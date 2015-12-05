Program Guide 12-05-2015
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
00:29:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885
00:54:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010
01:31:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
02:05:00 01:23:39 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
03:31:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062
03:58:00 00:27:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Andrea Raffanini CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 1
04:27:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
04:53:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754
05:21:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516
05:39:00 00:06:32 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto you'll hear songs of Thanksgiving and Sephardic songs from Spain in honor of Chanukah, including Ocho Kandelikas performed by Pink Martini
06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida Mercedes Sosa, Soprano Universal Latino 2725947
06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Grammophon 719102
06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas Pink Martini Heinz Records n/z
06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133
06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609
06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130
06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 8.555856
07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era n/a
07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra EMI Classics 59017
07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128
07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Nicolai Kapustin: Concert Etude Op. 40, No. 6 (Pastorale)--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano The Frederic Chopin Society Janet Wallace Fine Arts Concert Hall, Macalester College St. Paul, MN 100228 MPR Recording 100228
Franz Liszt: En Rêve--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Album: Benjamin Grosvenor: Chopin, Liszt, Ravel London/Decca 4783206 Music: 4:29
Franz Liszt: Grand Duo Concertant sur la Romance de "Le marin" for Violin and Piano, S. 128--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 15:23
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Betty Sekhri from Kensington, MD
Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 545--Sir András Schiff, piano London 421422 Music: 2:50
Damian Montano: Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Wind Ensemble--Sarah Frisof, flute; Naoko Nakamura, harp; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 19:43
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No. 2 in C for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061--Jeffrey Kahane, piano and conductor; Ray Ushikubo, piano; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:00
Johann Paul von Westhoff: Solo Suite for Violin No. 2
Antonin Dvorak: Four Romantic Pieces, Op. 75: 1. Allegro moderato--Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:20
Rachel Grimes: Suite of Airs--Rachel Grimes, piano and conductor; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 7:14
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of Remembrance
Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477. Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung “Siegfried’s death and Funeral March” Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (Erato 45762 CD) 7:50
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: “Schlummert ein” Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.2 “Resurrection:” Finale from “O glaube” to end Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Westminster Choir; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein DG 423395 CD) 8:44
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Dino-Scores - From One Million Years BC to Jurassic World to the latest from Pixar, we'll hear music from films about dinosaurs
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 Sony S2K 51333 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
A Special Story from We're Back! A Dinosaur Story, 1993 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1351 James Horner The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Suite from One Million Years B.C., 1966 - Silva Screen Records SSD 1137 Mario Nascimbene The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Main Theme/Storm Over The Sea from When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth, 1970 Silva Screen Records SSD 1137 Mario Nascimbene The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Prelude from Journey to the Center of the Earth, 1959 London 443 899-2 Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.
Entrance of Kong/The Sailors/Stegosaurus from King Kong, 1933 Marco Polo 8.223763 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William J Stromberg, cond.
Head Towards the Animals from King Kong, 2005 London B0005715-02 James Newton Howard The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.
End Credits from Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009 Varese Sarabande 302 066 978 2 John Powell original soundtrack
Breakout from Dinosaur, 2000 Walt Disney 60672-7 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 Sony S2K 51333 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Welcome to Jurassic World/As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
The End of Our Island and The Egg Travels from Dinosaur, 2000 Walt Disney 60672-7 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Goodbye Spot, Arlo Makes His Mark and Run With The Heard from The Good Dinosaur, 2015 Walt Disney D001907402 Mychael Danna/Jeff Danna original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.
The End of Our Island from Dinosaur, 2000 Walt Disney 60672-7 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Berlioz Gets Snuffed? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Peter Tchaikovsky
12:09:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
12:23:00 00:18:26 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525
12:39:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323
12:57:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from 'The Ruins of Athens' Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716
13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season – the company’s 85th season on the air – begins with a broadcast of the most-performed opera in Met history, La Bohème. The performance, conducted by Paolo Carignani, stars Barbara Frittoli and Ramón Vargas as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo, with soprano Ana María Martínez as the spitfire Musetta. Hungarian baritone Levente Molnár makes his network broadcast debut as the painter Marcello, with Alexey Lavrov as Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and John Del Carlo as Benoit and Alcindoro.
The intermissions include backstage interviews, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:09:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
16:18:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
16:34:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
16:51:00 00:08:18 Gustav Holst A Fugal Concerto Op 40 English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Anna Pyne, flute; Philip Harmer, oboe Naxos 570339
17:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:02:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382
17:15:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
17:35:00 00:12:08 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619
17:51:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Prime Real Estate - We’ll give our regards to Broadway, vacation on Bali H’ai, check out a little bungalow in Quogue … you get the picture
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:04 00:02:30 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot Richard Burton Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542
18:03:43 00:02:59 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe On the Street Where You Live Michael King My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997
18:06:38 00:03:33 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh The Sunny Side of the Street Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book DRG DRG91412
18:10:42 00:01:37 Roger Edens Main Street Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437
18:12:19 00:02:41 Frank Loesser Standing on the Corner Shorty Long The Most Happy Fella Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010
18:15:30 00:03:29 Hugh Martin The Boy Next Door Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958
18:19:22 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722
18:23:12 00:02:58 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Swamps of Home Sarah Jessica Parker Once Upon a Mattress 1997 Revival RCA 09026-68728
18:26:06 00:03:16 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018
18:30:18 00:01:40 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My Personal Property Shirley MacLaine Sweet Charity Film Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864-02
18:31:58 00:00:37 George M.Cohan Give My Regards to Brodway George M.Cohan Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120
18:32:29 00:02:38 Irving Berlin Slumming on Park Avenue Alice Faye Iving Berlin in Hollywood Rhino R275614
18:35:03 00:02:42 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Harlem Holiday Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST-244
18:38:33 00:02:02 Cole Porter Down in the Depths Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie MCA 0881-10521-2
18:40:43 00:04:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Way Out West Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms City Center Encores DRG DRG94769
18:45:41 00:01:38 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Bungalow in Quogue Virginia Seidel, Nicholas Wyman Very Good, Eddie Goodpeed Opera House DRG CDRG6100
18:47:24 00:04:13 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein The Folks Who Live on the Hill Carmen MacRae Carmen MacRae Sings Great American Songwriters GRP GRD-634
18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:22 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Oklahoma! Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:07 Antonio Rosetti Horn Concerto in D minor Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Michael Thompson, horn Nimbus 5018
19:25:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra , Robert Porco, conductor; Yulia Van Doren, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; John Tessier, tenor; John Relyea, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 02:22:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)
22:49 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLain’s story is “Morley’s Christmas Concert… An early nod to Noel Coward’s birthday with “Mrs. Worthington,” and “His Excellency Regrets”… George Carlin bits: “New News” and “The 11:00 O’Clock News”… The Wisdom of Mark Levy: "Leveling"
QUIET HOUR with John Simna
23:16:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157