachel Grimes: Suite of Airs--Rachel Grimes, piano and conductor; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 7:14

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky – repertoire for Parts 1 & 2 below

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (DeutGram 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        German Dance in C major                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         429783

14:01:00            00:03:52            Ludwig van Beethoven   German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130                                  Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

14:05:00            00:13:30            Hector Berlioz   The Damnation of Faust: Suite               Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

14:19:00            00:08:09            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime    Bavarian Radio Symphony            Jeffrey Tate      Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI      54022

14:50:00            00:29:20            Robert Schumann          Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 44       Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano        RCA     6498

15:19:00            00:10:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 11 in D major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        Teldec  25914

15:29:00            00:09:13            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of                 James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland      CityMusic          2

15:38:00            00:09:34            Samuel Barber  Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17                       Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9053

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano  – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:23:00            Luca Francesconi          Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn                             Cleveland Orchestra          TCO      1

16:31:00            00:21:21            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major           Orch de la Suisse Romande            Neeme Järvi      Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos           9360

16:57:00            00:37:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92                   Václav Neumann            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        110720

17:46:00            00:12:32            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00            00:17:13            John Rutter       Gloria   Philip Jones Brass Ensemble     John Rutter       Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ         Collegium         100

18:21:00            00:08:43            Robert Schumann          Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44                                  Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello            DeutGram         463179

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SPECIAL: Israel Philharmonic in Concert at Severance Hall, a Violins of Hope event – Zubin Mehta, conductor, recorded Monday, November 16, 2015

19:04:00            00:23:00            Ioseb Bardanashvili       Journey to the End of the Millennium     

19:31:00            00:11:43            Maurice Ravel   La valse          

19:55:00            00:44:07            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95       

20:52:00            00:07:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Coriolan Overture Op 62                        Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Tafelmusik        1032

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:00

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43

Kevin Krumenauer: Symphony for Winds and Percussion — University Circle Wind Ensemble/Gary Ciepluch (private CD) 28:31

21:54:00            00:04:52            Frederick Delius            3Air and Dance for Strings         Northern Sinfonia          Richard Hickox  Bradley Creswick, violin EMI      65067

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shulamit Ran - Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Shulamit Ran crafts music of an intimately personal nature, making her one of the most often performed composers of her generation. We’ll talk with Shulamit about her music, the Contempo music series, and her legacy at the University of Chicago, where she was a highly regarded professor for many years.

Shulamit Ran: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, II (excerpt)  BBC Concert Orchestra/Charles Hazlewood; Ittai Shapiro, violin  Albany 970  1:20

Ran: Legends, I  Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Barenboim  Albany 970  10:16

Ran: Credo/Ani Ma’amin   Chanticleer  Warner Classics 146364  12:06

Ran: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, I & II  BBC Concert Orchestra/Charles Hazlewood; Ittai Shapiro, violin  Albany 970  8:04

Ran: Mirage (excerpt)  Da Capo Chamber Players  Bridge 9052  2:03

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:03:21            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112                Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

23:05:00            00:13:37            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the                              Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale           2020

23:21:00            00:15:40            Georg Muffat    Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major                   Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   453418

23:36:00            00:03:11            Alexander Glazunov       Reverie in D flat major  Op 24    Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Alexey Serov, horn        Warner  67946

23:39:00            00:12:32            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11       Polish Festival Orchestra            Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

23:54:00            00:02:46            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 25 in G major  Op 62                            Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

 

 