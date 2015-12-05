Program Guide 12-05-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

00:29:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885

00:54:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010

01:31:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

02:05:00 01:23:39 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

03:31:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

03:58:00 00:27:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Andrea Raffanini CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 1

04:27:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

04:53:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

05:21:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

05:39:00 00:06:32 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto you'll hear songs of Thanksgiving and Sephardic songs from Spain in honor of Chanukah, including Ocho Kandelikas performed by Pink Martini

06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida Mercedes Sosa, Soprano Universal Latino 2725947

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Grammophon 719102

06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas Pink Martini Heinz Records n/z

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133

06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 8.555856

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era n/a

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra EMI Classics 59017

07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nicolai Kapustin: Concert Etude Op. 40, No. 6 (Pastorale)--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano The Frederic Chopin Society Janet Wallace Fine Arts Concert Hall, Macalester College St. Paul, MN 100228 MPR Recording 100228

Franz Liszt: En Rêve--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Album: Benjamin Grosvenor: Chopin, Liszt, Ravel London/Decca 4783206 Music: 4:29

Franz Liszt: Grand Duo Concertant sur la Romance de "Le marin" for Violin and Piano, S. 128--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 15:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Betty Sekhri from Kensington, MD

Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 545--Sir András Schiff, piano London 421422 Music: 2:50

Damian Montano: Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Wind Ensemble--Sarah Frisof, flute; Naoko Nakamura, harp; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 19:43

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No. 2 in C for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061--Jeffrey Kahane, piano and conductor; Ray Ushikubo, piano; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:00

Johann Paul von Westhoff: Solo Suite for Violin No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: Four Romantic Pieces, Op. 75: 1. Allegro moderato--Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:20

Rachel Grimes: Suite of Airs--Rachel Grimes, piano and conductor; Scott Moore, violin; Christian Frederickson, viola; Jacob Duncan, tenor saxophone Classical 90.5, Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media, Louisville, KY Music: 7:14

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of Remembrance

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477. Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung “Siegfried’s death and Funeral March” Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (Erato 45762 CD) 7:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: “Schlummert ein” Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.2 “Resurrection:” Finale from “O glaube” to end Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Westminster Choir; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein DG 423395 CD) 8:44

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Dino-Scores - From One Million Years BC to Jurassic World to the latest from Pixar, we'll hear music from films about dinosaurs

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 Sony S2K 51333 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

A Special Story from We're Back! A Dinosaur Story, 1993 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1351 James Horner The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Suite from One Million Years B.C., 1966 - Silva Screen Records SSD 1137 Mario Nascimbene The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Theme/Storm Over The Sea from When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth, 1970 Silva Screen Records SSD 1137 Mario Nascimbene The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Prelude from Journey to the Center of the Earth, 1959 London 443 899-2 Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Entrance of Kong/The Sailors/Stegosaurus from King Kong, 1933 Marco Polo 8.223763 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William J Stromberg, cond.

Head Towards the Animals from King Kong, 2005 London B0005715-02 James Newton Howard The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

End Credits from Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009 Varese Sarabande 302 066 978 2 John Powell original soundtrack

Breakout from Dinosaur, 2000 Walt Disney 60672-7 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 Sony S2K 51333 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Welcome to Jurassic World/As The Jurassic World Turns from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The End of Our Island and The Egg Travels from Dinosaur, 2000 Walt Disney 60672-7 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Goodbye Spot, Arlo Makes His Mark and Run With The Heard from The Good Dinosaur, 2015 Walt Disney D001907402 Mychael Danna/Jeff Danna original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

The End of Our Island from Dinosaur, 2000 Walt Disney 60672-7 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Berlioz Gets Snuffed? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Peter Tchaikovsky

12:09:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

12:23:00 00:18:26 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525

12:39:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

12:57:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from 'The Ruins of Athens' Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season – the company’s 85th season on the air – begins with a broadcast of the most-performed opera in Met history, La Bohème. The performance, conducted by Paolo Carignani, stars Barbara Frittoli and Ramón Vargas as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo, with soprano Ana María Martínez as the spitfire Musetta. Hungarian baritone Levente Molnár makes his network broadcast debut as the painter Marcello, with Alexey Lavrov as Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and John Del Carlo as Benoit and Alcindoro.

The intermissions include backstage interviews, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:09:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

16:18:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

16:34:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

16:51:00 00:08:18 Gustav Holst A Fugal Concerto Op 40 English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Anna Pyne, flute; Philip Harmer, oboe Naxos 570339

17:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:02:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

17:15:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

17:35:00 00:12:08 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

17:51:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Prime Real Estate - We’ll give our regards to Broadway, vacation on Bali H’ai, check out a little bungalow in Quogue … you get the picture

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:02:30 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot Richard Burton Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:03:43 00:02:59 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe On the Street Where You Live Michael King My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:06:38 00:03:33 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh The Sunny Side of the Street Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book DRG DRG91412

18:10:42 00:01:37 Roger Edens Main Street Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437

18:12:19 00:02:41 Frank Loesser Standing on the Corner Shorty Long The Most Happy Fella Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:15:30 00:03:29 Hugh Martin The Boy Next Door Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958

18:19:22 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:23:12 00:02:58 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Swamps of Home Sarah Jessica Parker Once Upon a Mattress 1997 Revival RCA 09026-68728

18:26:06 00:03:16 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:30:18 00:01:40 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My Personal Property Shirley MacLaine Sweet Charity Film Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864-02

18:31:58 00:00:37 George M.Cohan Give My Regards to Brodway George M.Cohan Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120

18:32:29 00:02:38 Irving Berlin Slumming on Park Avenue Alice Faye Iving Berlin in Hollywood Rhino R275614

18:35:03 00:02:42 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Harlem Holiday Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST-244

18:38:33 00:02:02 Cole Porter Down in the Depths Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie MCA 0881-10521-2

18:40:43 00:04:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Way Out West Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms City Center Encores DRG DRG94769

18:45:41 00:01:38 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Bungalow in Quogue Virginia Seidel, Nicholas Wyman Very Good, Eddie Goodpeed Opera House DRG CDRG6100

18:47:24 00:04:13 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein The Folks Who Live on the Hill Carmen MacRae Carmen MacRae Sings Great American Songwriters GRP GRD-634

18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:22 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Oklahoma! Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:07 Antonio Rosetti Horn Concerto in D minor Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Michael Thompson, horn Nimbus 5018

19:25:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra , Robert Porco, conductor; Yulia Van Doren, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; John Tessier, tenor; John Relyea, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 02:22:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)

22:49 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLain’s story is “Morley’s Christmas Concert… An early nod to Noel Coward’s birthday with “Mrs. Worthington,” and “His Excellency Regrets”… George Carlin bits: “New News” and “The 11:00 O’Clock News”… The Wisdom of Mark Levy: "Leveling"



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:16:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157