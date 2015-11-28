Program Guide 11-28-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

00:15:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

00:58:00 00:42:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Garrick Ohlsson, piano ASO Media 1003

01:42:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

02:14:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

02:56:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

03:39:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

04:17:00 00:32:59 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

04:54:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

05:27:00 00:10:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

05:39:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

05:50:00 00:09:35 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: On this edition of Concierto, Frank shares dances by Spanish composers Santiago de Murcia and Gaspar Sanz, in addition to Robert Schumann’s beloved Piano Concerto played by the ultra-Romantic Claudio Arrau.

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz: Marionas—Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis: Rib Pabanas—Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:08:12 Santiago de Murcia: Fandango—Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:14:12 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54--Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage

06:50:06 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)--Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol Op 34--Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV

07:17:36 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12--Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

07:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014--Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum, K. 339--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Joshua Bell - Voice of the Violin Sony 97779 Music: 4:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Suite from Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11: Movements 1-5--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 16:46

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio--Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216: Movements 2-3--Martin Chalifour, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 13:50

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to ‘Euryanthe’--Concerto Köln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:17

Bruce Adolphe: New York Nocturne from Chopin Dreams

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 17, No. 4

Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams--Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:46

John Williams: Adventures on Earth from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial--Houston Symphony; John Williams, conductor Jesse H. Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:01

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch : Forgotten Composers Part 1

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet – Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 13:57

Erwin Schulhoff: Piano Concerto No.2: 3rd movement “Allegro alla jazz” – Franz-Immo Zichner, piano; Deutsches Symphonie Orchester/Roland Klutig (Capriccio 5179 CD) 6:28

Pavel Haas: String Quartet No.2: Finale – Pavel Haas Quartet; Colin Currie, percussion (Supraphon 3077 CD) 8:44

Pavel Haas: Quintet for Winds – Ensemble Aventure/Christian Hommel (Ars Musica 79117 CD) 13:45

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Rachel Portman - English composer Rachel Portman was the first woman to win a Best Score Oscar, for the 1996 adaptation of the novel Emma. Edmund Stone talks with Portman about her work on that film and others, including Chocolat and The Cider House Rules

20th Century Fox Theme - Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops - Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Titles from Chocolat, 2009 - Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Song of Natural Harmony from The Water Diviner's Tale, 2007 - not commercially available - Rachel Portman - Nonso Anonzie, narrator/Frances Bourne, mezzo-soprano/BBC Proms Orchestra

Where Angels Fear To Tread from Where Angels Fear To Tread, 1991 - Virgin Records 2-92096 - Rachel Portman - The Hungarian Film & Television Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

Proposal and End Titles from Emma, 1996 - Hollywood Records 0120692 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

End Credits from The Cider House Rules, 1999 Sony SK 89031 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Main Titles and Ashes to the Wind/Roux Returns from Chocolat, 2009 -Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

End Titles from The Duchess, 2008 - Lakeshore Records 340392 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

I think of you all the time from The Duchess, 2008 - Lakeshore Records 340392 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

Written in the Stars from Only You, 1994 -Columbia CK 66182 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Newgate Prison from Oliver Twist, 2005 - Sony SK 96506 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

End Titles from The Joy Luck Club, 1993 - Hollywood Records 61561-2 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

We Will Be Laotong from Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, 2011 -Sony 88697 904852 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

The Pier from Never Let Me Go, 2010 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 0432 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Denver Goes Out Yonder from Beloved, 1998 -Epic EK 69656 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Arch, cond.

The Duchess from The Duchess, 2008 - Lakeshore Records 340392 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

Little Edie on Chair from Grey Gardens, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 - John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Griffes for Pleasure; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: American Composers with a Boston Connection

12:08:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315

12:16:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

12:28:00 00:26:36 Ferdinand Ries Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 23 Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999716

12:57:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:12:52 Anton Rubinstein Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 42 Stephen Gunzenhauser Slovak Philharmonic MarcoPolo 220449

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:17:00 00:05:00 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

14:25:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

14:39:00 00:08:58 Gustav Holst A Winter Idyll JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

14:51:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:12:16 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

15:18:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

15:52:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:14:48 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

16:19:00 00:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

16:36:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

16:49:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

17:33:00 00:10:29 Randy Newman Family Album - Homage to Alfred, Emil & Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635

17:48:00 00:03:31 Randy Newman The Natural: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468

17:54:00 00:05:05 Kermit Poling Two Puerto Rican Carols West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Funny Men - We have 11 of them waiting in the wings … three generations from Ed Wynn to Nathan Lane and including Phil Silvers, Bob Hope and Martin Short.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:12 00:04:47 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Goodbye Martin Short Little Me 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6011

18:07:06 00:02:18 Cole Porter It's Delovely Bob Hope, Ethel Merman Cole Porter: Music and Lyrics JJA JJA1974B

18:09:21 00:02:52 Hoagy Carmichael-Frank Loesser Two Sleepy People Bob Hope, Shirley Ross American Songbook Series: Hoagy Carmichael Smithsonian RD048-9

18:13:29 00:03:01 Jimmy McHugh-Harold Adamson Father's Day Bobby Clark As the Girls Go/Father's Day RCA LP1123

18:17:00 00:02:13 Walter Donaldon-Gus Kahn Hungry Women Eddie Cantor Originals, Musical Comedy: 1909-1935 Sony 82405

18:20:30 00:02:52 Sherman Brothers I Love to Laugh Ed Wynn The Magical Music of Disney Ovation 5000

18:24:18 00:03:05 Johnny Merce Top Banana Phil Silvers Top Banana Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64772

18:27:21 00:02:37 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers Phil Silvers High Button Shoes Original B'way Cast Sepia1048

18:30:54 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim Lovely Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford A Funny Thing…Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64779

18:34:27 00:04:55 Mel Brooks Betrayed Nathan Lene The Producers Film Soundtrack Sony 82876-74691

18:39:39 00:02:53 Richard Rodger Inka Dinka Doo Jimmy Durante Hollywood's Best: 1940s Rhino R272908

18:42:30 00:01:28 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Jimmy Durante Jumbo Film Soundtrack Columbia AOS2260

18:44:17 00:02:22 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:47:45 00:03:16 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-A.Green The Clown Bert Lahr Two on the Aisle Decca B'way 440014583-2

18:51:24 00:01:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:41 00:03:19 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Filler: Tchaikovsky Danny Kaye Lady in the Dark Sony Classical MHK62869

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Rock Op 7 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

19:17:00 00:38:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67501

19:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:31:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony CBS 44649

20:40:00 00:56:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 461343

21:48:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Joyce Grenfell monologues and songs we haven’t heard in a while, or never: “The Artist’s Room,” “Nicodemus”, “Hostess,” “Fan,” “English Lit,”. “Useful and Acceptable Gifts,” “Wrong Songs for the Wrong People,” “Three Brothers,” and “Nursery School –Sing Song Time,” and “Mrs. Mendicote”… Jan C. Snow on “Turkeys.”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

23:08:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

23:21:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

23:25:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:38:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

23:47:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:56:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567

23:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664