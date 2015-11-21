Program Guide 11-21-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:13:40 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108 István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

00:18:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14 Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

01:06:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

01:33:00 00:49:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

02:25:00 00:27:02 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

02:54:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

03:43:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

04:20:00 00:32:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 68

04:54:00 00:26:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

05:22:00 00:15:31 Claude Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 4785437

05:39:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

05:51:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto the music ranges from traditional Spanish "coplas" sung by tenor Plácido Domingo, to a Mexican guitar sonata by Manuel Ponce, and Mozart performed live by the black and Latino musicians of the Sphinx Virtuosi

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta Porque te quiero (Because I Love You) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain) Plácido Domingo, tenor Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:14:30 Manuel Ponce Sonata "Mexicana" Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar Naxos 573284

06:29:25 Joaquín Turina Danzas fantásticas, Op. 22 London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 49405

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Sphinx Virtuosi Recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in d, BWV 1004 (arr. by Anne Dudley) Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano Eroica Trio EMI Classics 56873

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia Prelude in Bb Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia Prelude in e Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia Prelude in g# Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel Bolero Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Erato 45766

07:41:39 Joan Tower Chamber Dance Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 8559775

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Johann Christian Bach: Quintet in G major for Flute, Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Continuo, Op. 11, No. 2

Sooyun Kim, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Nelson Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Kurt Muroki, double bass Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 7:55

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56: Stick Dance; Sash Dance; In One Spot; Dance of Buchum; Romanian Polka; Fast Dance Andrew Rangell, piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Songs 30018 Music: 4:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Opus 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:45

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Agustin Bardi: Gallo Ciego WindSync: Garrett Hudson, flute; Erin Tsai, oboe; Jack Marquardt, clarinet; Tracy Jacobson, bassoon; Anni Hochhalter, horn The Schubert Club, St Paul, MN, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN Music: 3:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595 Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 28:53

Osvaldo Golijov: "Mariel" for Cello and Marimba Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Steven Schick, percussion

Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 9:29

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving

Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw” – Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle (County Records 769 LP) 1:53

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale – Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 2707084 LP) 6:15

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day – Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony 42381 CD) 14:52

John Corigliano: Black November Turkey – Corigliano Quartet (Naxos 559180 CD) 2:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29 – Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Telefunken 8 LP) 14:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn – final chorus – B.B.C. Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 5:56

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bella Roma - We'll hear music from films set in ancient and modern Rome; from Quo Vadis and Gladiator to La Dolce Vita and Angels and Demons

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Might of Rome from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Pines of Rome (used in Fantasia 2000) Walt Disney 60986-7 Ottorino Respighi Chicago Symphony Orchestra/James Levine, cond.

Ave Caesar from Quo Vadis, 1951 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1170 Miklos Rozsa The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Might of Rome, Honor Him and Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Overture and The Fall of Rome from The Fall of the Roman Empire, 1964 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1202 Dimitri Tiomkin The Sinfonia of London/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Michelangelo's Recovery and Festivity in St. Peter's Square from The Agony and The Ecstasy, 1965 Cloud Nine Records CNS 5001 Alex North original soundtrack/Alex North, cond.

Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Air from Angels & Demons, 2009 Sony 88697-52096-2 Hans Zimmer Joshua Bell, violin/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Symphonic Suite from La Dolce Vita, 1960 Silva Screen Records SSD 1024 Nino Rota The Czech Symphony Orchestra/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

Symphonic Suite from Roma, 1972 Silva Screen Records SSD 1024 Nino Rota The Czech Symphony Orchestra/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

Main Title and Prelude from Roman Holiday, 1953 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra RPO 023 CD Georges Auric/Victor Young Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bernas, cond.

Prelude and Rome from Three Coins in the Fountain, 1954 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 Victor Young original soundtrack/Victor Young, cond.

Duetto e Finale from Pagliacci (used in To Rome With Love, 2012) Sony 88725-43828-2 Ruggero Leoncavallo Fabio Armiliato, tenor/original soundtrack/Carmine Pinto, cond.

Science and Religion, Election By Adoration, and 503 from Angels & Demons, 2009 Sony 88697-52096-2 Hans Zimmer Joshua Bell, violin/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Arriverderci Roma (used in To Rome With Love, 2012) Sony 88725-43828-2 Renato Ranucci, Alessandro Giovannini & Pietro Garinei Alfredo Messini, accordion

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Harbison's "Flight Into Egypt"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Operettas in English

12:08:00 00:03:25 Sigfrid Karg-Elert Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101 Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Paul Riedo, organ Reference 58

12:14:00 00:10:11 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

12:43:00 00:16:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 4 in C major Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:47:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80067

13:52:00 00:09:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:04:00 00:05:43 Niccolò Jommelli Periodical Overture Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

14:11:00 00:09:21 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia Op 5 Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

14:24:00 00:08:02 Francisco Tárrega Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

14:34:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:54:00 00:06:13 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet 'Viens, Mallika... SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4777177

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Harbison's "Flight Into Egypt"

15:05:00 00:06:18 John Harbison Remembering Gatsby David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

15:14:00 00:30:31 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36 David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80192

15:48:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes" Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

16:21:00 00:12:44 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 13 in E flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

16:38:00 00:11:37 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

16:51:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:03:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

17:19:00 00:16:41 Paul Schoenfield Café Music Almeda Trio Albany 1386

17:39:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

17:52:00 00:07:30 Thomas Frost Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 39431

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Happily Ever After - Musical fairy tales from stage, screen and television, performed by stars ranging from Mary Martin to Carol Burnett, from Angela Lansbury to Liza Minnelli

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:01:08 Frank Churchill-Larry Morey Whistle While You Work Adriana Caselotti The Magical Music of Disney Ovation Ovation 5000

18:02:10 00:01:54 Frank Churchill-Larry Morey Someday My Prince Will Come Adriana CaselottiThe Magical Music of Disney Ovation Ovation 5000

18:04:14 00:02:05 Ned Washington-Leigh Harline When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards The Music of Disney A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:06:14 00:02:08 Ned Washington-Frank Churchill Baby Mine Chorus The Music of Disney A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:08:52 00:02:44 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Kiss the Girl Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:11:40 00:02:44 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Beauty and the Beast Angela Lansbury The Music Behind the Magic Disney 50086-00144

18:14:59 00:01:51 Sammy Cahn-Sammy Fain Second Star to the Right Chorus The Music of Disney A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:16:45 00:02:27 Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:19:36 00:02:13 Cole Porter I Adore You Anna Maria Alberghetti,Sal Mineo Aladdin Original TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:21:48 00:02:01 Alec Wilder-William Engvick Morning Song Barbara Cook, Red Buttons Hansel and Gretel Original TV Cast Sepia Sepia 1118

18:24:39 00:02:07 Richard Rodgers Waltz for a Ball Orchestra Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:26:44 00:03:45 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein In My Own Little Corner Julie Andrews Cinderella TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:30:26 00:02:38 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana Cinderella 2013 Stage Version Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:33:43 00:01:23 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh Captain Hook's Tango Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:35:05 00:02:06 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Snubbed Cyril Ritchard The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood TV Cast ABC ABC-536

18:37:48 00:02:33 Stephen Sondheim Agony Chris Pine, Billy Magnussen Into the Woods Original Film Soundtrack Disney D002076392

18:40:17 00:03:59 M.Rodgers-M.Barer Happily Ever After Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress Original Cast Recording MCA 10768

18:44:59 00:03:24 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling Tommy Steele Hans Christian Andersen London Production Pye NSPL18451

18:48:38 00:03:24 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Never Never Land Mary Martin Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:52:14 00:00:46 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There Is Music in You Victoria Clark Cinderella 2013 Stage Version Ghostlight GH8-4472

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

19:23:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Robert Vernon, viola; Lynne Ramsey, viola - live from Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

20:15:00 00:27:00 Richard Sortomme Concerto for 2 Violas on Themes from Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1

21:04:00 00:49:36 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80110

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells his story “Code Yellow”… We visit some Peter Seller bits: “Smith”, “Face to Face,” “Common Entrance,” and “All the Things You are”… Mark Levy expostulates on Stamphood"



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:07:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Reference 47

23:20:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:27:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450

23:39:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

23:44:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:55:00 00:03:04 Percy Grainger Brigg Fair English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

23:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449