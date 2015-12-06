Program Guide 12-06-2015

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Mark Morris: Baroque Unlimited II: Before Bach

Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall, director

ANON.: Concert donné a Louis XIII en 1627 (selected by André Danican Philidor) Les Ombres; Air pour les mesmes; Les Nimphes de la Grenouilliere Les Bergers; Les Amériquains

LULLY: Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

LULLY: Marche pour la Cérémonie des Turque

LULLY: Premiere Air des Espagnols

LULLY: Second Air des Espagnols

LULLY: L'entrée des Scaramouches

LULLY: Chaconne des Scaramouches

MARAIS: Couplets de folies

COUPERIN: Prelude from Deuxième concert royal

COUPERIN: Musette from Troisième concert royal

COUPERIN: Chaconne légère from Troisième concert royal

MARAIS: Sonnerie de Ste-Geneviève du Mont-de-Paris

RAMEAU: from Pièces de clavecin; La Forqueray; La Cupis; La Marais

FORQUERAY: La Marella

FORQUERAY: La du Vaucel

FORQUERAY: La Leclair

LECLAIR: Sonata in D Major, Op. 2, No. 8

02:00 SPECIAL: Israel Philharmonic in Concert at Severance Hall, a Violins of Hope event – Zubin Mehta, conductor, recorded Monday, November 16, 2015 (repeated at 7pm)

Ioseb Bardanashvili: Journey to the End of the Millennium (2005)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 'From the New World' (1893)

03:50:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat major Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:00

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43

Kevin Krumenauer: Symphony for Winds and Percussion — University Circle Wind Ensemble/Gary Ciepluch (private CD) 28:31

04:54:00 00:04:21 Arthur Lourié A Phoenix Park Nocturne Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Baroque Christmas - This week we journey from the recent recording of Schütz’ Christmas Story to an 18th century Christmas in New World Acadia

5:56 Shutz Hodie Christus Natus Est, SWV 456; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:56 Schutz Heute Ist Christus, Der Herr, Geboren, SWV 439; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:52 Schutz Ach Herr, Du Schopfer Aller Ding, SWV 450; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

1:21 Schutz Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435 Introduction; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:49 Schutz Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435 Die Geburt Jesu; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:00 Schutz Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435 Conclusion; The Dresden Chamber Choir and Baroque Orchestra Carus

3:08 Praetorius Quem Pastores; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

4:53 Praetorius Puer Natus in Bethlehem; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

2:55 Praetorius O Morning Star; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

1:39 Praetorius Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

7:10 Praetorius In dulci jubilo Good Christian Friends, Rejoice!; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

2:52 Anonymous La Veillee; Suzi Blanc ATMA Classique

3:30 Anonymous Noel Iorrain Noel populaire; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

2:08 Anonymous Noel de Paris; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

2:01 Anonymous Cantique de Noel; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

1:32 Anonymous Escaouette; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2 - John the Baptist’s cry in the wilderness, “Prepare ye the way of the Lord” rings out as we hear music of preparation and anticipation on With Heart and Voice



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Rounding Up - Selected works by composers celebrating special centennial or sesquicentennial anniversaries this year

NICOLAUS BRUHNS: Praeludium in g –Friedhelm Flamme (1724 Vater/St. Petri Church, Melle, Germany) cpo 777 123

JOHN NARES: Voluntary & Fugue in a –Joseph Payne (1992 Fisk/Epiphany Church, Winchester, MA) Naxos 8.550719

GEORG WAGENSEIL: Organ Concerto No. 2 in A –SW German Chamber Orchestra, Pforzheim/Vladislav Czarnecki, directorl Stefan Johannes Bleicher (1733 Vischer/Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Mössingen, Germany) ebs 6089

CARL NIELSEN: Short Preludes (Nos. 11-13-17-10) –Friedhelm Flamme ((2000 Mühleisen/ Parish Church, Bad Gandersheim, Germany) cpo 777 414

KNUT NYSTEDT: Pieta, Op. 50; Prélude Héroïque, Op. 123 –Gunnar Petersen-Øverleir (1986 Lund/Vålerenga Church, Oslo, Norway) Simax 1127

JEAN SIBELIUS: Valse triste, Op. 44, no.3 –Kalevi Kiviniemi 1888 Walcker/City Church, Winterthur, Switzerland) ArtInn 102

SIBELIUS (trans. Berryman): Finlandia, Op. 26 –Edward Berryman (1928 Kimball/Civic Auditorium, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/24/86)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:14:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Christoph Prégardien, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901605

08:20:00 00:10:38 Baldassare Galuppi Lauda Jerusalem Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Georg Zeppenfeld, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

08:33:00 00:23:30 Antonio Vivaldi Dixit Dominus Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Thomas Cooley, tenor; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority - she also happens to have been an international chess champion

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976)

18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enescu (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nicolai Kapustin: Concert Etude Op. 40, No. 6 (Pastorale)--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano The Frederic Chopin Society Janet Wallace Fine Arts Concert Hall, Macalester College St. Paul, MN 100228 MPR Recording 100228

Franz Liszt: En Rêve--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Album: Benjamin Grosvenor: Chopin, Liszt, Ravel London/Decca 4783206 Music: 4:29

Franz Liszt: Grand Duo Concertant sur la Romance de "Le marin" for Violin and Piano, S. 128--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 15:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Betty Sekhri from Kensington, MD

Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 545--Sir András Schiff, piano London 421422 Music: 2:50

Damian Montano: Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Wind Ensemble--Sarah Frisof, flute; Naoko Nakamura, harp; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 19:43

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No. 2 in C for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061--Jeffrey Kahane, piano and conductor; Ray Ushikubo, piano; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:00

Johann Paul von Westhoff: Solo Suite for Violin No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: Four Romantic Pieces, Op. 75: 1. Allegro moderato--Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:20

Rachel Grimes: Suite of Airs--Rachel Grimes, piano and conductor; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 7:14

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky – repertoire for Parts 1 & 2 below

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (DeutGram 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

14:01:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

14:05:00 00:13:30 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

14:19:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022

14:50:00 00:29:20 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

15:19:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 11 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

15:29:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

15:38:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:23:00 Luca Francesconi Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1

16:31:00 00:21:21 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9360

16:57:00 00:37:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92 Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 110720

17:46:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

18:21:00 00:08:43 Robert Schumann Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



20:52:00 00:07:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:54:00 00:04:52 Frederick Delius 3Air and Dance for Strings Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Bradley Creswick, violin EMI 65067

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shulamit Ran - Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Shulamit Ran crafts music of an intimately personal nature, making her one of the most often performed composers of her generation. We’ll talk with Shulamit about her music, the Contempo music series, and her legacy at the University of Chicago, where she was a highly regarded professor for many years.

Shulamit Ran: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, II (excerpt) BBC Concert Orchestra/Charles Hazlewood; Ittai Shapiro, violin Albany 970 1:20

Ran: Legends, I Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Barenboim Albany 970 10:16

Ran: Credo/Ani Ma’amin Chanticleer Warner Classics 146364 12:06

Ran: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, I & II BBC Concert Orchestra/Charles Hazlewood; Ittai Shapiro, violin Albany 970 8:04

Ran: Mirage (excerpt) Da Capo Chamber Players Bridge 9052 2:03

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:05:00 00:13:37 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

23:21:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:36:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat major Op 24 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946

23:39:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:54:00 00:02:46 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 25 in G major Op 62 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155