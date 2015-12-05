© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-05-2015

Published December 5, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:25:20            Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 4 in G minor  Op 51                      Christian Ludwig            Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572607

00:29:00            00:23:10            Béla Bartók       Piano Concerto No.  1   Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Pierre Boulez            Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         3885

00:54:00            00:35:12            Osvaldo Golijov            The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the                             Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello           F&D Cohen       2010

01:31:00            00:32:32            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No.  2 Op 9              Dmitri Kitayenko            Bergen Philharmonic      Chandos           9178

02:05:00            01:23:39            Hector Berlioz   Requiem Op 5   Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus         Decca   4787779

03:31:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25       Chicago Sinfonietta            Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

03:58:00            00:27:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 40 in G minor                 Andrea Raffanini            CityMusic Cleveland      CityMusic          1

04:27:00            00:24:01            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                   Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

04:53:00            00:26:07            Vincent d'Indy   Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25        National Symphony of Ireland  Antonio de Almeida       François-Joël Thiollier, piano      Naxos   550754

05:21:00            00:16:01            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Petite Suite de Concert Op 77                Adrian Leaper    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin           MarcoPolo        223516

05:39:00            00:06:32            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major                   Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415            Harm Mundi      901291

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto you'll hear songs of Thanksgiving and Sephardic songs from Spain in honor of Chanukah, including Ocho Kandelikas performed by Pink Martini

06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida   Mercedes Sosa, Soprano   Universal Latino  2725947                   

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani   Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic  Carlo Maria Giulini   Deutsche Grammophon   719102                                                    

06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas   Pink Martini    Heinz Records    n/z                               

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman"   Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano   Harmonia Mundi    902133      

06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero   Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros    Philips   412609                                  

06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina  La Rodinella    Dorian Discovery    80130       

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco:  Alghe  Jodi Masó, piano  Naxos  8.555856                               

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir   Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano    Nuova Era   n/a                

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202   Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra    EMI Classics   59017             

07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das   La Nef    Dorian Discovery   80128                                   

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata   Sono Luminus   90210                            

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nicolai Kapustin: Concert Etude Op. 40, No. 6 (Pastorale)--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano The Frederic Chopin Society Janet Wallace Fine Arts Concert Hall, Macalester College  St. Paul, MN 100228 MPR Recording 100228

Franz Liszt: En Rêve--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Album: Benjamin Grosvenor: Chopin, Liszt, Ravel London/Decca 4783206 Music: 4:29

Franz Liszt: Grand Duo Concertant sur la Romance de "Le marin" for Violin and Piano, S. 128--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 15:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Betty Sekhri from Kensington, MD

Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 545--Sir András Schiff, piano London 421422 Music: 2:50

Damian Montano: Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Wind Ensemble--Sarah Frisof, flute; Naoko Nakamura, harp; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 19:43

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No. 2 in C for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061--Jeffrey Kahane, piano and conductor; Ray Ushikubo, piano; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:00

Johann Paul von Westhoff: Solo Suite for Violin No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: Four Romantic Pieces, Op. 75: 1. Allegro moderato--Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:20

Rachel Grimes: Suite of Airs--Rachel Grimes, piano and conductor; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 7:14

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of Remembrance

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary  Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477. Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung “Siegfried’s death and Funeral March” Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (Erato 45762 CD) 7:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: “Schlummert ein” Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.2 “Resurrection:” Finale from “O glaube” to end  Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Westminster Choir; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein DG 423395 CD) 8:44

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Dino-Scores - From One Million Years BC to Jurassic World to the latest from Pixar, we'll hear music from films about dinosaurs

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993  Sony S2K 51333  John Williams  Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

A Special Story from We're Back! A Dinosaur Story, 1993  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1351 James Horner  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Suite from One Million Years B.C., 1966 - Silva Screen Records SSD 1137  Mario Nascimbene  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Theme/Storm Over The Sea from When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth, 1970  Silva Screen Records SSD 1137  Mario Nascimbene  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Prelude from Journey to the Center of the Earth, 1959  London 443 899-2  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Entrance of Kong/The Sailors/Stegosaurus from King Kong, 1933  Marco Polo 8.223763  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William J Stromberg, cond.

Head Towards the Animals from King Kong, 2005  London B0005715-02  James Newton Howard  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

End Credits from Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009  Varese Sarabande 302 066 978 2  John Powell  original soundtrack

Breakout from Dinosaur, 2000  Walt Disney 60672-7  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993  Sony S2K 51333  John Williams  Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Welcome to Jurassic World/As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The End of Our Island and The Egg Travels from Dinosaur, 2000  Walt Disney 60672-7  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Goodbye Spot, Arlo Makes His Mark and Run With The Heard from The Good Dinosaur, 2015  Walt Disney D001907402  Mychael Danna/Jeff Danna  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

The End of Our Island from Dinosaur, 2000  Walt Disney 60672-7  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Berlioz Gets Snuffed? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Peter Tchaikovsky

12:09:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

12:23:00            00:18:26            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat major     Boston Symphony Orchestra     Seiji Ozawa  Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         4779525

12:39:00            00:14:49            Josef Suk         Fantastic Scherzo Op 25                        JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   572323

12:57:00            00:01:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Turkish March from 'The Ruins of Athens' Op 113                       Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony       RCA     7716

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season – the company’s 85th season on the air – begins with a broadcast of the most-performed opera in Met history, La Bohème. The performance, conducted by Paolo Carignani, stars Barbara Frittoli and Ramón Vargas as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo, with soprano Ana María Martínez as the spitfire Musetta. Hungarian baritone Levente Molnár makes his network broadcast debut as the painter Marcello, with Alexey Lavrov as Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and John Del Carlo as Benoit and Alcindoro.

The intermissions include backstage interviews, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:09:00            00:06:44            Benjamin Britten            A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols                    Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp   SFM     14

16:18:00            00:13:08            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite Op 19                 Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony        Centaur 2607

16:34:00            00:12:11            Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1                        Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc   80377

16:51:00            00:08:18            Gustav Holst     A Fugal Concerto Op 40            English Sinfonia            Howard Griffiths            Anna Pyne, flute; Philip Harmer, oboe    Naxos   570339

 

17:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:02:00            00:10:38            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds          BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            Members of      Naxos   559382

17:15:00            00:16:50            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

17:35:00            00:12:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement                 Seiji Ozawa            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         435619

17:51:00            00:08:39            Jacques Offenbach       La belle Hélène: Overture                       Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9765

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Prime Real Estate - We’ll give our regards to Broadway, vacation on Bali H’ai, check out a little bungalow in Quogue … you get the picture

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:04  00:02:30  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe  Camelot  Richard Burton  Camelot  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60542

18:03:43  00:02:59  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe  On the Street Where You Live    Michael King  My Fair Lady   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89997

18:06:38  00:03:33  Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh  The Sunny Side of the Street  Barbara Cook  Close as Pages in a Book  DRG  DRG91412

18:10:42  00:01:37  Roger Edens  Main Street  Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM  Rhino  R272437

18:12:19  00:02:41  Frank Loesser  Standing on the Corner  Shorty Long  The Most Happy Fella  Original B'way Cast  Sony  S2K48010

18:15:30  00:03:29  Hugh Martin  The Boy Next Door  Judy Garland  Meet Me in St. Louis   Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R271958

18:19:22  00:03:29  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Bali H'ai  Juanita Hall  South Pacific   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:23:12  00:02:58  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  The Swamps of Home  Sarah Jessica Parker  Once Upon a Mattress  1997 Revival  RCA  09026-68728

18:26:06  00:03:16  Alan Menken-Howard Ashman  Under the Sea  Samuel E. Wright  The Little Mermaid   Film Soundtrack  Disney  CD-018

18:30:18  00:01:40  Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields  My Personal Property  Shirley MacLaine Sweet Charity   Film Soundtrack  Decca B'way  B0000864-02

18:31:58  00:00:37  George M.Cohan  Give My Regards to Brodway  George M.Cohan  Composers Do Their Own Thing  Pelican  LP120

18:32:29  00:02:38  Irving Berlin  Slumming on Park Avenue  Alice Faye  Iving Berlin in Hollywood  Rhino  R275614

18:35:03  00:02:42  Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler  Harlem Holiday  Maxine Sullivan     The Great Songs From the Cotton Club            Stash  ST-244

18:38:33  00:02:02  Cole Porter  Down in the Depths  Ethel Merman  Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie MCA  0881-10521-2

18:40:43  00:04:36  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Way Out West  Melissa Rain Anderson  Babes in Arms  City Center Encores  DRG  DRG94769

18:45:41  00:01:38  Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse  Bungalow in Quogue  Virginia Seidel, Nicholas Wyman  Very Good, Eddie    Goodpeed Opera House  DRG  CDRG6100

18:47:24  00:04:13  Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein  The Folks Who Live on the Hill  Carmen MacRae Carmen MacRae Sings Great American Songwriters  GRP  GRD-634

18:51:56  00:01:04  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:22  00:03:29  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Filler: Oklahoma!  Gordon MacRae  Oklahoma!  Film Soundtrack  Angel   7777-64691

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:07            Antonio Rosetti Horn Concerto in D minor          Philharmonia Orchestra  Christopher Warren-Green   Michael Thompson, horn            Nimbus 5018

19:25:00            00:28:59            Franz Berwald   Symphony No.  3 in C major                  Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Naxos   553052

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra , Robert Porco, conductor; Yulia Van Doren, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; John Tessier, tenor; John Relyea, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 02:22:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)

 

22:49 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLain’s story is “Morley’s Christmas Concert… An early nod to Noel Coward’s birthday with “Mrs. Worthington,” and “His Excellency Regrets”… George Carlin bits: “New News” and “The 11:00 O’Clock News”… The Wisdom of Mark Levy: "Leveling"
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:16:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra   CBC 5157

 

 