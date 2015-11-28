© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-28-2015

Published November 28, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:11:35            Zoltán Kodály   Dances of Marosszék                Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra            Philips  462824

00:15:00            00:40:39            Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59             Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra          Supraphon        3533

00:58:00            00:42:26            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 30            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Robert Spano   Garrick Ohlsson, piano  ASO Media       1003

01:42:00            00:30:14            Howard Hanson Symphony No.  2 Op 30                        Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony            EMI      6612

02:14:00            00:40:17            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  5 in E flat major  Op 73      Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421718

02:56:00            00:41:21            Johan Svendsen           Octet for Strings in A Op 3        Kontra Quartet               Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello      Bis       753

03:39:00            00:35:43            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45                     Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  Avie      2188

04:17:00            00:32:59            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring                     Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Philadelphia Orchestra          DeutGram         19032

04:54:00            00:31:11            Anton Rubinstein           Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony            Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           67508

05:27:00            00:10:00            Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D                Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Delos   3098

05:39:00            00:06:20            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in C major                                  Stephen Marchionda, guitar            MD+G  9031587

05:50:00            00:09:35            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy                        Andrew Penny   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   553469

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: On this edition of Concierto, Frank shares dances by Spanish composers Santiago de Murcia and Gaspar Sanz, in addition to Robert Schumann’s beloved Piano Concerto played by the ultra-Romantic Claudio Arrau.

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz: Marionas—Constantinople Analekta  29989

06:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis: Rib Pabanas—Constantinople Analekta  29989

06:08:12 Santiago de Murcia: Fandango—Constantinople Analekta  29989

06:14:12 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54--Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage         

06:50:06 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)--Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol Op 34--Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV

07:17:36 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12--Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International        7185

07:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014--Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano   Sony  52615

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum, K. 339--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Joshua Bell - Voice of the Violin Sony 97779 Music: 4:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Suite from Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11: Movements 1-5--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 16:46

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio--Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216: Movements 2-3--Martin Chalifour, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 13:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to ‘Euryanthe’--Concerto Köln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:17

Bruce Adolphe: New York Nocturne from Chopin Dreams

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 17, No. 4

Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams--Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:46

John Williams: Adventures on Earth from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial--Houston Symphony; John Williams, conductor Jesse H. Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:01

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch : Forgotten Composers Part 1  

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet – Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 13:57

Erwin Schulhoff: Piano Concerto No.2: 3rd movement “Allegro alla jazz” – Franz-Immo Zichner, piano; Deutsches Symphonie Orchester/Roland Klutig (Capriccio 5179 CD) 6:28

Pavel Haas: String Quartet No.2: Finale – Pavel Haas Quartet; Colin Currie, percussion (Supraphon 3077 CD) 8:44

Pavel Haas: Quintet for Winds – Ensemble Aventure/Christian Hommel (Ars Musica 79117 CD) 13:45

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Rachel Portman - English composer Rachel Portman was the first woman to win a Best Score Oscar, for the 1996 adaptation of the novel Emma. Edmund Stone talks with Portman about her work on that film and others, including Chocolat and The Cider House Rules

20th Century Fox Theme - Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops - Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Titles from Chocolat, 2009 - Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Song of Natural Harmony from The Water Diviner's Tale, 2007 - not commercially available - Rachel Portman - Nonso Anonzie, narrator/Frances Bourne, mezzo-soprano/BBC Proms Orchestra

Where Angels Fear To Tread from Where Angels Fear To Tread, 1991 - Virgin Records 2-92096 - Rachel Portman - The Hungarian Film & Television Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

Proposal and End Titles from Emma, 1996 - Hollywood Records 0120692 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

End Credits from The Cider House Rules, 1999 Sony SK 89031 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Main Titles and Ashes to the Wind/Roux Returns from Chocolat, 2009 -Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

End Titles from The Duchess, 2008 - Lakeshore Records 340392 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

I think of you all the time from The Duchess, 2008 - Lakeshore Records 340392 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

Written in the Stars from Only You, 1994 -Columbia CK 66182 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Newgate Prison from Oliver Twist, 2005 - Sony SK 96506 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

End Titles from The Joy Luck Club, 1993 - Hollywood Records 61561-2 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

We Will Be Laotong from Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, 2011 -Sony 88697 904852 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

The Pier from Never Let Me Go, 2010 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 0432 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Denver Goes Out Yonder from Beloved, 1998 -Epic EK 69656 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack/David Arch, cond.

The Duchess from The Duchess, 2008 - Lakeshore Records 340392 - Rachel Portman - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/David Snell, cond.

Little Edie on Chair from Grey Gardens, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Rachel Portman - original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 - John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Griffes for Pleasure; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: American Composers with a Boston Connection

12:08:00            00:05:28            Horatio Parker   Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19                              Peter Kairoff, piano            Albany  315

12:16:00            00:09:06            Anton Rubinstein           The Demon: Ballet Music                       Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         71

12:28:00            00:26:36            Ferdinand Ries  Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 23                   Howard Griffiths            Zurich Chamber Orchestra          CPO     999716

12:57:00            00:02:09            John Williams    Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!              Alasdair Neale   Bay Brass            Harm Mundi      807556

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:12:52            Anton Rubinstein           Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 42                   Stephen Gunzenhauser   Slovak Philharmonic      MarcoPolo        220449

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:17:00            00:05:00            Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson      Frosty the Snowman                  Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch       WSchatz           5

14:25:00            00:11:35            Zoltán Kodály   Dances of Marosszék                Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra            Philips  462824

14:39:00            00:08:58            Gustav Holst     A Winter Idyll                 JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

14:51:00            00:08:51            Amilcare Ponchielli        La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours                      Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10634

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00            00:12:16            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan                     JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

15:18:00            00:31:11            Anton Rubinstein           Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony            Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           67508

15:52:00            00:06:53            Franz von Suppé           Light Cavalry: Overture              Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic     Sony    544071

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:14:48            Percy Grainger  Lincolnshire Posy                      Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band            Naxos   573121

16:19:00            00:14:12            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30            Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2192

16:36:00            00:10:31            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Overture                Riccardo Muti    Vienna Philharmonic      EMI            54873

16:49:00            00:09:32            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316                     Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     10406

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:28:14            Howard Hanson Symphony No.  2 Op 30                        Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Naxos   559701

17:33:00            00:10:29            Randy Newman Family Album - Homage to Alfred, Emil &                                   Gloria Cheng, piano    Harm Mundi      907635

17:48:00            00:03:31            Randy Newman The Natural: Suite                      Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80468

17:54:00            00:05:05            Kermit Poling    Two Puerto Rican Carols                                    West Edge String Quartet            Centaur 3087   

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Funny Men - We have 11 of them waiting in the wings … three generations from Ed Wynn to Nathan Lane and including Phil Silvers, Bob Hope and Martin Short.

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:12  00:04:47  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh  Goodbye  Martin Short  Little Me  1999 Revival  Varese Sarabande  VSD-6011

18:07:06  00:02:18  Cole Porter  It's Delovely  Bob Hope, Ethel Merman  Cole Porter: Music and Lyrics  JJA  JJA1974B

18:09:21  00:02:52  Hoagy Carmichael-Frank Loesser  Two Sleepy People  Bob Hope, Shirley Ross American Songbook Series: Hoagy Carmichael  Smithsonian  RD048-9

18:13:29  00:03:01  Jimmy McHugh-Harold Adamson  Father's Day  Bobby Clark  As the Girls Go/Father's Day  RCA  LP1123

18:17:00  00:02:13  Walter Donaldon-Gus Kahn  Hungry Women  Eddie Cantor  Originals, Musical Comedy: 1909-1935  Sony 82405

18:20:30  00:02:52  Sherman Brothers     I Love to Laugh  Ed Wynn  The Magical Music of Disney  Ovation 5000

18:24:18  00:03:05  Johnny Merce  Top Banana   Phil Silvers  Top Banana   Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64772

18:27:21  00:02:37  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers  Phil Silvers  High Button Shoes    Original B'way Cast  Sepia1048

18:30:54  00:02:57  Stephen Sondheim   Lovely  Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford  A Funny Thing…Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64779

18:34:27  00:04:55  Mel Brooks  Betrayed  Nathan Lene  The Producers  Film Soundtrack  Sony  82876-74691

18:39:39  00:02:53  Richard Rodger  Inka Dinka Doo  Jimmy Durante  Hollywood's Best: 1940s  Rhino  R272908

18:42:30  00:01:28  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  The Most Beautiful Girl in the World  Jimmy Durante  Jumbo   Film Soundtrack  Columbia  AOS2260

18:44:17  00:02:22  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  If I Were King of the Forest  Bert Lahr  The Wizard of Oz    Film Soundtrack  CBS  AK45356

18:47:45  00:03:16  Jule Styne-Betty Comden-A.Green  The Clown  Bert Lahr  Two on the Aisle  Decca B'way  440014583-2

18:51:24  00:01:36  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:41  00:03:19  Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  Filler: Tchaikovsky  Danny Kaye  Lady in the Dark  Sony Classical   MHK62869

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:12:55            Sergei Rachmaninoff     The Rock Op 7              Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Avie      2188

19:17:00            00:38:17            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 30            Dallas Symphony Orchestra          Andrew Litton    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion           67501

19:57:00            00:01:58            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:31:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C major                 Rafael Kubelik            Bavarian Radio Symphony         CBS     44649

20:40:00            00:56:00            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé           Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   461343

21:48:00            00:09:55            Gioacchino Rossini       La gazza ladra: Overture                        Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Joyce Grenfell monologues and songs we haven’t heard in a while, or never: “The Artist’s Room,” “Nicodemus”, “Hostess,” “Fan,” “English Lit,”. “Useful and Acceptable Gifts,” “Wrong Songs for the Wrong People,” “Three Brothers,” and “Nursery School –Sing Song Time,” and “Mrs. Mendicote”… Jan C. Snow on “Turkeys.”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73          Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    305886

23:08:00            00:09:43            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131                     Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      TCO      821

23:21:00            00:04:14            Anton Rubinstein           Melody in F major  Op 3                                    John O'Conor, piano            Telarc   80391

23:25:00            00:10:43            Peter Tchaikovsky         Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13                 Michael Tilson Thomas            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         469376

23:38:00            00:09:12            Charles Ives      Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2             Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1003

23:47:00            00:08:02            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony        EMI      6612

23:56:00            00:02:30            Edvard Grieg    Ich liebe dich Op 5                                Evgeny Kissin, piano     Sony    52567

23:57:00            00:02:04            Johannes Brahms          Sapphische Ode Op 94                         Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664

 

 