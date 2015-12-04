Program Guide 12-04-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:44 Antonín Dvorák A Hero's Song Op 111 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

00:24:00 00:31:09 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 Dresden State Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 6904

00:57:00 00:29:31 Édouard Lalo Piano Trio No. 3 in A minor Op 26 Gryphon Trio Analekta 3127

01:28:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

02:04:00 01:02:43 Franz Schubert Octet in F major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon MAA 97

03:09:00 00:28:12 Maria Schneider Winter Morning Walks Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

03:39:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 47 Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

04:10:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D major Op 61 Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

04:51:00 00:28:13 Ludwig Thuille Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major Op 6 Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

05:21:00 00:17:01 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

05:40:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A major Op 5 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

05:50:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

06:15:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

06:25:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony" Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

06:30:00 00:04:52 Johann Christian Bach Finale from Sinfonia Concertante in C major Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Rachel Brown, flute; Frank de Bruine, oboe; Simon Standage, violin; David Watkin, cello Chandos 540

06:33:00 00:02:37 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

06:40:00 00:08:04 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Burlesca & Rigaudon Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

06:51:00 00:04:32 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Cuckoo John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4

06:55:00 00:03:07 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

07:10:00 00:09:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

07:20:00 00:02:55 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Fanfare & Polonaise Op 96 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

07:25:00 00:01:54 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Twelfth Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 10765

07:30:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176

07:40:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

07:50:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture] Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221

07:55:00 00:02:16 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Fun at the Carnival Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

08:07:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

08:15:00 00:04:36 Anton Arensky Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz Op 15 Stephen Coombs, piano; Ian Munro, piano Hyperion 66755

08:20:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: But as for his people English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

08:29:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

08:40:00 00:07:14 Edward Burlingame Hill Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 47 Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

08:51:00 00:01:59 Graham J. Ellis There is No Rose Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

08:55:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Medley Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

09:05:00 00:17:55 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28 Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas 45270

09:29:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

09:43:00 00:09:26 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in A minor American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

09:55:00 00:03:03 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Cortège Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

10:05:00 00:02:17 Benjamin Britten A New Year Carol Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

10:10:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

10:27:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

10:33:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3 Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

10:39:00 00:02:50 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

10:44:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C major Op 9 Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

10:56:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

11:01:00 00:11:08 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 12 in D minor Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

11:15:00 00:07:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:27:00 00:02:57 Traditional Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:30:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:34:00 00:02:42 John Williams Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:41:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014

11:41:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:44:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:48:00 00:01:37 Michael Praetorius In dulci jubilo Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:50:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:51:00 00:03:12 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear? Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

12:10PM BBC NEWS; SPECIAL HOLIDAY BROADCAST: The Baldwin Wallace University Men’s Chorus, Frank A. Bianchi, Founder & Director; Michelle Makhlouf, piano; Crhis Rojas, tenor; Lisa Manning, soprano – live from the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square

12:07 It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

12:10 In the Bleak Mid-Winter

12:19 MR. SUN’S ECHO Deck the Halls in 7/8, Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

12:26 Brightest and Best

12:30 There Is Faint Music

12:34 MR. SUN’S ECHO Mary, Did You Know?

12:38 O Come, O Come Emmanuel

12:41 Nutcracker Jingles

12:45 THREE CAROLS FROM AROUND THE WORLD Le sommeil de l’enfant Jesus, Gesu Bambino, Maria Wiegenlied

12:55 Here We Come A-Wassailing

12:58 White Christmas

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:07:00 00:30:23 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 44849

13:40:00 00:24:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 9 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:07:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

14:11:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

14:17:00 00:16:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 48 in C major Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

14:37:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

14:51:00 00:07:00 Percy Grainger Children's March "Over the Hills and Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

15:00:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

15:17:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

15:27:00 00:02:46 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant Marielle Nordmann, harp; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Simion Stanciu, panpipe; Pierre Lenert, viola Erato 45975

15:30:00 00:02:42 Traditional Joseph est bien marié Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

15:58:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Angelus ad virginem Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:13:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176

16:27:00 00:04:23 Michael Chertock God Rest Ye Merry / O Come O Come Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:34:00 00:05:15 John Foster While shepherds watched their flocks Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Taverner Choir EMI 54529

16:41:00 00:08:50 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

16:52:00 00:03:05 Traditional All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell! Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

16:57:00 00:01:57 Traditional Dona Nobis Pacem Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 24414

17:05:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

17:13:00 00:09:48 Robert Schumann Vienna Carnival: Allegro Op 26 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

17:26:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

17:40:00 00:03:50 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol Cantus Cantus 1211

17:46:00 00:03:23 Brian A. Schmidt O magnum mysterium Cantus Cantus 1211

17:52:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

17:57:00 00:01:59 Francis Chagrin Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:44 Antonín Dvorák A Hero's Song Op 111 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

18:31:00 00:04:26 John Field Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

18:38:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

18:44:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

18:55:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:55 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Violins & Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Graham Cracknell, violin; Anna McDonald, violin; Anthony Robson, oboe CPO 999348

19:22:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

20:20:00 00:34:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Dylana Jenson, violin CityMusic 2011

20:57:00 00:02:00 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B minor Op 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Stravinsky & Franck

Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime-- Violinist Ida Kavafian leading an ensemble of CMS musicians

César Franck: String Quartet in D-- St. Lawrence String Quartet

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “Breaking Poverty Barriers” - Donna M. Beegle, PhD, President of Communication Across Barriers

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68578

23:08:00 00:08:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

23:19:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:25:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

23:34:00 00:03:34 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:40:00 00:03:39 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda John Bradbury, clarinet Chandos 10511

23:43:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite" Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275