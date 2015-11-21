© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Program Guide 11-21-2015

Program Guide 11-21-2015

Published November 21, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:13:40            Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108                   István Kertész   London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

00:18:00            00:46:27            Josef Suk         Symphony No. 1 in E major  Op 14                    Václav Neumann            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        111964

01:06:00            00:24:44            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major                                    Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon            Decca   414291

01:33:00            00:49:36            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47                   Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70904

02:25:00            00:27:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26            Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado            Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4793449

02:54:00            00:46:56            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Decca   448898

03:43:00            00:35:10            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  3 in C minor  Op 60                           Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony    45846

04:20:00            00:32:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 54                   Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        68

04:54:00            00:26:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major          Chamber Players of Canada             Janina Fialkowska, piano           Atma    2532

05:22:00            00:15:31            Claude Debussy            Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp                           Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp      Decca   4785437

05:39:00            00:07:32            Tomaso Albinoni           Oboe Concerto in F major  Op 7            London Virtuosi John Georgiadis        Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553002

05:51:00            00:08:03            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in E major                  John Hsu          The Vivaldi Project   Centaur 3176

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto the music ranges from traditional Spanish "coplas" sung by tenor Plácido Domingo, to a Mexican guitar sonata by Manuel Ponce, and Mozart performed live by the black and Latino musicians of the Sphinx Virtuosi

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta   Porque te quiero (Because I Love You)   Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa     Deutsche Grammophon  76590

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel   Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me)   Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa     Deutsche Grammophon  76590

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso   Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain)   Plácido Domingo, tenor  Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa   Deutsche Grammophon  76590

06:14:30 Manuel Ponce   Sonata "Mexicana"    Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar   Naxos    573284

06:29:25 Joaquín Turina  Danzas fantásticas, Op. 22   London Symphony Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz  EMI Classics  49405 

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento in D, K. 136   Sphinx Virtuosi     Recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach   Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in d, BWV 1004 (arr. by Anne Dudley)  Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano    Eroica Trio   EMI Classics  56873  

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia   Prelude in Bb  Jorge Mejia, piano   Infusion  8676790001

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia   Prelude in e    Jorge Mejia, piano   Infusion  8676790001 

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia   Prelude in g#  Jorge Mejia, piano   Infusion  8676790001  

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel  Bolero   Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Barenboim   Erato 45766

07:41:39 Joan Tower   Chamber Dance    Nashville Symphony   Giancarlo Guerrero   Naxos   8559775

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major  Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes  RCA 61679  Music: 4:19

Johann Christian Bach: Quintet in G major for Flute, Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Continuo, Op. 11, No. 2

Sooyun Kim, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Nelson Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Kurt Muroki, double bass Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY  Music: 7:55

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56: Stick Dance; Sash Dance; In One Spot; Dance of Buchum; Romanian Polka; Fast Dance  Andrew Rangell, piano  Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It  Steinway & Songs 30018  Music: 4:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Opus 29  Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN  Music: 21:45

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Agustin Bardi: Gallo Ciego  WindSync: Garrett Hudson, flute; Erin Tsai, oboe; Jack Marquardt, clarinet; Tracy Jacobson, bassoon; Anni Hochhalter, horn  The Schubert Club, St Paul, MN, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN  Music: 3:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595  Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA  Music: 28:53

Osvaldo Golijov: "Mariel" for Cello and Marimba Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Steven Schick, percussion 

Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  Music: 9:29

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving

Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw” – Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle (County Records 769 LP) 1:53

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale – Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 2707084 LP) 6:15

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day – Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony 42381 CD) 14:52

John Corigliano: Black November Turkey – Corigliano Quartet (Naxos 559180 CD) 2:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29 – Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Telefunken 8 LP) 14:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn – final chorus – B.B.C. Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 5:56

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone:   Bella Roma - We'll hear music from films set in ancient and modern Rome; from Quo Vadis and Gladiator to La Dolce Vita and Angels and Demons

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Might of Rome from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard  The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Pines of Rome (used in Fantasia 2000)  Walt Disney 60986-7  Ottorino Respighi  Chicago Symphony Orchestra/James Levine, cond.

Ave Caesar from Quo Vadis, 1951  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1170  Miklos Rozsa  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Might of Rome, Honor Him and Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard  The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Overture and The Fall of Rome from The Fall of the Roman Empire, 1964  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1202  Dimitri Tiomkin  The Sinfonia of London/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Michelangelo's Recovery and Festivity in St. Peter's Square from The Agony and The Ecstasy, 1965  Cloud Nine Records CNS 5001  Alex North  original soundtrack/Alex North, cond.

Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard  The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Air from Angels & Demons, 2009  Sony 88697-52096-2  Hans Zimmer  Joshua Bell, violin/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Symphonic Suite from La Dolce Vita, 1960  Silva Screen Records SSD 1024  Nino Rota  The Czech Symphony Orchestra/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

Symphonic Suite from Roma, 1972 Silva Screen Records SSD 1024  Nino Rota  The Czech Symphony Orchestra/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

Main Title and Prelude from Roman Holiday, 1953  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra RPO 023 CD  Georges Auric/Victor Young  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bernas, cond.

Prelude and Rome from Three Coins in the Fountain, 1954  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  Victor Young  original soundtrack/Victor Young, cond.

Duetto e Finale from Pagliacci (used in To Rome With Love, 2012)  Sony 88725-43828-2  Ruggero Leoncavallo  Fabio Armiliato, tenor/original soundtrack/Carmine Pinto, cond.

Science and Religion, Election By Adoration, and 503 from Angels & Demons, 2009  Sony 88697-52096-2  Hans Zimmer  Joshua Bell, violin/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Arriverderci Roma (used in To Rome With Love, 2012)  Sony 88725-43828-2  Renato Ranucci, Alessandro Giovannini & Pietro Garinei  Alfredo Messini, accordion

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Harbison's "Flight Into Egypt"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Operettas in English

12:08:00            00:03:25            Sigfrid Karg-Elert          Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101            Dallas Wind Symphony        Frederick Fennell           Paul Riedo, organ         Reference         58

12:14:00            00:10:11            Franz Schubert  Finale from Symphony No. 4                 Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        Harm Mundi      902154

12:27:00            00:13:40            Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108                   István Kertész   London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

12:43:00            00:16:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        String Quartet No.  4 in C major                          Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi      902076

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:47:00            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47                   Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80067

13:52:00            00:09:16            Dmitri Shostakovich      Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk                    Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Brilliant 6735

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:04:00            00:05:43            Niccolò Jommelli           Periodical Overture                    Pablo Heras-Casado     Concerto Cologne            Archiv   4792050

14:11:00            00:09:21            Johann Adolph Hasse   Sinfonia Op 5                Pablo Heras-Casado     Concerto Cologne            Archiv   4792050

14:24:00            00:08:02            Francisco Tárrega          Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice'                             Xuefei Yang, guitar      EMI      6322

14:34:00            00:17:37            George Gershwin           An American in Paris                 Zubin Mehta      Los Angeles Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

14:54:00            00:06:13            Léo Delibes      Lakmé: Flower Duet 'Viens, Mallika...     SWR Symphony Orch    Marco Armiliato           Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo  DeutGram         4777177

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Harbison's "Flight Into Egypt"

15:05:00            00:06:18            John Harbison   Remembering Gatsby                David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Argo     444454

15:14:00            00:30:31            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations Op 36                       David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80192

15:48:00            00:12:45            George Frideric Handel  Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major          Academy of Ancient Music            Richard Egarr    Richard Egarr, organ     Harm Mundi      807447

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00            00:15:19            Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes"                       Jean-Yves Ossonce      New Zealand Symphony       Naxos   553125

16:21:00            00:12:44            Carlos Baguer   Symphony No. 13 in E flat                     Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9456

16:38:00            00:11:37            Pablo de Sarasate         Carmen Fantasy Op 25  Budapest Festival Orchestra      Iván Fischer            Akiko Suwanai, violin     Philips  464531

16:51:00            00:08:48            Carl Maria von Weber    Invitation to the Dance Op 65     Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi    Stephen Geber, cello     Decca   430201

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:03:00            00:13:36            Frederick Loewe            Camelot: Suite              Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80375

17:19:00            00:16:41            Paul Schoenfield           Café Music                               Almeda Trio      Albany  1386

17:39:00            00:10:53            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

17:52:00            00:07:30            Thomas Frost    Little Suite from 'The Notebook for                     Eugene Ormandy            Philadelphia Orchestra   CBS     39431

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Happily Ever After - Musical fairy tales from stage, screen and television, performed by stars ranging from Mary Martin to Carol Burnett, from Angela Lansbury to Liza Minnelli

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2           

18:01:04  00:01:08  Frank Churchill-Larry Morey  Whistle While You Work  Adriana Caselotti  The Magical Music of Disney  Ovation Ovation 5000   

18:02:10  00:01:54  Frank Churchill-Larry Morey  Someday My Prince Will Come  Adriana CaselottiThe Magical Music of Disney  Ovation Ovation 5000    

18:04:14  00:02:05  Ned Washington-Leigh Harline  When You Wish Upon a Star  Cliff Edwards  The Music of Disney    A Legacy in Song  Disney  5008-60957     

18:06:14  00:02:08  Ned Washington-Frank Churchill  Baby Mine  Chorus  The Music of Disney    A Legacy in Song  Disney  5008-60957      

18:08:52  00:02:44  Alan Menken-Howard Ashman  Kiss the Girl  Samuel E. Wright  The Little Mermaid    Film Soundtrack  Disney  CD-018

18:11:40  00:02:44  Alan Menken-Howard Ashman  Beauty and the Beast  Angela Lansbury  The Music Behind the Magic  Disney  50086-00144    

18:14:59  00:01:51  Sammy Cahn-Sammy Fain    Second Star to the Right  Chorus  The Music of Disney    A Legacy in Song  Disney  5008-60957      

18:16:45  00:02:27  Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap  I've Gotta Crow  Mary Martin   Peter Pan  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG      

18:19:36  00:02:13  Cole Porter  I Adore You  Anna Maria Alberghetti,Sal Mineo   Aladdin   Original TV Cast  Sony  SK48205           

18:21:48  00:02:01  Alec Wilder-William Engvick  Morning Song  Barbara Cook, Red Buttons  Hansel and Gretel    Original TV Cast  Sepia  Sepia 1118           

18:24:39  00:02:07  Richard Rodgers  Waltz for a Ball  Orchestra  Richard Rodgers: Command Performance  Harbinger            HCD2501         

18:26:44  00:03:45  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  In My Own Little Corner  Julie Andrews  Cinderella  TV Cast  Sony            SK60889          

18:30:26  00:02:38  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Do I Love You  Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana  Cinderella    2013 Stage Version  Ghostlight  GH8-4472  

18:33:43  00:01:23  Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh  Captain Hook's Tango  Cyril Ritchard  Peter Pan    Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG           

18:35:05  00:02:06  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  Snubbed  Cyril Ritchard  The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood    TV Cast  ABC  ABC-536     

18:37:48  00:02:33  Stephen Sondheim   Agony  Chris Pine, Billy Magnussen  Into the Woods   Original Film Soundtrack  Disney  D002076392     

18:40:17  00:03:59  M.Rodgers-M.Barer  Happily Ever After  Carol Burnett  Once Upon a Mattress   Original Cast Recording  MCA     10768  

18:44:59  00:03:24  Frank Loesser  The Ugly Duckling  Tommy Steele   Hans Christian Andersen  London Production  Pye  NSPL18451      

18:48:38  00:03:24  Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Never Never Land  Mary Martin  Peter Pan  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG        

18:52:14  00:00:46  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659        

18:53:03  00:03:55  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  There Is Music in You  Victoria Clark  Cinderella   2013 Stage Version  Ghostlight  GH8-4472   

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                 Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     762

19:23:00            00:32:51            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  4 in C minor                  Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        Harm Mundi      902154

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Robert Vernon, viola; Lynne Ramsey, viola - live from Severance Hall

20:03:00            00:06:29            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture                  Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   444867

20:15:00            00:27:00            Richard Sortomme        Concerto for 2 Violas on Themes from                           Cleveland Orchestra          TCO      1

21:04:00            00:49:36            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major                  Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80110

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells his story “Code Yellow”…  We visit some Peter Seller bits: “Smith”, “Face to Face,” “Common Entrance,” and “All the Things You are”… Mark Levy expostulates on Stamphood"
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:57            Frederick Delius            Summer Night on the River                    Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  90845

23:07:00            00:09:57            Robert Farnon   Lake of the Woods                    Douglas Gamley           Royal Philharmonic            Reference         47

23:20:00            00:07:33            Bill Evans         Peace Piece                              Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   455512

23:27:00            00:09:47            Keith Jarrett      Adagio for Oboe & Strings        Fairfield Orchestra         Thomas Crawford            Marcia Butler, oboe       ECM     1450

23:39:00            00:05:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13                                 Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Telarc   80715

23:44:00            00:09:47            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in G minor          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         437839

23:55:00            00:03:04            Percy Grainger  Brigg Fair          English Country Gardiner Orch   Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir           Philips  446657

23:57:00            00:02:11            Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major  Op 25                                Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram         4793449

 

 